Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Breaking This Confluence Resistance Could Spark a Fresh Surge
Bitcoin price is currently consolidating below $20,650 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a fresh rally if it clears the 100 hourly SMA and then $20,650.
- Bitcoin is holding gains above the key $20,250 and $20,000 support levels.
- The price is trading below $20,650 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,650 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start another increase if it clears the 100 hourly SMA and $20,650.
Bitcoin Price Remains Stable
Bitcoin price found support near the $20,250 zone after a minor downside correction. BTC bulls were active above the $20,000 and $20,250 levels.
A low was formed near $20,250 before the price slowly moved higher. There was a move above the $20,450 resistance level. The price was able to clear the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $21,075 swing high to $20,250 low.
Bitcoin price is trading below $20,650 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,650 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,620 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The first major resistance sits near the $20,650 level and the bearish trend line. The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $21,075 swing high to $20,250 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $20,650 zone could send the price further higher. The next major resistance is still near $21,000, above which the price may perhaps start a fresh surge. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $22,500 resistance zone.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear above the $20,650 resistance zone, it could slowly move lower. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,320 zone.
The next major support is near the $20,250 zone. The main support sits at $20,000, below which the bears could aim a larger correction. In this case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $19,200 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now near the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $20,320, followed by $20,250.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,650, $20,700 and $21,000.
Blockchain
All You Need To Know About These Triangles As A Trader
What separates the advanced and novice traders during a bear market is the application of different strategies, preciseness, use of the common 3 triangle patterns, and managing trade to have a proper edge against other crypto traders. Trading without the proper skills, such as market structures of the crypto market and implementing your strategy, is akin to exposing yourself to risk, which could cost you your life, but in this case, your trading portfolio.
There is so much more involved in trading in the crypto space other than buying and selling based on the feeling that this is the best time to buy or sell an asset. Understanding the market is in phases or cycles gives the trader, investors, and institutions an advantage to trade with the necessary edge and the technical tools needed to produce a great return on investment (ROI) over time.
Let’s look at how most traders, investors, and institutions take advantage of 3 triangle patterns, especially in this bear market, to make profitable gains and stay ahead of the market and other traders.
What Is Triangle Pattern
The triangle pattern is a technical analysis chart formation used by traders to spot bullish continuations or reversals based on the market condition. This pattern comprises candlesticks formation enclosed in converging trendlines known as support and resistant lines. The two converging trendlines form a triangle, hence the pattern formation name.
These patterns are so useful to spot a bullish or bearish continuation of prices, and due to their high probability success rate, most traders use them during their trading.
There are 3 common types of triangle patterns ascending, descending, and symmetrical triangle patterns; let us discuss them with the help of the chart.
3 Triangle Patterns – Ascending Triangles
the ascending triangle is formed when there is a top acting as the resistance followed by an up-sloping bottom called the support. When the horizontal resistance line meets with the up-sloping support at the apex of the prices, there is a formation of an ascending triangle. Prices can breakout in either direction; this could be a breakout above the horizontal resistance or a breakdown below the up-sloping support leading to a bearish downtrend.
Descending Triangle
This triangle is mostly seen in the case of the downtrend in price as the squeeze into a triangle. This triangle is made up of lower horizontal support and a falling trendline top that converges with the horizontal support to form this pattern. Price can breakout in either direction leading to a bearish or bullish market, but in most cases, prices break to the upside of this triangle.
3 Triangle Patterns – Symmetrical Triangle
Symmetrical triangles are price formations in which support and resistance lines slant and converge on one another. The resistance line descends from the top, while the support line ascends from the bottom.
Identifying the 3 triangle patterns in crypto will help you make a good and better judgment regarding trading and investment in crypto assets.
Disclaimer: The following op-ed represents the author’s views and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Bitwise Announces Results of October 2022 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Litecoin (LTC) re-enters the Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index and the Bitwise 10 ex Bitcoin Large Cap Crypto Index
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bitwise Index Services, the indexing subsidiary of Bitwise Asset Management, today announced the results of the monthly reconstitution of the Bitwise Crypto Indexes, which took place on October 31, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET.
