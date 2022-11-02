Blockchain
Binance Coin (BNB) Struggles To Break Above $335; Here Is What To Expect
- BNB’s price shows strength as it continues its rally, with eyes set on breaking its major resistance of $335, stopping the price from increasing.
- BNB could rally more as the price creates a bullish bias and holds above resistance.
- BNB’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).
The price of Binance Coin (BNB) displayed an incredible price action as the price recaptured its key support of $270 after losing this region a few days ago. The crypto market has enjoyed a little bit of relief bounce across all most assets, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) leading the charge as most crypto assets, including MASK, produced over 50% gains in less than 24 hours. With uncertainty in the crypto market creeping in, it is yet to be known if Binance Coin (BNB) will finally break this resistance. (Data from Binance)
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The crypto market is looking increasingly welcoming as many altcoins continue producing over 150% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of its range-bound movement. The likes of DOGE have seen some great runs rally.
The past weeks were tough for the crypto space, with many altcoins struggling to hold up their key support areas. With the week looking more promising and Bitcoin (BTC) prices gaining traction, the crypto market has enjoyed a measure of relief, but this can not be said for the new month as things begin to look slightly different in terms of prices.
After its weekly close of above $300, the price of BNB rallied to a high of $330; the price faced a minor rejection to break higher to a region of $325; the price struggled to break above this region.
The price of SHIB has maintained its bullish structure above the $300 region as the price of BNB eyes a rally to a region of $335, acting as resistance for the price of BNB to rally to higher heights.
Weekly resistance for the price of BNB – $335.
Weekly support for the price of BNB – $300.
Price Analysis Of BNB On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of BNB continued to look strong as the price held above its range channel, forming strong support to hold off the price from sellers.
BNB currently trades at $324, just above its key support formed at $300 on the daily timeframe after a successful breakout from a range channel with good volume as the price rallied to a high of $335, where it got rejected from trending higher to a region of $400.
If BNB fails to break and close above $335, we could see the price retraced to $300-$270, acting as good support for prices, but if the price breaks past $335, we would expect a rally to a high of $400-$450.
Daily resistance for the BNB price – $335.
Daily support for the BNB price – $300-$270.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Bitcoin Miner Selling Power At Lowest For 2022, Green Sign For Market?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin miner selling power is at its lowest for the year, something that could be favorable for the price of the crypto.
Bitcoin Miner Selling Power Has Been Going Down In Recent Weeks
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the metric has observed surges in its value a few times this year, and each time the BTC price has gone down.
The “miner selling power” is an indicator that’s defined as the ratio between the Bitcoin miner outflows and the total number of coins held by this cohort (30-day moving average, log-scaled)
Here, the “miner outflows” is a measure of the total amount of BTC that miners are transferring out of their personal wallets.
When the value of the miner selling power rises, it means the ability of miners to dump their coins is going up right now as they are withdrawing more of them from their reserve. Naturally, such a trend can be bearish for the value of the crypto.
On the other hand, low values of the indicator suggest miners aren’t putting much selling pressure on the market at the moment, and hence might prove to be bullish for the BTC price.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin miner selling power (log-scaled) over the year 2022 so far:
Looks like the log-scaled value of the metric has been on the way down recently | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the quant has marked the relevant points of trend for the Bitcoin miner selling power.
It seems like during the past year, the indicator has observed three instances of sharp growth, and around the time of each of these surges, the price of the crypto has taken a beating.
In the last few weeks, the metric has been on a constant decline, suggesting that miners haven’t been selling much during the period.
As a result of this downtrend, the Bitcoin miner selling power has now reached its lowest value for the last year. Going by the previous trend, this could be a positive sign for the current rally in the crypto.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.5k, up 6% in the last week. Over the past month, the crypto has gained 5% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
The value of the crypto seems to have been moving sideways between $20k and $21k | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Brian Wangenheim on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Blockchain
Theta Network Seems To Be Struggling, Will THETA Rebound?
The Theta coin price saw a spectacular rise in the midst of the crypto market rebound. It broke above the $1.1 resistance level, giving the bulls a springboard to extend their bull run. Still, buyers who have been waiting may get another chance to buy as the altcoin gets closer to the $1.2 resistance.
However, it appears that THETA has increased too rapidly within a short time. With a 1.60% increase on the day and a seven-day chart representing a downhill trend in previous days, can we see Theta rebound to its previous highs this new month?
What To Know About Theta?
Theta Network is a blockchain-based, smart-contract-powered decentralized content distribution network with a high throughput capacity. The founders of Theta Network, Theta Lab, created it as a decentralized alternative to traditional video streaming services. These days, the industry is dominated by centralized streaming services like YouTube and Netflix.
Theta Lab’s goal is to compete with these established services by providing a decentralized environment with superior video quality and quicker connectivity. Additionally, they are concentrating on cryptocurrency-based gaming solutions. This requires sponsors, developers, users, marketers on the network, and content producers and consumers.
It originally debuted as an ERC-20 token. However, it launched its main net in 2019, and all ERC-20 tokens were swapped for THETA tokens at a 1:1 ratio. The network uses the power-saving Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. PoS requires token holders to stake some amount of THETA currency to participate as a validator. Indeed, it has the ability to alter the future steaming ecosystem.
What The Charts Say About Theta’s Struggles
THETA has been on the rise since finding support at about $0.904. However, the previous two daily candles have been red. Nonetheless, we believe now is an excellent moment to purchase for the short term. A further drop is possible, making now a better time to purchase for the near term.
A majority of technical indicators are bullish, pointing to a potentially favorable outlook. However, it might be a poor investment if you don’t purchase it at the support level. We recommend keeping an eye on it to buy when it is likely to take support or consolidate within a range.
Weekly THETA candlesticks are developing below the BB and consolidating between $1.2 and $0.8. Over the last two weeks, we’ve had two bullish candles, but this week we’re seeing a red candle, which indicates more consolidation over the next several weeks. A price in the lower part of the consolidation range is a great opportunity to buy for either the short or long term.
Price Of Theta In The Long Term
The Theta Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped recently and is now trading at 65.63. The asset has been trending toward the overbought zone but has seen some recent losses.
If the bulls can maintain the pace, they will shortly enter the overbought territory. But while the MACD and signal lines remain in the positive area of the daily chart, the green histograms have been growing in size.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Bitcoin Mining Firm Digihost Remains Debt Free Amid Bearish Market
Many Crypto and Bitcoin mining firms have recorded huge losses in 2022 due to the ongoing bear market and extreme economic conditions. As a result, some have packed up, while others declared bankruptcy amid the crypto winter. However, not all the crypto firms got severely affected during the crisis. Some have managed to rise from danger, while others are still struggling.
A recent press release revealed that Digihost, a Canadian Bitcoin mining firm remains free from debts. The firm has managed to maintain a positive cash flow despite the downtime facing the entire crypto-mining sector.
Digihost has its headquarters in Toronto, Canada. The firm mines cryptocurrency in a low-cost and low-energy consumption data center.
Digihost Defies Financial Downtime Among Bitcoin Miners
Digihost mined 74.58 BTC, a 78% increase in productivity compared to the 41.84 BTC it mined last year. When other crypto miners are recording bearish returns, Digihost experienced a boost in productivity.
The past months in the crypto industry had many uncertainties because of high energy prices and market downtime. Many mining firms, like Core Scientific (CORZ), the highest Bitcoin miner, took the hit. Core Scientific may lean towards bankruptcy if its financial condition remains down.
Core Scientific’s shares continued downward in the last month and plummeted by 15% on Friday, October 28. The firm warned its investors about the impending danger of bankruptcy if conditions do not improve.
However, Digihost currently holds Bitcoin worth about $2.45 million and ether worth $1.29 million following market prices as of October 31. The firm also holds $3.42 million in cash. Following the financial crisis, Digihost had to sell a portion of its Bitcoin holdings to cover October’s energy cost and remain afloat.
Digihost Will Remain Afloat Despite Economic Volatility and Bearish Trends, Says CEO
Chairman and CEO of Digihost, Michel Amar, said the firm maintains good liquidity and crypto holdings from month to month despite the economic volatilities. According to Amar, their operation size matches the liquidity cash level and amount of crypto holding. In addition, he noted that Digihost would continue to maintain a debt-free record.
The CEO further said the firm maintained its liquidity while internally funding its infrastructure development. He also said they have been securing bonds for electric services.
Furthermore, Digihost CEO said they expect to maintain positive cash flow despite the current market conditions, hashing difficulty, and high energy costs. Digihost seeks to continue funding its existing development initiatives and would adhere to its debt-free policy regardless of the bearish conditions.
Amar said he is happy to inform Digihost’s shareholders that he acquired shares in the open market as CEO in October. While comparing the firm’s year on performance, its mining added 32.74 BTC in October 2022. Digihost also announced that it received notification of its shares listing on the Nasdaq Stock market.
featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Kinesis Money Launches Virtual Crypto Card
London, United Kingdom, 1st November, 2022, Chainwire
Kinesis Money, the digital asset utility platform, launched the Kinesis Virtual Card, enabling the global community to spend their crypto holdings in real-time, with instant fiat conversion, anywhere in the world.
Powered by BAANX, the Kinesis Virtual Card introduces cryptocurrency as a monetary alternative to over 1 billion people in 61 countries across Latin America, Europe, the UK, Canada, and Oceania. Operated through the Mastercard payment network, the Kinesis card allows crypto holders to instantly sell their digital assets and use the proceeds to transact at 80 million locations globally.
With inflation soaring worldwide, people are seeking alternatives to devaluing fiat currency. Accessible via mobile in minutes, the Kinesis Virtual Card brings the everyday utility of cryptocurrency to those wishing to exit faltering economic systems. Its target market includes Argentina, which is expected to hit 100% inflation by the end of 2023.
The card supports 10 leading digital assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USDC, and Kinesis’ native gold and silver-backed stablecoins, KAU and KAG. Additionally, through Kinesis’ usage-based yield system, KAU and KAG spenders earn a proportionate 10% share of all transaction fee revenue paid back at the end of each month.
In Q4 2023, Kinesis is set to launch Kinesis Pro, a professional crypto trading platform offering high liquidity, institutional-grade security, and a broad range of crypto pairs. The launch of Kinesis Pro will further diversify the range of cryptocurrencies spendable with the Kinesis Virtual Card.
Kinesis will continue to roll out its card program globally, with a US-specific virtual and physical card program next in line. The Kinesis Virtual Card brings newfound utility to digital assets, equipping the global community with a means to break away from the inflation-driven issues facing traditional currencies.
Thomas Coughlin, Chief Executive Officer of Kinesis Money, said, “A recent development, cryptocurrencies have become an extremely popular investment within the financial space. With its proven utility and universal value, Kinesis has brought forward a means for cryptocurrencies to be fully integrated into the wider economy as money, removing any and all barriers to its global adoption.
By enabling cryptocurrency spending via the Kinesis Virtual Card, we have provided individuals with a working solution to depreciating currencies. The Kinesis Virtual Card is really the unification of everything that we want to provide users with.”
Garth Howat, Chief Executive Officer of Baanx, said, “It’s been truly amazing working on this partnership. We’re happy to have had the opportunity to work with the Kinesis team to develop a life-changing product that gives real utility to gold and silver.
The issue we aimed to tackle was the lack of practicality in these assets, so we developed a solution in which users can spend their cryptocurrencies hassle-free with a card provided by Baanx. This is another step to bridging the gap between fiat and digital assets.”
About Kinesis Money
Kinesis Money is a global digital asset utility platform that facilitates the trade, management and everyday spending of physical gold and silver-based digital assets and cryptocurrencies.
Through its monetary system, users can earn yields on physical, allocated gold and silver and spend, save, trade and redeem their precious metals anytime on a global, low-fee basis.
For more information about Kinesis, please visit www.kinesis.money.
About Baanx Group
Baanx offers Web 3.0 Fintech Solutions to the digital asset sector, including Cryptodraft and payment authorisation integration into VISA, Mastercard & other transaction payment systems. Baanx headquarters are in London (UK) with subsidiaries in Delaware (United States), Portugal and Lithuania.
Baanx manages digital assets with maximum privacy and security, including digital assets. The company is launching services for more than 25 top-tier clients, including Ledger, the world’s largest hardware wallet provider with 4m customers worldwide. Baanx is managed by a seasoned team with over a hundred years of combined experience in banking, financial technology, cryptography, finance and digital marketing.
Contact
Marketing Executive
Zubair Bukhari
Kinesis Money
[email protected]
Blockchain
Cryptowatch Launches Social Platform Specifically for the Crypto Community
Cryptowatch Social will provide a trustworthy, all-in-one solution for crypto holders to discuss and trade on price action and industry developments in real time.
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cryptowatch, the leading charting and trading terminal for cryptocurrency markets, is delighted to announce the launch of Cryptowatch Social, the first social platform designed to cultivate a crypto community built on trust and transparency.
Over the past ten years, a community of cryptocurrency holders and traders from around the world have developed a uniquely rich culture where members swap tips, share information and crack jokes. Unfortunately, bad actors can easily spam, scam, spread FUD and mislead crypto holders into parting with hundreds of millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrencies.
A forum tailor-made for the crypto community, Cryptowatch Social enables anyone with an interest in crypto to easily determine who they can trust. Features include exchange account integration, so creators can share their portfolio to build trust, allowing followers to easily verify if the creator holds the digital assets they claim to own or made the trade they said they made.
“Our goal is to make Cryptowatch Social the discussion center of the crypto world,” Artur Sapek, Founder and Director of Engineering at Cryptowatch, said. “We are building the ultimate all-in-one crypto mobile app where traders can watch markets, manage their portfolio, and learn from each other.”
Cryptowatch was founded in 2014 as the all-in-one interface for crypto holders to scan prices, analyze market movements and make trades on every major exchange. The launch of Cryptowatch Social means Cryptowatch users will now also enjoy a host of new social features, such as cashtags, intuitive watchlists, live idea feeds and chart sharing, so they can better participate and engage with the crypto community overall.
These features will be showcased when Cryptowatch live streams Crypto Fight Week and its accompanying activities. Anyone who registers for a Cryptowatch account will be free to watch all of the events through the mobile app and website including the seven boxing matches featuring prominent crypto traders on November 12.
The viewing audience will have the opportunity to participate in a number of live giveaways, raffles and social activities as they enjoy the bouts and the main event headlined by Ponzi Trader and Trading Lord. The crypto community can engage in live discussions in the same interface as their charting screens and watch the festivities at http://cryptowat.ch/live.
Cryptowatch Social is now available on the Cryptowatch app. For more information, please visit cryptowat.ch/live or reach out to [email protected]
About Cryptowatch
Cryptowatch is recognized by traders worldwide for its authenticity and guardianship of the crypto industry. A subsidiary of Kraken, the Cryptowatch platform provides powerful tools to scan prices, analyze market movements and make trades on every major exchange. Charts, technical analysis, and market data that’s offered in Cryptowatch are also commonly shared in discussions around crypto on social media. We believe having these capabilities on a crypto-native social platform can provide more structured conversations and help people learn and organize information more easily.
Contacts
Alex Rapoport, [email protected]
Blockchain
Bitcoin And The Dollar Reach Inverse Inflection Points
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine Bitcoin price following the October monthly close and new November candle open.
Take a look at the video below:
VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): November 1, 2022
BTC Cost of Production On Par With 2018 Bear Market
To start, we are looking at the cost to produce each BTC. Bitcoin is now just about on par with the 2018 bear market for the longest time below the cost of production metric. But this also could suggest at least another month of sideways price action.
Bitcoin is below the cost to produce each coin for most miners | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Related Reading: The Inverted Bitcoin Chart Bears Don’t Wanna See | BTCUSD Analysis October 27, 2022
Bitcoin Momentum Is Building Up From Lows
Monthly momentum isn’t turning over as fast as it did during the 2018 bear market, leaving some risk remaining that more lows are possible. If the currently pink histogram closes red again, expect a bigger drop.
Monthly stochastic is also flipping bullish. Past crossovers have pin-pointed previous bottoms, but there won’t be any bull run until the tool rises out of oversold territory.
Will We See A Cyclical Conclusion In The Dollar?
On the left, we have BTCUSD monthly using the Fisher Transform. The statistics-based technical indicator is used to find exact turning points in market cycles. Not only is the monthly Fisher on Bitcoin at a level where its price action bottomed in the past, but each bottom has also recurred cyclically with stunning precision.
To the right, the Dollar Currency Index is showing a topping signal inverse of Bitcoin’s bottoming signal, all while at the most extreme deviation in the entire history of the index on monthly timeframes.
If the DXY pauses or reverses from here, Bitcoin could see a resumption of its bull market. If the dollar finds the momentum to keep climbing, the cryptocurrency market could see new lows.
Binance Coin (BNB) Struggles To Break Above $335; Here Is What To Expect
Dolphins trade for Pro Bowl edge defender Bradley Chubb, lose a running back and trade for another
Racist Halloween flyer found in Redondo Beach, police say
Ravens film study: With ILB Roquan Smith’s arrival, here are the defense’s winners and losers
Bitcoin Miner Selling Power At Lowest For 2022, Green Sign For Market?
Senator Ben Sasse approved as next UF president by board
Dolphins trade for Pro Bowl edge defender Bradley Chubb at deadline
Theta Network Seems To Be Struggling, Will THETA Rebound?
US concerned about possible missile aid from Iran to Russia
Dolphins trade for Pro Bowl edge defender Bradley Chubb
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News6 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches