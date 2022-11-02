CAIRO — Egypt’s foreign minister on Wednesday urged world leaders and negotiators to deliver on pledges made earlier to tackle climate change ahead of this month’s UN summit.
Benjamin Netanyahu may be back – but the real victory belongs to Israel’s far-right | lloyd green
BEnjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition appears to be heading for victory in Israel’s parliamentary elections. Against the backdrop of his ongoing trial for bribery and corruption, victory could provide him with a much-needed get-out-of-jail card. But he is not the biggest winner of the election. This honor belongs to the Religious Zionist Party of Israel.
The results offer them a place in the sun and political legitimacy. They moved from the fringe to the mainstream, with 15 seats in the 120-member Knesset. “The time has come for us to reassert ownership of this state,” neo-Kahanist Itamar Ben-Gvir, the party leader, told his fans.
On Tuesday night, he achieved what his hero, Meir Kahane – the extremist rabbi murdered and banned from Israeli electoral politics – only dreamed of. Ben-Gvir will wield real power. He could become Minister of Public Security, in charge of the country’s police. This is work he has already demanded of Netanyahu. This means that the hard right would run the country’s internal security apparatus. Ben-Gvir pledged to spare the police and the army.
The rise of supremacists in Israeli politics will strain the country’s global relations. Most strikingly, the party’s ascendancy of Religious Zionism and Ben-Gvir will embarrass Biden’s White House and test the US-Israel alliance. In September, Bob Menendez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, warned Netanyahu against collaborating with them. As such, Ben-Gvir could earn the status of persona non grata, shunned by the US administration.
The democratic unease with a Netanyahu-led government, however, is likely to put smiles on Republican faces. Amid the chilling American Civil War, Israel is now another burning issue.
With abortion, crime and the wall, it sits right in the middle of the red-blue divide. Expect the GOP to embrace Israel, but remain silent on white supremacy and right-wing anti-Semitism. Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir provide political cover. In other words, Joe Biden could be the last pro-Israel Democratic president.
The latest election could also test the durability of the Abraham Accords, the agreements normalizing relations between Israel and the Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan. They generated a boom in investment and trade. Israelis now travel freely to Dubai and Marrakech. But Tel Aviv is not and may never become an Arab tourist destination, just as there are few travelers from Egypt and Jordan. In other words, the transaction is more transactional than organic. Think government to government, not person to person.
In the run-up to the elections, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates, expressed his concerns to Netanyahu about religious Zionism and Ben-Gvir. The Palestinians may not be the top priority of the Gulf states, but they can spark rhetoric.
With Republicans almost certain to retake the House of Representatives and having at least an equal chance of winning back the Senate, Netanyahu has leeway to harass Biden and the Democrats. He has done it before and will not hesitate to do it again. But the Emiratis are another story. Their concerns carry weight. The net worth of Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ), the country’s president, is pegged at $30 billion, his family’s wealth exceeds $150 billion. The United Arab Emirates also maintains a sovereign wealth fund.
When MBZ speaks, Netanyahu will likely listen. Indeed, the agreements are a source of pride for him: his signature is affixed to them. How much he and his government are testing these new friendships could become the biggest question of all.
Lloyd Green is a lawyer in New York and worked for the United States Department of Justice from 1990 to 1992.
-
theguardian
Early voting data shows Republicans are voting at a higher rate than in 2020; Democrats stay almost the same
New data showing trends in early voting shows Republicans are choosing to vote ahead of Election Day at a higher rate in midterm elections than in 2020, while trailing Democrats far behind.
According to statistics compiled by the US Election Project, 33.3% of early votes came from registered Republicans Wednesday in states that report such information. That’s up from 30.5% two years ago.
Democrats, meanwhile, are holding on at a similar pace, with 40.6% of early votes coming from them, a slight drop from 40.8% in 2020. The increase in the Republican share of ballots voting is accompanied by a decrease in the percentage of voters not affiliated or registered with minor parties.
However, not all states report party information, so the Election Draft data only represents the 23 states that do. In 2020, there were only 20 states. Arkansas, Idaho, Utah and West Virginia now report party registration data, while Kentucky does not, according to the project’s website.
BLACK VOTER TURNOUT IS ON THE RISE IN GEORGIA AS STACEY ABRAMS, WHITE HOUSE DOUBLE UP ON VOTER SUPPRESSION CLAIMS
Republicans, in general, have been known to wait longer for Election Day than Democrats. In Florida, however, a greater percentage of Republicans vote early than Democrats. As of Tuesday morning, 23.1% of registered Republicans had voted, compared to 21.5% of registered Democrats.
“This is not a good sign for the Democrats,” wrote the founder of the Election Project, Professor Michael McDonald, in a blog post. “Generally in Florida, more registered Democrats vote early than Republicans.”
HILLARY CLINTON QUESTIONS IF VOTERS ‘REALLY UNDERSTAND’ WHAT IS AT STAKE IN MID-TERM ELECTIONS
If we consider the percentage of votes cast, 43.4% are from the Republicans, 38% from the Democrats and 18.7% from the others. This is consistent with the fact that there are now more registered Republicans than Democrats in the Sunshine State, where GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio are up for re-election.
While Florida was once a battleground, data trends show it could become more of a Republican stronghold.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
In other key states, early voting statistics vary widely. In Arizona, where Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters 51% to 45% in a New York Times/Siena College poll, Democrats only slightly edged Republicans in early voting, 39.6% against 37%. In Pennsylvania, however, where Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman are in a hard-fought race, registered Democrats lead in expected turnout with 70.9% of the vote compared to 20.5% for Republicans.
Fox
The Loop Fantasy Football Report Week 9: Big bye week will have many scrambling
When it comes to fantasy football, some bye weeks are just a little more painful than others.
After three weeks with only minor disruptions, the NFL has given six teams the weekend off for Week 9. The Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Giants, 49ers and Steelers will mostly be at home, watching NFL Red Zone like the rest of us.
You could make quite an all-star team of the missing in action: Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Nick Chubb and CeeDee Lamb, to name just a few. This same problem will strike again in Week 14. That’s fantasy playoff time for some, and they will have to contend with six more bye teams that week.
The pickings are slim on the fantasy waiver wires, but here are some guys who you might still be able to grab to plug the holes in your lineup:
Nyheim Hines (Bills RB) — The Colts traded their third-down back to Buffalo on deadline day, and he could have a nice role with the AFC East leaders. A top pass catcher out of the backfield, he has 25 catches this season and will at least double that figure the rest of the way.
Latavius Murray (Broncos RB) — The former Viking scored a touchdown for the second straight week for the Broncos in London. And he has averaged just under 50 yards a game since being picked up off the scrap heap by Denver.
Isaiah McKenzie (Bills WR) — He has been mostly quiet after scoring three touchdowns in the first four games, but he ran for a TD against Green Bay and has a nice matchup this week against the Jets.
Damiere Byrd (Falcons WR) — He caught a touchdown pass for the second straight week against Carolina and has 142 receiving yards over the past two weeks. His role could grow as Atlanta has started to throw more.
Tyler Conklin (Jets TE) — The former Vikings backup caught six passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Patriots. He’s becoming a favorite of QB Zach Wilson.
Justin Fields (Bears QB) — He has three TD passes and two TD runs in the past two weeks against strong defenses (Patriots, Cowboys). He’ll have more room to run this week against Miami.
Marcus Mariota (Falcons QB) — The former Oregon star has thrown for six TDs in the past three weeks. He had a season-best 253 yards against Carolina, and he has three TD runs in the first eight weeks.
SITTING STARS
You won’t be benching Colts RB Jonathan Taylor against the Patriots, but he’s not looking 100 percent lately. … The same goes for Houston RB Dameon Pierce, who will have a long night Thursday against unbeaten Philadelphia. … Neither Raiders WR Davante Adams (vs. Jaguars) nor Detroit WR Amon-Ra St Brown (vs. Packers) will come anywhere near their early-season numbers this week. … WR Garrett Wilson might be the only New York Jet you can consider playing against Buffalo. … And two veteran quarterbacks will underwhelm this week: the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins vs. Washington and the Rams’ Matthew Stafford vs. the Buccaneers.
MATCHUP GAME
If you saw what Tennessee’s Derrick Henry did to the Houston defense last week, you know Thursday night could be fun for Eagles RB Miles Sanders. … The Chicago running back you want to start against the Dolphins is Khalil Herbert. … Of the two high-profile pass catchers traded this week, we like Vikings’ T.J. Hockenson to outshine Bears’ Chase Claypool. … Carolina WR D.J. Moore, whose celebration proved so costly last Sunday, will atone for his helmet-removal penalty with a big game against Cincinnati. … Two receivers we like this week are Washington’s Terry McLaurin (vs. Vikings) and Saints’ Chris Olave (vs. Ravens). … Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers will look like his old self against Detroit, with some help from WR Romeo Doubs. … And Chargers QB Justin Herbert could have a season-best effort coming out of the bye week against Atlanta.
INJURY WATCH
The Rams are hoping all-world receiver Cooper Kupp can play despite injuring his ankle during garbage time in Week 8. … The other significant injury last weekend was the concussion suffered by Green Bay rookie receiver Christian Watson. … The list of questionables sidelined last week includes Arizona RB James Conner, Carolina RB Chuba Hubbard, San Francisco WR Deebo Samuel, Green Bay wideout Allen Lazard, Chargers WR Keenan Allen and Las Vegas tight end Darren Waller.
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
People are starting to notice Denver rookie tight end Greg Dulcich, a third-rounder from UCLA who had a huge game in the Broncos’ victory over the Jaguars in London. While Dulcich missed the first five games because of a hamstring injury, quarterback Russell Wilson has touted his “freakish ability.” Over the past three games, Dulcich has 12 receptions for 182 yards and one TD. That’s not that impressive until you remember how barren the tight end ranks are this season. While Dulcich is on bye this week, he’s worth picking up now for the second half of the season.
THE THURSDAY PICK
Eagles at Texans (+12½):
Pick: Eagles by 20
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
Italy freezes arms deliveries to Ukraine – Il Messaggero – RT World News
‘Support remains’ for Kyiv, but Rome’s new government is concerned about the country’s own defences, new report says
Rome is slowing its arms shipments to Ukraine amid the ongoing military conflict between kyiv and Russia, Il Messaggero reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the Italian government who allegedly claimed that no new arms packages are expected. was under consideration at the moment.
Although Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has pledged to honor kyiv’s request for increased military assistance and advanced air defense systems, the outlet says all arms deliveries to Ukraine are currently on hold.
“Only and only because we first have to coordinate with NATO and go into detail about Ukraine’s military demands. Only then will we understand what kyiv needs and what armaments we can provide, government officials reportedly told Il Messaggero.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is expected to travel to Italy in the coming days to meet Meloni and Italian Defense Minister Giulio Crosetto. Together they are expected to discuss critical weapons to defend kyiv and work to resolve three key issues before military expeditions can resume.
The first being kyiv’s request for the very expensive SAMP-T anti-aircraft missile systems. According to the Italian Ministry of Defense, the country has only a few of these systems and if it delivered some to kyiv, it would risk weakening its own air defense capabilities. Il Messaggero notes that this problem could cause Rome to send other weapons systems to kyiv instead.
Another problem is that Italy has already promised five arms packages to Ukraine but has not yet fully fulfilled the deliveries. “We have to finish the job, before facing a new one”, sources told the outlet.
Finally, in order for new arms packages to be approved for kyiv, the defense minister must discuss the issue with the parliamentary services committee, which is still not operational after the recent elections in Italy.
Nevertheless, despite this temporary delay in approving a sixth arms package for Ukraine, the new Italian government insists that military support for kyiv is “not in question.” Meloni, who recently became the country’s first female prime minister, told parliament last week that the only way to facilitate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine was to help kyiv defend itself militarily.
Russia, meanwhile, has repeatedly warned the West against pumping Ukraine with weapons, insisting it will only prolong the conflict and lead to more bloodshed.
RT
The Hero Quilt Committee is busy honoring 8 veterans
Thanks to the excellent supply of handmade patriotic quilts donated by Clinton County Quilters, veterans across the county receive one of these quilts and a heartfelt “Thank you for your service” from fellow veterans. fighters.
Committee members scour the highways, streets and highways looking for Clinton County heroes to present this small token of appreciation for their service to our country.
From left to right, Paul Butler, recipient John Arvai Jr. and Jack Rose.
Left to right are Judy Brach, Clinton County Quilter Bab Baker, recipient Gary Cate, Jack Rose and Paul Butler.
Left to right, Marty Marshall, Jack Rose, recipient Irv Marshall, Paul Butler and Sue Marshall.
From left to right, Paul Butler, recipient Perry Reed, Jack Rose and Charlie Shoemaker.
From left to right, Jack Rose, recipient Harold Schnatz and Paul Butler.
From left to right, Paul Butler, recipient Randy Whalen, Jack Rose and Charlie Shoemaker.
From left to right, Paul Butler, committee chair Jack Rose, recipient Russell Smith and Bob Baker.
Left to right, Paul bButler, recipient Hal Crites, Jack Rose and Charlie Shoemaker.
Delaware
David Duchovny and Rosemarie DeWitt take on awful people roles in ‘The Estate’ – Orange County Register
David Duchovny and Rosemarie DeWitt play cousins who are completely, utterly awful people in the new black comedy “The Estate.”
But then every major character in “The Estate,” which also stars Toni Collette, Anna Faris and Kathleen Turner, is equally terrible. And that’s what DeWitt and Duchovny say made it so much fun to do.
“It was super fun and rewarding,” DeWitt says. “And weirdly, it’s not a lot of work up front because the characters don’t change. They start off horribly and they stay horribly.
“So you can tap into all of those parts of yourself, like the revenge fantasy,” she says. “Anything you have that you don’t like about yourself, you can put it all into the character.”
Duchovny agreed, saying it was oddly invigorating to play a character with no limits — for better or for worse (and almost always for worse).
“I think playing a character who doesn’t apologize is a gift,” says Duchovny. “In real life and in dramas, we spend our lives apologizing for the things we want, which we are either ashamed or afraid to say out loud.
“You get a character like Richard who just says these things out loud and says them without any kind of sense that it’s embarrassing or humiliating or wrong,” he says. “And it’s kind of like having a superpower, you know, being on a set like that.”
In “The Estate”, Kathleen Turner plays Aunt Hilda, a very wealthy, very mean and very lonely woman. When the news that she is dying surfaces, her nephew and nieces rush to her St. Charles Avenue mansion in New Orleans to ingratiate themselves to her and, hopefully, in her will. .
Toni Collette and Anna Faris play sisters Macey and Savanna, who see Aunt Hilda’s estate as a chance to save the family restaurant in a run-down part of town. DeWitt plays Beatrice, a woman whose smile hides a desperate will to do anything to get Hilda’s money.
Duchovny is Richard, though he announces he now prefers Dick, who, though gloomy in almost every way, had the foresight to keep in touch with Aunt Hilda via phone calls and texts, and is in the lead. to grab the domain until it does. don’t mess things up.
Spoiler alert: All of them spoil things in terrible, ridiculous, awful and hilarious ways.
Casting Chemistry
Many in the cast — which includes Ron Livingston, DeWitt’s real-life husband, as her hapless movie husband James — had worked together in the past.
Duchovny had cast Kathleen Turner in her Showtime series “Californication.” DeWitt co-starred with Toni Collette on the same network’s “United States of Tara.”
Duchovny had worked with Collette in the 2004 comedy “Connie and Carla,” but he and DeWitt had never collaborated, and some, like Keyla Monterroso Mejia who plays Ellen, Macey and Savanna’s younger half-sister, were new to everybody.
“I don’t know, the chemistry just isn’t an issue for me,” DeWitt said of how the cast quickly came together over the month on location in New Orleans. “It’s just a really generous experience when everyone sort of comes in. It’s almost like summer camp, or a repertory theater or something where everyone rolls up their sleeves and says, ‘We don’t. don’t have much time, we’re just gonna do this.
“Rather than, say, like a big-budget comedy where people are really invested in their funny side,” she says. “Where the jokes land. It’s a bit the opposite. It’s literally like vaudeville or something in the best way.
For Duchovny, the cast’s different backgrounds or performance styles blended together like disparate ingredients in a memorable gumbo.
“I think for me to do a movie like this with these very different types of performers, they’re all good,” he says. “And everyone has their own type of medium and their own type of vibe that they bring to the stage, or you know, their own type of comedy that they bring to the stage.
“I really like this discovery of, ‘OK, here’s a new person I haven’t worked with,’” Duchovny says. “Here is Rosemarie and we are making a scene. I’m gonna get to know her comically now, and that’s cool. And now we try to throw the ball together, you know, although maybe we don’t work in exactly the same way.
“Keyla, exactly the same way,” Duchovny says. “Like, weird stuff coming my way. Like, Oh my God, it’s off the wall. But I love this. It’s just cool to see everyone’s freak flag in this comical sense. You know, like, they can fly a little bit because you’re doing a comedy, and you just go for it.
make bad choices
In a story where everyone makes wildly inappropriate choices, DeWitt as Beatrice probably does the worst. Duchovny as Dick repeatedly tries to hook up with Collette’s Macey – no good, Dick! – but Beatrice asks her husband James to seduce the dying Aunt Hilda, and honestly, it’s hard to top.
“That part was really fun,” DeWitt says of being able to play a fictional married couple with her real husband. “At the stage of life we are at, family dictates everything. And it’s not my little fiddle, but women, we turn down a lot of roles, work, being moms, dad’s out of town.
“So it was a great package to say if we brought the whole family to New Orleans for a month and they went to school for a month,” she says. It was the easy sell, I think for Ron. He is also a very big supporter and one of my fans. As if he wanted me to be happy. He wants to show up and make that part funny and make him funny.
Even when the role she’s playing requires her to be so, so mean too — something DeWitt admits wasn’t exactly easy for her.
“It almost kills me to see him being so emasculated,” DeWitt says. “How I hate that. I’m like, ‘Never do that role again. And don’t ever let me talk to you like that. You know, because he’s my beloved. I love him so much.
Kathleen Turner steals most of the scenes she appears in, in a role that, like the sex-crazed talent agency owner she played in “Californication,” finds her as fearless on screen as ever. said Duchovny.
“She needs to know why this person is doing this,” he says of Turner’s on-set process. “You know, she just won’t. While I’m a bit cheeky and would do anything for a laugh. But she will ask, “What is the reality behind all this?” And once she understands that her commitment is there.
“Kathleen is so present in the scenes that – not that you would want to miss a beat – but you couldn’t with her,” DeWitt says. “She’s right there and she cares so much. You know when you say she’s had this long, amazing career, and you’d think she could just say, “I’ve got this amazing voice, I know how to do it.”
“But she doesn’t,” DeWitt says. “She finds you fully in the scene every time. And if something was wrong, she’d say, ‘We should do it again. ‘Cause you know if it’s her or me or David, whatever, she just wants to get back in there, and she wants it to sing.
“And that’s the most exciting part of the game,” she said.
“There was also something very childish about her about it,” adds Duchovny. “She was like a big baby in a way (like Aunt Hilda). I just wanted his needs met. And there was something very, very vulnerable and quite honest about it.
another sensibility
“The Estate” was written and directed by English filmmaker Dean Craig, whose British sensibilities fully embraced his characters’ bad behavior, Duchovny says.
“I think as Americans we’re scared right now to cross borders,” Duchovny says. ” With reason. I mean, we’re living in a political moment where we’re all hyper aware of these things. And we don’t know what comedy can do, or what comedy should be allowed to do.
“And I think the Brits, even though they’re having the same global moment that we are, I think they’re looking over their shoulders a little less than we are,” he says.
As for why we love watching people misbehave on screen, Duchovny likens it to why we love breaking taboos on holidays like Halloween.
“It’s the king who falls on his ass, and the king has no clothes,” he said. “That’s comedy and life. So Halloween is all about you know, ghosts and you know, evil things that come to walk the earth, and comedy is about upending moral structures.
“We laugh because we are shocked,” he says.
“Feelings are hurt, relationships are ruined, but there’s something so delicious about seeing people be the worst versions of themselves,” DeWitt says. “And then you feel good at the end of the film, right?
California Daily Newspapers
Egypt calls for keeping promises at climate conference
The Paris Agreement aims to prevent global temperatures from rising another degree Celsius (1.8 Fahrenheit) by 2100, a key demand of poor countries ravaged by rising sea levels and other effects of climate change.
“We aim to restore the ‘big market’ to the center of the Paris Agreement and our collective multilateral climate process,” Shoukry said in a four-page letter to world leaders and delegates attending COP27.
“This year, the picture is less encouraging,” he said, warning of a setback in the delivery of funding pledges to developing countries to step up their efforts to fight climate change.
Shoukry said the summit comes amid difficult challenges, including the failure of the G-20 meeting of industrialized and emerging countries earlier this year to produce an agreement on the environment. He also pointed to the lack of “concrete agreements” to enable financial support to deal with the impacts of climate change at the fall meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.
In recent years, many developing countries and activists have stepped up long-standing calls for the creation of a fund to compensate poor countries for the devastation caused by climate change, caused disproportionately by rich countries due to emissions past.
The appeal was rejected at last year’s summit. Many proponents of the idea, often referred to as “loss and damage”, hope to make progress this month. Their arguments could be reinforced by the symbolic significance of this conference which is being held in Egypt, a developing country in North Africa.
Shoukry called on countries to launch “implementation frameworks” from the UN climate change convention negotiation process.
“COP27 creates a unique opportunity for the world to come together, fix multilateralism, rebuild trust and unite at the highest political levels to fight climate change,” he said.
The conference, dubbed “Africa COP”, focuses on providing financial assistance to poor countries struggling to cope with the impacts of climate change. It is expected to attract more than 45,000 delegates, including President Joe Biden, and more than 100 heads of state and government.
washingtonpost