There was one change to the constituents of the Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index as a result of the October 31, 2022 reconstitution: Litecoin (LTC) re-entered the index, replacing Chainlink (LINK). As of October 31, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET, the Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index held the following constituents: 61.11% Bitcoin (BTC), 29.46% Ethereum (ETH), 2.21% Cardano (ADA), 1.83% Solana (SOL), 1.23% Polygon (MATIC), 1.21% Polkadot (DOT), 0.88% Avalanche (AVAX), 0.81% Uniswap (UNI), 0.65% Cosmos (ATOM), and 0.61% Litecoin (LTC).
There were no changes to the constituents of the Bitwise Decentralized Finance Crypto Index as a result of the October 31, 2022 reconstitution. As of October 31, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET, the Bitwise Decentralized Finance Crypto Index held the following constituents: 53.49% Uniswap (UNI), 12.12% Aave (AAVE), 8.37% Maker (MKR), 4.87% Lido DAO (LDO), 4.81% Curve DAO Token (CRV), 3.88% Convex Finance (CVX), 3.73% Compound (COMP), 3.50% Loopring (LRC), 3.05% Yearn Finance (YFI), and 2.20% 0x (ZRX).
There was one change to the constituents of the Bitwise 10 ex Bitcoin Large Cap Crypto Index as a result of the October 31, 2022 reconstitution: Litecoin (LTC) re-entered the index, replacing Chainlink (LINK). As of October 31, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET, the Bitwise 10 ex Bitcoin Large Cap Crypto Index held the following constituents: 75.76% Ethereum (ETH), 5.69% Cardano (ADA), 4.69% Solana (SOL), 3.16% Polygon (MATIC), 3.11% Polkadot (DOT), 2.26% Avalanche (AVAX), 2.09% Uniswap (UNI), 1.67% Cosmos (ATOM), and 1.58% Litecoin (LTC).
The Bitwise Crypto Indexes are reconstituted on a monthly basis according to the rules of the Bitwise Crypto Index Methodology as applied by the Bitwise Crypto Index Committee. Minutes of the October 2022 Bitwise Crypto Index Committee meeting are publicly available here.
The Ball Multicoin Bitwise Metaverse Index reconstitutes in February, May, August, and November, and had no changes as a result of the October 31, 2022 reconstitution. As of October 31, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET, the Ball Multicoin Bitwise Metaverse Index had 27 constituents. The following were the 10 largest constituents of the Ball Multicoin Bitwise Metaverse Index: 9.69% Ethereum (ETH), 9.00% Chainlink (LINK), 8.92% Polygon (MATIC), 7.72% Filecoin (FIL), 7.72% Solana (SOL), 6.60% Binance Coin (BNB), 5.88% Uniswap (UNI), 5.08% Arweave (AR), 4.15% Ethereum Name Service (ENS), and 4.07% Graph Protocol (GRT). The index methodology for the Ball Multicoin Bitwise Metaverse Index is available here.
The Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 Index of equities reconstitutes quarterly and as a result had no changes as of October 31, 2022. As of October 31, 2022 at 4 p.m. ET, the following were the 10 largest constituents of the Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 Index: 14.37% MicroStrategy (MSTR), 11.89% Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), 7.76% Silvergate Capital (SI), 6.51% Hut 8 Mining (HUT CN), 6.07% Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA), 5.48% Riot Blockchain (RIOT), 5.06% Galaxy Digital Holdings (GLXY CN), 4.50% Canaan Inc. (CAN), 4.39% Bakkt Holdings (BKKT), and 3.42% HIVE Blockchain (HIVE CN). The index methodology for the Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 Index of equities is available here.
The Bitwise Blue-Chip NFT Collections Index reconstitutes quarterly and as a result had no changes as of October 31, 2022. As of October 31, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET, the Bitwise Blue-Chip NFT Collections Index held the following constituents: 30.05% Bored Ape Yacht Club, 28.66% CryptoPunks, 10.97% Mutant Ape Yacht Club, 6.67% CloneX, 6.51% Chromie Squiggle, 5.18% Azuki, 3.66% Moonbirds, 2.87% Doodles, 2.72% Meebits, and 2.71% VeeFriends. The index methodology for the Bitwise Blue-Chip NFT Collections Index is available here.
About Bitwise Asset Management
Based in San Francisco, Bitwise is one of the largest and fastest-growing crypto asset managers. As of year-end 2021, Bitwise managed over $1.3 billion across an expanding suite of investment solutions. The firm is known for managing the world’s largest crypto index fund (OTCQX: BITW) and pioneering products spanning Bitcoin, Ethereum, DeFi and crypto-focused equity indexes. Bitwise focuses on partnering with financial advisors and investment professionals to provide quality education and research. The team at Bitwise combines expertise in technology with decades of experience in traditional asset management and indexing, coming from firms including BlackRock, Blackstone, Facebook and Google, as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Bitwise is backed by leading institutional investors and asset management executives, and has been profiled in Institutional Investor, CNBC, Barron’s, Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal.
RISKS AND IMPORTANT INFORMATION
Carefully consider the investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses of any Bitwise investment product before investing. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee or assurance that the methodology used by Bitwise or any of the Bitwise investment products will result in any Bitwise investment product achieving positive investment returns or outperforming other investment products. There is no guarantee or assurance that an investor’s investment objectives will be met through an investment into any Bitwise investment product, and an investor may lose money. Investors into any Bitwise investment product should be willing to accept a high degree of volatility in the price of such investment product and the possibility of significant losses. Bitwise investment products involve a substantial degree of risk. Certain Bitwise investment products may be available only to institutional and individual accredited investors.
Certain of the Bitwise investment products may be subject to the risks associated with investing in crypto assets, including cryptocurrencies and crypto tokens. Because crypto assets are a new technological innovation with a limited history, they are a highly speculative asset. Future regulatory actions or policies may limit the ability to sell, exchange or use a crypto asset. The price of a crypto asset may be impacted by the transactions of a small number of holders of such crypto asset. Crypto assets may decline in popularity, acceptance or use, which may impact their price. The technology relating to crypto assets and blockchain is new and developing. Currently, there are a limited number of publicly listed or quoted companies for which crypto assets and blockchain technology represent an attributable and significant revenue stream.
NFTs are an extremely new artistic and cultural phenomenon, and interest in such artwork could wane. If the demand for NFT artwork diminishes, the prices of NFT items could be negatively affected. The market for NFTs can be subject to shallow trade volume, extreme hoarding, low liquidity and high bankruptcy risk. NFTs are also subject to risks and challenges associated with intellectual property rights and fraud.
In general, Metaverse protocols do not operate on a native blockchain, but rather are built and operated on other public blockchain networks. As a result, a Metaverse protocol does not control the blockchain network on which it operates. Any adverse impacts or changes on the underlying blockchain network could have a negative effect on the operation of the Metaverse protocol and, as a result, could impact the price of the Metaverse protocol’s digital asset. Such adverse impacts can include, but are not limited to, technical bugs, hacks, 51% attacks or network congestion due to, among other issues, high fees.
The opinions expressed herein are intended to provide insight or education and are not intended as individual investment advice. Bitwise does not represent that this information is accurate and complete and it should not be relied upon as such.
This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any security in particular. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Diversification may not protect against market risk. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market.
Bitwise may attempt to have shares of its investment products quoted on a secondary market. However, there is no guarantee this will be successful. Although the shares of certain Bitwise investment products have been approved for trading on a secondary market, investors in any other Bitwise investment product should not assume that the shares will ever obtain such an approval due to a variety of factors, including questions that regulators such as the SEC, FINRA or other regulatory bodies may have regarding the investment product. Shareholders of such investment products should be prepared to bear the risk of investment in the shares indefinitely.
This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. The offer and sale of these investment products have not been registered with or approved or disapproved of by the Securities and Exchange Commission or the securities commission or regulatory authority of any state or foreign jurisdiction.
Contacts
Frank Taylor/Ryan Dicovitsky
Dukas Linden Public Relations
[email protected]
Blockchain
Can Russia Circumvent EU Sanctions Through Cryptocurrency?
Russia has seemingly turned to cryptocurrency since the West decided to ‘punish’ the nation for its invasion of Ukraine. A list of sanctions had been imposed upon the country by the United States and the EU which worked to essentially cut Russia off from world traders. However, with the rise in popularity of crypto, it has provided a possible way for the country to evade these sanctions which would have otherwise stuck when fiat currencies were the only form of payment.
Why Russia Could Turn To Cryptocurrency
One thing that has drawn investors to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin is the fact that they are decentralized. A decentralized currency is not controlled by an entity. Hence, sanctions do not apply to them regardless of how severe they are. This has made it attractive to those who want to evade detection by governments, or in this case, countries trying to circumvent sanctions.
Lately, Russia has been warming up to crypto as a way to foster trade around the sanctions. The most prominent of these have been the sanctions on Russian gas purchases, which breeds the possibility of the country accepting crypto as a form of payment for their oil and gas. By using a cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, Vladimir Putin could be able to completely evade these sanctions and the established banking system.
Back in September, the US Treasury’s assistant secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes, Elizabeth Rosenberg, told lawmakers that it was possible for the Kremlin to actually evade sanctions levied against it. Senator Elizabeth Warren also echoed this concern, pointing to the fact that there was already widespread use by North Korea to evade sanctions, and it was just as easy for Russia to do the same.
Market cap at $984 billion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com
Still An Important Player
Even though there are currently sanctions against Russia, the EU still relies heavily on the supply of oil and gas from the Kremlin. Companies in Europe, although they have shown support for Ukraine in the war, continue to quietly acquire products from Russia.
Given this, it is not a stretch to say that Russia would have an abundance of customers if it were to switch to crypto payments for its oil and gas. It is already an established player in the oil and gas industry and companies will not have an easy go of it having to change suppliers. So it would make sense to go through the relatively small inconvenience of converting fiat to crypto to pay Russia than spending millions of dollars to change international suppliers.
Russia is already softening its stance on cryptocurrencies since the war started. In September, it was reported that the government had reached an agreement with the central bank on a rule that would allow residents to carry out cross-border payments using crypto. Trade Minister Denis Manturov said back in May that the country would legalize digital asset payments “sooner or later.”
Featured image from PYMNTS, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price At Risk Of Further Squeeze, BTC Bulls Defend $20K
The Bitcoin price is holding on at its current levels with bullish momentum fading on lower timeframes. The crypto market’s recent sideways price actions seem related to the upcoming macroeconomic events and their potential influence across global markets.
At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price trades at $20,500 with sideways movement in the last 24 hours and a 6% profit over the previous week. Other cryptocurrencies in the top 10 by market capitalization are displaying strength as BTC moves sideways, with Dogecoin (DOGE) leading, followed by Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL).
The Bitcoin Price In The Short Term, Risk Of Spike In Volatility
The Bitcoin price is under heavy influence from macroeconomic forces. The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) is trying to mitigate inflation by tightening its monetary policy, hiking interest rates, and reducing global liquidity.
Consequently, Bitcoin and risk-on assets have trended to the downside for 2022. In October, BTC showed a higher correlation with traditional assets due to increased economic uncertainty.
Per a recent report by Arcane Research, this status quo is likely to continue. The research firm believes that the Bitcoin price mid-term will still suffer from a high correlation to macroeconomic forces.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is facing enormous pressure to pivot its monetary policy from internal and external agents in the United States. If Powell gives in, the Bitcoin price will likely benefit and extend its bullish momentum.
However, Arcane Research believes it is more probable that Powell stays in its current course, preparing markets for further interest rate hikes. The financial institution and its leadership want to lower inflation in the U.S. dollar regardless of the fallout in global markets.
During tomorrow’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, Powell might offer more clues. The market expects further hikes, but any sign of dovishness could trigger another upside move.
Bitcoin Market Susceptible To Squeezes
In that sense, Arcane Research records two factors that might contribute to a possible uptrend. The first is high leverage across the crypto market.
Short positions continue to pile up as the Bitcoin price trends to the upside. These positions are fuel for BTC if the market takes the long route.
In addition, tomorrow’s FOMC meeting will likely trigger volatility which might lead Bitcoin to squeeze out these short positions and reclaim previously lost territory. As Arcane Research noted, volatility during these events is historically high.
However, the same is true for the short side of this trade. If the market overreacts to further tightening, expecting the Fed to come out dovish, the cryptocurrency could suffer and revisit the bottom of its range at $18,600. Arcane Research noted:
Prepare for shaky markets in early November, as the event calendar is enormously busy in the first half of the month. Tomorrow comes the first.
Blockchain
AMTD Group to Add International Fashion Brand VIVIENNE TAM to Its Portfolio After Acquisition of L’Officiel Inc SAS
NEW YORK & HONG KONG & SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AMTD IDEA Group (“AMTD IDEA”) (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), a subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited (“AMTD Group”) and a leading platform for comprehensive financial services and digital solutions, and AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital”) (NYSE: HKD), a controlled and consolidated subsidiary of AMTD IDEA and a comprehensive one-stop digital solutions platform in Asia, jointly announced that AMTD Group entered into a term sheet (the “Term Sheet”) with Ms. Vivienne Tam for the acquisition of the “VIVIENNE TAM” brand including acquisition of certain assets and intellectual properties globally (the “Assets Acquisition”). Ms. Vivienne Tam will be appointed as head of design and creations of AMTD Digital and, subject to the corporate governance approval procedures, be appointed as a board director of AMTD Digital.
VIVIENNE TAM is a leading international fashion brand originated from its Hong Kong roots with Asian heritage which embodies AMTD Group’s global vision of building bridges between the East and the West. VIVIENNE TAM was founded in 1993 in New York City by the internationally famous fashion designer Ms. Vivienne Tam, who was honored by Forbes Magazine as one of the “25 Top Chinese-Americans in Business” and People Magazine as one of the “50 Most Beautiful People” in the world. Through this Assets Acquisition, AMTD Group intends to devote its efforts to develop and transform VIIVENNE TAM into an increasingly global front-running brand expanding in full scale into the metaverse and tapping into a global network of Web3 partners.
The Assets Acquisition is expected to facilitate a synergetic integration of VIVIENNE TAM with AMTD Group’s global network of key ecosystem players and intellectual properties including L’Officiel.
Narrating brand stories since 1921 for more than 100 years, L’Officiel will lead the step-up of VIVIENNE TAM’s brand legacy, fuse its digital transformation, and expand its global connectivity to put the brand into multi-media channels over multi-lateral dimensions.
“I am very happy to see how AMTD Group continues its international strategic development with this acquisition, and contributes to promoting worldwide awareness and the soft power and influences of Chinese culture and creativity for the East to meet the West business thematic and approaches,” said Dr. Feridun Hamdullahpur, Chairman of AMTD IDEA, and a board director of AMTD Group and AMTD Digital.
“This moment truly reinforces AMTD Group’s ambition of developing an innovative vision for lifestyle, fashion, entertainment, and VIP services on a combined basis. AMTD Group embraces VIVIENNE TAM’s brand as one of our strategic moves to go into sub-verticals from L’Officiel, our global fashion media business, and target for acquisition opportunities over a wide diversity range of brands and intellectual properties to establish our unique platform of luxurious and VIP services. I am proud to see such renowned global brand joining our network of champions and ecosystem partners,” said Dr. Calvin Choi, Chairman of AMTD Group and Chairman of L’Officiel.
Known for fusing Eastern and Western cultures in her designs, Ms. Vivienne Tam is also synonymous of a pioneering look towards fashion’s metaversial future. The brand presented its exploration of metaverse and NFT in the most recent collection shown at New York Fashion Week.
“I have always had a great respect for Ms. Vivienne Tam and the way she successfully created a unique bridge between cultures throughout her brand. This is a very exciting moment for both AMTD Group and VIVIENNE TAM as I am sure this dialogue will foster our common creativity even further,” said Marie-José Jalou, daughter to L’Officiel’s founder and retired president of L’Officiel.
“I am excited for the opportunity to join hands with Calvin and have the VIVIENNE TAM brand to officially enter AMTD Group’s integrated network and contribute to its global strategy, in line with my brand’s philosophy of building bridges between the East and the West. I believe this will be a great step in creating new ways of fashion expression under the VIVIENNE TAM brand and contributing to people’s living in better ways for the future,” said Ms. Vivienne Tam, founder of the eponymous fashion brand.
“VIVIENNE TAM’s digital Web3 strategy and creativity has impressed me. As chief metaverse officer of AMTD IDEA, I will ensure the broadening of the brand’s community thanks to an aligned and impactful Web3 creative strategy. As chief executive officer of L’Officiel, I am also pleased to support VIVIENNE TAM in the development of its narrative and enhancement of its brand heritage, reflective of its Hong Kong roots and the beauty of a successful East meeting West story,” said Benjamin Eymère, chief metaverse officer of AMTD IDEA and chief executive officer of L’Officiel.
Subject to the execution of definitive transaction agreements as well as certain customary closing conditions, including the satisfactory legal, business, and financial due diligence by AMTD Group, the Assets Acquisition is expected to close in 2023.
About AMTD Group
AMTD Group is a Hong Kong headquartered Asia conglomerate with core business portfolio to span across financial services, digital solutions, media and culture, education and training, and premium assets.
About AMTD IDEA Group
AMTD IDEA Group, formerly known as AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), represents a premier Asian financial institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors from Asia, including China and Hong Kong as well as the ASEAN markets with global capital markets. Its comprehensive one-stop financial services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients’ diverse and inter-connected financial needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. Leveraging its deep roots in Asia and its unique ecosystem — the “AMTD SpiderNet” — AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super-connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on Twitter at “@AMTDGroup.” For AMTD IDEA Group’s announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdinc.com/news.
About AMTD Digital Inc.
AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform in Asia. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital financial services, SpiderNet ecosystem solutions, digital media, content and marketing, as well as digital investments. It is the fusion reactor at the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem and empowers and integrates the various digital businesses within its ecosystem. For AMTD Digital’s announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and neither AMTD IDEA Group nor AMTD Digital undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
About VIVIENNE TAM
Vivienne Tam, honored by Forbes magazine as one of the “25 Top Chinese-Americans in Business” and People Magazine as one of the “50 Most Beautiful People” in the world, is an international designer known for her culture-bridging, east-meets-west approach to design as well as pioneering global collaborations marrying fashion with technology and renowned brands such as HP, Lenovo/Moto, Tencent, Google, and Starbucks. Vivienne Tam effortlessly blends her cultural roots with a modern design vocabulary recognized for its artistry. She is also the author of the award winning book “China Chic” and pieces from her collections are housed in the permanent archives of the world’s most prestigious museums including the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh.
In 2015, Ms. Tam’s three iconic gowns including Buddha collection were highlighted in the Metropolitan Museum Exhibition: “China: Through the Looking Glass” and received rave reviews. The entire process of staging the exhibit was made into a documentary “The First Monday in May,” which premiered around the globe. In 2017, she was presented with “China Fashion Award — International Designer of the Year 2017” on Mercedes-Benz China Fashion Week in recognition of her contributions and achievements in promoting Chinese culture around the world. In 2018, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of Beijing Olympics, Vivienne Tam came home to China with the world debut of her S/S 2019 fashion show in the spectacular Bird’s Nest Culture Center in Beijing National Stadium. In 2022, Ms. Tam returned to S/S23 New York Fashion Week and bridge the reality of fashion world with the virtual possibilities of metaverse, featuring the most celebrated NFTs.
Contacts
For AMTD Group:
IR Office
AMTD Group
TEL: +852 3163-3389
For AMTD IDEA Group:
IR Office
AMTD IDEA Group
TEL: +852 3163-3389
EMAIL: [email protected]
For AMTD Digital Inc.:
IR Office
AMTD Digital Inc.
TEL: +852 3163-3298
EMAIL: [email protected]
Blockchain
Dogecoin And Shiba Inu In The Lead
October began with a decline in Bitcoin, altcoin, and memecoins like Dogecoin prices backed by the Fed’s quantitative tightening and interest rate hike. Bitcoin slumped below the 20k psychological level, giving rise to tensions among investors in the market.
However, the month ended with a massive price rally for some altcoins across the market. While bitcoin price slumped below 20k and later made a recovery, Memecoins hit milestone gains, with DOGE increasing by 25%. SHIB and others followed closely after DOGE.
How Dogecoin And Other Memecoins Are Faring
The price of DOGE has rallied upward after Elon Musk completed the Twitter acquisition. On October 25, DOGE traded at $0.06 before jumping to $0.1 over the weekend. The memecoin jumped to a five-month high of $0.15 before falling back to $0.11 on Monday.
November appears like a bull time for DOGE as it pumped above $0.15 after a 15% rise but now stands at $0.13. Dogecoin was one of many memecoins that experienced the bulls while others followed closely. In the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu has gained more than 8%. Shiba Inu currently trades at $0.00001283 with a 24-hour high of $0.00001345. Shiba Floki Inu (FLOKI) and Baby Dogecoin recorded more notable gains.
Binance Coin also increased significantly, adding more than 5% value daily, and is now trading at $325. Uniswap exhibited a similar price increase with BNB and surpassed the $7 mark. Similarly, Ether, XRP, Cardano, Tron, and Avalanched, are also gaining, while Solana, MATIC, and Polkadot have declined insignificantly.
Bitcoin Price Outlook
Although not as impressive as DOGE and other memecoins, Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, did not do badly last week. Bitcoin has hovered around $19,000 levels in the previous weeks and jumped above $20,000 on Tuesday, October 25.
On two occasions, Bitcoin rose to $21,000, with Saturday’s price being the highest since September 13. However, BTC did not celebrate this comeback long before bearish sentiments took position and pushed the asset back. BTC fell to $20,500 and tended toward $20,000 on Monday, but it managed to maintain the $20k level. It is currently trading above $20,400.
Meanwhile, the BTC market cap declined to $395 billion, and its dominance is down by 1.5% in the last seven days, evaporating to 38.6%.
Since the crypto market has much price volatility, especially with current macroeconomic conditions, traders must act cautiously. Furthermore, four major events are coming in the next ten days, which may bring uncertain outcomes in the market.
Considering the impacts of the previous events – the release of CPI numbers and FOMC meetings—on Bitcoin, it is not wrong to expect more price volatility soon.
The Federal Reserve meeting, nonfarm Payroll data of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, mid-term elections, and the October CPI index are upcoming in the next ten days.
Featured Image From CNBC, Charts From Tradingview
Bitcoin Price Breaking This Confluence Resistance Could Spark a Fresh Surge
Sydney Taronga Zoo quarantined after five lions escaped from enclosure | sydney
Jimmy Butler steps up late as Heat hold off Warriors, Stephen Curry 116-109
Judge Judy celebrates 80th birthday with ‘idyllic’ Bahamas getaway: ‘Couldn’t have a better birthday’
Suggs returns, Carter Jr. ties career-high but Magic blow late lead to Thunder
Elon Musk lays out his ideas for Twitter’s new verification system
Kyrie Irving scores 4 points as loss to Bulls drops Nets to 2-6
North Korea fired three ballistic missiles at sea, South Korean military says | North Korea
Winderman’s view: Absence of Oladipo increasing becoming concerning, as Herro exits but Heat survive
Tennessee tops first college football playoff standings, Georgia in third
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News6 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches