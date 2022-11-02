Sports
6 Interesting Facts About The Breeders Cup World Championship
The 39th Breeders’ Cup World Championships will take place at Keeneland Racing Track in Lexington, Kentucky, on November 4-5. Fans across the world may see the live matches on partner TV channels. Also, fans can place bets via simulcast outlets or online, making the event and the celebrations leading up to one of the most thrilling experiences ever.
Here are some interesting facts regarding the Breeders’ Cup, which dates back to the early 80s when a Hollywood star was hailed as the U.S. President, there were only a few TV channels, and gas rates & prices were cheap.
John Gaines: Father of Breeders’ Cup
John Gaines, who owned Gainesway Farm near Lexington and died in 2005, is the one responsible for the concept of a world championship thoroughbred race. Gaines viewed it as a chance to improve the racing industry. By adding a major fall race to match the Triple Crown in the spring and summer, Gaines sought to also improve the relationship between the breeders and the racing industry.
Gaines first proposed the idea of the race at a luncheon before the 1982 Kentucky Derby. After less than three years, Hollywood Park in California opened its gates for the first-ever Breeders’ Cup race. In front of more than 60,000 spectators and a national audience watching on their TVs, that fateful November race would become a yearly spectacle still going strong today.
Two Additional Days for Fans
To add more excitement to the race, officials of the Breeders’ Cup included a two-day event in 2007, which was hosted in New Jersey. Since then, the two-day race program has undergone several changes, and now the World Championships are split into a Future Stars Friday with five additional races for 2-year-old horses. The Super Saturday, however, was a race for horses aged three and older.
With more than $180,000,000 gambled on the fourteen championship races for all breakdown of the mile odds, the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar established a record for an overall purse last year.
Leading Breeders’ Cup Host
The Breeders’ Cup was held three times at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, which had been shut down in 2013. Currently, the park is now home to the SoFi Stadium. Santa Anita Park in Arcadia holds the record for most hosts with ten events.
Del Mar, which is a 2-hour drive south of Los Angeles, historically had its first hosting of the Breeder’s Cup last 2017. As great as these places are, Kentucky holds the record for the most hosted events at 11.
Foreign Horses Titleholders
One of the goals for improving the racing industry was to bring in competitors from all over the world in hopes of attracting a global audience. Since then, the Breeder’s Cup has hit that goal, with several foreign participants vying for that elusive title.
The majority of foreign horses that are doing well come from Europe and compete in turf events. Pebbles, a British-bred thoroughbred, had eight victories under her belt when she competed between 1983-1985. Goldikova, an Irish thoroughbred based in France, won the Breeder’s Cup three times. Asian contenders are also starting to catch up, as the 2021 finals at Del Mar saw horses from Japan(Loves Only You and Marche Lorraine) dominate the race.
Hall of Fame Race Mares
Twenty-four horses have overall achieved more than one Breeders’ Cup race, but only two have won three. Goldikova dominated the Breeder’s Cup for three years, winning the 2008, 2009, and 2010 editions in her three starts. Famed jockey Olivier Peslier rode Goldikova through these wins. After an exciting race in 2011, Golidkova failed to get an elusive four-peat as she only placed third.
Beholder, a mare based in California trained by Richard Mandella, thrived despite considerable setbacks. At age 2, she won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies, and at age 3, she won the Distaff, and at age 6, she won the Distaff once more after missing the following two competitions due to injury.
One of the greatest races in Breeders’ Cup history belongs to Beholder in a win over Songbird in 2016. For their feats, both Goldikova and Beholder were welcomed to the Racing Hall of Fame.
Ireland For Most Number Of International Breeders’ Cup Wins
Thirty-eight of the 388 horses who have raced in the Breeders’ Cup over the years have triumphed, including Twilight Gleaming, Space Blues, and Modern Games in 2021 from Ireland. Following Great Britain, which has given birth to 24 winners, comes France, with eight.
Final Thoughts
With the 2022 Breeders’ Cup hanging around the corner, many fans are now thrilled to witness the most exhilarating horse racing finale show this year. While it’s still a week before this happens, it is always good to look back at how this grand racing show started and be amazed by the interesting facts that the Breeders’ Cup has.
Half-Way Through The NFL Season: Who’s Heading To The Super Bowl LVII?
With the first half of the NFL regular season in the books and the 2022 NFL trade deadline behind us, this is the perfect time to look at the current Super Bowl LVII predictions. Which teams have the best odds to make it to the big finale in February 2023? Will the Buffalo Bills go all the way, or could the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles lift the coveted Lombardi Trophy? Here’s everything you need to know to get ready for the Big Game.
The Super Bowl LVII
The two best teams from the National Football Conference and the American Football Conference will face off at the Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023. The Super Bowl is headed to Arizona and will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, home of the Arizona Cardinals. The big event football fans look forward to every year will kick off at 4:30 p.m. MST (3:30 p.m. Pacific, 6:30 p.m. Eastern). To watch the 57. Super Bowl live, fans in the US can tune into FOX where the Big Game will be aired next year. Even without cable, the broadcaster can be accessed through online TV subscriptions such as Hulu, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. While we won’t know until January 2023 who will emerge victorious during the NFL conference championship and book their ticket for the Super Bowl, the headliner for the celebrated halftime show has already been confirmed: international icon Rihanna will be headlining the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show next year. This is only adding fuel to the high anticipation of both die-hards and casual fans around the world getting ready for the greatest football event of the year. The big question remains: Which teams will be facing off at the Super Bowl LVII?
Bills, Eagles, and Chiefs top the list
With the first 8 weeks of the regular season over, we are already at Season Midpoint. The NFL trade deadline chaos just passed, all the rosters are mostly set, and the teams know what squad to count on as they push for their tickets to the playoffs. Which team has performed well and has the best odds of making it to Arizona in February next year? Bookmakers have already published their newest predictions, which have just been adjusted after the NFL trade window closed, as they continuously update their odds based on current developments, performances, and incidents. The best-rated sports betting companies, as reviewed and listed by SBO, seem to agree on the consensus favorite going into the second half of the season: Currently, the Buffalo Bills are topping the lists of each bookmaker with the best odds to win the Super Bowl LVII.
Already ahead of the regular season, the Bills were the public favorite to make it all the way, and their strong position atop the list has not changed in the weeks that passed. While their odds started out at +400, they have since improved to +225, as published by 888, currently making the team from Buffalo with a 6-1 record the strongest contender in the NFL. Will they be able to make up for last season’s midseason mess and go on to win their first Super Bowl? It will certainly not be an easy fight, as the Philadelphia Eagles are following in a close second.
Bookies are giving the Eagles +500 odds, even though they began the season way further down in the list. However, after the first 8 weeks of the season, the Eagles are the only undefeated team in the NFL after posting a perfect 7-0 record. If they can continue their winning streak, the odds might tilt even more in their favor. With their outstanding performance, the Eagles have become the team to beat and a force to reckon with this year. Will they book their ticket for the Big Game in February 2023? The Kansas City Chiefs complete the trio of Super Bowl favorites, with their odds currently at +700. Averaging 31.9 points per game, the Chiefs are currently the highest-scoring team in the NFL. Could they score themselves into the Big Game?
Halfway through the regular season, the top favorites to make it to the Super Bowl LVII in February 2023 are emerging. While the Buffalo Bills are currently the consensus favorite, anything is still possible. The next few weeks will show who will make it to the top and get a chance to fight for the coveted Lombardi Trophy.
The Fixtures to Watch as LAFC Close in on the Supporters Shield
“Gareth Bale” (CC BY-SA 2.0) by joncandy
In Major League Soccer, the Supporters Shield is the award given to the team with the best record across the regular season. It can sometimes be seen as a consolation prize when compared to the MLS Cup but it still represents an important piece of silverware.
In 2022, Los Angeles FC are the franchise most likely to lift that trophy. Head Coach Steven Cherundolo has guided his men to the top of the Western Conference while the recent signing of Gareth Bale has given the roster a huge boost.
LA are the team to watch but what fixtures should you be tuning into as the regular campaign comes to its conclusion?
The Standings
Firstly, a quick recap of where the teams are at the moment. In the Western Conference, Los Angeles FC are at the top of the MLS Standings with 45 points from their first 21 games. Their closest challengers are Austin FC who have 42 points but have played a game more.
In terms of the Supporters Shield, LA are competing with franchises from the East. The standings in the Eastern Conference are showing Philadelphia Union at the top with 42 points from 22 matches. Below them in second place are MLS Cup holders New York City FC with 41 points from 21 games.
It’s all looking good in terms of that Supporters Shield but could Los Angeles go all the way and claim the MLS Cup?
