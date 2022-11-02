Bitcoin Rally Fails To Budge 30-Day Volatility As It Stays At 2-Year Lows

Data shows the latest Bitcoin rally has failed to make the 30-day volatility budge, as the metric has remained at 2-year lows.

Bitcoin 30-Day Volatility Currently Has A Value Of Just 1.7%

As per the latest report released by Arcane Research, BTC’s price stabilizing around $20.5k has resulted in the daily volatility remaining low.

The “daily volatility” is an indicator that measures the percentage changes in the daily closing price of Bitcoin averaged over a specific period of time.

While this timespan can be of any length, the 7-day and 30-day volatilities are the most common and useful version of the metric.

When the daily volatility has a high value, it means the crypto’s price has been observing large fluctuations recently.

On the other hand, low values of the indicator suggest that the market has been stale during recent days.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin weekly and monthly volatilities over the past year:

The value of the two metrics seems to have been pretty low in recent weeks | Source: Arcane Research's Ahead of the Curve - Nov 1, 2022

As you can see in the above graph, the 7-day Bitcoin volatility has been at a low level for a while now, and the 30-day version of the metric has also plunged down recently.

The 7-day volatility has actually slightly gone up in the last week as a result of the rally, reaching a value of 2.2%. This is, however, still notably lower than the 3.1% yearly average of the indicator.

After the monthly volatility’s recent decline, the metric has hit around 1.7%, a low level not seen since two years ago. The reason for such low values of this indicator is the endless consolidation that the crypto observed around the $19k level.

While there has been some burst of activity recently, it hasn’t been enough to make a dent on this timescale.

Another contributing factor is that since the initial chaotic increase, Bitcoin has once again fallen back to sideways movement, this time around the $20.5k level. This is why the 7-day volatility, though higher than before, is still historically low.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.4k, down 1% in the last week. Over the past month, the crypto has gained 6% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.

Looks like the value of the crypto has so far held above the $20k mark | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

Featured image from Jievani Weerasinghe on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research