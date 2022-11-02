News
Chicago Bears QB rewind: As Justin Fields and the offense continue to show progress, will the sting of losing lessen?
Forty minutes after the Chicago Bears’ 20-point loss Sunday afternoon, quarterback Justin Fields came to his postgame news conference at AT&T Stadium expressing optimism.
“I think we’re growing, getting better each and every week as an offense,” Fields said. “I’m just proud of the guys and the way they fought. We were down early but they didn’t waiver. We kept the same mentality and just chipped away. I thought, as a whole, we played well.”
Fields wasn’t wrong. He played well Sunday, albeit in a 49-29 beatdown by the Dallas Cowboys. The Bears offense had a solid afternoon, too.
Fields was correct in pointing out that the Bears’ 29 points were the most scored against the Cowboys this season. Their 371 total yards were also the most given up by Dallas over the first eight weeks.
Fields threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, the first time in his career he has accounted for three TDs in the same game. His 73.9 completion percentage was the highest in his 18 career starts. His 120.0 passer rating was a career best and just the second time he’s gone over 100.
“I’m getting more comfortable with the offense,” Fields said. “I think our guys are too as a whole. I think we’re growing.”
For the third consecutive week, the Bears rushed for more than 200 yards and padded their league-best average to 188.4 rushing yards per game. For coach Matt Eberflus, the emergence of a top-tier running attack has been satisfying.
“It’s really just all 11 guys really committed to that style,” he said. “I really believe that’s the Chicago Bear way.”
In a season in which playoff aspirations were always considered a longshot, the Bears must continue embracing a growth mindset, highlighting progress even when the sting of losing remains sharp.
That, for all intents and purposes, is why Sunday’s defeat — the Bears’ fifth in the last seven games — didn’t feel overwhelmingly demoralizing or jarring.
After all, the Bears started October in an offensive funk. Over the first three games of the month, they managed just three touchdowns, averaged 13.7 points in a string of three losses and only scored on 10 of 30 possessions.
Yet over seven days at the end of the month — and against a pair of quality defenses in the New England Patriots and the Cowboys — the Bears racked up 761 total yards, scored 62 points and put points up on 12 of 22 possessions with seven touchdowns.
Said running back Khalil Herbert: “It’s guys buying into the detail, making this offense come alive.”
With an inconsistent defense that now no longer has either Roquan Smith or Robert Quinn, the Bears offense will have to carry a heavier load. And it will be on Fields to spearhead that effort.
Here’s your Week 8 QB Rewind.
Defining moment
In the final minute of the first half, Fields completed a 75-yard scoring march with a 17-yard TD dart to N’Keal Harry, a play that was impressive in its fluidity. With the Cowboys showing a cover-zero shell before the snap, Fields made an alert protection check, trusted his line and running back David Montgomery to protect him against a seven-man rush, then hit the top of his five-stop drop with good rhythm and clean footwork.
Harry, working out of the left slot against cornerback Kelvin Joseph, ran a crisp route against cornerback Kelvin Joseph and gained inside leverage. The timing of the play was in sync.
Throw, catch, end zone party.
“N’Keal ran a great route,” Fields said. “And I just put it on him”
Added Eberflus: “The pocket was really nice and he hit him.”
It should be noted that the Bears caught the Cowboys with only 10 defenders on the field for that play. Still, that throw capped a 12-play TD drive that cut into the Cowboys’ 28-7 lead and put the Bears back into the game before halftime. The Bears added a field goal just 40 seconds later, then finished their run of 16 unanswered points with a 62-yard third-quarter TD drive that pulled them within 28-23.
All of that was a show of resolve and moxie from the offense, an ability to rally even when faced with a massive early deficit. The ability of Fields and the offense to retain their competitive edge is notable. That kind of consistent fire will be needed to keep the Bears feisty down the stretch of a season in which they will be underdogs in just about every game.
Finding answers Sunday — like the TD pass to Harry — offered promise.
Uh oh
Fields’ prettiest pass came in the second quarter, a deep shot to rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr., who ran a go route against Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown. The Bears were trailing 28-7 at the time and in big time need of a spark. When Jones slipped behind Brown, Fields had exactly what he wanted.
Fields’ deep ball traveled 54 yards in the air and dropped right into Jones’ hands. But as Jones dived and hit the ground, the ball squirted out.
“That ball,” Eberflus said, “was on the money.”
Instead of a 48-yard gain and a first down at the Cowboys 5, the Bears had to reset.
They did so successfully and still finished that possession with a touchdown. But that was the latest example of an opportunity that was missed because the Bears don’t have enough playmakers.
Would it have been a really nice catch by Jones? Yes. Should it be considered a drop? Absolutely.
That shot was one of a handful ideal deep-ball opportunities the Bears couldn’t quite connect on. The first came on their first snap when Equanimeous St. Brown got behind Brown deep up the right side. Fields, though, was a beat late in launching and underthrew St. Brown, who had to slow down and failed to corral the pass as Brown closed ground and made a play on the ball.
Eberflus held Fields accountable for the miss, estimating that St. Brown had up to 4 yards of separation at one point.
“We’ve got to let that air out,” he said. “J. knows that. Just a little underthrown on that one. … You’ve got to air it out and let him run under it.”
According to Next Gen Stats, Fields was 3-for-8 for 70 yards and a touchdown on passes thrown more than 15 yards beyond the line of scrimmage Sunday. That didn’t include a second-quarter interception on a pass he sailed over Dante Pettis while being hit. Fortunately for the Bears, that giveaway was negated when Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston was flagged for a questionable roughing the passer penalty.
Two of Fields’ other downfield misses came on end zone shots in the final minute of the first half, one a corner route to Dante Pettis that was broken up by cornerback Daron Bland and the other a free-play, jump ball to St. Brown that didn’t connect.
“That was a wonderful throw,” Eberflus said. “I’ve been saying it all along. (Justin) is a wonderful deep ball thrower. He can put it on a dime, drop it in the bucket, whatever metaphor you want to use. He certainty had a couple of good ones.”
Fields knows part of the quest this season will be figuring out a way to have more regular success with the vertical passing attack.
“If you want to have success in the NFL you’re always going to have to be able to stretch the defense vertically,” he said. “You have to take those shots downfield so they’re not all up in your grill.”
On the bright side
Fields’ connection with third-year receiver Darnell Mooney continues to grow, with the pair combining for five completions and 70 yards Sunday. Mooney’s longest grab went for 36 after he froze All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs with a post-corner route in the third quarter, creating a zip code’s worth of separation and giving Fields a massive window to throw into.
It was a dazzling route making life easy on the quarterback.
Mooney’s production uptick has been encouraging. In the Bears’ first four games, he totaled eight receptions for 121 yards. Over the last four, he has had 17 grabs and 243 yards.
Mooney is still looking for his first touchdown and first 100-yard game of the season. But that should be coming, perhaps as early as Sunday when the Bears host the Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins rank in the bottom 10 of the league in passing defense, allowing 262.1 yards per game. They have given up 12 touchdown passes and have allowed five opposing players (including three receivers) to top 100 receiving yards.
Odds and ends
- It’s still hard to fathom what the Bears were doing with their final offensive snap of Sunday’s first half, calling a shovel pass to Montgomery on third-and-4 from the Cowboys 18 with 11 seconds to play. After the game, Fields said he thought it was a good play call. Added Eberflus: “We like that play. We knew they were going to be softer there. And we wanted to work on that shovel. That was going to be a good play for us. It just broke down for whatever reason.” The easy interpretation is the Bears were content to settle for a field goal to finish a spirited rally at the end of the first half and therefore took the most conservative path possible to setting up Cairo Santos for what became a 36-yard kick. (Montgomery was stopped for no gain on the shovel pass.) But in a season in which Fields needs to gain experience and show playmaking in big moments, the Bears have to have something inside the playbook that would have allowed their young quarterback to take a calculated shot into the end zone — or at least beyond the line of scrimmage — without a high risk of a turnover.
- One of the Bears’ sloppier sequences — a botched trick play in the second quarter — was actually set up to be a touchdown or a huge gain had it been executed better. The play started with a quick forward pass to Pettis along the left side with a design for a lateral all the way back across the field to where Montgomery was waiting with what should have been three blockers (Sam Mustipher, Riley Reiff and Teven Jenkins) to clear out one Cowboys defender. But it appeared Montgomery was a little sloppy with his spacing and Pettis was inaccurate with his throw back across the field and the play didn’t connect. Officials penalized Pettis for an illegal forward pass on what looked to be a legal lateral. Either way, that’s a play the Bears were kicking themselves for not capitalizing on. The window of opportunity was there and the Bears slammed it shut on their own fingers.
- The Bears offense committed six penalties for 45 yards Sunday. Immediately before Montgomery’s costly fumble and Fields’ mental error in not touching Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons down, the Bears incurred a false start on tight end Trevon Wesco after there was mass confusion in getting properly aligned. That was less an error on Wesco and more a collective communication breakdown with several players looking confused. On the first play of the next series, Cole Kmet was called for holding on what would have been a 36-yard zone-read keeper run by Fields.
- The Bears must break their habit of falling behind early soon. Over the first eight games, their opponents have scored first five times and have held the lead at halftime in seven contests. Overall, the average halftime score has been opponents 16, Bears 10.
Elon Musk scrambles to reassure advertisers amid ‘blue check’ verification chaos | Twitter
Elon Musk sought to reassure advertisers on Twitter on Wednesday that his chaotic takeover of the social media platform will not hurt their brands.
But his effort came after a day of changes to the platform’s account verification systems, and an acknowledgment from Musk that some “dumb things” could happen as he transforms the company.
As of Wednesday morning, Twitter users had woken up to find pages belonging to prominent accounts, including prominent national politicians, news outlets and journalists, marked with the new “official” gray checkmarks that meant that the accounts were genuine.
The new labels had been announced by product manager Esther Crawford the previous day. Their introduction came in response to growing concerns over account authentication on the platform following changes to its old verification system.
This system used what are called “blue checks” to confirm the authenticity of an account. But starting Wednesday, users who signed up for Twitter’s Blue-Tick verification badge by joining its Twitter Blue subscription service and paying a monthly fee.
Just hours after the gray badges rolled out, Musk responded to a tweet from YouTube product reviewer Marques Brownlee that he had “killed” the official label, adding that the blue checkmark would be the “great leveler.”
Shortly after, Crawford followed up with his own tweet saying that the “official” label would still be rolled out as part of Twitter Blue’s impending launch. What Musk meant, she said, was that Twitter wasn’t yet focused on assigning that label to individuals and was focusing on “government and commercial entities to begin with.”
Later that day, however, Musk told advertisers in a live-streamed chat that the “official” label would go away. “Besides being an aesthetic nightmare when looking at the Twitter feed, this was another way to create a two-class system,” Musk said. “That didn’t solve the main problem.”
Musk acknowledged the chaos caused by the rollout, saying in a tweet that Twitter users should expect the platform to experiment and “do a lot of stupid things in the coming months,” as he puts implement changes in the business. “We will keep what works and change what doesn’t,” he said.
Whether this reassures advertisers is another question. Advertising is Twitter’s main source of revenue. But abrupt corporate changes and concerns about content moderation and hate speech on the platform prompted several major companies, including General Motors and General Mills, to suspend spending.
Musk blamed rights and civil liberties groups that have urged companies to reconsider ad purchases on the affected platform for the drop in ad revenue. And he previously threatened, via tweet, a “thermonuclear name and shame” on advertisers who leave Twitter.
But he took a more measured approach on Wednesday, asking them to “give it a minute and kind of see how things develop”.
“The best way to understand what’s going on with Twitter is to use Twitter,” he told the group.
Musk said he aims to make Twitter a force for truth and stop fake accounts. Making paid Blue subscription accounts more prominent, he argued, would discourage spammers, who wouldn’t want to pay for the service.
Musk also promised faster evolution of the Twitter service, opened up the possibility of allowing peer-to-peer payments, and said Twitter would allow free speech without amplifying hateful comments.
“There’s a big difference between freedom of expression and freedom of access,” Musk said.
Lou Paskalis, longtime chief marketing and media officer and former head of global media at Bank of America, said Wednesday’s briefing raised questions that will likely leave Fortune 500 advertisers uneasy.
Big advertisers’ biggest concern is brand safety and risk avoidance, he said. And Musk doesn’t seem interested in reining in his personality on Twitter, which can be divisive — like his pre-election tweet advising Americans to vote Republican.
“To come out like Elon did … and say ‘vote Republican since there’s a Democrat in the White House’ – I don’t know which distributor wants to come close to that,” he said.
Twitter advertisers and users have taken a big hit in just two weeks since Musk officially bought Twitter. While social media platforms typically test products and features in beta for weeks with a subset of users before releasing them widely, Musk instead tweeted through the changes, gathering feedback and negotiating with people on the platform, then launching and quickly moving away from specific products.
Within hours of the launch of Twitter Blue and the pay-per-checkmark system, new accounts began sporting the blue checkmark. For now, there seems to be a distinction between previously verified and newly verified accounts. When you hover over the blue checkmark, a message appears stating that the account is verified because it has subscribed to Twitter Blue. On the accounts of those who have already been verified and, for now, remain verified, the message states that this user has a blue checkmark because “this is notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category “.
Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.
Tom Brady says his 9-year-old daughter tells him he doesn’t have a ‘happy face’ on the pitch as he strives for peace of mind
Tom Brady said this week that his ‘#1 cheerleader’, daughter Vivian, often tells him he doesn’t have a ‘happy face’ when performing as he struggles to get more “peace of mind” on and off the pitch.
“My daughter always says, ‘Dad, you didn’t have a happy face there. And I’m trying!” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said on her “Let’s Go!” podcast Monday of Vivian, who turns 10 next month.
He added: “I wish I had more awareness of what the scowl feels like, but I’m doing my best to try and get to a better place and a better peace of mind.”
While speaking specifically about his mental state on the pitch, Brady is going through a public divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen. The couple announced their separation in September.
TOM BRADY TALKS BALANCING PERSONAL LIFE, FOOTBALL AMID BUCCANEERS STRUGGLE
Brady called his only daughter his “#1 cheerleader,” saying, “I wouldn’t have it any other way.” He said she was always “excited” to see him perform.
Brady, 45, added that as he becomes an older player “there is an emotional challenge because the frustrations are there on the surface” and he wants to focus on having more “empathy” for younger and less experienced players.
In September, Brady said the couple had made the decision to end their marriage “amicably and with gratitude for their time together.”
TOM BRADY SHARES HALLOWEEN PHOTO WITH HIS CHILDREN AFTER GISELE BUNDCHEN DIVORCE
“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.
Brady and Bündchen also share son Benjamin, 12, and Brady shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.
“We will continue to work together as parents to always make sure they get the love and attention they deserve,” he said, adding, “We only wish the best for each other. others as we pursue the new chapters of our lives that are yet to be written.”
Before announcing their separation, Bündchen told Elle magazine that she wanted Brady to be “more” present with their family.
“Obviously I have my concerns – it’s a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
She added: “At the end of the day, I think everyone has to make a decision that works for them. [them]. He too must follow his joy.”
Lil Scrappy Turns New “Love & Hip Hop” Episode Weepy As He Confronts His Mother On Her Wh-ring And Drug Past
The latest episode of Love & Hip hop was intense with 38-year-old rapper Lil Scrappy facing his childhood traumas (mummy issues) and speaking out on how bad of an influence his mother was and how it affected his perception of life. The incident took place after Scrappy’s mother Momma Dee and his wife Adi Bambi… Read More »Lil Scrappy Turns New “Love & Hip Hop” Episode Weepy As He Confronts His Mother On Her Wh-ring And Drug Past
The post Lil Scrappy Turns New “Love & Hip Hop” Episode Weepy As He Confronts His Mother On Her Wh-ring And Drug Past appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Beyond Meat (BYND) Third Quarter 2022 Results
Beyond Meat “Beyond Burger” patties made from vegetable substitutes for meat products are on a shelf for sale in New York City.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images
Beyond meat Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected loss for its third quarter as demand for its meat substitutes fell.
For the second consecutive quarter, the company has revised its revenue forecast downwards. It now expects 2022 sales to be between $400 million and $425 million, down from its earlier outlook of $470 million to $520 million.
CEO Ethan Brown called the results “disappointing” in the press release.
Shares of the company were effectively flat in after-hours trading. The stock closed down 9% on Wednesday.
Here’s what the company reported compared to what Wall Street expected, based on a Refinitiv analyst survey:
- Loss per share: $1.60 vs. $1.14 expected
- Revenue: $82.5 million vs $98.1 million forecast
Net sales fell 22.5% to $82.5 million in the third quarter.
Beyond has tried to revive demand for its meatless burgers and sausages by offering discounts to restaurants and grocery stores. However, lowering sticker prices was not enough. The company said total books sold fell 12.8% and net revenue per book fell 11.2%.
The company’s U.S. restaurant business was the only division to report sales growth, rather than a decline, for the quarter. Beyond sold 5.6% more of its meat alternatives to restaurants, corporate cafeterias and stadiums. The company said books sold increased by 32.2%, meaning the growth likely came from offering attractive discounts.
U.S. grocery sales fell 11.8% in the quarter, entirely due to lower demand.
Outside the United States, its sales declines were even steeper, in part due to unfavorable exchange rates. International grocery sales fell 53%, while restaurant revenue fell 42%. International markets accounted for around 35% of sales a year ago. In the third quarter, they accounted for only a quarter of Beyond’s total revenue.
The company reported a net loss of $101.7 million, or $1.60 per share, higher than its net loss of $54.8 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.
As Wall Street turns pessimistic about the company’s growth prospects, Beyond has attempted to become cash flow positive by the second half of 2023. In October, Beyond announced it would cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees. Just two months earlier, the company had announced that it would lay off 4% of its workers.
Beyond has also faced turmoil within its C-suite. COO Doug Ramsey left the company after he was arrested for allegedly biting another man’s nose in a parking lot. The company also eliminated the role of chief growth officer and saw its chief financial officer, Phil Hardin, leave for another position elsewhere.
Proposition 308 to grant ‘dreamers’ in-state tuition remains undecided
Proposition 308 is being passed with about 51% of Arizona voters supporting the ballot measure that would make undocumented students eligible to receive financial aid and pay tuition in the state, according to the Unofficial polling results released by the Arizona Secretary of State’s office Wednesday morning.
The proposal remains undecided because it is unclear how many ballots remain to be counted statewide.
If passed, Proposition 308 would allow those who have graduated and attended high school for at least two years in Arizona to pay the prevailing tuition fees at Arizona universities and community colleges, regardless of regardless of their immigration status.
Under current state laws, undocumented students are not eligible to receive state-funded financial aid and must pay 150% of in-state tuition.
Former Miss USA, Olivia Culpo, Claims She Couldn’t Afford Rent And Groceries After Nick Jonas Dumped Her
Former Miss USA who doubles as 2012 Miss Universe Olivia Culpo is sharing her ordeal after her breakup with Nick Jonas back in 2015. And it is wild! Getting a pop star like Nick Jonas right after being crowned as the most beautiful woman in the whole universe was a dream come true. But according… Read More »Former Miss USA, Olivia Culpo, Claims She Couldn’t Afford Rent And Groceries After Nick Jonas Dumped Her
The post Former Miss USA, Olivia Culpo, Claims She Couldn’t Afford Rent And Groceries After Nick Jonas Dumped Her appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
