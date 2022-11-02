Blockchain
All Eleven Startups in the 2022 Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator Announce Partnerships with Comcast, NBCUniversal, or Sky
Companies will present their game-changing ideas and pilots at this year’s Demo Day at the Comcast Technology Center in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, for the first time ever, all 11 startups who participated in this year’s Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars, will announce at Demo Day that they have secured 24 pilots and proofs of concepts with Comcast, NBCUniversal, or Sky, with more in the works. These partnerships are a result of the engagement opportunities startups received with key industry leaders from Comcast NBCUniversal’s partners and brands during the accelerator. During the Demo Day event, held at the Comcast Technology Center in Philadelphia, founders will highlight their experiences and showcase their innovations to hundreds of investors, mentors, and potential customers.
“We were thrilled to see the collaboration between this year’s class and leaders from across Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky, leading to opportunities to experiment with new technologies in real world situations,” said Sam Schwartz, Chief Business Development Officer, Comcast. “The LIFT Labs Accelerator not only helps founders grow their startups but also serves as a valuable testing ground for businesses at Comcast to identify partnerships that could further benefit the company and the customers we serve through innovation. We are excited about the potential for the startups to revolutionize sectors that are aligned with Comcast’s goals.”
These startups are working in industries across the core focus areas of the accelerator, including Connected Living, Immersive and Inclusive Experiences, and Smart, Sustainable Enterprise. Throughout the immersive 12-week program, founders worked with more than 200 mentors from across Comcast, NBCUniversal, Sky, and the global Techstars network who encouraged the founders to rethink their assumptions, and test their products. The founders also participated in one-on-one business coaching and customized workshops with world-renowned business experts such as Kevin O’Leary, Chairman, O’Leary Ventures, and they learned how to create the best possible pitch for investors and customers. A first for the program – this class also visited Los Angeles to introduce their companies and discuss potential pilots with executives from Universal Pictures, Universal Studios, Universal Parks and Resorts, Peacock, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, and Universal Creative – resulting in future collaborations and partnerships.
“This year’s class has made immense progress in such a short amount of time,” said Luke Butler, Executive Director, Startup Engagement, Comcast. “This is the first year in the history of the accelerator that every single company in the cohort has announced pilots, proofs of concepts, and partnerships with our business – a true testament to the connections these founders have made during the program and the engagement from leaders across Comcast NBCUniversal.”
Since the first class in 2018, 54 companies have completed the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator and raised over $125 million combined. In addition, more than 78% have secured proofs of concepts, pilots, or commercial deals with Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky.
Meet the 2022 class of the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars:
eino The pioneer in AI solutions for consumer and enterprise network management, eino offers a cloud-based platform for automated and efficient capacity planning and orchestration. eino is working with Comcast Business and Xfinity WiFi teams to pilot its network planning tools for various use cases within consumer, enterprise, and private networks. The goal is to improve the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of network capacity planning, deployment, and management workflows across Comcast.
Founder: Payman Samadi (CEO) | New York, NY
Fade Fade Technology connects IP and Advertising content to commerce on OTT, SVOD, FAST streaming services, and digital publishing platforms, allowing viewers to make in-video purchases directly. Fade Technology Solutions is testing proofs of concepts with several teams across Comcast NBCUniversal, Sky, and Universal Products & Experiences to bring world-famous content to life with Fade’s discover-and-buy experience for Intellectual Property and Advertising on the web and TV.
Founders: Lori Marion (CEO) & Michelle Perkins | San Francisco, CA
Imaginario Imaginario is an AI-powered platform and API that identifies specific moments in video and audio in seconds, allowing content marketers and creators to discover, find, and clip content faster. Imaginario AI is working with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment to pilot its technology in support of optimizing digital marketing workflows. During the program they also successfully piloted their technology with Comcast’s Strategic Development team.
Founders: Jose M. Puga (CEO) & Abdelhak Loukkal | London, United Kingdom
Kosmi Kosmi enables users to build their own virtual space where they can hang out, watch videos, play games, chat, and create together online. Kosmi is working with Comcast NBCUniversal on several initiatives including bringing the Kosmi experience to employees of Comcast NBCUniversal as well as exploring use cases with NBCUniversal’s Content Distribution business and Comcast’s global technology platform.
