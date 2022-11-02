Blockchain
Bitwise Announces Results of October 2022 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Litecoin (LTC) re-enters the Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index and the Bitwise 10 ex Bitcoin Large Cap Crypto Index
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bitwise Index Services, the indexing subsidiary of Bitwise Asset Management, today announced the results of the monthly reconstitution of the Bitwise Crypto Indexes, which took place on October 31, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET.
There was one change to the constituents of the Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index as a result of the October 31, 2022 reconstitution: Litecoin (LTC) re-entered the index, replacing Chainlink (LINK). As of October 31, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET, the Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index held the following constituents: 61.11% Bitcoin (BTC), 29.46% Ethereum (ETH), 2.21% Cardano (ADA), 1.83% Solana (SOL), 1.23% Polygon (MATIC), 1.21% Polkadot (DOT), 0.88% Avalanche (AVAX), 0.81% Uniswap (UNI), 0.65% Cosmos (ATOM), and 0.61% Litecoin (LTC).
There were no changes to the constituents of the Bitwise Decentralized Finance Crypto Index as a result of the October 31, 2022 reconstitution. As of October 31, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET, the Bitwise Decentralized Finance Crypto Index held the following constituents: 53.49% Uniswap (UNI), 12.12% Aave (AAVE), 8.37% Maker (MKR), 4.87% Lido DAO (LDO), 4.81% Curve DAO Token (CRV), 3.88% Convex Finance (CVX), 3.73% Compound (COMP), 3.50% Loopring (LRC), 3.05% Yearn Finance (YFI), and 2.20% 0x (ZRX).
There was one change to the constituents of the Bitwise 10 ex Bitcoin Large Cap Crypto Index as a result of the October 31, 2022 reconstitution: Litecoin (LTC) re-entered the index, replacing Chainlink (LINK). As of October 31, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET, the Bitwise 10 ex Bitcoin Large Cap Crypto Index held the following constituents: 75.76% Ethereum (ETH), 5.69% Cardano (ADA), 4.69% Solana (SOL), 3.16% Polygon (MATIC), 3.11% Polkadot (DOT), 2.26% Avalanche (AVAX), 2.09% Uniswap (UNI), 1.67% Cosmos (ATOM), and 1.58% Litecoin (LTC).
The Bitwise Crypto Indexes are reconstituted on a monthly basis according to the rules of the Bitwise Crypto Index Methodology as applied by the Bitwise Crypto Index Committee. Minutes of the October 2022 Bitwise Crypto Index Committee meeting are publicly available here.
The Ball Multicoin Bitwise Metaverse Index reconstitutes in February, May, August, and November, and had no changes as a result of the October 31, 2022 reconstitution. As of October 31, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET, the Ball Multicoin Bitwise Metaverse Index had 27 constituents. The following were the 10 largest constituents of the Ball Multicoin Bitwise Metaverse Index: 9.69% Ethereum (ETH), 9.00% Chainlink (LINK), 8.92% Polygon (MATIC), 7.72% Filecoin (FIL), 7.72% Solana (SOL), 6.60% Binance Coin (BNB), 5.88% Uniswap (UNI), 5.08% Arweave (AR), 4.15% Ethereum Name Service (ENS), and 4.07% Graph Protocol (GRT). The index methodology for the Ball Multicoin Bitwise Metaverse Index is available here.
The Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 Index of equities reconstitutes quarterly and as a result had no changes as of October 31, 2022. As of October 31, 2022 at 4 p.m. ET, the following were the 10 largest constituents of the Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 Index: 14.37% MicroStrategy (MSTR), 11.89% Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), 7.76% Silvergate Capital (SI), 6.51% Hut 8 Mining (HUT CN), 6.07% Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA), 5.48% Riot Blockchain (RIOT), 5.06% Galaxy Digital Holdings (GLXY CN), 4.50% Canaan Inc. (CAN), 4.39% Bakkt Holdings (BKKT), and 3.42% HIVE Blockchain (HIVE CN). The index methodology for the Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 Index of equities is available here.
The Bitwise Blue-Chip NFT Collections Index reconstitutes quarterly and as a result had no changes as of October 31, 2022. As of October 31, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET, the Bitwise Blue-Chip NFT Collections Index held the following constituents: 30.05% Bored Ape Yacht Club, 28.66% CryptoPunks, 10.97% Mutant Ape Yacht Club, 6.67% CloneX, 6.51% Chromie Squiggle, 5.18% Azuki, 3.66% Moonbirds, 2.87% Doodles, 2.72% Meebits, and 2.71% VeeFriends. The index methodology for the Bitwise Blue-Chip NFT Collections Index is available here.
About Bitwise Asset Management
Based in San Francisco, Bitwise is one of the largest and fastest-growing crypto asset managers. As of year-end 2021, Bitwise managed over $1.3 billion across an expanding suite of investment solutions. The firm is known for managing the world’s largest crypto index fund (OTCQX: BITW) and pioneering products spanning Bitcoin, Ethereum, DeFi and crypto-focused equity indexes. Bitwise focuses on partnering with financial advisors and investment professionals to provide quality education and research. The team at Bitwise combines expertise in technology with decades of experience in traditional asset management and indexing, coming from firms including BlackRock, Blackstone, Facebook and Google, as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Bitwise is backed by leading institutional investors and asset management executives, and has been profiled in Institutional Investor, CNBC, Barron’s, Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal.
RISKS AND IMPORTANT INFORMATION
Carefully consider the investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses of any Bitwise investment product before investing. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee or assurance that the methodology used by Bitwise or any of the Bitwise investment products will result in any Bitwise investment product achieving positive investment returns or outperforming other investment products. There is no guarantee or assurance that an investor’s investment objectives will be met through an investment into any Bitwise investment product, and an investor may lose money. Investors into any Bitwise investment product should be willing to accept a high degree of volatility in the price of such investment product and the possibility of significant losses. Bitwise investment products involve a substantial degree of risk. Certain Bitwise investment products may be available only to institutional and individual accredited investors.
Certain of the Bitwise investment products may be subject to the risks associated with investing in crypto assets, including cryptocurrencies and crypto tokens. Because crypto assets are a new technological innovation with a limited history, they are a highly speculative asset. Future regulatory actions or policies may limit the ability to sell, exchange or use a crypto asset. The price of a crypto asset may be impacted by the transactions of a small number of holders of such crypto asset. Crypto assets may decline in popularity, acceptance or use, which may impact their price. The technology relating to crypto assets and blockchain is new and developing. Currently, there are a limited number of publicly listed or quoted companies for which crypto assets and blockchain technology represent an attributable and significant revenue stream.
NFTs are an extremely new artistic and cultural phenomenon, and interest in such artwork could wane. If the demand for NFT artwork diminishes, the prices of NFT items could be negatively affected. The market for NFTs can be subject to shallow trade volume, extreme hoarding, low liquidity and high bankruptcy risk. NFTs are also subject to risks and challenges associated with intellectual property rights and fraud.
In general, Metaverse protocols do not operate on a native blockchain, but rather are built and operated on other public blockchain networks. As a result, a Metaverse protocol does not control the blockchain network on which it operates. Any adverse impacts or changes on the underlying blockchain network could have a negative effect on the operation of the Metaverse protocol and, as a result, could impact the price of the Metaverse protocol’s digital asset. Such adverse impacts can include, but are not limited to, technical bugs, hacks, 51% attacks or network congestion due to, among other issues, high fees.
The opinions expressed herein are intended to provide insight or education and are not intended as individual investment advice. Bitwise does not represent that this information is accurate and complete and it should not be relied upon as such.
This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any security in particular. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Diversification may not protect against market risk. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market.
Bitwise may attempt to have shares of its investment products quoted on a secondary market. However, there is no guarantee this will be successful. Although the shares of certain Bitwise investment products have been approved for trading on a secondary market, investors in any other Bitwise investment product should not assume that the shares will ever obtain such an approval due to a variety of factors, including questions that regulators such as the SEC, FINRA or other regulatory bodies may have regarding the investment product. Shareholders of such investment products should be prepared to bear the risk of investment in the shares indefinitely.
