Why does Vladimir Putin’s “private army” recruit convicts with HIV and hepatitis?
After forcing its citizens to fight in the war as part of its “partial mobilization” campaign, Russia began recruiting prisoners suffering from infectious diseases like HIV and Hepatitis C for the group of mercenaries deprived of Vladimir Putin called the Wagner group.
The shocking revelation was made by the UK MoD, which also mentioned that for the purposes of past conflicts, the Wagner Group has generally maintained “relatively high standards of recruitment” as it is renowned for hiring professional soldiers.
The latest recruiting drive has raised concerns about the quality of the group. The ministry said: “The admission of prisoners with serious health conditions highlights an approach that now prioritizes numbers over experience or quality.”
Let’s take a closer look.
Why does the Wagner group recruit sick prisoners?
More than 100 Russian convicts with HIV and Hepatitis C are known to have been recruited by the group. What is more bizarre is the fact that these sick prisoners are separated from ordinary prisoners by colorful bracelets that mark their illnesses, Ukrainian military intelligence reported.
According to a report by Ukraine Pravdaa red wristband indicates an HIV-positive patient and a white wristband indicates hepatitis.
Citing the reason why this happened, CNN Anchor Erin Burnett said: “There is a severe shortage of human beings, a severe shortage of troops.”
US intelligence said earlier that the Russian military faced severe manpower shortages as it continued to fight with Ukraine and sought to recruit convicted criminals and citizens.
Ukrainian intelligence also said fighters have expressed growing dissatisfaction with the situation, as Russian doctors are already known to refuse to treat wounded soldiers suffering from hepatitis or HIV.
According The daily beast, the outlet that ran an investigative piece on the matter, Russia’s current penal system still bears the vestiges of a Soviet-era prison caste system. This system has a subclass known as ‘the Shamed’ which occupies the lowest position in the hierarchy. “The Shamed” includes rape victims, homosexuals, outcasts and also those suffering from infectious diseases. These prisoners have to endure regular abuse and beatings.
A Russian prison watcher told the outlet that these prisoners are recruited by Wagner as “cannon fodder” who rarely survive. In an audio message provided to The daily beastone prisoner said his friends were “thrown into battle” after just a week of training.
What is the Wagner Group?
According to a report by BBCthe Wagner Group was founded by Dmitry Utkin, a veteran of the Chechen wars, a former special forces officer and a lieutenant colonel in the Russian military intelligence service, GRU.
The first time Wagner surfaced was in 2014, during Russia’s annexation of Crimea.
The Kremlin has time and again denied claims of the group’s apparent connection to President Putin. While the Kremlin stresses the illegality of mercenary forces in Russia, some observers have noted that the Wagner Group has played a role in Russia’s war efforts because it can send these forces into Ukraine while simultaneously denying any relationship with they report Indian Express.
The European Union and US Treasury Department have claimed that the Wagner Group is currently funded and run by a close Putin ally, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, although he has repeatedly denied the claims.
According to a report by New York PostPrigozhin, also known as “the boss” for his catering contracts, reportedly began recruiting prisoners in July following failed operations in Donetsk.
Media reports suggest that the band got its name from its founder Utkin’s call sign, “Vagner”.
The Wagner Group has been active in countries like Syria and Libya since 2015 and 2016, respectively. In 2017, the group was asked to guard the diamond mines by the Central African Republic.
Most recently in 2021, Wagner was asked by Mali to provide security against Islamic militant groups.
The group is also known to be notorious as the United Nations and the French government have previously accused Wagner mercenaries of committing rapes and robberies against civilians in the Central African Republic and following this the EU has imposed sanctions on the group.
Wagner’s involvement in the Ukrainian War
Wagner Group mercenaries are believed to be involved in a number of attacks that took place in eastern Ukraine at the start of the war.
Professor of conflict and security at King’s College London, Tracey German said BBC“About 1,000 of his mercenaries supported pro-Russian militias fighting for control of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.”
The Wagner Group was likely given responsibility for specific areas of war-torn eastern Ukraine, the UK MoD notes.
According to a report by AlJazeeraanalysts have also observed that the Kremlin is increasingly relying on Wagner to maintain its presence in annexed parts of Ukraine.
Ukrainian prosecutors have alleged that three mercenaries from the Warner Group committed war crimes in the village of Motyzhyn near Kyiv in April, alongside Russian regular troops. War crimes included murder and torture.
With contributions from agencies
Kanye West fans create GoFundMe pages to restore rapper’s billionaire status
After companies such as Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap cut ties with Kanye West over his anti-Semitic remarks, his fans launched GoFundMe campaigns to make the rapper a billionaire again.
Last week Mr West, who legally changed his name to Ye a year ago, announced he had lost $2 billion in one day following his anti-Semitic meltdown and the ‘White Lives’ controversy Matter”. Forbes also reported that the American rapper and entrepreneur is no longer on his billionaire list and has an estimated new worth of $400 million.
Today, despite the series of controversies, Mr West’s fans have pledged to make him a billionaire again. According Newsweek, his followers launched a crowdfunding page, titled “Make Kanye West a Billionaire Again,” with the goal of raising a total of $1 billion. However, it only attracted $5 before being removed from GoFundMe’s platform.
Even still, other similar fundraisers are posted on the GoFundMe website. According to the outlet, a page titled “Help Kanye West Become a Billionaire Again” had yet to raise any money within 10 hours of its launch.
Read also | Stephen King’s “F**k That” on Twitter Blue Tick ‘Fee’, Elon Musk’s response
Meanwhile, Mr West has come under fire after he made anti-Semitic slurs, launched hate speech and claimed fentanyl contributed to the death of George Floyd, even though his killing was ruled a homicide. Several companies have since parted ways with the entrepreneur.
Last week, Mr West also took to Instagram to complain about the collapse of his empire. He wrote: “The ‘unknown powers’ are trying to destroy my life from a tweet, does this prove my so called suspicion was true? Lead with love. This is a speech of love” . Mr West also demanded to inspect the deals, referring to many lucrative deals that have failed due to his ongoing attacks on the Jewish community.
Read also | ‘I know how it feels…’: Kanye West compares Adidas Split to George Floyd’s death
More recently, he even compared the blowback of his constant stream of hate speech to the murder of George Floyd. Speaking to the Los Angeles paparazzi on Friday, Mr West said: “God has shown me by what Adidas does and by what the media does, I know what it’s like to have one knee on your neck now “.
Elegance Coach dress code rules to follow to avoid looking “tacky”
A style coach has revealed the dress code rules she thinks every chic person should follow to avoid looking ‘tacky’.
Anna Bey, who divides his time between London and Geneva, took Youtube to explain the six mistakes stylish people “never make” when adhering to dress codes.
She said dress codes are important to ensure guests on various occasions don’t feel like they’re “sticking out like a sore thumb” because they’re either overdressed or underdressed.
‘They guide you in the right direction and always make you feel at home. ease in all circumstances,” insisted Anna, as she encouraged her 1.42 million followers to avoid common dress code mistakes.
These include wearing flashy jewelry to a funeral, open-toed shoes to an interview, or cut-out, plunging outfits to a wedding.
Here, FEMAIL reveals its top tips when following different dress codes.
DON’T WEAR PLUG OR CUT-OUT OUTFITS TO A WEDDING
Anna Bey (pictured), who splits her time between London and Geneva, took to YouTube to explain the six mistakes stylish people ‘never make’ when adhering to dress codes
Anna said of the wedding dress codes: “I actually thought everyone knew that at weddings you’re not supposed to wear white or cream colors or anything similar to what the bride wears. bride. It’s incredibly inappropriate.
“But there are other things that are also inappropriate to wear to a wedding. A general rule is never to upstage the bride.
“It’s her day to shine and you don’t want to be the one wearing something where all eyes are on you and not the bride.
“For this reason, you shouldn’t have a more flamboyant dress than what the bride is wearing.
“You also have to think about the fact that weddings in general are quite conservative, which means you have all kinds of people gathered there.
You also have all kinds of generations gathered together. You will have someone’s grandparents, someone’s parents, in-laws, etc. And for this reason, you have to be careful what you wear.
“You can’t do your sexy show. You have to be aware that you don’t want someone’s grandpa staring at your cleavage, for example. I would avoid wearing crop tops.
I would avoid wearing dresses that have cutouts on the side or if they have a mesh shape on the side, short skirts or very deep necklines.
“And finally, on the wedding dress code, if there is a dress code, make sure you stick to it. If the invitation says white tie, that means it’s white tie. in a cocktail dress.
DON’T WEAR SHINY JEWELRY TO A FUNERAL
She said dress codes are important to ensure guests on various occasions don’t feel like they’re “sticking out like a sore thumb” because they’re either overdressed or underdressed. In the photo, Anna
DO NOT WEAR OPEN-TOED SHOES DURING AN INTERVIEW
‘For [high level] job interviews, we would avoid wearing, say, open-toed shoes. We would wear closed-toe shoes instead,” Anna said.
“We would also avoid wearing sleeveless tops because it’s important to cover the shoulders. We also wouldn’t wear high heels like stilettos. We would wear a lower heel, something a bit more modest.
“And the same goes for colors. We would go for black, we would go for navy blue, we would go for gray or maybe some form of neutral colors. We wouldn’t go into colors or patterns and prints. We would remain modest.
The elegance coach said: “Unfortunately at some point we all have to attend a funeral and we really have to think about it at a funeral there is a dress code.
“People don’t always pay attention to that and it’s incredibly disrespectful to families in particular who are grieving.
“There are certain things that I believe you should never wear to a funeral and those are mini-skirts or mini-dresses or anything where you really show a lot of skin.
“It’s very inappropriate and especially if the funeral is in a holy place or church of some kind, you really need to cover up.
“Other things that I find very inappropriate is when people don’t try hard enough to dress at a funeral.”
“Believe it or not, some people come in t-shirts and first of all it’s very distracting if you’re wearing a t-shirt, not only because it looks very casual, but some t- shirts even have large graphic prints.
‘Another point to be careful about, flashy accessories should be kept to a minimum. It doesn’t matter if you have beautiful jewelry, a funeral is really not the place to show these things because you want to be very discreet at a funeral.
‘You want to keep it minimal. You don’t want to distract yourself and wear your biggest diamonds to shine in people’s eyes. I think it’s a bit cheesy, you can surely wear a pretty pearl necklace or accessorize a bit, but keep it to a minimum and never flashy.
DRESS TO IMPRESS AT THE THEATER
“They help steer you in the right direction and make you always feel comfortable no matter what,” Anna (pictured) insisted, as she encouraged her 1.42million followers to steer clear common dress code mistakes.
Anna explained: “Some of you know that I like going to the opera and the theater, but oh my god, sometimes I feel a little hurt in my eyes when I see what people wear during such events.
“Now let me tell you something. Officially, most opera houses and theaters don’t really have a strict dress code. However, people really let loose these days in 2022 when they go to the theater, they really don’t care what they wear.
“And that really makes me so sad because going to the opera, going to the theater, was kind of a special tradition for people.”
Anna added that sneakers, shorts, jogging bottoms are all inappropriate theatrical attire in her eyes, and a “big purse” is also a big no-no because “it’s going to embarrass people.”
She added, “Since there is no official dress code, I would really make an effort.” I would wear a nice dress that would make you feel good, maybe with a nice pair of heels.
DO NOT WEAR SNEAKERS AND JOGGERS TO THE RESTAURANT
WHEN VISITING A HOLY SITE, RESPECT THEIR DRESS CODE
Anna said: “There is a dress code for these types of places… and it is very important that we follow these rules whether we belong to this religion or not. If we visit their holy place, we respect their rules.
“I would definitely wear something like a shirt dress because a shirt dress is pretty full coverage and you can definitely walk into a church because your shoulders are covered and you have a minimum knee length skirt.
“So for me it would be a perfect tourist look that’s also perfect for churches.”
The Elegance Coach said, “There are two types of restaurants. No, actually there are three types, but you know fast food, which we don’t really want to talk about on this chain, but there are two types of restaurants.
“You have the casual models and then the more sophisticated high-end models. And fancy restaurants don’t have to be Michelin-starred.
“But then you see some people go to these places and don’t dress up at all – they’re actually wearing their trainers, they’re wearing their t-shirts, their sweatpants.
‘I understand not everyone wants to wear heels and dresses and fancy things but I think it’s common sense for a man to say if you go out to dinner at night that at least he’s wearing a shirt in the restaurant and not necessarily a t-shirt or sweatpants.
“Or if you’re a woman, you’d at least wear a little heel or some prettier party shoes instead of arriving in sneakers. You’d also put in a bit of effort, maybe wearing a little dress or maybe be a nice tailored pants.
“It’s not about that, it has to be a fashion show. But try to put in a little effort. It’s more of an upscale restaurant, which means you should also look a little more upscale, not like you’re sitting on your couch at home getting takeout.
An engineer fired from Twitter denounces the “Vichy government” under Elon Musk
A ousted senior Twitter engineer blasted Elon Musk as he walked out, accusing the billionaire of installing a “Vichy government” after taking over the beleaguered social media platform.
Taylor Leese, senior director of platform services at Twitter and a vocal critic of Musk’s takeover, revealed on Sunday that he “just got fired” from the company.
Leese had some choice words about Musk’s team and its planned shakeup after the Tesla boss closed the $44 billion deal for the social media site on Thursday.
“The ongoing firing process is a complete farce and embarrassment,” Leese tweeted. “It’s a bunch of goons at Tesla making decisions about people they know nothing about except this number of code commits. It’s complete nonsense.
Leese took another swipe at Musk after a former colleague described him as one of “the most genuine leaders”.
“They’re not looking for authenticity in this Vichy government,” Leese replied, referring to the puppet regime in Nazi-occupied France.
Leese had worked at Twitter since May 2015, according to his LinkedIn account. Prior to his role as Senior Director of Platform Services, Leese was the company’s Director of Software Engineering.
The Post reached out to Leese and Twitter to comment on the situation.
Although Leese didn’t provide specific details about his apparent dismissal, the former Twitter executive had shared a number of posts criticizing Musk over the past few days.
He also has retweeted several posts addressing the possibility that the billionaire could fire some Twitter employees just before they were due to receive equity grants that will vest on Tuesday.
Leese cryptically alluded to the discord in a tweet hours before his ousting.
“We are approaching the discovery stage of f–k around and find out,” he wrote.
Musk is expected to make massive layoffs at Twitter as he seeks to cut costs and revamp the social media company’s operations. The Washington Post reported that Musk’s team was aiming to cut its roughly 7,500 employees by 25% in a first round of layoffs beginning this week.
Musk has personally denied a New York Times report suggesting he was trying to avoid disbursing funds to Twitter employees.
Musk’s takeover of Twitter is said to have caused a mass exodus of employees in recent months. Critics have alleged that Musk’s emphasis on free speech will embolden far-right voices on the platform.
Meanwhile, the possibility of major layoffs dominated the conversation around Musk’s debut on Twitter. Last week, a pair of pranksters fooled several media outlets by reporting that the layoffs had already begun.
Patti Smith 1978 Song ‘Rock N Roll N*gger’ Seems to Have Vanished From Streaming Services
Rocker Patti Smith’s song “Rock N Roll N*gger” has suddenly been removed from all streaming services. It’s unclear when the controversial song disappeared from streaming services, or whether the artist played a role in its removal, according to Far magazine.
The song first appeared on Smith’s 1978 album, Easterand would aim to talk about how black people and other “outsiders” have been treated in the music industry.
According to an interview in rolling stone from the year the song debuted, Smith has revealed that she had a very broad and fanciful definition of the N-word in mind when she wrote the song.
Smith felt the word simply meant “stranger” or someone with “a soul” instead of being strictly a racial epithet. In fact, in her rolling stone interview, Smith insisted that British rocker Mick Jagger had qualified for being more anxious.
When asked how Jagger could be considered more anxious since he hadn’t “suffered” like African Americans, Smith scoffed and insisted he qualified as much as he did. anyone.
“Suffering does not make you anxious. I mean, I grew up poor too. Stylistically, I believe it qualifies. I think Mick Jagger suffered a lot. He also has a big heart, and I believe, you know, even in his most cynical moments, a great love for his children. He has a lot of soul,” Smith said.
“I mean, like, I don’t understand the question,” she added. “Do you think black people are better than white people? I was raised with blacks. It’s like I could walk down the street and say to a kid, “Hey n*gger.” I don’t have any kind of super-respect or fear of that stuff. When I say statements like that, they’re not meant to be parsed, because they sound more like off-the-cuff humorous statements.
Smith also gave a strange definition of the word on the original 1978 liner notes of his album which featured the song.
“N*gger wasn’t invented for the color, he was MADE FOR THE PLAGUE. The word (art) needs to be redefined – all mutants and new babies born without eyebrows or tonsils…every stretching man beyond the classic form is an*gger,” read the liner notes.
Smith also claimed she intended to “reinvent” the word and use it for a less hateful reason.
“You could have called Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci d’anger – people who created works of art for the palace, but had to enter through the back door. Beethoven was not allowed to enter through the gateway to the palace,” she said in 1996.