Founders: Haukur Rósinkranz (CEO) & Jim Rand | Reykjavik, Iceland
KYD Labs KYD Labs is a blockchain-enabled event ticketing platform that unlocks long-term loyalty and resale revenue for live event hosts and ensures buyers get authentic resale tickets. KYD is working with Comcast Spectacor to define web3 loyalty use-cases and solutions to unlock compelling in-venue fan rewards and community.
Founders: Ahmed Nimale (CEO) & David Barrick | New York, NY
Lluna LLUNA’s technology is the TeamOS for modern employers, combining personal operating profiles and smart dashboards to increase connection, effectiveness, and productivity for individuals, teams, and companies. LLUNA will be piloting the platform with more than a dozen teams across Comcast NBCUniversal focused on strengthening team connection, engagement, and productivity.
Founders: Jess Podgajny (CEO) & Aaron Kamholtz | Philadelphia, PA
Mtion Mtion connects streamers with their fans through shared 3D experiences. Mtion will be collaborating with T1 Entertainment and Sports – a global esports joint venture between Comcast Spectacor and SK Square – to pilot its streaming platform with T1’s streamers.
Founder: Jeremy Hartmann (CEO) | Toronto, Canada
Neon Wild Neon Wild transforms any child into a custom avatar as the star of immersive stories and games. They are working with DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal to bring their extraordinary library of family content to life with Neon Wild, beginning with Gabby’s Dollhouse.
Founders: Matt Weckel (CEO), Stephanie Reaves, Matthew Kellough, and Carlos Ramos | Miami, FL
NNext NNext is an open-source, vector search database tailored for ML apps that stores the useful intermediate outputs of ML applications not captured by current database solutions. NNext is piloting their technology with Comcast’s TPX team on advanced techniques for visualizing and labeling data.
Founder: Peter Njenga (CEO) | New York, NY
Parallux Parallux makes it easy for brands and creators to design, build, and host 3D virtual spaces in the metaverse. Parallux is working on pilots with a number of teams across Comcast NBCUniversal – including Strategic Development, Retail, and Talent Acquisition – to build premium 3D experiences for a wide range of use cases.
Founders: Gabe Zetter (CEO) & Kris Layng | New York, NY
Visura Visura is a marketplace for publishers to license visual content from freelancers. Visura is working with Comcast and Sky, focusing on empowering the next generation of creators worldwide and in underrepresented communities across the country.
Founder: Adriana Letorney (CEO) | New York, NY
About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.
Institutional Investors Remain Bullish As Short Bitcoin Sees Outflows
Institutional investors have swung between bearish and bullish when it comes to bitcoin for the better part of this year. Each time though, the direction of their money always shows how they are currently looking at the crypto market. The same is the case for the past week, where numbers have pointed towards more bullishness for these large investors.
Short Bitcoin Outflows Continue
Since the market began its recovery trend, short bitcoin has been seeing outflows. The ETF had been quite popular and successful when it was launched earlier this year, giving the perfect timing to being launched when the crypto winter was just beginning. However, outflow figures are showing that institutional investors are gradually abandoning their bearish stance on the digital asset.
The prior week had come with outflows for short bitcoin to the tune of $15 million, which represented 10% of total assets under management (AuM) at the time. Last week marked a second consecutive week of outflows for the fund with another $2.4 million, bringing its total outflows since September to $20 million. This figure now represents 15% of AuM for the fund from mid-September until the present.
BTC price fails to hold $20,500 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
As expected, the opposite was the case with long bitcoin that saw inflows of $14 million for last week. The prior week had also seen the digital asset record $4.6 million in inflows. Even though these inflows remain minor, it goes to prove institutional investors remain very bullish. It has now marked its seventh consecutive week of inflows.
Behind The Bullishness
The general sentiment behind bitcoin has been more bullish than not and the Twitter deal with Elon Musk has been a major driver behind this. The billionaire is a staunch supporter of cryptocurrencies, which has led many to believe that he would end up promoting the use of bitcoin and other digital assets on the platform.
On the back of the deal completion, the value of cryptocurrencies has skyrocketed during this time. Bitcoin had been able to retest the $21,000 for the first time in more than a month. Naturally, other assets in the space have followed this trend.
However, there is a slight decline in positive sentiment due to the wait for the decision from the Fed. Another interest rate hike would no doubt be detrimental to the crypto market, causing investors to take defensive positions as the market awaits the Fed’s statement.
Featured image from Blockchain News, chart from TradingView.com
Litecoin Recovery To End Ongoing Crypto Winter Darkness?
In today’s episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos we are examining Litecoin after a 10% intraday move to see if it will turn into a broader crypto market rally.
Take a look at the video below:
VIDEO: Litecoin Price Analysis (LTCUSD): November 2, 2022
Weekly LTCUSD Chart Shows Tightest Bollinger Bands In Five Years
On daily timeframes (shown only in the video), Litecoin is outside of the upper Bollinger Bands, above the Ichimoku cloud, has tagged the Parabolic SAR, and given buy signal on the SuperTrend. LTCUSD daily also took out the 50– day and 100-day moving average and is flirting with the 200-day moving average.
Weekly technical indicators also support a larger bullish move. Litecoin has reclaimed the middle-Bollinger Band and then the Tenkan-sen on the Ichimoku.
How tight the Bollinger Bands are are especially notable, as they are the tightest in over five years, and the tightest since the last time Litecoin vastly outperformed Bitcoin.
The Bollinger Bands are the tightest in five years | Source: LTCUSD on TradingView.com
Related Reading: Trick Or Treat For Bitcoin On Halloween Night? | BTCUSD Analysis October 31, 2022
Litecoin Bottoms In Phase With Past Cycle Troughs
On monthly timeframes, LTCUSD is flipping bullish and turning green on the Fisher Transform. Pictured is the iFish Smoothed version, created by MoeMentum on TradingView. The Fisher Transform helps to pinpoint cyclical turning points in markets. Adding in cyclical timing tools shows that the cycle troughs are nearly perfectly in phase.
Elliott Wave Points To Grand Finale In Crypto Bull Market
The once top-ten cryptocurrency appears to have formed a long-term channel, and is bouncing from the very bottom of the upward sloping trend line.
Elliott Wave counting suggests that Litecoin could be about to embark on impulse Wave 5 of an expanding diagonal, after completing a Wave 4 correction back down to the lower trend line. Expanding diagonals alternate between impulse waves and corrective waves from the zig-zag family. Zig-zags are typical ABC corrections. Wave 2 would be more simple in structure, while Wave 4 was complex.
The last final wave up in Litecoin produced more than 9,000% ROI. It happened just as the Bollinger Bands on weekly timeframes were as tight as they are right now. While 9,000% won’t be possible again, the peak of Wave 5 could be somewhere around $1,500, or roughly 3,000% in ROI.
Dogecoin Slows Down As Bearish Sign Appears; Here Are Levels To Watch
- DOGE’s price slowed down after showing so much strength as it rallied to a high of $0.15.
- DOGE could suffer retracement as bearish divergence appears in the four-hourly (4H) timeframe, with the price suffering little retracement.
- DOGE’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).
The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) displayed an incredible price action as the price rallied from a low of $0.055 to a high of $0.15, with many becoming euphoric. The crypto market has enjoyed a little bit of relief bounce across all most assets, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) leading the charge as most crypto assets, including Dogecoin (DOGE), produced over 150% gains in less than 7 days. With uncertainty in the crypto market creeping in, DOGE could suffer a retracement as a bearish sign emerges. (Data from Binance)
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The crypto market is looking increasingly welcoming as many altcoins continue producing over 150% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of its range-bound movement. The likes of DOGE have seen some great runs rally.
The past weeks were tough for the crypto space, with many altcoins struggling to hold up their key support areas. After enjoying so many rallies in previous weeks, the week looks more mixed.
After its weekly close of above $0.12, the price of DOGE rallied to a high of $0.15; the price faced a minor rejection to break higher to a region of $0.15, thereby trending higher in its price.
The price of DOGE has maintained its bullish structure above the $0.12 region as the price of DOGE could suffer a retracement to a region of $0.1 and even lower if this region is lost.
Weekly resistance for the price of DOGE – $0.15.
Weekly support for the price of DOGE – $0.1.
Price Analysis Of DOGE On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of DOGE continued to look strong as the price held above its range channel, forming strong support to hold off the price from sellers.
DOGE currently trades at $0.13, just above its key support formed at $0.095 on the daily timeframe after a successful breakout from a range channel with good volume as the price rallied to a high of $0.15, where it got rejected from trending higher.
The price of DOGE has formed a bearish divergence on the 4H timeframe suggesting more retracement could be in the pipeline as the price could retrace to a region of $0.1-$0.095. If these levels are lost, we could see the price drop to a region of $0.07-$0.055.
Daily resistance for the DOGE price – $0.15.
Daily support for the DOGE price – $0.09-$0.055.
Charts From Tradingview
Qualitest to Hire Over 3,000 Positions Globally Amid Rapid Expansion
Several of Qualitest’s American hubs are seeking to fill 1,000 roles; more positions are open around the world, including 1,400 in India, 500 in Europe, and 400 in Israel
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#QAjobs–Qualitest (https://qualitestgroup.com/) is hiring 1,000 entry-level and 2,000 experienced professionals across multiple regions in key verticals such as gaming and technology, banking and financial services, retail, media and entertainment, healthcare, life sciences, energy and utilities, and specialized fields like blockchain and Internet-of-Things. Positions are open throughout Qualitest’s US hubs in the New York metro area, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, Silicon Valley, and many others with the option to work fully remote.
The company continues to experience rapid growth, including the acquisition of four multinational tech companies within the past two years. Currently, with over 7,000 employees, Qualitest is creating a dynamic and diverse culture of learning and innovating, where individual differences and strengths are celebrated. Their Employee Resource Groups, such as [email protected] and Qualipride, provide employees with an environment of openness and inclusivity. Qualitest’s Q.Craft learning ecosystem enables employees to master advanced technologies and earn rewards to celebrate their success and growth within the company.
“Growth and ‘touching lives’ underpin all that we do at Qualitest, and we are dedicated to helping others reach their potential. We make it our mission to empower our employees to become our ambassadors of expertise and brand assurance to help accelerate digital transformation for our clients,” says Einav Lavi, Qualitest Chief People & Talent Officer. “With many companies hitting the brakes on hiring, we invest in hiring the best talent and up-skilling and re-skilling our workforce.”
“As our world becomes increasingly digital, so do the problems that need to be solved,” said Anbu Muppidathi, Qualitest President and CEO. “Whether it’s a persistent bug in the latest app, or a security vulnerability that reduces the protection of consumers’ valuable information, Qualitest believes in finding solutions to problems that affect our everyday lives both online and off. We aim to attract prospective candidates who also are drawn to this calling.”
Qualitest is actively hiring Modern Quality Engineers, Software Developers and Software Testers in Argentina, Canada, Germany, India, Israel, Mexico, Portugal, Romania, Switzerland, UK, and USA.
Visit https://qualitestgroup.com/careers/ to learn more and apply.
About Qualitest:
Founded in 1997, Qualitest offers a wide range of AI-powered quality engineering solutions, designed to mitigate the business risk associated with digital adoption. Qualitest achieves this by deploying engagement models tailored to the precise quality engineering needs of technology platforms in the financial services, telecom, healthcare, insurance, tech, retail, media, and utilities industries. It has operations in the US, UK, Germany, Romania, Israel, India, Argentina, Mexico, and Portugal, and serves over 400 blue-chip customers worldwide. Qualitest is majority-owned by international private equity group Bridgepoint, which acquired the company in October 2019 via its €5.7 billion flagship fund BE VI. To learn more about Qualitest, visit www.qualitestgroup.com.
Bitcoin Rally Fails To Budge 30-Day Volatility As It Stays At 2-Year Lows
Data shows the latest Bitcoin rally has failed to make the 30-day volatility budge, as the metric has remained at 2-year lows.
Bitcoin 30-Day Volatility Currently Has A Value Of Just 1.7%
As per the latest report released by Arcane Research, BTC’s price stabilizing around $20.5k has resulted in the daily volatility remaining low.
The “daily volatility” is an indicator that measures the percentage changes in the daily closing price of Bitcoin averaged over a specific period of time.
While this timespan can be of any length, the 7-day and 30-day volatilities are the most common and useful version of the metric.
When the daily volatility has a high value, it means the crypto’s price has been observing large fluctuations recently.
On the other hand, low values of the indicator suggest that the market has been stale during recent days.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin weekly and monthly volatilities over the past year:
The value of the two metrics seems to have been pretty low in recent weeks | Source: Arcane Research's Ahead of the Curve - Nov 1, 2022
As you can see in the above graph, the 7-day Bitcoin volatility has been at a low level for a while now, and the 30-day version of the metric has also plunged down recently.
The 7-day volatility has actually slightly gone up in the last week as a result of the rally, reaching a value of 2.2%. This is, however, still notably lower than the 3.1% yearly average of the indicator.
After the monthly volatility’s recent decline, the metric has hit around 1.7%, a low level not seen since two years ago. The reason for such low values of this indicator is the endless consolidation that the crypto observed around the $19k level.
While there has been some burst of activity recently, it hasn’t been enough to make a dent on this timescale.
Another contributing factor is that since the initial chaotic increase, Bitcoin has once again fallen back to sideways movement, this time around the $20.5k level. This is why the 7-day volatility, though higher than before, is still historically low.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.4k, down 1% in the last week. Over the past month, the crypto has gained 6% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
Looks like the value of the crypto has so far held above the $20k mark | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research
Asia Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Report 2022: Potential to Increase Viability of EVs Driving Development & Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Asia Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (Residential and Commercial), By Charger Type (Level 2 and Level 1), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Asia Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market is expected to witness market growth of 21.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).
P2P electric vehicle (EV) charging is a recent application of blockchain-based P2P smart contracts that is rapidly growing. Range anxiety is a major barrier to the broad adoption of electric cars (EVs). Significant EV prospects are worried about going out of battery power for long travels without access to an electric car charger. Long-distance travel must be meticulously planned to ensure the availability of charging stations and charging time must be factored into the commute. P2P electric vehicle charging can be used to solve this problem and make EVs more viable.
Multiple EV producers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are working to enhance electric car and charging infrastructure connectivity, which is expected to improve peer-to-peer charging networks. Furthermore, governments all over the world are continually allocating space for the installation of electric car charging facilities in residential areas, which is projected to generate profitable prospects for the market. For example, in March 2021, the Indian government mandated that buildings in New Delhi with more than 100 parking spaces, such as hospitals, malls, and hotels set aside 5% of the parking area for electric vehicles and charging stations.
Peer-to-peer electric car charging is becoming more popular due to the rising desire for electric vehicles across the world, as well as government subsidies and regulations aimed at increasing sales of electric vehicles. In addition, the implementation of infrastructure provision in parking spaces has increased sales of peer-to-peer EV charging stations.
China’s government is concentrating on giving incentives to encourage the sale of electric vehicles in this region. Countries such as India are attempting to increase electric car sales, offering market development prospects. In the next evaluation period, increased government efforts to promote the sale of electric vehicles are likely to generate chances for market growth. Countries are attempting to increase electric car sales, which is creating market growth potential. China’s government offers incentives to encourage people to buy electric vehicles.
By the end of 2020, China had established over 800,000 electric vehicle charging stations for public usage, up from 516,000 in 2019 and 300,000 in 2018. China constructed 112,000 public charging stations in just one month in December 2020. China now has over 3 million passenger electric vehicles and accounted for half of all international sales in 2019. In addition, China has about 219,000 commercial electric trucks and over 500,000 electric buses (98 percent of the world’s total).
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Destination Charging Station
- Fleet Charging Station
- Workplace Charging Station
- Others
By Charger Type
By Country
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Taiwan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:
- ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (ClipperCreek, Inc.)
- Enel X Italia Srl (Enel Group)
- EVBox (Engie SA)
- EVmeter LTD.
- Shell Recharge Solutions (Shell plc)
- Innogy SE (E. ON SE)
- Power Hero, Inc.
- Webasto Group
Unique Offerings from the Publisher
- Exhaustive coverage
- The highest number of market tables and figures
- Subscription-based model available
- Guaranteed best price
- Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market
Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market by Application
Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market by Charger Type
Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market by Country
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (ClipperCreek, Inc.)
- Enel X Italia Srl (Enel Group)
- EVBox (Engie SA)
- EVmeter LTD.
- Shell Recharge Solutions (Shell plc)
- Innogy SE (E. ON SE)
- Power Hero, Inc.
- Webasto Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7jiowl