The Biggest Prize
The independent viewpoint tells us that LAFC are the team to beat this year. In current MLS markets, the top betting sites linking to SBO have Los Angeles as the clear favorites to lift the MLS Cup in 2022.
A gap follows to second favorites Philadelphia Union while other challenges are expected to come from New York City FC, LA Galaxy, New York Red Bulls and Nashville SC.
The teams are reaching the latter stages of the season ahead of the playoff rounds. Those playoffs can lead to a number of changes in the betting markets as teams get eliminated. The latest odds will be updated on the Sbo.net website and readers can assess the new figures.
News stories will appear along with guides to betting, plus comprehensive reviews of each bookmaker. Anyone wanting to take their interest further can get directly involved with the markets.
Each sportsbook will accept new players subject to eligibility and a completed online form. Sign up is swift and secure and many of those sportsbooks have a generous welcome promotion waiting.
A varied selection of deposit methods can help when you’re adding funds while there are other benefits to look forward to. At every stage there will be efficient customer service while mobile betting, live streaming and additional promotions may also be available.
It’s the site to follow MLS from a betting perspective but what about those big live games as LAFC look to claim the Supporters Shield?
Key Fixtures
Los Angeles FC will need to beat the teams around them if they are going to remain at the summit of the Western Conference. There is nothing they can do about games in the East and it’s all about focusing on what’s in front of them.
The biggest test for the team is likely to come on August 27th when they travel to face Austin FC. If Austin can stay in touch with the leaders across the next few weeks, they could potentially claim top spot with a win in that fixture.
In contrast, victory for Los Angeles in that game is likely to see the team close out the Western Conference title.
Aside from that tough trip to Austin, the schedule has been kind to the franchise. LA’s list of upcoming fixtures shows a number of games against sides in the mid to lower table.
Included on that list are home ties against Seattle Sounders, Charlotte and DC United. Away fixtures include trips to Real Salt Lake, Houston Dynamo and Dalllas FC.
There’s some way to go in the West but Los Angeles FC may have already done all the hard work. The MLS Cup will be a tougher prize to claim but the Supporters Shield is already in their grasp.
Why online slots are popular casino games
Online slots are regarded as favorite games for most players because they offer a lot of entertainment compared to other online casino games. Take note that the casino industry was aware of the popularity of slot games in their land-based casinos for many years. Therefore, when businesses went digital, there was no choice apart from focusing on online slot games in the hope of repeating the success already noticed in the brick-and-mortar establishments. This page explains why online slots are popular casino games.
Customer-friendly games
Some studies have indicated that the casinos that have several online slot games can retain players for a longer period of playing time. An online slot game doesn’t require you to have a large amount of cash and you can play your favorite game at any time. Most reputable online casinos, such as luxury casino offers most games that you can play on a mobile device.
Besides, unlike a table game like blackjack and poker, players can easily leave a slot game while leaving a poker or blackjack table can mean that you are giving up on your game. In most cases, this can be quite challenging to do.
Bonus play
A welcome bonus offered to a new account registered can allow you to test a slot game and win actual cash before you decide to deposit your money. This allows you to check the hidden design until you get a bonus in the game. Remember that this can be a win within a slot game and it also gives you the chance to get more information about the slot game for future play.
Aside from these, once you win on a slot game, the payout can be faster than an offline slot game. This is the reason why online slot games tend to be more popular than land-based slot games.
Good RTP figure
You should note that the average RTP for a slot game is usually higher than any other casino game. In most cases, the RTP for a slot game can be at least 95 percent. While there are different rules for a player who desires to participate in online slot tournaments, the RTP is often the same. You can also have special bet rates when it comes to bonus contests, jackpots, and rewards. It’s a good idea to play with other people as it gives you the opportunity of having long play times and many of them provide free access.
Speed of the slot game
A slot game can be quite fast and offer instant gratification to most players. You just need to press the button once for you to either win or try again. Take note that the same satisfaction cannot happen immediately on most of the other online casino games. This is because players may have to wait a couple of minutes to get their returns. In most cases, there is no return at all because many table games require winners to take all the winnings, meaning that there is a chance that you can have nothing.
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
In FIFA 23, EA Sports updated the foundations of making penalties, and if you’ve already played the game, you’ve undoubtedly noticed that it no longer looks the same as it did previously. Here, we’ll explain the new method so you can increase your chances of converting penalties into goals, and have a good command of it as long as you will play it for the whole year around. Don’t miss out.
Tutorials on Taking Penalties
The penalty system in FIFA 23 has been altered to make it more fluid and to better reward players who have good timing and precise shooting.
At first, there is a circle that appears to expand around the ball, and then it begins to shrink again. This is referred to as the Composure Ring. When the ball is enlarged, it will be just barely visible under the ball, and when it is compressed, it will appear scarlet.
The second step is to use the Left Stick to aim your shot. You don’t even have to hold it; all you have to do is aim it in the direction you want the shot to go. It is important to note that in FIFA 23, your aim is locked in, meaning that after you let off of the Left Stick, you won’t have to worry about your shot recentering.
Third, when you are ready to shoot, press O/B, and your objective is to time the length of time that the Composure Ring is in its green and miniature state.
Finally, stopping the ring and putting this into place requires pressing O/B. If you push it while the scarlet Composure Ring is still visible, the ball will fly past the goal.
Tutorials on How to Score From Every Penalty
Things get much simpler when penalties are discussed. When you have a chance for a penalty kick, you will observe that a ring below the ball shrinks and then vanishes before reappearing in a much larger size.
In FIFA 23, you must aim slightly to the right or left, utilize all of your force, and take the time for your shot with the green circle to score every penalty.
This demonstrates how accurate your shot was. When the ring is in its smallest form, hit the shot button to ensure that your shot lands precisely where you want it to. Hold O/B until it reaches maximum strength when the circle appears, then wait till it turns green. Aim gently to the right or left with the Left Stick.
Aiming is also rather easy. The player will shoot the ball wherever you aim, even though there won’t be an obvious arrow on the screen for you to use as a guide. Remember that there is no auto reset for aiming. This indicates that your shot will continue to go to the side you first targeted, even if you aim at another and then release the aiming stick. This will result in a shot that is extremely potent, difficult to spot, and nearly impossible to stop unless the other player dives in front of you.
Use one of the meta Lengthy players if you’re seeking players that can assist you in getting penalties, these players are big and strong, making it simple to win a ball in the box and stay aggressive to force an error from your opponent. If you want to improve your team’s ability to fire accurately and forcefully from the penalty spot in the game, you might be willing to spend some FIFA 23 coins on one of the top strikers available for FIFA 23 where some online outlets are eligible to help.
Stat & Attributes That Impact Penalties
Additionally, a player’s characteristics might influence how effectively a penalty is received. There are three key categories of statistics that you should pay attention to. First, we discuss the composure attribute, which determines how quickly the composure ring contracts and expands. The window for a flawless shot is larger the higher the composure attribute. The Shot Precision Penalty Attribute comes next, and it has an impact on how accurately you position your shot when you successfully time it with the Composure Ring. The Shot Power Attribute comes in last but not least, and it holds higher this stat, the more powerful your shot may be without running the risk of going over. High Shot Power Attribute players may confidently fire cannons at the goal.
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
The Crypto world isn’t only about investing and trading various cryptocurrencies. You can enjoy sophisticated games and feel the thrill of a coming big win.
Test Bitcoin casinos and try out their unique features. As many areas around cryptocurrencies have grown, crypto gambling has become more popular. Nowadays, you can choose from numerous sites offering casino games and sports betting with this digital money.
Crypto casinos offer a similar game selection as FIAT casinos. Plus, you can take advantage of unique features, bonuses, and original games.
These are the main re several reasons to take a plunge into crypto gambling sites.
Crypto Games
Crypto casinos offer many games. Some of them are the same as FIAT gambling sites provide, and others will be novel and unique to the players.
Many Bitcoin casinos have developed original versions of known games. These titles usually run with a high RTP (Return-to-player stat). Enjoy boosted chances of winning as you receive up to 99% of the stake back in the long run.
The following games belong to the In-house Games category:
- Crash Game – Fly as far as you can withstand
- Dice – Roll your way up to the 9,900x win
- Plinko – Balls looking in between the pins for the path to the highest multiplier
- And many other simple games
Then you can hunt large multiplier wins with slots. Third-party providers usually create these. List of well-known game vendors:
- Playson
- Pragmatic
- BGaming
- And more established companies
The last games category is Live Casino and Live Shows. Hop into the live play with real dealers and other players. Sit with them at the same table and compete in real time.
Join in the following games:
- Blackjack
- Roulette
- Baccarat
- Crazy Time
- Monopoly and other exciting live shows
Provably Fair Games
Always try to participate in games with a Provably Fair badge only. The protocol is built on blockchain technology to secure the fairness of the game outcomes.
Verify the results with the hash (server seed) used in the particular game round.
Most in-house games on crypto casinos run on the Provably fair protocol, so don’t worry about being cheated by the operator.
Stablecoins Gambling
Are you familiar with crypto markets? Then you know that the price swings can be brutal sometimes. Don’t be scared away from crypto gambling by these characteristics.
There’s a way to access crypto casinos and shield yourself from losing money due to the bear market.
Hold your crypto funds in stablecoins. These are 1:1 pegged to the US dollar value and backed by USD reserves.
USDT (Tether), USDC (USD Coin), or BUSD (Binance USD) belong among the most used and trusted stablecoins.
Many Bitcoin casinos support these tokens, so you retain access to the crypto games and features.
If you want to avoid crypto price fluctuations, try this method.
Special Features and Games
There are several perks unique to Bitcoin casinos. Due to the innovative blockchain technology, the new project can implement brand-new features.
Sign up at Bitcoin casinos to experience extraordinary traits:
- Dividends – Earn native tokens (BFG, CHIP, and others) and receive daily dividend payouts (a fair share of casino profits)
- NFT Gambling – Deposit NFT to the casino and receive a special bonus. Or choose desired NFT on the Opensea website and try to win it in the game.
Bonuses
It’s usual for FIAT casinos to offer large welcome bonuses. With crypto gambling sites, not so much. But that doesn’t mean crypto sites aren’t generous.
The bonus program structure is different. The more you wager, the better bonuses and greater rewards you’ll receive. Loyal players reap the most benefits.
- Rakeback – Get a portion of the wagered amount back. No matter if you win or lose.
- Cashback – Recieve a cut of your losses in daily or weekly installments.
- Wager Races – Finish at the top of the wagering leaderboards and squeeze generous rewards. Stake casino runs daily races with a $100K prize pool. Casinos distributed massive prices via these.
- Coupons – Claim daily or monthly coupons worth up to hundreds of dollars.
Conclusion
As you can see, crypto casinos have a lot to offer. You can build passive income by playing in casinos with dividends. Or experience a long session on dice games with advanced strategies.
Fund your account with Bitcoin, Ethereum, or stablecoins and go for your first gigantic win. Be loyal to one or two sites to receive sizeable rewards.
Always look for tested and trusted gambling sites only.
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
The relationship between journalists and football coaches can be quite difficult on some occasions. Yet, the professionals of the communications are expected to keep their professionalism at all times. The excellent betting online available on 1xBet can be used for wagering on matches where the best coaches in the entire world are featured.
However, there are a few occasions when journalists take the initiative, and they have no problems in showing the disagreements they may have. This is exactly what happened in 1997 when Daniel Passarella, who at the time was the coach of the Argentinian national side, had an argument with a journalist. The available betting options on 1xBet online can be used to wager on all matches played by this powerful South American squad.
Reviving an old controversy
It is well known that the most powerful South American football teams feel quite uncomfortable when visiting the Bolivian national side. The reason is because the Bolivians play most of their home matches in the city of La Paz, which is located at almost 4,000 meters of altitude. The most amazing football betting online is on 1xBet, and punters can use the available options to wager on the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Argentina was going to play against Bolivia in La Paz on the 2nd of April 1997. Prior to the match, Passarella showed his concerns when playing at this altitude. He stated that doing so represented an unacceptable health risk for players. Of course, the Bolivians were less than impressed by those remarks. Currently, on 1xBet it is possible to find a wide range of online football betting chances, where all matches of Argentina and Bolivia are also featured.
A strong response
After Passarella’s words, the Argentinians knew that they were not going to be received in a too friendly manner when they arrived into Bolivian territory. Before matches that face these two football teams begin, you can go to the website http://1xbet.com/en/slots and try the great available games.
Bolivian journalist Fernando Salaberry was in the press conference the day before the match. He requested to ask a question to the coach. However, rather than asking something, he decided to directly call Passarella a “coward”. Many colleagues of the journalist and Bolivians in general applauded him, while the manager decided to terminate the conference immediately.
Eventually, Bolivia won the match 2-1. The goals were scored by:
- Marco Antonio Sandy;
- Fernando Ochoaizpur;
- Néstor Gorosito.
It seems that Argentina, whose matches are on 1xBet, really has problems when visiting Bolivia. It should also be remembered that a decade later, they were defeated 6-1 in another match played in the same city.
