News
Airbnb, Advanced Micro Devices, Match Group and more
The Airbnb logo is seen on a small mini pyramid under the glass pyramid of the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, March 12, 2019.
Charles Platiau | Reuters
Find out which companies are making headlines in extended trading.
Airbnb — Lodging stock fell about 6.6% after hours, even after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue. During Airbnb’s earnings call, management said trends in its recovery vary by region and global cancellation rates for the third quarter were above 2019 levels but below 2021 levels. and 2020.
Advanced micro-systems — The chipmaker saw its shares rise more than 4% despite reporting quarterly results and releasing guidance that fell short of analysts’ expectations. Results from all four of the company’s business segments were better than the company said in its October warning.
Matching group – Shares of the dating app operator jumped 13% after the company reported higher-than-expected third-quarter revenue, according to StreetAccount. The current quarter guidance for adjusted operating profit is also above StreetAccount’s estimates.
Intuitive — Operator TurboTax saw its shares rebound 3% after the company released its quarterly financial results. Intuit now expects earnings per share and non-GAAP revenue for the fiscal first quarter to be above its previous guidance range despite “deteriorating” Credit Karma verticals. He also reaffirmed his forecast for the full year.
cnbc
News
Cesar Millan shares his “formula for success” for dog owners
Have a strawberry time to keep your dog under control? Here is a tip from Cesar Millan.
The Dog Whisperer alum exclusively told E! News that one of the biggest issues dog parents often face is “feeling guilty” for disciplining their puppies, but they shouldn’t be because “discipline is not punishment.”
“There’s a formula for success. In the canine world, that’s: exercise, discipline, affection,” said Millan, who is a founding partner at dog safety solutions company Halo. “Most people do love, love, love instead of exercise, discipline, affection. Most people do not understand the true understanding of discipline.”
For Millan, discipline means giving your dog a quiet space and continuing to train. According to the canine expert, many pet owners discipline their dogs “out of frustration” so their “timing is off” and the animal can’t figure out exactly what their human wants.
Instead, he recommends creating a peaceful learning environment and then teaching the dog what it’s supposed to do and what not to do. “Peace in the canine world means respect. It’s something that dogs often don’t implement in our field,” he explained. “Dogs never go online unless they live with a human who is not online.”
Entertainment
News
If Astros win the World Series, the player will earn a record payout
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (AP) – A prolific Texas player with a knack for attention-grabbing bets is set to earn nearly $75 million if the Houston Astros win the World Series, including what sportsbooks say is the biggest payout on a only legal sports betting in US history.
Houston’s Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale bet a total of $10 million with numerous sportsbooks on an Astros win.
His bets include a $3 million bet made in May with Caesars Sportsbook at odds of 10 to 1. It would net him $30 million, which Brad Harwood, spokesman for the bookmaker, would be the biggest payout. on a single legal sports bet in US history.
“I have no fear in me,” McIngvale said Tuesday, while handing out mattresses in Atlantic City to military personnel, veterans and first responders at Harrah’s Casino. “I have a high tolerance for risk. If I lose, there’s always another day.”
McIngvale has a long history of major betting on World Series, Super Bowl and NCAA Final Four tournaments. He makes bets in an attempt to cover the cost of promotions at his mattress store in Houston; if the Astros win this year, customers who purchased premium mattresses will be refunded.
In addition to his $3 million bet with Caesars, McIngvale bet $2 million with BetMGM; $2 million with Barstool Sports; and $1 million each with Wynn, Unibet and Betfred.
Even if the Philadelphia Phillies win, McIngvale thinks he’ll still make $500,000 to $1 million after reimbursing customers.
He believes he has made “probably a few million net” in the roughly six years he has been making big bets on sports championships.
But it doesn’t always work for him. He lost nearly $10 million in the last Super Bowl, backing the Cincinnati Bengals against the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams.
He also sniffed a bet on the Astros World Series last year, on Alabama in the college national championship game, as well as NFL futures bets on the New England Patriots and the Titans. Tennessee.
The best-of-seven World Series was tied at one game apiece going into Tuesday night’s Game 3 in Philadelphia.
Cnn
News
Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan LIVE commentary: Germans edge closer to Champions League group stage win record as Choupo-Moting posts stunning goalscoring tally
Bayern Munich host Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday as they look to make Champions League history.
Julian Nagelsmann’s side can become the first team to win all six group matches in the competition in consecutive seasons.
The German champions have already won Group C, taking the lead after winning every game so far, scoring 16 goals and conceding just two.
Opponents Inter have also already qualified for the last 16 and will be hoping they can prevent Bayern finishing the group stage with a 100% record.
Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan: talkSPORT coverage
This Premier League clash will be played on tuesday november 1.
Kick-off at the Allianz Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m.
talkSPORT 2 will provide live coverage of the Group C clash.
Comments will come from Alex Crook and former England defender Danny Mills.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
DIRECT
Liverpool 2-0 Napoli LIVE REACTION: Nunez helps Reds end Napoli’s unbeaten streak
UCL
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham LIVE REACTION: Spurs win Group D after last-kick goal
through
Spurs top Champions League group after huge scare as ex-Arsenal man swells lines
blow
Son struggles to pull away after brutal collision with Mbemba as Spurs recover to win
shock
Atletico Madrid miss out on Europa League spot to boost Man United and Arsenal
atmosphere
Marseille fans create a sea of red smoke to greet the team bus ahead of Spurs clash
Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan: Teams
Bayern Munich: Ulreich, Mazaroui, Pavard, Upamencano, Stanisic, Kimmich, Sabitzer, Coman, Gravenberch, Mane, Choupo-Moting
Subs: Schenk, Janitzek, Gnabry, Musiala, Goretzka, Wanner, Davies, Marusic, Tel, Ibrahimovic
International: Onana, Darmian, De Vrij, Acerbi, Bellanova, Gosens, Kritjan, Barella, Gagliardini, Correa, Martinez
Subs: Handanovic, Dumfries, Dzeko, Calhanoglu, Cordaz, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Skriniar, Curatolo, Carboni, Bastoni, Fontanarosa
Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan: what was said?
Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann could rotate his side but are still hoping for three points despite having already won the group.
He said: “Generally we always want to win. We will make changes, but we have to wait for training in the next few days.
“There won’t be seven changes, but maybe three or four. We have to see how the players who have played a lot are doing and then decide.
Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan: The facts of the match
- Eric Choupo-Moting has scored in his last four UEFA Champions League starts, most recently against Barcelona. Choupo-Moting averages a goal every 83 minutes for Bayern Munich in the competition, the best rate of any player with at least two goals for the club.
- Since the start of last season, Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui has initiated more open play that ended in a goal than any other player in the UEFA Champions League (7). His team scored seven times after the Moroccan regained possession, highlighting his ability to win possession and generate advantageous attacks.
- Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané has scored 27 UEFA Champions League goals, the fourth-best African player after Didier Drogba (44), Mohamed Salah (42) and Samuel Eto’o (30).
- Internazionale have won four of their last five games played in Germany (L1), including three in the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League Round of 16.
- Bayern Munich have scored in 42 of their last 43 UEFA Champions League home games, netting 136 goals in that span, an average of 3.2 per game. They have scored in each of their last 21 consecutive games since being held by Sevilla in April 2018.
- Internazionale are unbeaten in three away matches in the UEFA Champions League and could go four matches unbeaten away in the competition for the first time since December 2003 to February 2005 (five matches).
- Bayern Munich have won each of their last 12 UEFA Champions League group stage matches and are looking to become the first team in UEFA Champions League history to win all six group matches in consecutive campaigns. They would also become the first team to do so three times, having also done so in 2019-20.
- Bayern Munich have won each of the last five games when hosting Italian sides in the UEFA Champions League, scoring at least twice in each match (13 in total). Indeed, the last time they failed to win against such opposition was against Internazionale in March 2011 (2-3).
- Internazionale are unbeaten in their last three away matches at Bayern Munich (W2 D1). Indeed, it is the team that has faced the German team away most times without ever losing in European competition.
- Bayern Munich and Internazionale have met eight times in European competition, with the German side winning half of those encounters (W4 D1 L3). Indeed, they are undefeated in the three matches of the UEFA Champions League played in the group stage (W2 D1).
OFFER OF THE DAY
Bet365: Bet €10 and get €50 free bets* – CLAIM HERE
Account opening offer. Bet €10 and get €50 free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as betting credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Class A boys state soccer: St. Paul Academy 6, Maranatha Christian Academy 0
St. Paul Academy continued its destruction of the Class A playoff with another dominant performance in Tuesday’s state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. The fourth-seeded Spartans blanked Maranatha Academy 6-0 to advance to Friday’s 7:15 p.m. championship game.
That victory came off the heels of St. Paul Academy’s 6-0 quarterfinal victory over St. Cloud Cathedral in the state quarterfinals. Including section playoffs, St. Paul Academy has outscored its opponents 22-0 this postseason.
Tuesday’s scoring started quickly for the Spartans, with John Sullivan burying a goal just 78 seconds into play. That early strike opened the flood gates. Yash Kshirsagar — who assisted on Sullivan’s score — added a pair of first-half goals.
The Spartans led 4-0 at halftime.
Cooper Bollinger-Danielson, Nathan Cohen and Tommy Verhey also scored, while Ezra Straub assisted on a pair of goals. After opening the season 3-3-2, St. Paul Academy is now riding an 11-game unbeaten streak into the final. The Spartans have held their opponents scoreless in nine of those contests.
Unseeded Maranatha Academy, which upset top-seeded Southwest Christian Academy in the quarterfinals, moves onto the third-place game. Friday will mark the Spartans’ first title game appearance since 2012, when they fell in a shootout to Rochester Lourdes.
St. Paul Academy’s last title came in 1994.
News
South Korea issues alert after North fires nearby missiles
Hours earlier, North Korea made a veiled threat to use nuclear weapons to make the US and South Korea “pay the most horrific price in history” – an escalation of its rhetoric fiery targeting the ongoing large-scale military exercises between its rivals.
In a statement, Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the ruling Workers’ Party and considered a close confidant of leader Kim Jong Un, called the ongoing military exercises between South Korea and the United States “aggressive and provocateurs”.
North Korea has argued that its recent weapons tests were intended to issue a warning to Washington and Seoul about their series of joint military exercises that it sees as a rehearsal for an invasion, including this week’s drills. involving approximately 240 combat aircraft.
On Tuesday, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims is a practice for a possible invasion, and it warned against “measures more powerful tracking” in response.
The White House on Tuesday rebuffed North Korea’s slashing, reiterating that the drills are part of a routine training program with South Korea.
“We reject the idea that they serve as any kind of provocation. We have made it clear that we have no hostile intentions towards the DPRK and call on them to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy,” White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said on Tuesday. using North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
“The DPRK continues not to respond. At the same time, we will continue to work closely with our allies and partners to limit the North’s ability to advance its illegal weapons programs and threaten regional stability.
Politices
News
Eagan police suspend ground search for missing 23-year-old man
Eagan police looking for a missing 23-year-old man say they have suspended their ground search near the Minnesota River.
Police began searching for Bryce Borca after he was last seen early Sunday. On Monday, federal, state and local authorities were aided by more than 250 volunteers in searching for Borca in the vicinity of the river. They had no success.
On Tuesday, police suspended the ground search and said they would continue to canvass the area but do not need volunteers at this time.
Police say Borca was last seen leaving about 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Coachman and Yankee Doodle roads. He was wearing a patterned cardigan sweater, black pants, black tie and white sneakers.
Eagan police on Tuesday issued a statement from Borca’s family, thanking authorities and volunteers for their efforts. “We pray for Bryce’s safe return,” they concluded.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 651-675-5827.
Airbnb, Advanced Micro Devices, Match Group and more
Cesar Millan shares his “formula for success” for dog owners
If Astros win the World Series, the player will earn a record payout
Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan LIVE commentary: Germans edge closer to Champions League group stage win record as Choupo-Moting posts stunning goalscoring tally
Class A boys state soccer: St. Paul Academy 6, Maranatha Christian Academy 0
South Korea issues alert after North fires nearby missiles
Eagan police suspend ground search for missing 23-year-old man
Ex-Russian president suggests the only way to avoid nuclear war — RT Russia & Former Soviet Union
Houston police seek witnesses to rapper Takeoff’s killing
GOP’s ‘crazy violent hate rhetoric’ is a ‘threat to the heart of our democracy’
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News6 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches