Woman who accused Herschel Walker of pushing her to have an abortion says ‘honesty matters’
A woman who accused Herschel Walker, a Republican Senate candidate from Georgia, of pressuring her to have an abortion, defended her claims in an exclusive interview with ABC News, saying he was not fit for a job and that “honesty matters”.
Walker denied the allegations, which were first made at a press conference last week, calling the claims ‘nonsense’ while adding ‘it’s all a lie, and I won’t accept any of it’ .
The woman, whom ABC News agreed to call Jane Doe, told ABC News in her first on-camera interview that she decided to come forward after another woman made similar claims that Walker had also forced her to have an abortion.
Speaking to ABC News’ ‘Nightline’ co-anchor Juju Chang, the woman said that in 1993 she became pregnant in the middle of a year-long affair with Walker, claiming they saw each other “several times a week, usually in the morning” and that they were in love.
“[Walker] was very clear that he didn’t want me to have the child. And he said that because of his wife’s family and the powerful people around him, I wouldn’t be safe and the child wouldn’t be safe,” the woman said.
“I felt threatened and I thought I had no choice,” said the woman, who appeared on camera for the first time since going public with her allegations at a press conference. press last week with his lawyer, Gloria Allred.
The woman recalls initially going to a clinic for an abortion only to abruptly leave after changing her mind.
“I guess it’s part of the procedure as they did an ultrasound. And I saw the ultrasound and couldn’t go through with it. So I left the clinic and I’m back home,” she said with emotion in her voice.
According to the woman, Walker then told her he would drive her to the clinic for the procedure.
“He came to my house and picked me up and drove me to the clinic,” the woman recalled. “I walked in alone and he waited in the car while I walked in and had the procedure. And then I got out and he drove me to the pharmacy and then he drove me home. “
Jane Doe said Walker gave her money to pay for the abortion. She said she did not have a receipt for payment or a record of the procedure.
Walker, who is running against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, is campaigning as a staunch anti-abortion candidate.
According to Jane Doe, the alleged affair ended shortly after her abortion, but she says she was friendly with Walker for decades and last spoke to him by phone in March 2020.
Two women identified to ABC News as friends of Jane Doe by her lawyer Gloria Allred say Jane Doe confided in them in the 1990s that she had a year-long affair with Walker and became pregnant at the course of this relationship.
Jane Doe said she last saw Walker at a mental health event in 2019.
“He gave me — he hugged me and was very happy to see me… He was very kind and cordial,” she said of their 2019 meeting.
One of the women identified as a friend of Jane Doe said she was with her at the event and took a picture of her and Walker together, telling ABC News: “They kissed for a long time …they had clearly known each other for years and years.”
Jane Doe said she never brought up the abortion with Walker as long as they stayed in touch.
Walker has previously denied an ex-girlfriend’s claim to various news outlets that he paid for her to have an abortion in 2009. The woman told The Daily Beast she had documents at the support for her allegation, including a receipt from an abortion clinic, a bank deposit receipt with an image of a check for $700 which she claims was signed by Walker sent within a week of the abortion, as well as a “healing” card which she claims was signed by Walker.
During an appearance last week on Fox News’ Special Report with Bret Baier, Walker issued sweeping denials of recent allegations against him.
“Well, that’s a lie. And I said that was a lie and I hope people can see now that Raphael Warnock and the left would do whatever they can to win the seat,” Walker said. “I said it once and I moved on, my campaign continued because we worry about what Georgians are talking about…I said it was a lie. I turned the page. page and they I want me to play these guessing games and stuff, but I’m not I’m not in. I want to win this great seat for the great people of Georgia because that’s what ‘it’s about.
Jane Doe told Chang that, following Walker’s denials, she now thinks he is unfit to be a U.S. senator.
When asked why, she replied, “I think honesty matters.”
S. Korea officials admit responsibility in Halloween tragedy
By HYUNG-JIN KIM (Associated Press)
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials admitted responsibility and apologized on Tuesday for failures in preventing and responding to a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 people and left citizens shocked and angry.
The government is facing growing public scrutiny over whether the crush Saturday night in Seoul’s Itaewon district, a popular nightlife neighborhood, could have been prevented and who should take responsibility for the country’s worst disaster in years.
