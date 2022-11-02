Cesar Millan shares his “formula for success” for dog owners

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (AP) – A prolific Texas player with a knack for attention-grabbing bets is set to earn nearly $75 million if the Houston Astros win the World Series, including what sportsbooks say is the biggest payout on a only legal sports betting in US history.

Houston’s Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale bet a total of $10 million with numerous sportsbooks on an Astros win.

His bets include a $3 million bet made in May with Caesars Sportsbook at odds of 10 to 1. It would net him $30 million, which Brad Harwood, spokesman for the bookmaker, would be the biggest payout. on a single legal sports bet in US history.

“I have no fear in me,” McIngvale said Tuesday, while handing out mattresses in Atlantic City to military personnel, veterans and first responders at Harrah’s Casino. “I have a high tolerance for risk. If I lose, there’s always another day.”

McIngvale has a long history of major betting on World Series, Super Bowl and NCAA Final Four tournaments. He makes bets in an attempt to cover the cost of promotions at his mattress store in Houston; if the Astros win this year, customers who purchased premium mattresses will be refunded.

In addition to his $3 million bet with Caesars, McIngvale bet $2 million with BetMGM; $2 million with Barstool Sports; and $1 million each with Wynn, Unibet and Betfred.

Even if the Philadelphia Phillies win, McIngvale thinks he’ll still make $500,000 to $1 million after reimbursing customers.

He believes he has made “probably a few million net” in the roughly six years he has been making big bets on sports championships.

But it doesn’t always work for him. He lost nearly $10 million in the last Super Bowl, backing the Cincinnati Bengals against the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams.

He also sniffed a bet on the Astros World Series last year, on Alabama in the college national championship game, as well as NFL futures bets on the New England Patriots and the Titans. Tennessee.

The best-of-seven World Series was tied at one game apiece going into Tuesday night’s Game 3 in Philadelphia.