After firing Steve Nash, Nets expected to hire Ime Udoka as next head coach: report
Shortly after dumping Steve Nash, the Nets have reportedly already zeroed in on their next head coach.
Suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka “has emerged as the likely” next bench boss in Brooklyn, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Udoka is currently banned for the entire 2022-23 NBA season by the Celtics due to a violation of team policy. Udoka, who was suspended by the team in September just prior to the start of training camp, violated team rules by having a relationship with a female staffer within the Boston organization.
The World Wide Leader said a deal for Udoka could be “finalized by midweek.”
The Celtics granted the Nets permission to speak to Udoka and will allow him to head to the Nets, according to The Athletic.
The 45-year-old led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season after compiling a 51-31 during his rookie season as head coach.
“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization and my family for letting them down,” Udoka wrote in a statement to ESPN at the time of his supsension. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”
Before taking the Celtics job, Udoka spent one season as Nash’s top assistant with the Nets.
Nash was fired Tuesday as the Nets announced Tuesday the two sides had agreed to part ways after a controversy-plagued 2-5 start to the season.
“Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.
“Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time.”
Jacque Vaughn will be the Nets’ interim head coach.
Developing story, check back for details.
Elon Musk scrambles to reassure advertisers amid ‘blue check’ verification chaos | Twitter
Elon Musk sought to reassure advertisers on Twitter on Wednesday that his chaotic takeover of the social media platform will not hurt their brands.
But his effort came after a day of changes to the platform’s account verification systems, and an acknowledgment from Musk that some “dumb things” could happen as he transforms the company.
As of Wednesday morning, Twitter users had woken up to find pages belonging to prominent accounts, including prominent national politicians, news outlets and journalists, marked with the new “official” gray checkmarks that meant that the accounts were genuine.
The new labels had been announced by product manager Esther Crawford the previous day. Their introduction came in response to growing concerns over account authentication on the platform following changes to its old verification system.
This system used what are called “blue checks” to confirm the authenticity of an account. But starting Wednesday, users who signed up for Twitter’s Blue-Tick verification badge by joining its Twitter Blue subscription service and paying a monthly fee.
Just hours after the gray badges rolled out, Musk responded to a tweet from YouTube product reviewer Marques Brownlee that he had “killed” the official label, adding that the blue checkmark would be the “great leveler.”
Shortly after, Crawford followed up with his own tweet saying that the “official” label would still be rolled out as part of Twitter Blue’s impending launch. What Musk meant, she said, was that Twitter wasn’t yet focused on assigning that label to individuals and was focusing on “government and commercial entities to begin with.”
Later that day, however, Musk told advertisers in a live-streamed chat that the “official” label would go away. “Besides being an aesthetic nightmare when looking at the Twitter feed, this was another way to create a two-class system,” Musk said. “That didn’t solve the main problem.”
Musk acknowledged the chaos caused by the rollout, saying in a tweet that Twitter users should expect the platform to experiment and “do a lot of stupid things in the coming months,” as he puts implement changes in the business. “We will keep what works and change what doesn’t,” he said.
Whether this reassures advertisers is another question. Advertising is Twitter’s main source of revenue. But abrupt corporate changes and concerns about content moderation and hate speech on the platform prompted several major companies, including General Motors and General Mills, to suspend spending.
Musk blamed rights and civil liberties groups that have urged companies to reconsider ad purchases on the affected platform for the drop in ad revenue. And he previously threatened, via tweet, a “thermonuclear name and shame” on advertisers who leave Twitter.
But he took a more measured approach on Wednesday, asking them to “give it a minute and kind of see how things develop”.
“The best way to understand what’s going on with Twitter is to use Twitter,” he told the group.
Musk said he aims to make Twitter a force for truth and stop fake accounts. Making paid Blue subscription accounts more prominent, he argued, would discourage spammers, who wouldn’t want to pay for the service.
Musk also promised faster evolution of the Twitter service, opened up the possibility of allowing peer-to-peer payments, and said Twitter would allow free speech without amplifying hateful comments.
“There’s a big difference between freedom of expression and freedom of access,” Musk said.
Lou Paskalis, longtime chief marketing and media officer and former head of global media at Bank of America, said Wednesday’s briefing raised questions that will likely leave Fortune 500 advertisers uneasy.
Big advertisers’ biggest concern is brand safety and risk avoidance, he said. And Musk doesn’t seem interested in reining in his personality on Twitter, which can be divisive — like his pre-election tweet advising Americans to vote Republican.
“To come out like Elon did … and say ‘vote Republican since there’s a Democrat in the White House’ – I don’t know which distributor wants to come close to that,” he said.
Twitter advertisers and users have taken a big hit in just two weeks since Musk officially bought Twitter. While social media platforms typically test products and features in beta for weeks with a subset of users before releasing them widely, Musk instead tweeted through the changes, gathering feedback and negotiating with people on the platform, then launching and quickly moving away from specific products.
Within hours of the launch of Twitter Blue and the pay-per-checkmark system, new accounts began sporting the blue checkmark. For now, there seems to be a distinction between previously verified and newly verified accounts. When you hover over the blue checkmark, a message appears stating that the account is verified because it has subscribed to Twitter Blue. On the accounts of those who have already been verified and, for now, remain verified, the message states that this user has a blue checkmark because “this is notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category “.
Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.
Tom Brady says his 9-year-old daughter tells him he doesn’t have a ‘happy face’ on the pitch as he strives for peace of mind
Tom Brady said this week that his ‘#1 cheerleader’, daughter Vivian, often tells him he doesn’t have a ‘happy face’ when performing as he struggles to get more “peace of mind” on and off the pitch.
“My daughter always says, ‘Dad, you didn’t have a happy face there. And I’m trying!” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said on her “Let’s Go!” podcast Monday of Vivian, who turns 10 next month.
He added: “I wish I had more awareness of what the scowl feels like, but I’m doing my best to try and get to a better place and a better peace of mind.”
While speaking specifically about his mental state on the pitch, Brady is going through a public divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen. The couple announced their separation in September.
TOM BRADY TALKS BALANCING PERSONAL LIFE, FOOTBALL AMID BUCCANEERS STRUGGLE
Brady called his only daughter his “#1 cheerleader,” saying, “I wouldn’t have it any other way.” He said she was always “excited” to see him perform.
Brady, 45, added that as he becomes an older player “there is an emotional challenge because the frustrations are there on the surface” and he wants to focus on having more “empathy” for younger and less experienced players.
In September, Brady said the couple had made the decision to end their marriage “amicably and with gratitude for their time together.”
TOM BRADY SHARES HALLOWEEN PHOTO WITH HIS CHILDREN AFTER GISELE BUNDCHEN DIVORCE
“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.
Brady and Bündchen also share son Benjamin, 12, and Brady shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.
“We will continue to work together as parents to always make sure they get the love and attention they deserve,” he said, adding, “We only wish the best for each other. others as we pursue the new chapters of our lives that are yet to be written.”
Before announcing their separation, Bündchen told Elle magazine that she wanted Brady to be “more” present with their family.
“Obviously I have my concerns – it’s a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
She added: “At the end of the day, I think everyone has to make a decision that works for them. [them]. He too must follow his joy.”
Lil Scrappy Turns New “Love & Hip Hop” Episode Weepy As He Confronts His Mother On Her Wh-ring And Drug Past
The latest episode of Love & Hip hop was intense with 38-year-old rapper Lil Scrappy facing his childhood traumas (mummy issues) and speaking out on how bad of an influence his mother was and how it affected his perception of life. The incident took place after Scrappy’s mother Momma Dee and his wife Adi Bambi… Read More »Lil Scrappy Turns New “Love & Hip Hop” Episode Weepy As He Confronts His Mother On Her Wh-ring And Drug Past
The post Lil Scrappy Turns New “Love & Hip Hop” Episode Weepy As He Confronts His Mother On Her Wh-ring And Drug Past appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Beyond Meat (BYND) Third Quarter 2022 Results
Beyond Meat “Beyond Burger” patties made from vegetable substitutes for meat products are on a shelf for sale in New York City.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images
Beyond meat Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected loss for its third quarter as demand for its meat substitutes fell.
For the second consecutive quarter, the company has revised its revenue forecast downwards. It now expects 2022 sales to be between $400 million and $425 million, down from its earlier outlook of $470 million to $520 million.
CEO Ethan Brown called the results “disappointing” in the press release.
Shares of the company were effectively flat in after-hours trading. The stock closed down 9% on Wednesday.
Here’s what the company reported compared to what Wall Street expected, based on a Refinitiv analyst survey:
- Loss per share: $1.60 vs. $1.14 expected
- Revenue: $82.5 million vs $98.1 million forecast
Net sales fell 22.5% to $82.5 million in the third quarter.
Beyond has tried to revive demand for its meatless burgers and sausages by offering discounts to restaurants and grocery stores. However, lowering sticker prices was not enough. The company said total books sold fell 12.8% and net revenue per book fell 11.2%.
The company’s U.S. restaurant business was the only division to report sales growth, rather than a decline, for the quarter. Beyond sold 5.6% more of its meat alternatives to restaurants, corporate cafeterias and stadiums. The company said books sold increased by 32.2%, meaning the growth likely came from offering attractive discounts.
U.S. grocery sales fell 11.8% in the quarter, entirely due to lower demand.
Outside the United States, its sales declines were even steeper, in part due to unfavorable exchange rates. International grocery sales fell 53%, while restaurant revenue fell 42%. International markets accounted for around 35% of sales a year ago. In the third quarter, they accounted for only a quarter of Beyond’s total revenue.
The company reported a net loss of $101.7 million, or $1.60 per share, higher than its net loss of $54.8 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.
As Wall Street turns pessimistic about the company’s growth prospects, Beyond has attempted to become cash flow positive by the second half of 2023. In October, Beyond announced it would cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees. Just two months earlier, the company had announced that it would lay off 4% of its workers.
Beyond has also faced turmoil within its C-suite. COO Doug Ramsey left the company after he was arrested for allegedly biting another man’s nose in a parking lot. The company also eliminated the role of chief growth officer and saw its chief financial officer, Phil Hardin, leave for another position elsewhere.
Proposition 308 to grant ‘dreamers’ in-state tuition remains undecided
Proposition 308 is being passed with about 51% of Arizona voters supporting the ballot measure that would make undocumented students eligible to receive financial aid and pay tuition in the state, according to the Unofficial polling results released by the Arizona Secretary of State’s office Wednesday morning.
The proposal remains undecided because it is unclear how many ballots remain to be counted statewide.
If passed, Proposition 308 would allow those who have graduated and attended high school for at least two years in Arizona to pay the prevailing tuition fees at Arizona universities and community colleges, regardless of regardless of their immigration status.
Under current state laws, undocumented students are not eligible to receive state-funded financial aid and must pay 150% of in-state tuition.
Former Miss USA, Olivia Culpo, Claims She Couldn’t Afford Rent And Groceries After Nick Jonas Dumped Her
Former Miss USA who doubles as 2012 Miss Universe Olivia Culpo is sharing her ordeal after her breakup with Nick Jonas back in 2015. And it is wild! Getting a pop star like Nick Jonas right after being crowned as the most beautiful woman in the whole universe was a dream come true. But according… Read More »Former Miss USA, Olivia Culpo, Claims She Couldn’t Afford Rent And Groceries After Nick Jonas Dumped Her
The post Former Miss USA, Olivia Culpo, Claims She Couldn’t Afford Rent And Groceries After Nick Jonas Dumped Her appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
