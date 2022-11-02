News
Bre Tiesi Shares Halloween Images Of Her 3-Month-Old Baby Boy And His Wh-re Father Nick Cannon
It looks like Nick Cannon spent some little time with some of his babies before heading to the nightclub with his ex-partner Muse Jessica White. How many of the 8 women was he able to spend some time with for the holiday? Well, so far, only Bre Tiesi has shared an image of her 3-month-old… Read More »Bre Tiesi Shares Halloween Images Of Her 3-Month-Old Baby Boy And His Wh-re Father Nick Cannon
5-time Super Bowl winning exec John McVay dies at age 91
John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers dynasty and grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91.
The 49ers announced Tuesday that McVay had died. They did not give a cause of death.
McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting in 1979 in various capacities. He played an integral role along with coach Bill Walsh in building one of the league’s greatest dynasties that won five Super Bowl titles in a span of 14 seasons.
“This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community,” the team said in a statement. “John McVay was a driving force in constructing teams for our five Super Bowl titles. Most importantly, John was a Hall of Fame person who built genuine and sincere relationships with front office staff, coaches and players. John’s commitment and contributions to the 49ers created the standard and tradition we strive to carry on today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McVay family.”
McVay was inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame in 2013, and the team dedicated its draft room as the “John McVay Draft Room” in his honor in 2016.
McVay originally joined the Niners in 1979 with Walsh as the director of player personnel. Over the next 17 seasons he had various titles including general manager and director of football operations. He played a role in building the NFL’s model organization with players like Joe Montana, Ronnie Lott, Jerry Rice and Steve Young.
McVay was named The Sporting News NFL Executive of the Year in 1989 following the team’s fourth Super Bowl title. After retiring following the 1995 season, he later re-joined the organization officially in 1999 and served as vice president and director of football operations through the 2003 season.
Before joining the 49ers, McVay was the head coach of the Giants for two-plus seasons. He had a 14-23 record for New York and his most memorable game featured a late fumble by Joe Pisarcik when the Giants could have kneeled out the clock. Herm Edwards returned it for a winning TD for Philadelphia in a 19-17 win on Nov. 19, 1978, that is now known as the “Miracle at the Meadowlands.”
McVay’s grandson, Sean, followed him into the NFL and became head coach of the Niners’ NFC West rival, the Los Angeles Rams in 2017. Sean McVay has been to two Super Bowls and won his first title and the sixth for the family last season.
“John was such an instrumental influence on Sean and his leadership qualities permeate our entire organization through the relationship he had with his grandson,” the Rams said in a statement. “John’s legacy will live on forever and the marks he left on his family, our league, and our game will never be forgotten.”
()
The Series I bond rate is 6.89% until April 2023
Jetcityimage | Istock | Getty Images
How I bond rates are calculated
Backed by the US government, I bonds do not lose value and earn monthly interest in two parts: a fixed rate, which can change every six months for new purchases but remains the same after purchase, and a variable, which changes every six months. month depending on inflation.
TreasuryDirect announces new rates in May and November.
You can estimate the new variable part of the rate based on Consumer Price Index data from the previous six months, which measures inflation.
The Department does not disclose how it determines the fixed portion of the rate, but experts believe factors such as demand and the yield of inflation-protected Treasury securities influence it. For example, a higher TIPS yield could factor into a decision to raise the fixed portion of an I bond’s rate.
While the consumer price index was still relatively high in September, the drop in the bond rate reflects a downward trend over the past six months.
Early estimates of the I bond rate were 6.48% based on inflation figures. However, the new rate includes an increase to 0.4% for the fixed portion of the rate, taking into account higher TIPS yields, Tumin said. The previous fixed part of the rate was zero.
What the rate change means for older I bonds
If you bought I Bonds before the last rate announcement, when your rate changes and what it changes will depend on when your bonds were issued.
For example, if you bought I bonds in September of a given year, your rates will reset each year on March 1 and September 1, according to the Treasury. Bought in June? Look for changes every December 1 and June 1.
The overall rate may be different from what you receive, as the fixed rate remains fixed for the term of your obligation.
Someone who bought an I bond in September 2004, for example, has 1% for the fixed part of their rate. Their composite rate was reset to 10.67% in September and will drop to 7.51% when they next reset in March 2023, according to Treasury data.
The Disadvantages of I Bonds
While the current I bond rate may be attractive, experts point to several downsides. And some of them are potentially expensive.
One of the trade-offs is that you can’t touch the money for at least a year. There is a three-month interest penalty if you redeem the I bond within five years of its issuance.
Another downside is lower future returns, explained certified financial planner Christopher Flis, founder of Resilient Asset Management in Memphis, Tennessee.
Depending on future inflation, the variable part of the interest of the I bonds could adjust downwards again in May. Aiming for 2% inflation, “the Federal Reserve isn’t going to rest until that number comes down,” he said.
And as interest rates rise, the difference in yield between I bonds and other government-backed assets, such as Cash 2 years, becomes smaller. “The relative attractiveness of these assets is declining,” Flis said.
Even with a surplus of cash after covering other financial priorities — no credit card debt, an emergency fund, and your 401(k) match — Flis wouldn’t choose I bonds as his next option.
“Long-term investors, especially younger ones, should really look to the stock market to form the backbone of their portfolio,” he said. “Certainly not bonds.”
I Bond Frequently Asked Questions
1. What is the current interest rate? 6.89% per year
2. How long will I receive 6.89%? Six months after purchase
3. What is the deadline for obtaining 6.89% interest? Bonds must be issued by April 30, 2023. Purchase deadline may be earlier
4. What are the purchase limits? $10,000 per person each calendar year, plus an additional $5,000 in Paper I Bonds through your federal tax refund
5. Will I owe income taxes? You will pay federal income taxes on the interest earned, but no state or local taxes
cnbc
Monkey Causes Stir At A Funeral As It Tries To Wake A Dead Man Who Used To Feed Him While Sobbing
The loyalty of animals is the most adorable thing in the world. Presently, you will see viral videos of dogs and other animals putting their lives on the line to save their owners or people that have been good to them before. In a recent viral video, a monkey, a langur to be precise attended… Read More »Monkey Causes Stir At A Funeral As It Tries To Wake A Dead Man Who Used To Feed Him While Sobbing
Ex-Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid sentenced for DWI crash that severely injured young girl
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison for a drunk driving crash that left a 5-year-old girl with a brain injury.
Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, pleaded guilty in September to charges of driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.
According to the prosecution, Britt Reid was drunk while driving 84 mph near Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City when his Dodge truck slammed into two parked cars near an interstate entrance ramp on Feb. 4, 2021, days before the team’s appearance in Super Bowl LV.
Ariel Young, who was in one of the cars, was severely injured and spent 11 days in a coma. Her mother Felicia Miller had stopped to help the other driver, whose car had stalled.
“Ariel’s life forever changed because of Britt Reid,” Miller said in a statement read in court. “She will deal with this for the rest of her life.”
Five others, including Reid, were injured in the crash. The assistant coach, who had a blood-alcohol level of 0.113 percent, required emergency surgery.
The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a settlement with Ariel Young’s family in November to pay for her ongoing medical treatment and other expenses.
With News Wire Services
()
Adele sets the record straight on how to pronounce her name
Rumor has it you mispronounced Adele‘The name of.
The Grammy-winning singer set the record straight on the true pronunciation of her nickname during a recent Q&A for her “I Drink Wine” music video. While answering questions, the 34-year-old praised one fan in particular for pronouncing her name correctly.
“I love it,” exclaimed Adele. “She said my name perfectly!”
Then how do you call Adele correctly? While many fans have called her “ah-dell”, Adele actually prefers a slight beat at the end of her name to match her North London accent. As she noted with light emphasis on the second syllable: “uh-valley.”
But that’s water under the bridge if you mispronounced Adele’s name. After all, the biggest misstep seems to be using its full name.
“I could never have used my last name,” she previously told the YouTuber NikkieTutorials of how she landed on her mononymous stage name. “Adele Adkins doesn’t have the same ring as Adele.”
She explained that her last name sounded “dull,” though “Adele still feels like my name” even after finding success. She added, “My mom always calls me that. My friends call me that.”
Entertainment
Travis Scott Enjoys Halloween With Wild Partying Amid Cheating Rumors While His Baby Mama, Kylie Jenner, Stays Home With Their 2 Kids
Wait, is Halloween not supposed to be a time when families spend time together? Travis Scott chose to party and drink alcohol instead! Travis Scott left Kylie Jenner at home to take care of their 2 kids, 4year-old Stormi Webster and 7-month-old Wolfs, (they changed the name but refused to make public the new name,… Read More »Travis Scott Enjoys Halloween With Wild Partying Amid Cheating Rumors While His Baby Mama, Kylie Jenner, Stays Home With Their 2 Kids