“I was taking this archaic use of the word n*gger and kind of reinventing it,” she exclaimed. “It was the idea of taking a word that was specific and hurtful to people and erasing it, destroying it and reinventing it to be more like a badge of courage. done with the word punk. It was part of my band’s attempt to break down boundaries, to erase labels.
The song remains on the album for purchase but the official version appears to have been removed by Youtube, Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and Amazon Music, according to rolling stone. Additionally, covers of the song from artists such as Marilyn Manson, Esham, the Oxidizers and Trent Reznor remain on streaming services. Versions uploaded by YouTube users still appear when the title is searched, but the song no longer appears on Patti Smith’s official Youtube channel.
To date, Patti Smith has not posted any comments on this subject.
Like many other aging rockers, Smith has been a reliable left-wing political activist, especially when it comes to attacking Donald Trump.
In 2017, for example, Smith claimed that with Trump in the White House, it made her feel “sullied as a human being.”
Last year, Smith also joined notorious anti-Semite and former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters in the accusation that Israel was engaged in “ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian population”.
Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston
Mike Preston’s midseason report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 5-3 start | COMMENTARY
Most teams in the NFL begin their serious playoff run in December, but the Ravens should start Monday when they play the Saints in New Orleans.
Of the Ravens’ final nine opponents, six have losing records. Among them are the 2-6 Jaguars, Panthers and Steelers. Cincinnati and Atlanta, both 4-4, are the best of the bunch and they’ll face just two franchise-caliber quarterbacks in the Bengals’ Joe Burrow and Denver’s Russell Wilson.
The Ravens (5-3), though, have their own problems with three fourth-quarter meltdowns in losses to Miami, Buffalo and the New York Giants, but this schedule should be friendly enough for them to win 10 or 11 games and possibly the AFC North.
But before the second half of 2022 begins, The Baltimore Sun gives out its position-by-position grades for the Ravens through the first eight games.
Quarterback
It’s been an up-and-down season so far for Lamar Jackson. At times, he’s performed like the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. At times, he’s made poor decisions and thrown inaccurate passes that have led to losses. Forget his stats — 148-for-235 (63%) with 1,635 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions and 75 carries for 553 yards and two touchdowns — the team’s formula for success is to allow Jackson to attempt somewhere between 15 to 35 passes a game. When Jackson struggles to throw, the Ravens should just give him a green light to run and take the ball out of his hands. Grade: B-
Running backs
The Ravens appear to have found their identity again with Gus Edwards (27 carries, 131 yards, two touchdowns) back in the starting lineup after missing the first six games recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last preseason. The Ravens missed his power and that body lean; he seldom gets stopped for losses. But with Edwards and J.K. Dobbins (35 carries, 121 yards, one touchdown), there are still questions about how long they will last. Dobbins is out for at least another month with recurring knee problems and Edwards suffered a hamstring injury on against Tampa Bay, though coach John Harbaugh said it’s considered mild and he has a chance to play Monday night against the Saints. Kenyan Drake (49 carries, 251 yards, one touchdown) is a solid replacement and Justice Hill (27 carries, 179 yards) provides speed and a burst on the edge, but this offense needs a stud at running back. Right now, the Ravens have two in Edwards and Dobbins, neither of whom are completely healthy. Grade: B-
Offensive line
It’s no coincidence the offensive line has improved, especially with run blocking, since Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley returned against the Bengals on Oct. 9. Stanley has played at a high level despite missing 31 games since his original ankle injury in November 2020 but his presence also gives this group a mental lift. Left guard Ben Powers is having the best season of his four-year career. Right tackle Morgan Moses excels at run blocking and right guard Kevin Zeitler has performed better than any of his linemates. Rookie center Kyle Linderbaum struggled with a big nose guard playing over top of him on Thursday, but he gets into the second level and cuts off linebackers. The Ravens, though, still need to upgrade in pass protection, something that wasn’t an issue earlier in the season. Grade: B
Receivers
The Ravens have gotten only average production out of this group but can get more with more creativity from offensive coordinator Greg Roman and accuracy from Jackson. Reigning All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews (42 catches, 488 yards, five touchdowns) is Jackson’s go-to receiver and has had another strong year, but the Ravens need to incorporate speedy Devin Duvernay (24 catches, 313 yards, three touchdowns) more as both a receiver and running back. Second-year player Rashod Bateman would be more effective if he could stay healthy — he’s out for a few weeks after aggravating a foot injury last week against Tampa Bay — and tight end Isaiah Likely and Demarcus Robinson have become options for Jackson. Jackson, though, has to be better at reading the outside of the field so Robinson can become more of a downfield weapon, and Roman has to learn how to use more rubs and combination and clearing routes instead of just allowing Jackson to throw 30 times in a half like he did against Tampa Bay. Grade: C
Defensive line
This group has been dominant, which is a little surprising because the Ravens lost nose guard Michael Pierce with a torn biceps in Week 3. But his replacement, rookie Travis Jones, has played reasonably well with nine tackles, including a sack. The big thing for Jones was getting into playing shape. Justin Madubuike is having the best season of his three-year career with 22 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks, and he has slowed a lot of running plays with his quick penetration off the snap. End Calais Campbell has been solid and on occasion dominant with 21 tackles and three sacks. The question is how long can Campbell, 36, hold up playing so many snaps? Tackle Broderick Washington played well during the preseason and has carried that over into the regular season with 18 tackles, and veteran Brent Urban has been able to give all of the starters some relief at various points. The Ravens have been solid against the run and have improved versus the pass compared to the previous three seasons. Grade: B
Linebackers
Inside linebacker Patrick Queen leads the Ravens in tackles with 53 to go with 3 1/2 sacks but he seems to be more effective when the Ravens allow him to run straight ahead to crash a gap or on some type of blitz. The same can be said about Malik Harrison, who has 27 tackles. Neither are shock-and-shed linebackers from a previous era even though Harrison is 6-3 and 259 pounds. The defensive line does a good job of holding off opposing linemen, but the Ravens don’t have the proper guys to clean up yet, though that might change with the acquisition of star inside linebacker Roquan Smith. The outside linebacker play has been solid and at times spectacular in pass rushes. Justin Houston, playing on a limited basis, has six sacks and Odafe Oweh has one but 27 tackles. The outside linebackers, though, struggle to hold the edge, especially Jason Pierre-Paul. This group will get a boost when Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo get back on the field once they fully recover from torn Achilles tendons. Bowser might play against the Saints. Grade: C+
Secondary
The Ravens need to get a pass rush because the secondary is extremely vulnerable, especially with safety Marcus Williams out for an extended time with a wrist injury. Starting cornerback Marcus Peters contributes a lot but opposing teams are targeting him because he appears to have lost a step. Marlon Humphrey plays well on the inside, but a lack of ball skills and speed makes him a liability outside. Between Humphrey and Peters, though, they are cunning enough to hide some deficiencies and both play hard. Safety Chuck Clark has played well and is second on the team in tackles with 51. Geno Stone, who has stepped in admirably for Williams, has been solid and tackles well. Kyle Hamilton, the team’s top draft choice, has struggled at times but seems to play better near the line of scrimmage than on the back end. Rookie Demarion “Pepe” Williams has played well as the No. 3 cornerback and the Ravens have gotten more out of him than backup cornerback Brandon Stephens. Grade: C
Special teams
The Ravens have perhaps the best kicking game in the NFL. Kicker Justin Tucker has converted on 16 of 18 field goal attempts and both misses were from beyond 50 yards. Tucker, though, is five of seven on field goals from 50-plus, and has hit on one from 58 yards. Rookie Jordan Stout has averaged 48.9 yards on 25 punts so far, putting nine inside the 20-yard line. Duvernay doubles as both the punt and kickoff returner, averaging 31.9 yards per kickoff and 15.1 on punt returns. He also returned the opening kickoff against Miami 103 yards for a touchdown. Grade: A
Coaching
This team is a work in progress. Harbaugh has been patient while trying to work injured players back onto the field, more so than in previous years. Defensively, the Ravens have struggled to keep offenses out of the end zone in the fourth quarter. The four fourth-quarter touchdowns allowed to Miami was an embarrassment. Until two weeks ago, it was hard to tell if the Ravens were a running or passing team. It remains to be seen how much potential this team has, but it’s certainly more than they have shown. Grade: B-
Week 9
Ravens at Saints
Monday, 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 3
Claire Keegan offers a double with ‘Foster’ and ‘Small Things Like These’: NPR
Claire Keegan has been compared to Russian author Anton Chekhov and fellow Irish writer William Trevor. She shares their keen sense of empathy, their eye-opening attention to detail, and their deep sensitivity to the moral issues raised by wickedness and suffering for both witness and afflicted.
Keegan’s output is sparse and his stories are as rare as they are heartbreaking, stripped to the essentials. If she posted something that isn’t perfect, I haven’t seen it.
Since its original release in 2010, Foster is now part of the school curriculum in his native Ireland. It appeared in a slightly abbreviated version in the new yorker, but this new stand-alone volume is the first publication of the full text in the United States. It’s a fine companion to Booker’s shortlist from last year. Little things like these, his Christmas story and his morality tale that make Dickens Christmas song and Hans Christian Andersen The little girl with matches look like fairy tales sprinkled with glitter. Together, this pair of Keegan novels pack a one-two punch.
The anonymous narrator of Foster is a little girl whose parents, destitute Catholic farmers already overwhelmed by too many children and the bad habits of the father, entrust her to distant relatives whom she has never met while her mother’s womb is “tough with the next baby”. When her father drives her after mass on a summer Sunday “deep in Wexford to the coast where my mother’s people are from”, she doesn’t know what to expect – whether she will be worked hard or treated well, and for how long.
One comes to recognize the deprivations of the girl’s former life indirectly, through the things she notices, which are so different from what she is used to. “Big shiny windows,” clean kitchen tiles, daisies on the table, the smell of disinfectant and bleach, and rhubarb pie in the oven sound remarkable to him. When Mrs. Kinsella, even taller than her mother, “looks at my clothes, I see my thin cotton dress, my dusty sandals through her eyes.” The young girl quickly recognizes that “it’s a different type of house. Here there is space and time to think”.
Before her dad rushes out without even a hug, he warns the Kinsellas that the girl is eating a lot, “but you can work her.” The girl notices Mr. Kinsella’s reaction, a subtle reprimand to her father: “Kinsella looks up. ‘There won’t be any need for all that,’ he says. ‘The child won’t have nothing ‘other to do than help Edna around the house.’” Later, the girl describes her daily routine: “Myself and Mrs. Kinsella make a list aloud of the jobs that need to be done, and just do them ” – cleaning the house, weeding the garden, digging potatoes, pulling rhubarb, making pies.
Mrs. Kinsella bathes her, cleans her dirty fingernails, tends to her urine-soaked bedding – all without reproach. In the night, she watches the girl, who hears the woman whisper, “God help you my child. If you were mine, I would never leave you in a house with strangers.” When the woman begins to see the effects of her care, she says, “All you need is to be careful.
Gradually, from a series of pointed comments from neighbors, the young girl discovers the boy whose clothes she was given to wear before the Kinsellas “released” it into her own new wardrobe, and the hole in the Kinsellas’ lives that she fills. . After a particularly malicious woman told the girl about the loss of the Kinsellas’ son and sought gossip about her bereaved caretakers, Mr. Kinsella accompanied her to the sea to comfort her. He says, “You never have to say anything… A lot of men have lost a lot just because he missed a perfect chance to say nothing.” It’s a lesson she takes to heart when her mother later tells her about her stay with the Kinsellas.
One of the things Keegan understands so well here is how painful unusual love and tenderness can be because they accentuate what was missing. Walking towards the beach, Mr. Kinsella thoughtfully adjusts his steps to those of the child and takes her hand. She notes, “my dad never held my hand, and part of me wants Kinsella to let me go so I don’t have to feel that way.” Then she adds, “It’s a tough feeling, but as we walk I’m starting to settle in and let the difference between my life at home and the one I have here.”
At first glance, Foster recalls Kaye Gibbons’ scorching 1987 debut novel, Ellen Foster, told by a brave underprivileged 11-year-old girl who is relieved, after many hardships, to land in a home where she is loved and wanted, forever free from her abusive father.
But the dilemma in which Keegan’s narrator finds herself, victim of neglect rather than abuse, is more like that of Graham Swift’s boy. Here we are, whose loyalties are torn between the hard life he led with his struggling and bitter mother and the privileged existence he shared with the kind and loving adoptive parents to whom he was sent from beleaguered London. Blitz during World War II. Keegan, like Swift, shows how the resulting guilt can be especially harsh on children.
More than most books four times its size, Foster does many of the things we ask of great literature: it expands our world, draws our attention outward, and it opens our hearts and minds. It is a small book with miraculously outsized impact.
NPR News
