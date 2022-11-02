Blockchain
Asia Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Report 2022: Potential to Increase Viability of EVs Driving Development & Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Asia Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (Residential and Commercial), By Charger Type (Level 2 and Level 1), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Asia Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market is expected to witness market growth of 21.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).
P2P electric vehicle (EV) charging is a recent application of blockchain-based P2P smart contracts that is rapidly growing. Range anxiety is a major barrier to the broad adoption of electric cars (EVs). Significant EV prospects are worried about going out of battery power for long travels without access to an electric car charger. Long-distance travel must be meticulously planned to ensure the availability of charging stations and charging time must be factored into the commute. P2P electric vehicle charging can be used to solve this problem and make EVs more viable.
Multiple EV producers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are working to enhance electric car and charging infrastructure connectivity, which is expected to improve peer-to-peer charging networks. Furthermore, governments all over the world are continually allocating space for the installation of electric car charging facilities in residential areas, which is projected to generate profitable prospects for the market. For example, in March 2021, the Indian government mandated that buildings in New Delhi with more than 100 parking spaces, such as hospitals, malls, and hotels set aside 5% of the parking area for electric vehicles and charging stations.
Peer-to-peer electric car charging is becoming more popular due to the rising desire for electric vehicles across the world, as well as government subsidies and regulations aimed at increasing sales of electric vehicles. In addition, the implementation of infrastructure provision in parking spaces has increased sales of peer-to-peer EV charging stations.
China’s government is concentrating on giving incentives to encourage the sale of electric vehicles in this region. Countries such as India are attempting to increase electric car sales, offering market development prospects. In the next evaluation period, increased government efforts to promote the sale of electric vehicles are likely to generate chances for market growth. Countries are attempting to increase electric car sales, which is creating market growth potential. China’s government offers incentives to encourage people to buy electric vehicles.
By the end of 2020, China had established over 800,000 electric vehicle charging stations for public usage, up from 516,000 in 2019 and 300,000 in 2018. China constructed 112,000 public charging stations in just one month in December 2020. China now has over 3 million passenger electric vehicles and accounted for half of all international sales in 2019. In addition, China has about 219,000 commercial electric trucks and over 500,000 electric buses (98 percent of the world’s total).
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Destination Charging Station
- Fleet Charging Station
- Workplace Charging Station
- Others
By Charger Type
By Country
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Taiwan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:
- ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (ClipperCreek, Inc.)
- Enel X Italia Srl (Enel Group)
- EVBox (Engie SA)
- EVmeter LTD.
- Shell Recharge Solutions (Shell plc)
- Innogy SE (E. ON SE)
- Power Hero, Inc.
- Webasto Group
Unique Offerings from the Publisher
- Exhaustive coverage
- The highest number of market tables and figures
- Subscription-based model available
- Guaranteed best price
- Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market
Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market by Application
Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market by Charger Type
Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market by Country
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (ClipperCreek, Inc.)
- Enel X Italia Srl (Enel Group)
- EVBox (Engie SA)
- EVmeter LTD.
- Shell Recharge Solutions (Shell plc)
- Innogy SE (E. ON SE)
- Power Hero, Inc.
- Webasto Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7jiowl
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Blockchain
Gaming X LA to Bring Together Top Leaders in Gaming, Entertainment, Sports, Web3
The exclusive event to help artists and entertainers leverage brands and fan bases by way of gaming and cutting-edge technologies
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading personalities in the gaming, entertainment and sports industries are gathering in the Los Angeles Area on November 14 for the inaugural Gaming X LA, a one-day exploration of the exponential innovations taking place at the intersection of gaming and a wide variety of other fields.
Hosted by Trusted Advisor and NFT LA – in collaboration with notable leaders in the gaming space, including Mathieu Nouzareth of The Sandbox, Joanna Popper of CAA, and Jesse “Aggroed” Reich of Splinterlands – the event will feature discussion panels and networking forums. A primary focus will involve going in depth into the opportunities and challenges of furthering the participation of top artists, entertainers and athletes in the gaming industry, which is larger than the music and entertainment industries combined, featuring three billion users worldwide and generating $175 billion in annual revenue.
Other key themes to be tackled at the event include everything from innovations in licensing, intellectual property and expanding fan bases through emerging technology, to how to hold virtual concerts in metaverse worlds. The attending speakers, moreover, include:
- Shannon Herber, Managing Director of AOK1VERSE
- Former NBA star and MoreThanUS founder Baron Davis
- Jennifer Horton, President of Matrix Artists
- Gareb Shamus, Founder of ComicCon and HeroMaker Studios
In a statement, Matthew Hoffman, founder of Trusted Advisor, said: “Gaming X LA is at the forefront of melding creativity with frontier technologies, and there is no bigger opportunity for artists and creative personalities to learn from, and get involved with, all the exciting developments happening in the gaming world. This event – and all events we host, are more than conferences, they are dedicated forums for advisors of high net worth clients in the entertainment, music, and pro sports industries.”
Hoffman continues: “Gaming X LA attendees will walk away with high powered connections, and a know-how of the unique challenges and opportunities in gaming: from a licensing, investment, fan engagement, and deal making perspective.
In another statement, Zach Sekar, co-founder of NFT LA, expressed enthusiasm over how Gaming X LA is bringing together such a wide range of influential thinkers and personalities.
“The sheer amount of talented, innovative people from a broad cross-section of industries coming to Gaming X LA is a testament to the hunger for tapping into the power of digital technologies, especially for how they pertain to the massive industry that is gaming,” Sekar said. “NFT LA is at the forefront of melding Web3 with entertainment, and so it makes sense that we would be partnering with Trusted Advisor for showcasing at Gaming X LA the disruptive innovation happening at the nexus of gaming and entertainment.”
Sekar added: “It’s exciting to see such forward-thinking speakers at this event, including Baron Davis, who also spoke at this year’s NFT LA gathering and who will be making a return speaking appearance at next year’s event. LA is the global hub for all things digital innovation and entertainment, and so this is the right place, held at the right time, for such an exciting gathering like Gaming X LA.”
Gaming X LA will be held at Santa Monica’s Broad Stage on November 14, 2022, and tickets can be purchased at https://trustedadvisor.la/gaming-x-la/. For interviews with the event hosts, please contact: [email protected].
Notable sponsors include:
Background:
NFT LA is the biggest Web3 gathering on the West Coast and a place where the future of the internet collides with the entertainment industry, creating unexpected and inspiring results by bringing together a wide range of digital creatives and industry leaders who span entertainment, technology, sports and fashion.
Trusted Advisor is the dedicated forum for advisors of high-net-worth clients in the entertainment space, reaching a tight-knit and exclusive group of professionals with A-list celebrity clients, musicians, professional athletes, influencers, creators and producers. Membership includes leading business managers, music managers, entertainment attorneys, wealth managers and family offices.
Contacts
[email protected]
Blockchain
Rosie Labs Teams Up with Boarding Noah’s Ark for Playful NFT Project to Address and Support Serious Environmental Events
Pilot Program to Preview at NFT London Trade Show with a Preview of Fanciful Artwork Encouraging Founding Noah’s Ark Passengers to “Board Early”
NEW YORK & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rosie Labs, the New York City-based global marketing services collective, today announced a new partnership with Boarding Noah’s Ark (BNA), an artistic, entertainment-based initiative designed to bring awareness to myriad global environmental concerns through a playful, animated recasting of the famed story. A new Boarding Noah’s Ark NFT (non-fungible token) program will debut at NFT London, taking place November 4-5, and offer a preview of the original artwork featuring adorable creatures, both known and unknown, as they tease a better world to come.
The initial concept for BNA will feature the development of an NFT representing animals and monsters of various species released in a series of drops. Purchasers of the NFTs will secure their own spot on the Ark, which will be limited to just 20,000 passengers. The experience looks to be gamified with opportunities for raffles, quests, and prizes that could include the ability to name an environmental cause, and receive and award mint proceeds. Games and challenges will be directly impacted by real-world environmental events, which will ground the whimsical nature of the program. The NFTs will be minted on a sustainable blockchain to be named later.
NFT London attendees can be among the first “passengers” to board the new Noah’s Ark when they receive the first look at the original artwork and learn more about the initiative.
The NFT artwork is being developed by Vincent Vigla, BNA’s art & design director. Rosie Labs will provide consultative service through its recently expanded Web3 practice, in addition to a host of traditional marketing activities, including strategy, brand positioning, paid media, social media, creative development, and communications through launch.
“We’re excited to partner with Rosie Labs because they fundamentally get what we are trying to do,” said Olivier Mathieu, CEO of BNA. “They have the experience and the understanding needed to help us develop and execute on our ambitious web3 strategy, but also the traditional marketing capabilities and experience in sustainability to help use convey our message beyond the crypto community and into the mainstream, where these issues are having a profound impact and need to be addressed.”
“BNA is exactly the type of Web3 project we love,” said David Song, CEO of Rosie Labs. “Going beyond a brand and executing real meaning and utility for the greater good is where the power of the medium lies. We’re thrilled to play a part in the early development of this initiative and look forward to creating and executing powerful programs and campaigns that will take these absolutely adorable images and help give them a platform to affect real positive change.”
The BNA partnership announcement follows the recent launch of the Rosie Labs for Good initiative. That initiative offers a complimentary custom Rosie Labs NFT with the purchase of a specially labeled bottle of Rosie Rosé wine. Proceeds for each sale benefit the Near and Far Animal Foundation. Through its sponsorship of the NFT London event, Rosie Labs will distribute complimentary bottles of wine featuring a code to claim the NFT. For each NFT claimed, Rosie Labs will make a $10 donation to Near & Far.
About Boarding Noah’s Ark
Building Noah’s Ark founded in 2022 by CEO and gaming industry veteran Olivier Mathieu, Art Director Vincent Vigla and advertising and art industry expert Nathalie Nouhliane. The company brings awareness to critical environmental concerns through its forthcoming new NFT adventure that reimagines the traditional story of Noah and his Ark in today’s times. Users will be invited to explore a fantastical world aboard the Ark, filled with games and challenges that will be directly impacted by real-world environmental events, tying the world aboard our Ark to the world in which we all live.
About Rosie Labs
Rosie Labs is a marketing services collaborative that brings together experienced professionals and subject matter experts to deliver bespoke, high-impact campaigns to clients such as Land O ‘Lakes, egglife, Nestlé, Polyswarm, Reqfast, CrowdX, SunMed and It Gets Better. Founded by CEO and Managing Director David Song in 2008, Rosie Labs was created to efficiently deliver big ideas and unprecedented results by removing red-tape and bureaucracy. The Rosie Labs network now includes over 100 “obsessivepreneurial” creatives, strategists, producers and hybrids with vast experience across media planning, data analytics, social media, digital advertising, brand management, communications, Web3 strategy and more. The collaborative is headquartered in New York City, with network members located across the U.S., U.K., France, Switzerland, Israel, and beyond.
Contacts
Media
Deana Graffeo Weeks
Alchemy Media for Rosie Labs
[email protected] or 646-389-7519
Blockchain
Trailblazing Global Media Executive Géraldine Pamphile Appointed Lamina1’s Chief Business Development Officer
After spearheading international business development for leading entertainment, tech, and new media franchises, including the NBA and Magic Leap, Pamphile brings her expertise to the pioneering Layer 1 blockchain and metaverse company.
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lamina1, a Layer 1 blockchain optimized for the Open Metaverse, welcomes business technology and new media leader Géraldine Pamphile as its Chief Business Development Officer. With extensive experience creating innovative fan experiences at the intersection of technology, culture, entertainment, and new media –– including at multi-billion dollar franchise the National Basketball Association (NBA), Aser Ventures’ LIVENow, and mixed reality leader Magic Leap –– Pamphile will now lead partnerships and global business development for Lamina1.
Lamina1 was founded earlier this year by Neal Stephenson, renowned futurist and science fiction author who originally coined the term “Metaverse” in his 1992 novel Snow Crash – and cryptocurrency pioneer, Peter Vessenes, founder of the first VC-backed Bitcoin company. In her new role as CBO at Lamina1, Pamphile will leverage her background in growth strategy, distribution, and global partnerships to help the company build its emerging metaverse business – most notably via her expertise in the Asia market, where she previously helped expand the NBA’s fanbase and enterprise partnerships with premium portfolio brands and media giants.
“Leveraging technological innovation to establish new avenues for consumers to meaningfully engage with their favorite brands and creators has been a driving force throughout my career, and exploring these possibilities within an Open Metaverse presents an exciting opportunity,” said Pamphile. “There is so much potential to reinvent the user experience and enhance it through immersive technologies, and joining the Metaverse, AR/VR, creative, and business pioneers at Lamina1 provides a strong launching pad to achieve this.”
Pamphile is the most recent high-profile addition to Lamina1’s growing executive team, joined by immersive technology leader (and fellow Magic Leap alum), Rebecca Barkin, as President; Metaverse pioneer and former head of AR/VR at Unity, Tony Parisi, as Chief Product Officer; and former EA and Google executive, Jamil Moledina, as Vice President of Games Partnerships & Media. Having worked on a global stage with some of the most valuable IP portfolios and consumer brands, Pamphile was a natural choice for the CBO role, according to Lamina1 leadership.
“Geraldine has a rare, highly desirable combination of experience driving partnerships at the cross-sections of entertainment, gaming, and emerging technology. The strength and breadth of her network, her strategic vision, and her talent for negotiation make her a real force and a fantastic partner,” said Rebecca Barkin, President of Lamina1. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Geraldine to execute game-changing partnerships in the past, and I’m thrilled that she chose to join us at Lamina1.”
Previous to her work at the NBA and Magic Leap, Pamphile was a founding member of music and culture media publisher TRACE, a group of media entities dedicated to urban music and culture, initially backed by Goldman Sachs –– where she spearheaded international business growth and expanded the channel to over 110 countries. She joins Lamina1 from her most recent role as CEO of Aser Ventures’ LIVENow, a marketing, distribution, and monetization platform for creators and content owners.
For more information and to get involved, visit Lamina1.com or join the community at discord.gg/lamina1.
About Lamina1
Lamina1 is a Layer1 blockchain optimized for the Open Metaverse. The brainchild of legendary futurist Neal Stephenson (who first conceptualized the term “Metaverse” in his 1992 best-selling novel Snow Crash) and Peter Vessenes, a foundational leader in the crypto space from the early days of Bitcoin – Lamina1 is on a mission to deliver the blockchain technology, interoperating tools, and decentralized services that will establish it as the preferred destination for creators building a more immersive Internet. It is the first provably carbon-negative blockchain in the world.
Contacts
Media Contact
KC Maas
[email protected]
Blockchain
Endava Releases State of the Industry Payments Report; Data Shows Organizations Rethinking Conventional Business Processes and Practices
Report reveals the top focuses for companies in the next year are strengthening security, digitizing payments, and improving usage of analytics
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endava (NYSE: DAVA), a global provider of digital transformation, agile development and intelligent automation services, today released their 2022 Global Payments Study. The report covers the norms of today’s business-to-business (B2B) payments on a worldwide scale, the challenges of operating a manual process, the benefits of digitization, and what payments could look like in the future.
“Over the past two years, companies began to challenge their reliance on the legacy systems they were supposedly tied to and wondered how they could improve their daily processes,” said Scott Harkey, Executive Vice President, Financial Services & Payments, Endava. “Our data reveals a payments landscape where organizations are no longer satisfied with the status quo and are using modernization initiatives to increase efficiency.”
Key insights from the report include:
- Checks and cash are no longer the dominant methods they once were, equaling roughly a fifth of global payment volume combined.
- Paper-based methods comprised less than a third of payments volume for all the regions in the study.
- North America trails APAC, MEA, LatAm, and Europe in payments modernity. North America scores lower due to relatively high check volume (16%).
- Organizations often rely on multiple tools for making payments. Bank-provided bill pay portals are the most widely adopted, but many also use ePayments software.
- The top focuses for companies in the next year are strengthening security, digitizing payments, and improving usage of analytics.
The Future of Payments
To help anticipate the future of B2B payments, Endava asked survey respondents about their organization’s top initiatives and how they plan to alter current payment method volume in the future. The highest priority initiative was strengthening security which is congruent with the high number of organizations citing fraud as a top challenge in domestic and international payments.
Digitizing payments was the second highest priority initiative for respondent organizations. To accomplish this, organizations plan on aggressively increasing usage of methods like digital wallets, real-time payments (RTP), cards, virtual cards, and Automated Clearing House (ACH) and decreasing dated, paper-based ones like checks and cash. Of those currently utilizing them, a sizable percentage of organizations also plan on increasing cryptocurrency usage in the future. However, many organizations identified crypto (as a means of paying vendors) as not applicable to their business.
Insights by Industry
Looking at the study by industry, Endava data shows that retailers were more likely to have issues with payment errors, data management, late payments, and compliance. These issues often come from inconsistencies in the way payments are handled. Compared to the average, companies in the mobility vertical suffer from customer inquiry management, disparate technology, fraud, and payment errors.
Insurers and non-bank finance organizations have more quantifiable challenges than companies in other industries. These include days payable outstanding, lack of visibility into payments, duplicate invoices, and reliance on paper-based processes. Many of these problems are more directly related to invoicing.
Geographic Trends
North America:
- Endava experts assert that both RTP and digital wallets are ripe for growth in North America.
- On the consumer side of things, Americans have mostly moved away from cash and check for their C2B and P2P payments, but this modernization has not yet carried over to businesses.
- Younger generations, who are far more likely to expect a digital payments experience, may cause a shift in these antiquated habits as they assume roles as small business owners and finance professionals.
Europe
- Endava research shows next-day bank-to-bank transfers comprise a larger volume of payments in the EU over any other region.
- Cash and checks are at a lower volume in the EU compared to other regions.
- These payment methods are a rarity in Europe because the digital alternatives for transferring money are easy to use and ubiquitous.
Middle East and Africa
- Parts of the MEA region have some of the largest RTP payment volumes out of all the locales included in the study.
- Saudi Arabia has had rapid adoption in the use of real-time payments despite only introducing the service in 2019.
- The percentage of cash transactions among MEA respondent organizations is high, as is the usage of alternative methods, which can include cash-on-delivery, a popular payment option in both countries.
For more on industry specific and geographical trends from regions including North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pac, download the report at: https://www.endava.com/en/Industries/Payments/2022-Global-Payments-Report.
Data Summary
The data for this study comes from a 2022 survey of over 1,000 organizations of all sizes and industry verticals (except for banking institutions). Respondents were at the senior management level and above and possessed intimate knowledge and decision-making capacity on their organization’s finance and payments strategy and processes.
ABOUT ENDAVA
Endava is reimagining the relationship between people and technology. By leveraging next-generation technologies, our agile, multi-disciplinary teams provide a combination of product & technology strategies, intelligent experiences, and world class engineering to help clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions.
Endava services clients in Payments and Financial Services, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility and Healthcare. As of June 30, 2022, 11,853 Endavans served clients from locations in Asia-Pacific, Middle East, North America and Western Europe and delivery locations in Argentina, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Colombia, Croatia, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia and Uruguay.
Contacts
INVESTORS:
Endava Plc
Laurence Madsen, Investor Relations Manager
[email protected]
Blockchain
Threedium and Faith Tribe Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Web3 Solutions for Phygital Creation of Fashion Items
Bridging the gap between digital and physical fashion with 3D and NFTs.
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, pioneering 3D and Augmented Reality (AR) platform Threedium announced an exclusive partnership with fashion platform Faith Tribe. The collaboration provides Threedium’s web 3D tools to Faith Tribe’s ecosystem members as part of a toolkit of Web3 solutions for phygital creation of fashion items. The partnership brings together the companies’ shared vision of providing fashion creators with access to innovative and industry-leading digital tools to bridge the gap between physical and digital while expanding collaboration with open-source talent and opportunities.
Together Threedium and Faith Tribe will provide the tools for creators to design and customize their digital and physical fashion assets and mint them as NFTs. Faith Tribe will also enable designers to create and submit new original designs for access to Faith Connexion’s extensive design, manufacturing, marketing and commerce platforms.
“The new tools available to our industry make it possible for designers to better plan for their buying meetings, to build collections with circularity in mind and to authenticate ownership of their creations. At Faith Tribe we aim to democratize access to physical and digital tools to empower fashion creators. Threedium is the ideal partner in our journey, as they continue to democratize access to tools for the creation and distribution of 3D and AR experiences,” said Andrea Abrams, Chief of Strategy at Faith Tribe.
“We are building a user-friendly web3 toolkit for the creator economy and what we have in common with Faith Tribe is allowing creative talent to design and sell beautiful phygital brands and products easily and at scale,” said Mike Charalambous, Co-founder and CEO of Threedium. “Our leading 3D Commerce Engine is rapidly becoming the backbone of everything 3D for brands in fashion & luxury as they are creating infrastructures to distribute their immersive digital content and power their web3 commerce channels.”
The Faith Tribe and Threedium partnership will help fashion creators access best-in-class digital tools for the creation of digital sampling, digital twinning, and immersive e-commerce tools revolutionizing and optimizing the fashion production and marketing processes today, while also expanding collaboration with other creators in the Faith Tribe community. When asked how he would characterize Faith Tribe’s guiding principle, Wahid Chammas, Co-founder, said, “We are passionate about our mission of bringing Web3 technology to the fashion industry and want to teach our ecosystem participants how to utilize the advances in technology to empower their creative decisions and to better market themselves.”
2023 will be the year of interoperability among Web3 and brands entering the metaverse. Threedium and Faith Tribe are bringing communities together to provide the best ecosystem for designers and creatives to make use of the future of technology—allowing anyone access to create and produce fashion in both the physical and digital worlds.
About Threedium
Threedium is a 3D engine. We believe that democratizing the creation and distribution of 3D and AR experiences represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people buy and sell products.
Threedium’s technology enables the digitization of physical products that can be sold as 3D NFTs and fulfilled in their physical form or in the metaverse as digital goods. Threedium provides enterprise customers with a low-code 3D engine allowing any brand to build immersive 3D and AR experiences and distribute them across omnichannel, display networks, eCommerce and virtual stores in the metaverse.
For more information, visit Threedium.io
About Faith Tribe
Faith Tribe is a platform and ecosystem devoted to open-sourcing fashion talent and unlocking opportunities for fashion creators and independent fashion businesses. Participants will be able to access a Web2 ecosystem enabled by Web3 technology for on-chain activities, using Faith Tribe’s dual chain token $FTRB launched on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains.