This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. The offer and sale of these investment products have not been registered with or approved or disapproved of by the Securities and Exchange Commission or the securities commission or regulatory authority of any state or foreign jurisdiction.
Can Russia Circumvent EU Sanctions Through Cryptocurrency?
Russia has seemingly turned to cryptocurrency since the West decided to ‘punish’ the nation for its invasion of Ukraine. A list of sanctions had been imposed upon the country by the United States and the EU which worked to essentially cut Russia off from world traders. However, with the rise in popularity of crypto, it has provided a possible way for the country to evade these sanctions which would have otherwise stuck when fiat currencies were the only form of payment.
Why Russia Could Turn To Cryptocurrency
One thing that has drawn investors to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin is the fact that they are decentralized. A decentralized currency is not controlled by an entity. Hence, sanctions do not apply to them regardless of how severe they are. This has made it attractive to those who want to evade detection by governments, or in this case, countries trying to circumvent sanctions.
Lately, Russia has been warming up to crypto as a way to foster trade around the sanctions. The most prominent of these have been the sanctions on Russian gas purchases, which breeds the possibility of the country accepting crypto as a form of payment for their oil and gas. By using a cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, Vladimir Putin could be able to completely evade these sanctions and the established banking system.
Back in September, the US Treasury’s assistant secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes, Elizabeth Rosenberg, told lawmakers that it was possible for the Kremlin to actually evade sanctions levied against it. Senator Elizabeth Warren also echoed this concern, pointing to the fact that there was already widespread use by North Korea to evade sanctions, and it was just as easy for Russia to do the same.
Market cap at $984 billion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com
Still An Important Player
Even though there are currently sanctions against Russia, the EU still relies heavily on the supply of oil and gas from the Kremlin. Companies in Europe, although they have shown support for Ukraine in the war, continue to quietly acquire products from Russia.
Given this, it is not a stretch to say that Russia would have an abundance of customers if it were to switch to crypto payments for its oil and gas. It is already an established player in the oil and gas industry and companies will not have an easy go of it having to change suppliers. So it would make sense to go through the relatively small inconvenience of converting fiat to crypto to pay Russia than spending millions of dollars to change international suppliers.
Russia is already softening its stance on cryptocurrencies since the war started. In September, it was reported that the government had reached an agreement with the central bank on a rule that would allow residents to carry out cross-border payments using crypto. Trade Minister Denis Manturov said back in May that the country would legalize digital asset payments “sooner or later.”
Featured image from PYMNTS, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Bitcoin Price At Risk Of Further Squeeze, BTC Bulls Defend $20K
The Bitcoin price is holding on at its current levels with bullish momentum fading on lower timeframes. The crypto market’s recent sideways price actions seem related to the upcoming macroeconomic events and their potential influence across global markets.
At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price trades at $20,500 with sideways movement in the last 24 hours and a 6% profit over the previous week. Other cryptocurrencies in the top 10 by market capitalization are displaying strength as BTC moves sideways, with Dogecoin (DOGE) leading, followed by Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL).
The Bitcoin Price In The Short Term, Risk Of Spike In Volatility
The Bitcoin price is under heavy influence from macroeconomic forces. The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) is trying to mitigate inflation by tightening its monetary policy, hiking interest rates, and reducing global liquidity.
Consequently, Bitcoin and risk-on assets have trended to the downside for 2022. In October, BTC showed a higher correlation with traditional assets due to increased economic uncertainty.
Per a recent report by Arcane Research, this status quo is likely to continue. The research firm believes that the Bitcoin price mid-term will still suffer from a high correlation to macroeconomic forces.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is facing enormous pressure to pivot its monetary policy from internal and external agents in the United States. If Powell gives in, the Bitcoin price will likely benefit and extend its bullish momentum.
However, Arcane Research believes it is more probable that Powell stays in its current course, preparing markets for further interest rate hikes. The financial institution and its leadership want to lower inflation in the U.S. dollar regardless of the fallout in global markets.
During tomorrow’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, Powell might offer more clues. The market expects further hikes, but any sign of dovishness could trigger another upside move.
Bitcoin Market Susceptible To Squeezes
In that sense, Arcane Research records two factors that might contribute to a possible uptrend. The first is high leverage across the crypto market.
Short positions continue to pile up as the Bitcoin price trends to the upside. These positions are fuel for BTC if the market takes the long route.
In addition, tomorrow’s FOMC meeting will likely trigger volatility which might lead Bitcoin to squeeze out these short positions and reclaim previously lost territory. As Arcane Research noted, volatility during these events is historically high.
However, the same is true for the short side of this trade. If the market overreacts to further tightening, expecting the Fed to come out dovish, the cryptocurrency could suffer and revisit the bottom of its range at $18,600. Arcane Research noted:
Prepare for shaky markets in early November, as the event calendar is enormously busy in the first half of the month. Tomorrow comes the first.
AMTD Group to Add International Fashion Brand VIVIENNE TAM to Its Portfolio After Acquisition of L’Officiel Inc SAS
NEW YORK & HONG KONG & SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AMTD IDEA Group (“AMTD IDEA”) (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), a subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited (“AMTD Group”) and a leading platform for comprehensive financial services and digital solutions, and AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital”) (NYSE: HKD), a controlled and consolidated subsidiary of AMTD IDEA and a comprehensive one-stop digital solutions platform in Asia, jointly announced that AMTD Group entered into a term sheet (the “Term Sheet”) with Ms. Vivienne Tam for the acquisition of the “VIVIENNE TAM” brand including acquisition of certain assets and intellectual properties globally (the “Assets Acquisition”). Ms. Vivienne Tam will be appointed as head of design and creations of AMTD Digital and, subject to the corporate governance approval procedures, be appointed as a board director of AMTD Digital.
VIVIENNE TAM is a leading international fashion brand originated from its Hong Kong roots with Asian heritage which embodies AMTD Group’s global vision of building bridges between the East and the West. VIVIENNE TAM was founded in 1993 in New York City by the internationally famous fashion designer Ms. Vivienne Tam, who was honored by Forbes Magazine as one of the “25 Top Chinese-Americans in Business” and People Magazine as one of the “50 Most Beautiful People” in the world. Through this Assets Acquisition, AMTD Group intends to devote its efforts to develop and transform VIIVENNE TAM into an increasingly global front-running brand expanding in full scale into the metaverse and tapping into a global network of Web3 partners.
The Assets Acquisition is expected to facilitate a synergetic integration of VIVIENNE TAM with AMTD Group’s global network of key ecosystem players and intellectual properties including L’Officiel.
Narrating brand stories since 1921 for more than 100 years, L’Officiel will lead the step-up of VIVIENNE TAM’s brand legacy, fuse its digital transformation, and expand its global connectivity to put the brand into multi-media channels over multi-lateral dimensions.
“I am very happy to see how AMTD Group continues its international strategic development with this acquisition, and contributes to promoting worldwide awareness and the soft power and influences of Chinese culture and creativity for the East to meet the West business thematic and approaches,” said Dr. Feridun Hamdullahpur, Chairman of AMTD IDEA, and a board director of AMTD Group and AMTD Digital.
“This moment truly reinforces AMTD Group’s ambition of developing an innovative vision for lifestyle, fashion, entertainment, and VIP services on a combined basis. AMTD Group embraces VIVIENNE TAM’s brand as one of our strategic moves to go into sub-verticals from L’Officiel, our global fashion media business, and target for acquisition opportunities over a wide diversity range of brands and intellectual properties to establish our unique platform of luxurious and VIP services. I am proud to see such renowned global brand joining our network of champions and ecosystem partners,” said Dr. Calvin Choi, Chairman of AMTD Group and Chairman of L’Officiel.
Known for fusing Eastern and Western cultures in her designs, Ms. Vivienne Tam is also synonymous of a pioneering look towards fashion’s metaversial future. The brand presented its exploration of metaverse and NFT in the most recent collection shown at New York Fashion Week.
“I have always had a great respect for Ms. Vivienne Tam and the way she successfully created a unique bridge between cultures throughout her brand. This is a very exciting moment for both AMTD Group and VIVIENNE TAM as I am sure this dialogue will foster our common creativity even further,” said Marie-José Jalou, daughter to L’Officiel’s founder and retired president of L’Officiel.
“I am excited for the opportunity to join hands with Calvin and have the VIVIENNE TAM brand to officially enter AMTD Group’s integrated network and contribute to its global strategy, in line with my brand’s philosophy of building bridges between the East and the West. I believe this will be a great step in creating new ways of fashion expression under the VIVIENNE TAM brand and contributing to people’s living in better ways for the future,” said Ms. Vivienne Tam, founder of the eponymous fashion brand.
“VIVIENNE TAM’s digital Web3 strategy and creativity has impressed me. As chief metaverse officer of AMTD IDEA, I will ensure the broadening of the brand’s community thanks to an aligned and impactful Web3 creative strategy. As chief executive officer of L’Officiel, I am also pleased to support VIVIENNE TAM in the development of its narrative and enhancement of its brand heritage, reflective of its Hong Kong roots and the beauty of a successful East meeting West story,” said Benjamin Eymère, chief metaverse officer of AMTD IDEA and chief executive officer of L’Officiel.
Subject to the execution of definitive transaction agreements as well as certain customary closing conditions, including the satisfactory legal, business, and financial due diligence by AMTD Group, the Assets Acquisition is expected to close in 2023.
About AMTD Group
AMTD Group is a Hong Kong headquartered Asia conglomerate with core business portfolio to span across financial services, digital solutions, media and culture, education and training, and premium assets.
About AMTD IDEA Group
AMTD IDEA Group, formerly known as AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), represents a premier Asian financial institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors from Asia, including China and Hong Kong as well as the ASEAN markets with global capital markets. Its comprehensive one-stop financial services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients’ diverse and inter-connected financial needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. Leveraging its deep roots in Asia and its unique ecosystem — the “AMTD SpiderNet” — AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super-connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on Twitter at “@AMTDGroup.” For AMTD IDEA Group’s announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdinc.com/news.
About AMTD Digital Inc.
AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform in Asia. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital financial services, SpiderNet ecosystem solutions, digital media, content and marketing, as well as digital investments. It is the fusion reactor at the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem and empowers and integrates the various digital businesses within its ecosystem. For AMTD Digital’s announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and neither AMTD IDEA Group nor AMTD Digital undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
About VIVIENNE TAM
Vivienne Tam, honored by Forbes magazine as one of the “25 Top Chinese-Americans in Business” and People Magazine as one of the “50 Most Beautiful People” in the world, is an international designer known for her culture-bridging, east-meets-west approach to design as well as pioneering global collaborations marrying fashion with technology and renowned brands such as HP, Lenovo/Moto, Tencent, Google, and Starbucks. Vivienne Tam effortlessly blends her cultural roots with a modern design vocabulary recognized for its artistry. She is also the author of the award winning book “China Chic” and pieces from her collections are housed in the permanent archives of the world’s most prestigious museums including the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh.
In 2015, Ms. Tam’s three iconic gowns including Buddha collection were highlighted in the Metropolitan Museum Exhibition: “China: Through the Looking Glass” and received rave reviews. The entire process of staging the exhibit was made into a documentary “The First Monday in May,” which premiered around the globe. In 2017, she was presented with “China Fashion Award — International Designer of the Year 2017” on Mercedes-Benz China Fashion Week in recognition of her contributions and achievements in promoting Chinese culture around the world. In 2018, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of Beijing Olympics, Vivienne Tam came home to China with the world debut of her S/S 2019 fashion show in the spectacular Bird’s Nest Culture Center in Beijing National Stadium. In 2022, Ms. Tam returned to S/S23 New York Fashion Week and bridge the reality of fashion world with the virtual possibilities of metaverse, featuring the most celebrated NFTs.
Dogecoin And Shiba Inu In The Lead
October began with a decline in Bitcoin, altcoin, and memecoins like Dogecoin prices backed by the Fed’s quantitative tightening and interest rate hike. Bitcoin slumped below the 20k psychological level, giving rise to tensions among investors in the market.
However, the month ended with a massive price rally for some altcoins across the market. While bitcoin price slumped below 20k and later made a recovery, Memecoins hit milestone gains, with DOGE increasing by 25%. SHIB and others followed closely after DOGE.
How Dogecoin And Other Memecoins Are Faring
The price of DOGE has rallied upward after Elon Musk completed the Twitter acquisition. On October 25, DOGE traded at $0.06 before jumping to $0.1 over the weekend. The memecoin jumped to a five-month high of $0.15 before falling back to $0.11 on Monday.
November appears like a bull time for DOGE as it pumped above $0.15 after a 15% rise but now stands at $0.13. Dogecoin was one of many memecoins that experienced the bulls while others followed closely. In the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu has gained more than 8%. Shiba Inu currently trades at $0.00001283 with a 24-hour high of $0.00001345. Shiba Floki Inu (FLOKI) and Baby Dogecoin recorded more notable gains.
Binance Coin also increased significantly, adding more than 5% value daily, and is now trading at $325. Uniswap exhibited a similar price increase with BNB and surpassed the $7 mark. Similarly, Ether, XRP, Cardano, Tron, and Avalanched, are also gaining, while Solana, MATIC, and Polkadot have declined insignificantly.
Bitcoin Price Outlook
Although not as impressive as DOGE and other memecoins, Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, did not do badly last week. Bitcoin has hovered around $19,000 levels in the previous weeks and jumped above $20,000 on Tuesday, October 25.
On two occasions, Bitcoin rose to $21,000, with Saturday’s price being the highest since September 13. However, BTC did not celebrate this comeback long before bearish sentiments took position and pushed the asset back. BTC fell to $20,500 and tended toward $20,000 on Monday, but it managed to maintain the $20k level. It is currently trading above $20,400.
Meanwhile, the BTC market cap declined to $395 billion, and its dominance is down by 1.5% in the last seven days, evaporating to 38.6%.
Since the crypto market has much price volatility, especially with current macroeconomic conditions, traders must act cautiously. Furthermore, four major events are coming in the next ten days, which may bring uncertain outcomes in the market.
Considering the impacts of the previous events – the release of CPI numbers and FOMC meetings—on Bitcoin, it is not wrong to expect more price volatility soon.
The Federal Reserve meeting, nonfarm Payroll data of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, mid-term elections, and the October CPI index are upcoming in the next ten days.
Featured Image From CNBC, Charts From Tradingview
First Ever L2 on BNB Chain Now Live on Boba Network
BNB Chain, a popular blockchain, is in the top three in terms of total value locked, and Boba Network has now delivered the first layer-two to it, making it more scalable and reducing its computational fees.
The most recent Boba deployment, Boba-BNB, aims to further establish Boba as the exclusive multi-chain L2 network. Boba is not only the first L2 to be deployed on the BNB Chain network, but it also has the potential to significantly aid BNB Chain’s efforts to scale.
However, BNB Chain’s monolithic design still has a scalability constraint, no matter how much quicker it is than other blockchains. Boba enables BNB Chain to reach the next billion Web3 users, making scaling possible via EVM-compatible layer-two systems.
Boba’s Hybrid Compute provides BNB Chain developers with a simple means of moving non-critical computing off-chain while still allowing for on-chain interaction, hence increasing the scalability of the ecosystem.
Thanks to a safe native bridge for BNB and other tokens, using Boba from BNB Chain couldn’t be easier. Both BNB and BOBA tokens may be used to conduct transactions on the network, providing unparalleled flexibility.
Boba has a history of successful launches on several chains, including Ethereum along with Fantom, Avalanche, and Moonbeam. Boba is the de facto multi-chain scaling solution since the technology has been thoroughly tested and proven to perform consistently across all chains.
Several prominent launch partners, including the cross-chain DEX Sushi, the Play-to-Mine Miningverse Nova, the fast-paced 3D RPG Lady Blur, and the blockchain trading card game Foxtrot Command, are joining the BNB Chain deployment. BIZI, Kyo (ChronoGames), and Nifty Souq are just a few of its other partners. Within the following few weeks, they are expected to be deployed on Boba BNB L2.
“BNB Chain is one of the most successful chains outside of Ethereum, cementing a rich and innovative DeFi and NFT ecosystem. It is also a key partner for our vision, as it focuses on the average user and aligns with our goals of bringing 1 billion people to Web3,” said Alan Chiu, Founder and CEO of Enya.ai, a core contributor to Boba Network. “We are excited to launch on BNB Chain to help that vision come true and grow the multi-chain Web3 experience.”
“Here at BIZI LABS we are excited to be partnering with Boba Networks to help make Blockchain more accessible and interoperable for mass market Mobile phone users.
We believe the future is multichain and given Boba’s recent collaborations with other Layer 1’s, notably BinanceSmartchain, we look forward to offering our users reduced gas on several chains in a simplistic interface via the mobile phone screen.
The BIZI Web3 Mobile platform together with Boba’s multi-chain functionality will provide everyday Mobile phone users with direct and easy access to Boba’s vast range of decentralized applications (dApps) “ says BIZI LABS Founder Alpesh H. Patel
“We are thrilled to work with Boba Network and truly become a multi-chain project thanks to their built-in bridges and lightning fast transactions that can greatly reduce the waiting times for players while remaining cheap. We are excited for a long-term collaboration to create a real Metaverse,” said Lorenzo Stroe, CEO at Nova
“At Nifty Souq, we’re excited to be working with Boba on the first BNB Layer-2 web as it delivers a faster, cheaper, and smarter experience for our users. The solutions that Boba offers allowed us to be the first NFT marketplace in MENA to have the BNB network on our platform,” said Nifty Souq CEO, Nabil AlSayed
Bitcoin Mining Giant Argo Blockchain Gets Negative Cash Flows And Stock Price Dips
Though the crypto winter seems to be over, its impact on Bitcoin and the crypto market still lingers. Several crypto-related firms have gone down the drain over the pressure in the market. Some are still battling to stay afloat despite the forces’ influence while managing their operations.
Most companies related to Bitcoin mining are getting more heat from the fluctuating market trend. Most Bitcoin miners have shut down businesses, but some filed for bankruptcy as they couldn’t weather the storm.
Argo Blockchain is reportedly facing a negative cash flow, with the value of its shares declining. The pressure is getting more intense for the crypto mining giant in financing its continuous operation. More failures in such financing quests could lead to a halt in its process or a drastic cash drop in the future.
Bitcoin Mining Giant Argo Blockchain With No Adequate Sources To Fight Insolvency
The BTC miner released a press statement disclosing its previous financial plans. It noted how the firm has been exploring diverse economic opportunities. However, it has no concrete assurance in signing such agreements or completing fruitful transactions.
It revealed that the company needs to consummate financial activities offering enough working capital for its operational requirements. Such economic growth is necessary for its sustainability in the next twelve months from today to avoid becoming bankrupt.
According to the press, the firm had a partnership plan with an investor to generate $27 million through shares subscription. However, the attempt came out unsuccessful.
Also, Argo Blockchain reported the sales of some of its mining equipment to preserve cash and enhance its liquidity. For example, it recorded selling about 3,843 brand-new Bitman S19J Pro machines in the firm’s last batch of inventory scheduled for October.
Argo Blockchain Stock Plummets
Following the recent downward financial stance, Argo’s shares performance has plummeted. The data indicated a decline of almost 50% over the past 24 hours. Also, the stocks report from the beginning of the year shows a dip of over 80%.
The struggle by Argo has been going on for some time now. Finally, the Bitcoin mining firm got a $25 million BTC-backed loan from Galaxy Digital, an investment management company, in September 2021. The loan targets to support the miner’s cash flow requirements and expansion plans in West Texas.
Argo has been selling its BTC, holding monthly throughout 2022. This move is the necessary option to cut down its part of the agreement and increase its balance sheet. In June this year, the firm sold about 637 Bitcoin at $24,500 per token.
However, it seems to sell more Bitcoin tokens than it has produced. In June, the company mined about 179 BTC but sold 637 BTC coins.
featured Image From Pexels, Charts From Tradingview
