Woman who accused Herschel Walker of pushing her to have an abortion says ‘honesty matters’

A woman who accused Herschel Walker, a Republican Senate candidate from Georgia, of pressuring her to have an abortion, defended her claims in an exclusive interview with ABC News, saying he was not fit for a job and that “honesty matters”.

Walker denied the allegations, which were first made at a press conference last week, calling the claims ‘nonsense’ while adding ‘it’s all a lie, and I won’t accept any of it’ .

The woman, whom ABC News agreed to call Jane Doe, told ABC News in her first on-camera interview that she decided to come forward after another woman made similar claims that Walker had also forced her to have an abortion.

Speaking to ABC News’ ‘Nightline’ co-anchor Juju Chang, the woman said that in 1993 she became pregnant in the middle of a year-long affair with Walker, claiming they saw each other “several times a week, usually in the morning” and that they were in love.

“[Walker] was very clear that he didn’t want me to have the child. And he said that because of his wife’s family and the powerful people around him, I wouldn’t be safe and the child wouldn’t be safe,” the woman said.

“I felt threatened and I thought I had no choice,” said the woman, who appeared on camera for the first time since going public with her allegations at a press conference. press last week with his lawyer, Gloria Allred.

The woman recalls initially going to a clinic for an abortion only to abruptly leave after changing her mind.

Herschel Walker and Jane Doe are seen together in an undated photo provided to ABC News. Provided to ABC News

“I guess it’s part of the procedure as they did an ultrasound. And I saw the ultrasound and couldn’t go through with it. So I left the clinic and I’m back home,” she said with emotion in her voice.

According to the woman, Walker then told her he would drive her to the clinic for the procedure.

“He came to my house and picked me up and drove me to the clinic,” the woman recalled. “I walked in alone and he waited in the car while I walked in and had the procedure. And then I got out and he drove me to the pharmacy and then he drove me home. “

Jane Doe said Walker gave her money to pay for the abortion. She said she did not have a receipt for payment or a record of the procedure.

Walker, who is running against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, is campaigning as a staunch anti-abortion candidate.

According to Jane Doe, the alleged affair ended shortly after her abortion, but she says she was friendly with Walker for decades and last spoke to him by phone in March 2020.

Two women identified to ABC News as friends of Jane Doe by her lawyer Gloria Allred say Jane Doe confided in them in the 1990s that she had a year-long affair with Walker and became pregnant at the course of this relationship.

Jane Doe said she last saw Walker at a mental health event in 2019.

“He gave me — he hugged me and was very happy to see me… He was very kind and cordial,” she said of their 2019 meeting.

One of the women identified as a friend of Jane Doe said she was with her at the event and took a picture of her and Walker together, telling ABC News: “They kissed for a long time …they had clearly known each other for years and years.”

Jane Doe said she never brought up the abortion with Walker as long as they stayed in touch.

Walker has previously denied an ex-girlfriend’s claim to various news outlets that he paid for her to have an abortion in 2009. The woman told The Daily Beast she had documents at the support for her allegation, including a receipt from an abortion clinic, a bank deposit receipt with an image of a check for $700 which she claims was signed by Walker sent within a week of the abortion, as well as a “healing” card which she claims was signed by Walker.

During an appearance last week on Fox News’ Special Report with Bret Baier, Walker issued sweeping denials of recent allegations against him.

“Well, that’s a lie. And I said that was a lie and I hope people can see now that Raphael Warnock and the left would do whatever they can to win the seat,” Walker said. “I said it once and I moved on, my campaign continued because we worry about what Georgians are talking about…I said it was a lie. I turned the page. page and they I want me to play these guessing games and stuff, but I’m not I’m not in. I want to win this great seat for the great people of Georgia because that’s what ‘it’s about.

Jane Doe told Chang that, following Walker’s denials, she now thinks he is unfit to be a U.S. senator.

When asked why, she replied, “I think honesty matters.”