Created by the owners of fashion brand Faith Connexion, Faith Tribe lets creators design and customize digital and physical fashion assets, mint them into NFTs, and create and submit original designs for access to Faith Connexion’s extensive design, manufacturing, marketing and commerce ecosystem. Faith Tribe’s mission is to develop a global creator ecosystem and inclusive, open environment for the successful creation, trading, distribution and monetization of user-generated fashion item designs.
For more information, visit FaithTribe.io
Contacts
Michael Toner from Threedium
[email protected]
Blockchain
Shanghai Upgrade Gonna Be Big For The Price
With the “Merge” and the accompanying change to proof of stake, the Ethereum blockchain received arguably the most crucial and largest upgrade of all time on September 15. With “Shanghai”, however, the next upgrade is already just around the corner.
After a month-long break, Ethereum developers met last Friday for their 148th All Core Developers (ACD) meeting. Chaired by Tim Beiko of the Ethereum Foundation, the developers discussed the plans for Shanghai.
Together, they found consensus that Shanghai should include, at a minimum, the withdrawal of staked ETH (EIP 4895) and three other minor network optimizations (EIP 3651, 3855, and 3860). In addition, the core developers reached an agreement to further review EIP 4844 and Ethereum Virtual Machine Object Format (EOF) code changes for a possible inclusion in the Shanghai upgrade.
Another much-discussed update that some developers are looking to include in Shanghai is what is known as proto-danksharding, EIP 4844. Proto-danksharding is a preliminary version of sharding that introduces a new transaction type to Ethereum. It can be used to settle batches of transactions from layer 2 rollups in a cost-effective manner.
However, representatives from Besu and Nethermind expressed concerns about implementation readiness, stating that the complexity and scope of the code change is not yet well defined.
What Impact Will Ethereum’s Shanghai Provide On Price?
Considering the fact that currently around 15.51 million ETH are staked, which corresponds to around 12.7% of the total supply, the Shanghai upgrade could exert enormous selling pressure.
Shanghai could give investors their first opportunity to unload their ETH, some of which have been staked for two years. Even if half of all staked ETH retained their status, the selling pressure from the other half would be enormous.
Two crucial factors for the Ether price recently were the high proportion of illiquid ETH through the lockup of ETH and EIP-1559, also known as the “ultra sound money” upgrade. The upgrade implemented a fee burn mechanism on August 05 that wipes out the ETH base fees paid to record transactions on Ethereum.
This causes the ETH supply to decrease whenever more ETH is destroyed through fee burn than is created through ETH issuance.
When Shanghai?
Core developers have not yet agreed on a date for the upgrade. Depending on how proto-danksharding progresses, doing a hard fork with only staked ETH withdrawals and the smaller EIPs could mean Shanghai part one arrives in February 2023. Thus, Shanghai part two, which will then focus exclusively on proto-danksharding, would be integrated into the mainnet in September.
In contrast, bundling all EIPs in one hard fork could mean that Shanghai happens “sometime in June or July”.
Ahead of today’s FOMC meeting, ETH investors seem to remain cautious. The price is moving below the 200-day moving average, but above the 100-day moving average.
Asia Pacific Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Report 2022: Potential to Increase Viability of EVs Driving Development & Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com
Benjamin Netanyahu may be back – but the real victory belongs to Israel’s far-right | lloyd green
Early voting data shows Republicans are voting at a higher rate than in 2020; Democrats stay almost the same
The Loop Fantasy Football Report Week 9: Big bye week will have many scrambling
Italy freezes arms deliveries to Ukraine – Il Messaggero – RT World News
The Hero Quilt Committee is busy honoring 8 veterans
Gaming X LA to Bring Together Top Leaders in Gaming, Entertainment, Sports, Web3
David Duchovny and Rosemarie DeWitt take on awful people roles in ‘The Estate’ – Orange County Register
Egypt calls for keeping promises at climate conference
Former Mets, Yankees hitting coach helping Phillies set World Series records
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News7 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches