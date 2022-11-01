News
World Series rainout, Astros-Phils to play Game 3 Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA — Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed by rain Monday night with the matchup tied 1-1.
The rainout moved Game 3 to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, when the weather was supposed to be all clear.
The teams worked out on the field before the tarp was put down around 5 p.m., about three hours before the scheduled first pitch.
Game 4 will now be played Wednesday and Game 5 is set for the scheduled travel day on Thursday night. Game 5 will compete with the NFL game that has, of all teams, the Philadelphia Eagles in Houston against the Texans.
After two games in Houston, the World Series had moved to Philly for Monday night and the Astros were set to send right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. against Phillies righty Noah Syndergaard.
Astros manager Dusty Baker said McCullers would remain the starter for Game 3 if there was a rainout. There was no immediate indication if Syndergaard would pitch for the Phillies.
The Astros had not named a Game 4 starter and the Phillies were going with lefty Ranger Suárez.
The Phillies clinched the NL Championship Series with a win against San Diego on a rainy, gusty Sunday. The Phillies famously won the 2008 World Series with a Game 5 victory that took three days to complete because of heavy rain.
Biden ‘avoids battleground states’ with just eight days until midterms
President Joe Biden will avoid several of the battleground states that helped elect him president and instead focus on bolstering Democratic areas ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
The president is struggling with low approval ratings and voter frustration with the economy where the cost of living has risen as inflation has risen.
That made some Democratic candidates shy about appearing with him.
With the election less than a week away, the White House is weighing where it can best deploy the president in the fight to keep Democrats in control of Congress.
But where it goes wrong is just as remarkable as where it goes.
Of the 14 states with some of the most competitive Senate and gubernatorial races, based on Cook Political Report ratings, Biden has visited six since Sept. 1, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis.
Biden hasn’t been to Arizona, Nevada or Georgia — three states that helped set up the White House — and he’s not expected to.
Nor is he making any additional stops in Wisconsin or Michigan — two other states that helped him get elected president.
President Joe Biden will avoid several of the battleground states that helped elect him president – like Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Michigan and Wisconsin
Barack Obama, however, was in Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin over the weekend, trying to support party candidates there. The former president will be in Arizona and Nevada this week to join the Democrats.
By contrast, President Biden has had a particularly light campaign schedule even as the White House says he travels and fundraises for the party.
Most of those trips have been to strong blue states, where the president is seeking campaign money and supporting Democrats in the districts he’s carried in 2020.
Looking at Barack Obama’s program for October 2010, before his first midterm election, the then president completed 22 campaign-related trips.
Biden, by comparison, made eight campaign-related trips in October 2022, according to an analysis of presidential trips by DailyMail.com.
The President does a few road events but they are limited.
Biden will be in Florida on Tuesday, a competitive state he lost to Donald Trump two years ago. He will campaign for gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and Senate candidate Val Demings.
On Saturday, he and Obama will campaign in Philadelphia for gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and Senate candidate Jon Fetterman.
Biden will make his closing statement at a rally in Maryland on Monday. The state is a traditional stronghold for Democrats.
Obama, meanwhile, will be in Nevada on Tuesday for the Democratic senator. Catherine Cortez Masto, who is facing a difficult re-election campaign.
The former president will be Arizona on Wednesday to try to support Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs and Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, who is running for re-election.
With the Senate currently made up of 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, any Senate race can overturn control. Republicans should win the House.
If the GOP gains control of a single chamber, it can thwart Biden’s legislative agenda for the next two years.
Barack Obama will be in Arizona and Nevada this week; he was in Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin this weekend – above he is with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday
Democrats are spending big on the blue quarters Biden has worn in 2020 as they try to fight off a red wave.
Republicans are hammering Biden hard on the economy. And they’re targeting Democrats in general on crime.
Traditionally, the president’s party loses seats in midterm elections.
In 2010, during Obama’s first term, Republicans won 63 seats in the House to take control of the chamber. This year, they need a net gain of five seats to oust the Democrats from power.
East Metro boys soccer Player of the Year: Eastview’s Asher Ozuzu
Asher Ozuzu was pushing his way through tears in the Class 3A, Section 3 final two weeks ago. Eastview’s senior forward sprained his ankle just 17 minutes into the contest. The ankle started to swell immediately.
“I fell on it, and it just popped,” he said. “And I was like, ‘I can’t play anymore.’ ”
But then he looked at his teammates and decided not playing wasn’t an option. And, post ankle sprain, Eastview’s primary offensive threat still found a way to score.
“I wasn’t even running, I was limping,” he said. “The ball was played to me and I just jumped. And I was like, ‘No way I just scored that.’ ”
That was Eastview’s lone goal in its 2-1 section final loss to Rosemount. But though the Lightning’s season ended earlier than they’d hoped, Ozuzu was proud that his team — including himself — left everything on the field.
“I think if he would’ve gone down and not be able to play, that would’ve been a huge morale hit to the team,” Eastview coach Scott Gustafson said. “To watch him have the maturity and that drive to gut it out, that was something that we maybe haven’t seen in years past.”
That maturity, displayed in on and off the field, is where Ozuzu felt he grew the most during his three years at Eastview. With his school-record 39 goals and seven assists, the senior forward is the Pioneer Press East Metro boys soccer Player of the Year.
His growth is what led him to these heights. That growth was born out of a willingness to lead. Gustafson noted Ozuzu was a player in transition as a sophomore, who was adjusting to a new, struggling team. There were high expectations for the forward’s junior season, but the early part of the campaign was derailed by fitness issues, nagging injuries and commitment.
There were no such problems this fall because Ozuzu dedicated himself to being an example. The captain thrived in a leadership role and loved being the one his younger teammates could come to if they needed advice. That responsibility is earned through actions. Those consistent actions helped turn Ozuzu into an unstoppable force.
“Because I know for sure that talent was what was always in me, but then the maturity comes with working harder in practice and stuff like that,” he said. “That really brought it out in me; the more I work, the more I’m this role model for my team and stuff. To have players looking up to you, it feels really good.”
The senior is still weighing his collegiate soccer options, with designs on one day playing professionally. A physical specimen, he was playing in the perfect system with the perfect supporting cast to flourish this fall.
For instance, Ozuzu and midfielder Nick Karam developed a successful system when looking to go on the attack.
When Karam had the ball, Ozuzu would shout “Nick, Nick” to inform the midfielder he wanted the pass to go over the top. When Ozuzu wanted the ball down at his feet, he would say “Nick” only once. And every time the pass did come over the top, Ozuzu noted, “I don’t think there’s been a center back that’s able to keep up.”
He’s too big, too fast and too strong.
“I joke that his name is Asher Blessing Ozuzu,” Gustafson said. “He’s blessed in so many respects physically, and he’s a blessing to have on your team when you need a goal.”
Gustafson guessed Ozuzu’s new scoring record will not be touched for years to come. Ozuzu had a four-goal playoff game to go with five three-goal performances.
Ozuzu surprised himself with his scoring output this season, but Gustafson knew something special was on the horizon when the forward netted a pair of goals in the season opener against Hastings back in August.
“It was a different Asher than we saw in 2021. It was like, ‘OK, this has the potential makings of being something special,’ ” Gustafson said. “He’s one that when you don’t know him, you watch him, he passes the eye test. There’s something special about him.”
It just took a couple years to reveal itself. Gustafson called Ozuzu a “late bloomer,” one that figures to continue to blossom at the next level and beyond.
“I feel like that’s what drives me, that constantly wanting more,” Ozuzu said. “I don’t want to be an average player, I want to be at that top.”
Finalists
Xavier Anderson, senior forward, Woodbury: With 28 goals, he’s a lethal scorer, but Anderson tallied the game-winning assist in Woodbury’s state quarterfinal victory.
Cooper Bellinger Danielson, senior forward, St. Paul Academy: The senior’s 21 goals – many of which have been timely – have powered the Spartans into the Class A state semis.
Jacob Dinzeo, junior midfielder, Hill-Murray: With 25 goals and 11 assists, Dinzeo is the offensive firepower for the unbeaten Pioneers.
Liam Moreira, senior forward, Stillwater: Tallied 24 goals and 19 assists for the perennial-power Ponies.
Charles Wriedt, senior defender, Central: Skilled center back patrolled the field for Central’s frugal defense.
Chicago cop struck by vehicle fleeing South Side traffic stop – NBC Chicago
A Chicago police officer was hospitalized Monday after a stolen vehicle hit him during a traffic stop in the city’s south end.
Police say officers stopped a car in the 1600 block of West 84e Street around 3:30 p.m.
When they asked the driver to get out of the vehicle, the individual instead reversed the car, hitting an officer in the leg. That officer then fell to the ground and hit his head, police said.
The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment of “non-life threatening injuries”, authorities said.
Two of the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle and police are currently interviewing a person of interest.
Police remain on scene and an investigation is ongoing.
Column: The teardown portion of Ryan Poles’ rebuilding project is nearly done after the Chicago Bears trade away Roquan Smith
General manager Ryan Poles said there was a “record-setting” piece to the contract the Chicago Bears offered Roquan Smith during training camp, when the inside linebacker made a public bid for a trade.
Some league sources since have said that word was the Bears made a solid offer, but all that really matters is how Poles viewed it. If he looked at it as a tip-top offer, then the Bears never were going to reach an agreement with Smith. So finding a trade partner in the Baltimore Ravens on Monday made all the sense in the world — and was probably more of a lucky development than anything else.
The Bears will ship Smith to the Ravens — and pay down his remaining 2022 salary by about $4 million — in exchange for second- and fifth-round draft picks in 2023 and inside linebacker A.J. Klein, who was on the New York Giants practice squad four weeks ago before the Ravens signed him.
If you think the Bears’ apathetic showing Sunday in a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys had anything to do with the fallout from the Robert Quinn trade last week, prepare for pathetic this week with the Miami Dolphins visiting Soldier Field.
Players talked about the emotional toll the Quinn trade had on the locker room. He was a 33-year-old veteran with one sack this season. Smith, 25, is in the prime of his career and was the best player in the building. This will affect those who remain, who are being held to a professional standard on a daily basis with coach Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. principle, who are being asked to give their all in every meeting and every rep.
Recall, Smith broke down in the media room as he was answering questions Wednesday when news broke that Quinn was off to Philadelphia.
“Let me take a second, if you don’t mind,” Smith said before an extended pause. “You know, I have a great deal of respect for that guy. Damn. Crazy.”
With that, Smith left the room. A wiseguy cracked that Smith was most upset he wasn’t the one traded. Now he’s gone too, and the Bears have little in the way of building blocks for the front seven of a defense that can’t stop the run or get off the field on third down.
Not only has Poles traded away two players who started the season as captains, he has dealt two of the three highest-paid players on the roster. The Bears now have one first-round draft pick remaining: quarterback Justin Fields, who accounts for the Round 1 picks in 2021 and 2022 after the trade up to select him.
If there was any doubt — and there shouldn’t have been — the remainder of this season is strictly about the development of Fields and whether he emerges as a potential franchise quarterback for Poles and Eberflus. The Smith trade also is a reminder that pretty much anyone else on the roster can be had before the 3 p.m. Tuesday deadline.
The Bears now own nine picks in April with extra selections in Rounds 2, 4 and 5 and no sixth-round pick. Poles will need those choices and a bounty of salary-cap room — the Bears will have more than $100 million — to begin stocking the roster after taking this year to clear the books and the roster.
Smith leads the NFL with 83 tackles and will help fill a hole in the middle of a Ravens defense that has struggled, especially against the pass. Former first-round pick Patrick Queen hasn’t turned into the player the Ravens (5-3) hoped he would be, and they wanted to shore things up.
While Smith made only five tackles in the loss at Dallas, he was coming off a marquee game Monday night at New England in which he made a game-high 12 tackles with a sack and an interception. He raced to the end zone after the fourth-quarter pick in the 33-14 blowout, using his hands to mime peeling off bills from a stack of money.
“I knew we had the game wrapped up and just let it rain a little bit,” he said.
Smith made 12 tackles with a sack in the Week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders and had 16 tackles and an interception in the Week 3 win over the Houston Texans, the kind of big games he figured would help his bid to be paid.
“I feel like I’m in the same head space that I was back when I asked (to be traded) and that was declined,” Smith said last week, moments before news of the Quinn trade broke. “I shift my focus to just being the best guy I can to the guys in the locker room, best guy I can to myself and to the loyal fans and I just want to go out each and every week and show that I’m the best in the game. That’s just been my thing.”
The Ravens have done their homework on him for a little while, and it will be interesting to see if they can sign Smith to a multiyear extension. They paid a lot for a half-season rental and figure to need their franchise tag for quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens have long been masters of the compensatory draft pick game, and if Smith were to leave via free agency, they could recoup a third-round pick for him in 2024.
The Ravens have placed a high value on inside linebackers, who don’t typically carry very much positional value. That’s one reason personnel men I polled view the return the Bears got for Smith as a positive.
Yes, the Bears could have secured Smith with the franchise tag, but the last off-ball linebacker to be tagged was David Harris by the New York Jets in 2011. Franchise tag numbers are the same for middle linebackers in a 4-3 scheme as they are for edge rushers playing outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme. Pass rushers have much higher value, and that’s one reason there were questions about how high the Bears would be willing to go to keep Smith happy.
Smith plays with terrific range. He affects the run game and the pass, and the Bears have highlighted his effectiveness as a blitzer with few others getting home regularly. He’s a fit for what Eberflus seeks in the defense. But he’s only one part, his position isn’t the most important element and apparently the Bears didn’t see the money making sense in the end.
The teardown portion of the rebuild will be complete soon. Only a few hours remain for Poles to consider trade offers for other players. He and his staff have their work cut out for them in the offseason. This team needs almost everything, including a young, athletic linebacker with a nose for the ball.
The hard work is about to begin.
Gay marriage counselor fired by Indiana Catholic Schools Project appeal
A same-sex marriage guidance counselor fired by a Catholic school plans to appeal the Sept. 30 dismissal of her lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.
Attorneys for Shelly Fitzgerald, a former staff member at Roncalli High School in Indianapolis, made the announcement Monday.
Ms Fitzgerald and her wife, Lynn Starkey, another Roncalli High guidance counselor, were both fired after school officials learned of their union in 2019.
Ms Starkey lost her similar lawsuit against the Catholic school and the archdiocese in August.
Rachel Laser, president and CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, an advocacy group representing Ms Fitzgerald, said the guidance counselor “was not hired to deal with students or to preach the Catholic religion”.
Ms Laser said the adviser provided ‘secular advice to students wishing to enter university’ and ‘should not have lost her civil rights just because the secular work she was doing was done in a religious school’ .
Ms Fitzgerald argued that her same-sex marriage was ‘protected conduct’ under federal employment laws. In response, the school and the archdiocese said the Supreme Court’s granting of a “ministerial exception” under the 2012 Hosanna-Tabor 9-0 ruling allowed religious institutions to designate employees as ” ministers” and therefore subject to religious restrictions.
Ms Fitzgerald signed a ‘school guidance ministry contract’ with Roncalli School in 2018, on the understanding that she would serve as a ‘minister of faith’ and was to ‘communicate the Catholic faith to students, pray with students and teach and celebrate Catholic traditions.
Ms Laser said the September 30 decision in favor of Catholic institutions was wrong: “According to the rationale put forward, a Catholic school can deprive every employee – from the janitor, to the cook, to the physical education teacher, to the guidance counselor — of protecting basic civil rights laws by including some religious duties in their job descriptions,” she said.
Luke Goodrich, vice president and senior counsel at the public interest law firm Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, which defended the school and the archdiocese in both lawsuits, said the August ruling against Ms Starkey suggests that this new appeal is unlikely to succeed.
“The Seventh Circuit just decided a similar appeal just three months ago and unanimously affirmed the archdiocese’s freedom to choose leaders who are fully committed to their religious mission,” Goodrich said in a statement. . “We anticipate another decision affirming this fundamental constitutional right and ensuring that the Archdiocese can continue to provide an authentic Catholic education rooted in the dignity of every human person,” he added.
Kanye West Turns Into A Mad Dog And Gets Into A Heated Argument With A Parent During His Son, Saint’s Soccer Game
Kanye West has turned into a mad dog barking at people who aren’t tolerating his b-llsh-t and in a clip published by TMZ, YE could be seen in a heated argument with another parent during his son, Saint’s soccer game at the school premises. What’s wrong with Kanye West? This guy needs help but it… Read More »Kanye West Turns Into A Mad Dog And Gets Into A Heated Argument With A Parent During His Son, Saint’s Soccer Game