National police chief Yoon Hee Keun said an initial investigation found there were many urgent calls from citizens notifying authorities about the potential danger of the crowd gathering in Itaewon. He said police officers who received the calls failed to handle them effectively.
“I feel a heavy responsibility (for the disaster) as the head of one of the related government offices,” Yoon said in a televised news conference. “Police will do their best to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again.”
Yoon said police have launched an intense internal probe into the officers’ handling of the emergency calls and other issues, such as the on-the-spot response to the crowd surge in Itaewon that night.
Separately, South Korea’s interior minister, emergency office chief, Seoul mayor and the head of a ward office that includes the Itaewon neighborhood all offered public apologies.
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon apologized deeply and wept and briefly halted his news conference as he talked about the parent of a 20-year-old woman who was declared dead earlier in the day.
“When I tried to comfort a person with a daughter hospitalized at the National Medical Center yesterday, they said their daughter would survive and they believed so,” he said. “But I heard she passed away this morning. I am sorry that my apology has come late.”
The disaster — which left at least 156 people dead and 151 others injured — was concentrated in a narrow downhill alley in Itaewon. Witnesses described people falling on one another, suffering severe breathing difficulties and falling unconscious. They said rescuers and ambulances failed to reach the crammed alleys in time because the entire Itaewon area was packed with slow-moving vehicles and partygoers clad in Halloween costumes.
Most of the dead were in their 20s and 30s, and about two-thirds were women.
During a Cabinet council meeting Tuesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol acknowledged that South Korea lacks research on crowd management. He called for the use of drones and other high-tech resources to develop an effective crowd control capability, and said the government will soon meet with experts to review national safety rules.
The crowd surge is South Korea’s deadliest disaster since a 2014 ferry sinking that killed 304 people and exposed lax safety rules and regulatory failures. Saturday’s surge has raised public questions about what South Korea has done since then to prevent human-made disasters.
“My heart is aching a lot as all the victims were like my grandchildren,” 74-year-old Chung Kil-soon said after paying respects at a mourning station Tuesday. “People say our country is an advanced country, but I don’t think we are truly advanced.”
After the Itaewon disaster, police launched a 475-member task force to find its cause.
Senior police officer Nam Gu-Jun told reporters Monday that officers have obtained videos taken by about 50 security cameras in the area and were analyzing video clips posted on social media. Nam said police had also interviewed more than 40 witnesses and survivors so far.
Police said they had sent 137 officers to maintain order during the Halloween festivities on Saturday, much more than the 34-90 officers mobilized in 2017, 2018 and 2019 before the pandemic. But some observers questioned whether the 137 officers were enough to handle the estimated 100,00 people gathered Saturday in Itaewon.
Adding more questions about the role of police was the fact that they sent 7,000 officers to another part of Seoul earlier Saturday to monitor dueling protests involving tens of thousands of people. Police also acknowledged that the 137 officers dispatched to Itaewon were primarily assigned to monitor crime, with a particular focus on narcotics use, not crowd control.
The death toll could rise as officials said that 29 of the injured were in serious condition. The dead included 26 foreign nationals from Iran, China, Russia, the United States, Japan and elsewhere.
President Yoon asked officials to provide the same government support to the bereaved families of the foreign victims as for the South Korean dead and injured people. He also thanked many world leaders for sending condolence messages.
The Itaewon area, known for its expat-friendly, cosmopolitan atmosphere, is the country’s hottest spot for Halloween events and parties, with young South Koreans taking part in costume competitions at bars, clubs and restaurants. Saturday’s gathering was the biggest Halloween celebration in the area since the pandemic.
Halloween festivities in Itaewon have no official organizers. South Korean police said Monday they don’t have any specific procedures for handling incidents such as crowd surges during an event that has no organizers.
Michelle Williams welcomes third baby, her second with Thomas Kail
Michelle Williams has given birth to her second child with husband Thomas Kail, her third.
On Saturday, the actress was pictured with a baby strapped to her chest on a family walk in pap photos obtained by the Daily Mail.
The couple previously welcomed son Hart, now 2, in June 2020.
The 42-year-old ‘Dawson’s Creek’ star, who is also the mother of 17-year-old daughter Matilda with her late partner Heath Ledger, waited until May to share her baby boy’s name.
Williams described Hart’s birth to Variety, calling the baby’s arrival a “reminder that life goes on” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby just ignores it,” she told the magazine at the time. “He experiences the unadulterated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”
Later in the same interview, Williams revealed Hart’s future big brother status.
“It’s totally joyful,” the Golden Globe winner said of her pregnancy. “As the years pass, you kind of wonder what they might or might not have in store for you.”
Williams continued, “It’s exciting to find that something you want over and over again is available once again. This good fortune is not lost on me or my family.
The Emmy winner went on to call parenthood the “ultimate” act of creativity.
“There’s nothing that commits you to a better world than raising a great child,” she explained. “The most ecstatic moments in life and art are the most transcendent. Having children is like that. You combine your DNA with someone else to create a new life.
Williams and Kail, 44, met while working on ‘Fosse/Verdon’ in 2018, getting engaged the following year. The couple got married in 2020.
The “Blue Valentine” star was previously married to musician Phil Elverum from 2018 to 2019.
As for Kail, the Broadway director split from Angela Christian in 2019 after more than a decade of marriage.
New York Post
Surging Dolphins need to show consistency to end 5-year playoff drought
It’s basically the halfway point of the season and if the Dolphins (5-3) repeat what they did in the first half, they’ll win 10 or 11 games and, most likely, end their five-year playoff drought.
With this being a 17-game season, if the Dolphins pick up where they left off after Sunday’s 31-27 win at Detroit, they will have a legitimate shot at an elusive postseason berth.
The Dolphins have missed the playoffs in 18 of the past 20 years. They haven’t won a postseason game in 21 years, dating back to a 23-17 overtime win over the Colts on Dec. 30, 2000.
With a favorable schedule the next few weeks (at 3-5 Chicago, vs. 3-5 Cleveland, vs. 1-5 Houston), they should strengthen their hold on one of the AFC’s seven playoff berths.
The combined record of the Dolphins’ first eight opponents is 33-27 (.550).
The combined record of the Dolphins’ final nine opponents is 32-35-1 (.478).
The Dolphins, who currently hold the No. 6 AFC playoff spot, should fare better in the second half of the season.
But beware. The schedule at the end of the season is back-loaded (at San Francisco, at Los Angeles Chargers, at Buffalo, vs. Green Bay, at New England and vs. New York Jets).
The combined record of the Dolphins’ last six opponents is 26-20 (.565).
And the Dolphins, who are 2-2 on the road, have five road games among their final nine, including a stretch of three in a row.
Still, the outlook is promising.
Tua Tagovailoa (12 touchdowns, three interceptions, league-best 112.7 passer rating) seems to be hitting his stride after a two-game absence in concussion protocol. His three-touchdown, 382-yard performance against Detroit was his best game of the year.
“I was very happy with the way the quarterback played and the decisions that he made, just playing within himself and making plays when they were there,” coach Mike McDaniel said.
Receivers Tyreek Hill (league-best 961 yards receiving, two touchdowns) and Jaylen Waddle (727 receiving yards, fourth in the league, and five touchdowns) have been virtually unstoppable.
The offense showed diversity against the Lions with a rushing touchdown from fullback Alec Ingold, receiving touchdowns from Waddle and tight end Mike Gesicki, and what should have been a receiving touchdown for receiver Trent Sherfield (he was ruled down just short of the goal line). All are encouraging signs.
“We had a bunch of key plays from Mike Gesicki, Trent Sherfield, [running back Raheem] Mostert, and then the play that Tua had,” McDaniel said.
“If we can get that every week, that’s a winning formula. That is tough to stop.”
The defense, for the most part, is making plays when necessary.
The statistics aren’t ideal. The Dolphins are 23rd in the league in yards allowed per game at 362.8, but they make timely plays such as keeping Detroit scoreless in the second half and getting two interceptions in the final three minutes to preserve the Pittsburgh victory.
Dolphins fans should be optimistic.
Well, cautiously optimistic.
Significant injuries continue to mount even as the Dolphins are getting healthier overall.
Left guard Liam Eichenberg was the most recent, sustaining a knee injury against Detroit. He was replaced by Robert Jones.
The Dolphins lost safety Brandon Jones (knee) for the season the previous week against Pittsburgh.
All told, the Dolphins have lost four starters or projected starters to season-ending injuries, or for significant time due to injury — Brandon Jones (knee), cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles), cornerback Nik Needham (Achilles), and right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle). It should be noted Tagoaviloa missed two and a half games due to concussion protocol.
And turnovers and penalties are still concerning.
The Dolphins are minus-3 in turnover margin, tied for 24th.
The Dolphins are tied with Dallas for fourth-most penalties (55) and are ninth in penalty yards (416).
“You just have to make a point of emphasis, take each penalty individually and coach off of it, so that we can improve and not put ourselves in such tough spots on both sides of the ball unnecessarily,” McDaniel said.
The ground game, which has shown signs of life recently by totaling at least 100 yards in three of the past four games, still isn’t at full speed.
The Dolphins are 28th in rushing at 88.1 yards per game.
The Dolphins are 16th in scoring at 22.3 points per game, and 24th in points allowed at 24.0 points a game.
In points allowed vs. points scored, the Dolphins are minus-14. They’re one of three teams to have a winning record and be upside down in that category, joining Tennessee (5-2, minus-6) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3, minus-25).
As for special teams, kicker Jason Sanders remains 0 for 3 on field goal attempts of 50 yards or beyond but perfect on anything shorter, and punter Thomas Morstead is constantly flipping the field and helping the defense. However, the Dolphins remain spotty in special teams as miscues such as Detroit’s successful fake punt keep occurring.
But the offense seems to be getting into a groove, the defense continues making plays, and most importantly, the Dolphins have a winning record and remain in the thick of the playoff hunt.
Kemp leads Dem Abrams by 7 points in AG governor race
Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp maintained his solid lead over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams – with the latest poll giving him a seven-point lead.
Polling 1,022 likely Georgia voters between October 16 and 27, the new poll from Atlanta Journal-Constitution and UGA showed Brian Kemp leading Abrams 51% to 44% while Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel had just 2% support with 2.5% remaining undecided.
Among black voters, the poll showed Abrams took the lead from Kemp with 87% support while Kemp leads among male voters and white voters.
Brian Kemp has repeatedly led Abrams in the polls, putting her on a path to potentially losing even more votes than she did in 2018.
Kemp also had a strong performance in the second debate on Sunday night, regularly hammering Abrams for his extremism on abortion, crime and voting reform.
“Miss Abrams said she wanted to defund the police,” Kemp said Sunday night. “She wants to eliminate cash bail and have free get out of jail cards. She continues to serve on the boards of organizations like the Margurite Casey Foundation which raises funds and awards grants to organizations that support the Defund the Police movement.
Stacey Abrams is attacking my case because she won’t talk about hers: profiting from the Defund the Police movement and supporting dangerous policies like ending cash bail. I will continue to support law enforcement to keep our families safe. #gapol #GAGovDebate pic.twitter.com/IZ2reqdolY
— Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) October 30, 2022
As she did in the last debate, Stacey Abrams refused to support any restrictions on abortions, putting her at odds with Georgia voters, most of whom support some restrictions.
“Abortion is a medical choice. As such, a woman should have the ability to make a decision up to viability,” she said when asked about the restrictions. “This viability decision should not affect his life or health. This is a decision that should be made between a doctor and a woman.
When the debate swirled over Georgia’s Voter Integrity Act, which Abrams and President Biden previously called “Jim Crow 2.0,” Kemp hammered his opponent for pressuring MLB to move his All-Star game. -Stars of the city of Atlanta.
Breitbart News
Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday
By MARGERY A. BECK
There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers.
The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot.
The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the red power ball 13.
The increased jackpot will be the 4th-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
Massive lottery jackpots have become more common in recent years as lottery officials have adjusted game rules and ticket prices to pump up the top prizes. The most recent tweak came in August, when Powerball officials added an additional drawing day — going from two a week to three — to build larger prizes and boost sales.
Although the advertised top prize Wednesday will be an estimated $1.2 billion, that is for winners who receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years. Winners almost always opt for cash, which for Wednesday night’s drawing will be an estimated $596 million.
No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, meaning there have now been 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner — a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: 1 in 292.2 million.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
England keep T20 World Cup hopes alive with win over New Zealand | T20 World Cup
Games between England and New Zealand rarely fail to provide drama and this one had plenty – heroic holds, mystifying falls, intriguing tactical play from both captains and a game that went to the wire from the razor to the crucial dismissal of Glenn Phillips towards the end. But for England only the result mattered, and this 20-point win means they go into their final Super 12 game, against Sri Lanka in Sydney on Saturday, knowing that a fine win will almost certainly take them to the semis. -final. .
The success is famous for many authors, but much of the credit for it must go to Jos Buttler, who, on his 100th Twenty20 cap, produced a memorable performance with bat, gloves and header. There was a fine, if not exactly unlucky, round of 73 from 46, a fantastic catch, diving to his left, to dismiss Devon Conway, and a display of captaincy that fed the chipper into a rulebook that the England often followed to the letter.
Moeen Ali didn’t just play – for the first time in the tournament – he grabbed the opener; Mark Wood didn’t touch the ball until the final over of the power play, by which time Sam Curran and Adil Rashid had tried. Moeen and Liam Livingstone, whom Buttler acknowledged in the prep hadn’t had enough of a chance to win games with the bat, came in at three and four. In Captaincy terms, it was the night the Elton John tribute band toured in a surprise jazz-funk set.
England would have feared three New Zealand strikers above all: Devon Conway, hero of the Kiwis’ beating against Australia; Finn Allen, their power play tornado, and Phillips, whose century has anchored them to victory over Sri Lanka. Two of them fell on the cheap and as a Rashid delivery found Phillips’ batting edge and looped to Moeen from cover in the 10th, with the 25-year-old at the time on 15 it looked like they finished the set. What happened next was hard to fathom: Moeen casually got into position, put his hands up, and completely missed it; the ball touched his chest on the way down.
And for a moment I felt like that was where the match would be decided, especially when Phillips tried the same shot twice in Rashid’s next shot and they both landed in the crowd. But it was not the decisive moment they feared, and instead England took a wicket in each of the next four overs – Kane Williamson first, followed by Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell and finally, above all , Phillips himself.
England’s 179 innings had appeared only slightly above par, especially as they threatened to overshoot considerably. Buttler and Alex Hales lasted half the innings and built a base, but although they scored well against New Zealand’s dreaded seam attack, they found themselves bogged down by the rotation.
Perhaps fearing the order from England’s dominant left midfielder, Mitchell Santner netted two overs on the power play and Ish Sodhi came on shortly after. On the English bench, Moeen, with an unrivaled reputation against spin, strapped on his protections. It was time for England to deliver on their repeated pre-game promise of ultra-aggression, but the openers were no longer the best at propelling England into the next phase of their innings. The first 30 rotational balls yielded 31 runs, and as the players drank halfway through their innings, England’s white balls coach Matthew Mott walked to the middle. The obvious order would have been go big or get out, and if that was the instruction, Hales chose option two.
He immediately hit 50, surpassing his 39e ball for four, but its 40e was his last, as he came down the field, Santner passed the ball past him and Conway finished the stumping. Finally Moeen emerged, promoted to three but with only four Santner deliveries left to aim for. And then, after all that, Moeen had spun quickly, spotting Trent Boult long after Sodhi.
But Buttler stayed. He was dropped at eight and again at 40, and the first time New Zealand celebrated after a dive, Williamson won the ball back from cover, only for the TV referee to see he had clearly bounced back. Buttler was called back from the edge of the border, receiving not only a second chance, but also an apology from the New Zealand captain. The opportunity Mitchell gave was much simpler, with the ball spinning hard but true towards the 31-year-old in the middle of the deep wicket.
Buttler also produced some great shots, especially when he somehow pushed Lockie Ferguson’s short ball wide of Santner long-range, with a little extra spin to send it flying away from the defender, and a club flat-batter who sent another short ball, this time from Boult, straight to the ground for six. He was finally exhausted in the penultimate run of England’s innings, and it looked like a run of broken promise and a goal that might not be enough. In many ways, Buttler had other plans.
theguardian
