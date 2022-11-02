News
Brainerd man accused of killed daughter’s boyfriend over abuse suspicions
BRAINERD, Minn. — A Minnesota man is accused of fatally shooting his daughter’s boyfriend who he suspected was abusing her.
The 45-year-old Brainerd father, Michael Lee LaFlex, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Bryce Brogle, who was reported missing after going to the man’s storage unit on Oct. 26.
According to a criminal complaint, LaFlex shot Brogle in the back of the head from a distance and then buried his body in Crow Wing County.
LaFlex’s daughter reported her boyfriend missing on Oct. 28, telling police he hadn’t been seen since he went to the storage unit with her father.
Investigators executed a search warrant on Oct. 29 at the storage unit and said they found the presence of blood and bleach on the concrete floor and signs something had been dragged across the floor.
The following day, law enforcement officers searched land in Crow Wing County on foot and found a gravesite. The complaint said that after it was excavated, they found a body with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. An autopsy confirmed it was Brogle.
According to the charges, the landlord for Brogle and his girlfriend called the sheriff’s office, saying LaFlex had asked if Brogle had hurt his daughter. The landlord said his daughter had been seen with two black eyes. The complaint said LaFlex then told the landlord he was going to kill Brogle, and he’d already dug a hole.
According to Minnesota court records, LaFlex has a previous criminal history.
In June 1999, he was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Cass County after pleading guilty to the charge. The judge stayed the sentence, and LaFlex was placed on supervised probation for five years.
In September 2018, LaFlex was convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who was mentally impaired or otherwise helpless. LaFlex pleaded guilty in this case as well, and his sentence was stayed pending successful completion of two years of probation. In September 2020, the proceedings were dismissed after LaFlex was discharged from probation.
LaFlex’s case makes the third active murder prosecution in Crow Wing County, with all three of the cases originating in the same general geographic area.
Other defendants include 30-year-old Cameron Jay Moser, accused of murdering Bethany Anne Bernatsky at Cozy Bay Resort north of Merrifield, and 53-year-old Michael Lowell Munger, accused of killing Lynnie Ann Loucks at a home they shared in the First Assessment District north of Brainerd.
This report includes information from the Forum News Service.
Analysts move 10 home races to GOP candidates with 1 week remaining
Analysts at the nonpartisan Cook Political Report moved the rating ten congressional districts in favor of Republican candidates with only a week left until the midterm race.
Cook Political explained that many congressional districts that President Joe Biden comfortably won in the last presidential election are at risk of being lost as Democratic governors are underperforming. By comparison, Republicans are soaring as they focus on high crime and soaring inflation. The report explained that the safest Democrats are in states that do not have statewide competitive races.
The 12 neighborhoods that cook amended were:
- Rep. Josh Harder (D) from California’s 9th congressional district was changed from “likely Democrat” to “skinny Democrat.”
- Rep. Julia Brownley (D) of California’s 26th congressional district moved from “Solid Democrat” to “Lean Democrat.”
- Rep. Katie Porter (D) of California’s 49th congressional district moved from “Leans Democrat.” to “Toss-up”.
- Rep. Sean Casten (D) of Illinois’ 6th congressional district was changed from “probably Democrat” to “lean Democrat.”
- Rep. Lauren Underwood (D) for Illinois’ 14th congressional district was changed from “probably Democrat” to “slightly Democrat.”
- Rep. Andy Kim (D) of New Jersey’s 3rd congressional district has been upgraded from “probable Democrat” to “light Democrat.”
- New York’s 3rd Congressional District, an open seat currently held by a Democrat, went from “Lean Democrat” to “Toss-up.”
- New York’s 4th Congressional District, an open seat currently held by a Democrat, went from “Lean Democrat” to “Toss-up.”
- Rep. Joe Morelle of New York’s 25th congressional district was upgraded from a “solid Democrat” to a “probable Democrat.”
- Oregon’s 5th congressional district, an open seat currently held by a Democrat, went from “Toss-up” to “Lean Republican.”
Cook Political also reported that some open seats allow Republicans to “stay closer to spending parity,” and all of the open seats are in states where GOP candidates in gubernatorial races are increasing, helping the races win. the decline.
The analysis explained that some of the seat changes – Harder, Porter, Casten, Underwood and Kim – are due to the redistricting process, giving them a district with more than 45% of voters being new, while two other districts – Brownley and Morelle – has even weaker quarters.
The latest round of changes to the district shows that 212 seats are rated at least “Lean Republican”, while 188 seats are rated at least “Lean Democrat” and 35 are rated “Toss-up”.
With that, if House Republicans can win all of the “Lean”, “Likely”, and “Solid” Republican races, the party would only have to win six of the “Toss-up” races to regain a majority in the Bedroom. . That’s compared to Democrats who need to win 29 of 35 “Toss-up” races to stay in the majority.
Overall, Cook Political says Republicans would win between 12 and 25 seats.
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.
News
Marco Rossi scores first point in NHL as Wild beat Canadiens
Marco Rossi skated toward the Wild bench on Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center, thinking he might’ve just scored the first point of his NHL career.
Unfortunately for Rossi, he had to wait a couple of minutes to know for sure.
Montreal coach Martin St. Louis decided to challenge the play with hopes that Rossi used a high stick to control the puck before Kirill Kaprizov scored. After a few minutes, the officials ruled that Rossi kept his stick below his shoulders and the goal counted.
After waiting a lifetime for the milestone moment, Rossi could finally celebrate.
That was the highlight of the night as the Wild took care of business in a rather decisive 4-1 win over the Canadiens. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves in the win, continuing his stellar play between the pipes,
It was a slow start for the Wild as they looked every bit like a team returning from a 10-day road trip. Luckily for them, Fleury stepped up big time, making 15 saves in the first period alone to keep the Canadiens off the scoreboard.
Eventually, the Wild found their legs, and they dominated the Canadiens for the remainder of the game. It started to turn early in the second period when Mason Shaw scored to make it 1-0, then continued a couple of minutes later when Kirill Kaprizov delivered a highlight-reel goal to stretch the lead to 2-0.
With the Wild in complete control at that point, Rossi created a scoring chance late in the second period, batting a puck out of midair before Kaprizov hammered it home to make it 3-0. After the officials ruled it a good goal, Rossi took a seat on the bench, and his teammates celebrated around him.
Though it looked like Fleury was on his way to a shutout, Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki cut the deficit to 3-1 late in the third period. A few minutes later, Matt Boldy finalized the score at 4-1 with an empty-net goal. Connor Dewar got the assist after a tremendous effort to beat out a potential icing.
Sydney Taronga Zoo quarantined after five lions escaped from enclosure | sydney
On Wednesday morning, five lions escaped from their enclosure at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo, forcing staff and visitors to hide in “safe zones” and triggering a security review of the zoo.
The lions – four adults and a cub – were seen outside their enclosure around 6.30am. A ‘code one’ alert shortly after sent the zoo into lockdown. The police were called at 7:10 a.m. and the lions returned to their enclosure just before 9 a.m.
A code one is the zoo’s most urgent alert, requiring an emergency response.
Simon Duffy, Taronga’s executive director of operations, told reporters the lions were seen in a “small area adjacent to the main lion exhibit”.
“A six-foot fence separated them from the rest of the zoo,” he said. “The zoo has very strict safety protocols in place for such an incident and immediate action has been taken.”
Duffy said the cub needed to be reassured, but otherwise the lions “came calmly back” to their enclosure.
“All animals are now safe in their exhibit at the back of the house and are closely monitored.
“I remind everyone that Taronga Zoo itself has its own security perimeter fence.
“So at no time did the lions come out of that area or Taronga Zoo.”
Duffy confirmed that a review of the incident is underway, with the exhibit due to undergo further inspection to ensure it is “100 per cent safe”. He did not specify how the lions managed to break through their fence.
Although the zoo is not yet open to general visitors, some members of the public were staying in tents at the park’s Roar and Snore nighttime experience, about 100 yards from the lion enclosure. Magnus Perri told Sydney media that his family were “about to eat breakfast and [zoo staff] came out shouting, shouting ‘code one, you have to get out of your tents…run, come with us’”.
Perri said they ran to a nearby building, were counted by staff and locked in a shower area.
“They told us they had this kind of training from time to time, but then we heard on the radio ‘they’re always out’, so we realized there was something there, and they said, ‘It’s the lions’.”
Police were called to the zoo as a precaution, but no injuries were reported.
The zoo confirmed the area was secure shortly before 9 a.m.
“An emergency occurred this morning at Taronga Zoo in Sydney when five lions were located outside their enclosure,” the zoo said in a statement.
Aerial footage showed guards patrolling the grounds during the emergency.
“All those on site have been moved to safe areas and there are no injuries to guests or staff.
“All animals are now in their exhibit, where they are closely monitored.”
The zoo, on Sydney’s Lower North Shore, confirmed it would be open on Wednesday.
“The zoo will be open as normal today. Further details will be provided when possible.
Tours and school visits should not be affected by the incident.
The incident comes nearly three years after a group of baboons escaped from a research center near Sydney’s Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.
Animal escapes are rare in Taronga, but keepers are reportedly prepared for such occurrences with a plan of action involving anesthetic dart guns and nets.
In 2011, former Taronga keeper Terry Boylan told Australian Geographic that most animals were “very reluctant” to leave the safety of their enclosures.
In 1946, a Bengal tiger escaped into the zoo grounds. The visiting public was herded into an empty seal pen while the animal was tracked down by staff.
In 1972, a young female orangutan managed to climb onto the roof of the monkey house after tearing up the floor of her cage.
In the mid-1950s, former circus chimp Koko escaped and sprinted through the deserted zoo before jumping into the office manager’s car, where she was chloroformed by the keepers.
A Himalayan mountain goat once climbed its three-meter stone wall and made its way to a park in Balmoral.
And in 1967, an entellus langur monkey escaped from its concrete pit and made its way to nearby Bradleys Head, where it was shot by a zoo director.
In 2009, a lion escaped from its enclosure at Mogo Zoo on the south coast of New South Wales.
Jimmy Butler steps up late as Heat hold off Warriors, Stephen Curry 116-109
The threes were flowing, the ball was moving, the depth of contribution was significant.
So, yes, another Golden State Warriors game.
Only in this case it was the opposition inflicting the damage, with the Miami Heat snapping a two-game losing streak with a 116-109 victory Tuesday night over Stephen Curry & Co.
“Having the champs in town,” Heat guard Kyle Lowry said, “you have to be better or you’ll be embarrassed.”
On a night they fell behind by 10 in the third quarter after losing Tyler Herro for the night in the second period with an eye contusion, the Heat showed the resolve that had been lacking in the 2-5 record they carried into the night.
This time, with Jimmy Butler stepping up with a pair of key late baskets, one that he turned into a three-point play, there finally was a sigh of relief amid these uneven first two weeks of the season.
“It’s always good to win, but we still had some mishaps on the defensive end,” Butler said. “But I still think we’ve got a long way to go. But this is a start.”
Butler filled the boxscore for Heat with 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds. The Heat also got 24 points from Max Strus, 19 from Bam Adebayo, 17 from Duncan Robinson and 12 from Kyle Lowry.
“I feel like we did a better job of competing on both ends,” Adebayo said.
Curry closed with 23 points, 13 assists and 13 rebounds for the Warriors, supported by 21 points from Andrew Wiggins and 19 from Klay Thompson.
“Good to get this win,” Adebayo said. “We just build off this one.”
Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat led 58-46 at halftime, went down 10 in the third, then clawed back within three before going into the fourth quarter down 94-86.
But 3-pointers by Lowry and Strus got the Heat within one less than a minute into the fourth, with a transition 3-pointer by Robinson tying it 100-100 with 7:07 remaining.
It eventually got to 109-109 with two minutes to play, before Butler was fouled on a driving layup, converting the three-point play with 1:48 left for a 112-109 Heat lead.
Then, with 1:39 left, Butler was called for a three-shot foul on a Curry 3-point attempt. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra challenged and was successful, giving the Heat possession up three.
Missed 3-pointers by the Heat’s Gabe Vincent and Warriors’ Thompson followed, as did an errant running jumper by Vincent.
That left Golden State with the ball down three with 38.7 seconds to play.
A Thompson missed 3-pointer again followed, putting the Heat in possession with 30 seconds to play.
That’s when Butler again stepped up, a 15-foot leaning jumper giving the Heat a 114-109 lead with 9.5 seconds left.
“The last one,” Spoelstra said., “that’s just Jimmy making something out of nothing. That’s just everyone giving him space.”
Butler said it was the same moves he practices in his pregame one-on-one sessions with 42-year-old team captain Udonis Haslem.
“I do both of ‘em, damn near every day one-on-one,” Butler said.
2. Herro out: The Heat lost Herro midway through the second quarter, when a collision with the Warriors’ Moses Moody left him with a left-eye contusion.
Herro needed assistance off the court.
“Like, I couldn’t see,” he said, hiding his black eye behind sunglasses in the locker room. “It’s better now.”
He was replaced by Max Strus in the Heat’s lineup at the start of the second half.
Herro closed with two points on 1-of-6 shooting. He was coming off a season-high 34-point performance Saturday in Sacramento.
The concern now is the quick turnaround, with the Heat hosting the Kings on Wednesday night.
“He looked better now than when he was walking off the court,” Spoelstra said after the game of Herro. “That puffed up immediately. He couldn’t see out of that eye. He was using the halftime to see if he could get back out there. And the trainers decided, ‘Let’s not jump the gun this early in the season.’ “
Herro sidestepped a question about goggles, but said, “You know, I got a lot of sunglasses. So if they let me wear ‘em in the game, I’m good.”
3. Stepping out: Butler again showed increased confidence and proficiency from the 3-point line, closing the first half with a pair of conversions on three attempts from beyond the arc.
Butler entered 7 of 16 on 3-pointers, a team-best .438 beyond Dewayne Dedmon’s 1 of 2.
This time, the Heat finally got to their 3-pointer game, the attempts up and spread out across the board, from Strus to Robinson to Lowry to Butler, and, yes, even to Dedmon.
The Heat closed 16 of 42 from beyond the arc.
“I should have made three more of them, honestly,” Butler said.
4. Bench boost: Outplayed initially by the Warriors’ starters, the Heat got early bench boosts from Robinson and Dedmon.
Robinson, who did not play in the second half Saturday in Sacramento, had a pair of early 3-pointers and also drew a first-quarter charge.
Dedmon, who had missed the previous two games due to illness and foot pain, had four points and four rebounds in his first four minutes.
“Duncan was creating so many positive triggers for us offensively,” Spoelstra said. “Dedmon gave us some really good minutes. I just felt like he had a live body tonight. I think those extra days helped him.”
Spoelstra also noted Vincent’s eight rebounds.
“The entire bench,” Spoelstra said, “was very inspirational.”
5. Still the one: Curry, as he was when the teams met last week at Chase Center, was there when needed for the Warriors, closing with his 10th regular-season career triple-double.
Curry’s first 3-pointer extended his NBA-record streak to 197 consecutive games and he kept filling the boxscore from there.
It was Curry’s second double-double of the season, and first with points and assists.
Curry had 33 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in Golden State’s 123-110 victory over the Heat last Thursday.
Judge Judy celebrates 80th birthday with ‘idyllic’ Bahamas getaway: ‘Couldn’t have a better birthday’
Judge Judy Sheindlin celebrates a milestone: the star turned 80 on October 21.
To celebrate, Sheindlin took her family to Musha Cay, an island in the Bahamas. Her husband, Judge Jerry, and 23 other guests are said to have been on the trip.
The island has white sand beaches, crystal clear water and plenty of tropical activities.
“You couldn’t have a better birthday than surrounded by the people you love who love you in an idyllic, unspoilt location,” Sheindlin told Fox News Digital of her birthday getaway.
As Sheindlin turns 80, here’s a look back at her career over the years.
JUDGE JUDY SAYS CANCEL CULTURE IS ‘A SCARY PLACE’ FOR AMERICA: ‘NOT A BIG FAN OF PC POLICE’
Law degree
Judge Judy has been a household name for decades. Before making her television debut, she attended Washington College of Law where she first became a corporate lawyer.
She then became a family court prosecutor before being appointed a criminal court judge in 1982 by New York City Mayor Ed Koch.
WHAT IS THE NET WORTH OF JUDGE JUDY?
Television debut
In 1993, the Los Angeles Times wrote an article about Sheindlin, which prompted an interview on “60 Minutes.”
The media coverage led Sheindlin to more opportunities, which resulted in her retirement from family law after 25 years of practice.
In 1996, she published her first book, “Don’t Pee on My Leg and Tell Me It’s Raining”.
The debut of “Judy Judge”
Also in 1996, Sheindlin launched his hit show, “Judge Judy.” She was known for her clever remarks in court which made the show the highest rated court program each season.
“I was hoping we would have a three or four year run and that my husband and I could afford a two bedroom apartment a block from the beach in Florida as a place to retire,” she said. People in 2021.
“We were civil servants. We had five children who were all in school, most of them having gone to university. We tried to ensure that they were not burdened with heavy debts.”
‘Judge Judy’ is a big hit
“Judge Judy” ran for 25 seasons, with the final episode airing in July 2021.
Sheindlin’s earnings reportedly topped $47 million a year, making her one of the highest-earning people on television.
In 2014, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The following year, Sheindlin received a mention in the “Guinness World Records” book for the longest-serving judge or arbitrator in a courtroom-themed program.
End of an era
In March 2020, Sheindlin announced that his show was ceasing to air after 25 seasons.
In May of the same year, she received Amy Poehler’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the Emmy Awards.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
“Judge Judy” won three Emmy Awards while the show was airing. First in 2013, then in 2016 and 2017.
Towards something new
Shortly after “Judge Judy” went off the air, Sheindlin began production on her new program, Amazon’s IMDb TV “Judy Justice.”
In 2021, she told The Hollywood Reporter that she was “not tired at all” and saw no reason to retire from television.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“I don’t play golf or tennis. I have no desire to learn to play mahjong or chess or checkers. I know what I like to do,” Sheindlin told the outlet. “Why, at my stage in life, would I try to find something else when I already know what I like?”
Season 2 of “Judy Justice” premieres November 7 on Amazon Freevee.
As of October 2021, Forbes estimated Sheindlin to be worth $460 million.
Suggs returns, Carter Jr. ties career-high but Magic blow late lead to Thunder
Second-year guard Jalen Suggs’ return from his ankle injury and Wendell Carter Jr. tying his career high in points weren’t enough to put the Orlando Magic over the hump against the Thunder in Oklahoma City.
Suggs, who was sidelined for the previous five games because of a sprained right ankle, returned Tuesday to give the Magic guard depth they’ve missed but they blew an 11-point fourth-quarter lead, falling to the Thunder 116-108 to drop to 1-7.
Suggs had 9 points on 3-of-14 shooting (1 of 9 on 3s) to go with 4 assists, 4 turnovers and 2 steals.
He came off the bench, with the jumbo lineup of Carter, Franz Wagner, Terrence Ross, Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol starting for the third consecutive game.
Carter led the Magic with 30 points, tying a career-high he set last season against the Thunder, and 12 rebounds.
But the Magic’s turnovers (25 for 30 Thunder points) and poor offensive executive down the stretch undid them. Orlando, which led 104-93 with 7:26 remaining, didn’t make a field goal in the final seven minutes.
The Thunder (4-3) were led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 34 points and 6 assists.
Tuesday was Suggs’ first game since spraining his right ankle on a drive to the basket during the third quarter of the Magic’s loss to the Hawks on Oct. 21 in Atlanta.
Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined.
Second-year guard Josh Giddey also returned Tuesday for the Thunder after missing three games because of a sprained right ankle. Chet Holmgren (right foot surgery — out for season), the No. 2 pick in June’s draft, was sidelined for Oklahoma City.
Suggs played in the Magic’s first two games. He scored 21 points (8 of 11 shooting, 4 of 6 on 3s) in 25 minutes before fouling out in the fourth quarter of the regular-season-opening loss to the Detroit Pistons and had 3 points (1 of 5 shooting) and 3 steals in 16 minutes against the Hawks before his injury.
Suggs wasn’t too far removed from a left knee injury — a capsule sprain and bone bruise — he suffered during the Magic’s preseason win over the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 7. He missed the final two preseason games but was cleared for the regular-season opener.
“It says a lot about our performance staff, what they’re pushing him to do and the way he’s willing to continue to work,” coach Jamahl Mosley said pregame about Suggs coming back from his injuries quickly. “Maybe it’s some of the football stuff that he can bounce off those injuries early.”
Suggs, the No. 5 pick in 2021 who was Mr. Football in high school, had an up-and-down rookie season in part because of injuries that limited him to 48 games.
He was sidelined for 20 games from early December through mid-January after fracturing his right thumb and dealt with injuries to his right ankle that sidelined him for 13 of the final 18 games.
Suggs had surgery to address a stress fracture in his right ankle — the same one he injured 1 ½ weeks ago — early in the offseason, limiting his participation in basketball activities over the summer.
Magic partner with PureCycle
The Magic are partnering with PureCycle Technologies to help “divert plastic waste from being landfilled or flowing into Central Florida waterways,” the team said in a statement.
Through the partnership, the Magic will become the first NBA team to implement PureCycle’s “PureZero waste” program, a plastic waste recycling program geared toward stadiums and entertainment venues.
The partnership with PureCycle, an Orlando-based company, will aim to reduce the amount of plastic waste this season by implementing “an innovative sustainability plan” for Amway Center.
As part of their partnership, staff members from the two organizations also are teaming up to clean up the Parramore neighborhood Wednesday morning.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
