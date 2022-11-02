California sexual assault survivors can track status of evidence kits via online portal – Orange County Register

LOS ANGELES – California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Tuesday the hiring of the state’s first-ever Sexual Assault Evidence Outreach Coordinator and the launch of a new online portal to allow survivors to track the status of their evidence kits.

“There is no place for sexual assault in California or anywhere else,” Bonta said in a statement.

“My office is committed to doing everything in our power to support survivors, reduce harm and secure justice,” he said. “This is exactly the purpose of the new actions we are announcing today: to improve access to information to which victims are entitled under the law and to support our local partners in their efforts to process sexual assault evidence. .”

Outreach Coordinator Dr. Sarai Crain will work directly with law enforcement, medical facilities and other partner organizations to support local efforts to track and address evidence of sexual assault.

Together, the new initiatives aim to eliminate the backlog of sexual assault evidence at the local level, ensure the timely processing of sexual assault evidence, and increase transparency and access to information for survivors, said the Attorney General.

“Dr. Crain is a vital new addition to our team and she will play a vital role in the fight to ensure sexual assault evidence is never left to gather dust again,” Bonta said.

“And, through the new portal, survivors will have direct access to critical information. The portal would not be possible without the tireless work of Senator (Connie) Leyva, survivor leaders and advocates across the state who are committed to standing up for those impacted by sexual violence. Together, we will continue to fight against sexual abuse in all its forms.

The new portal is an easy-to-use tool that allows victims of sexual assault to privately, securely and electronically track the status and location of their sexual assault evidence package, following a review forensic doctor for sexual assault. With the new portal, survivors can now know in real time if their sexual assault evidence package has been received by law enforcement, is in transit to a lab, has been received by a lab, done undergone DNA analysis or had DNA analysis performed, Bonta said.

“My sexual assault evidence kit has been gathering dust for almost a decade after being raped and robbed at gunpoint,” said motivational speaker and author Natasha Alexenko of Natasha’s Justice Project/VOICE Amplified .

“I was unaware that my rape kit had not been processed,” she said. “Meanwhile, the man who assaulted me was on the roster across the country, putting lives at risk. I am inspired by the relentless pursuit of justice and commitment to survivors of sexual violence demonstrated by The California Department of Justice and Attorney General Bonta. This new portal empowers survivors and recognizes our importance in the investigative process. Survivors Matter. Public Safety Matters.

The portal is accessible online at Persons without a Sexual Assault Evidence Kit number should contact the appropriate law enforcement agency and, if needed, can find additional information from the DOJ’s Victim Services Unit.