Chris Smalling tipped for England call-up as World Cup ‘wildcard’ as Gabby Agbonlahor backs Roma defender hailed by Jose Mourinho as ‘perfect’ for back three

In five key races for governor, Democrats are devoting the bulk of their ads to abortion, seeking to highlight the commitment of their Republican opponents to adopt or preserve the restrictions after the reversal of the Supreme Court decision Roe vs. Wade. While Democrats hope the issue will boost voter turnout, Republican gubernatorial candidates are looking to publicity on crime and the economy.

The trend echoes diverging party stances on voters in national races, but with added immediacy at the state level, where governors will play a key role in setting up abortion policy by signing or opposing legislation and launching legal challenges to abortion laws.

A Washington Post analysis of data from AdImpact, which tracks TV and digital ad spend, finds that 45% of Democratic candidates and thematic groups TV ad dollars in five states – Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania – was spent on abortion ads. These five states feature competitive gubernatorial races and Republican-led legislatures that could continue to redefine abortion rights depending on which party wins the governorship.

The next two most common issues, education and crime, accounted for 10 and 8 percent of Democrats’ ad spending, respectively. As of Oct. 31, Democratic candidates in the five states have spent more than $41 million on abortion ads, which have aired more than 69,000 times. time. That total represents more than a third of the $94 million spent nationally on abortion rights ads in Governors. general election races.

Democratic campaign officials said polls clearly show that highlighting abortion rights is the best hope of differentiating candidates and getting voters to the polls.

“We knew this would be a big point in our messaging,” said Sam Roecker, senior adviser to Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D). After the Supreme Court decision, “it really highlighted that because we ended up with an abortion law of 1849, which was passed a year after Wisconsin became a state, which shut down all abortion providers”.

The analysis also shows that Republican gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania spent nothing about abortion-related advertising since the start of their election campaigns. On the contrary, the most important issue was crime and criminal justice reform, accounting for 30 percent of expenses. Next come the pandemic and employment, which represent 14.3% and 12.8% of expenditure respectively.

During primary school, before Roe vs. Wade was reversed, however, Republican candidates in these five states collectively spent approximately $1 million on abortion ads that ran nearly 2,800 times. These ads largely highlighted the candidates’ anti-abortion stances.

Republican political strategists say that while abortion rights were a central issue after the Supreme Court’s ruling in June, voters are now more concerned about inflation and public safety.

“There’s been a bit of a chill since the summer on abortion, but what we’re seeing are Democrats pouring gasoline on the fire to keep it going,” Robert said. Coon, a Republican strategist from Arkansas who works on congressional and statewide races. “We have an economy that looks okay in some ways but when you use other measures it doesn’t look so good. And in many areas, crime is a kitchen table problem.

In each of the five states, the outcome of the gubernatorial races could mean the difference between abortion allowed — or banned with few or no exceptions. Democrats are trying to drive home that point to voters.

In Arizona, for example, an Arizona Democratic Party-funded television campaign ad for candidate Katie Hobbs warns that GOP candidate Kari Lake would “not just ban abortion, she would criminalize it.” and “would force pregnancies for rape and incest”.

The Lake campaign did not respond to requests for comment. During the campaign, Lake called people who provide abortion care “executioners.” She also said she would enforce a 1901 Arizona law that criminalizes abortion and provides no exemptions for rape or incest.

In Wisconsin, meanwhile, an Evers ad says a foundation run by the family of Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels is funding a group that works “to outlaw birth control and outlaw abortion, even to save the life of the mother”.

Michels’ campaign did not respond to requests for comment. In interviews and on her campaign website, Michels described a story in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel detailing financial contributions to anti-abortion groups as a “hit” but did not specifically dispute the facts. PolitiFact says Michels once was but is no longer a trustee of the family foundation.

In Georgia, women are told in a TV commercial by Stacey Abrams’ campaign that due to a six-week abortion law signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, they could be ‘investigated and jailed for a miscarriage’ if officials believe it happened. produced due to an abortion procedure.

Kemp’s campaign called the ad a “disgusting lie” and pointed to a PolitiFact review of a similar Abrams campaign ad that determined the claims were “false” – although the article noted that some Legal experts say vague wording in the law could give police discretion to investigate someone who has had a miscarriage or an illegal abortion.

The advertisements highlight the stark differences in abortion rights between the candidates.

In his campaign for governor, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro spent more than $7 million on seven ads that aired a total of 17,697 times during the general election to highlight his active role on the issue, including the filing of an amicus brief in support of the Justice Department’s challenge to a six-week abortion ban in Texas.

His Republican opponent, on the other hand, is the primary sponsor of a bill modeled after this Texas law. State Senator Doug Mastriano pointed out that as governor he would have the authority to sign such a measure. The bill allows no exceptions – including the life of the pregnant person – once a heartbeat is detected in the fetus. “My body, my choice is ridiculous nonsense,” Mastriano said during his campaign. The audio of this statement was used in several Shapiro campaign ads.

Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who sued to block enforcement of a 1931 state abortion ban, spent $605,462 on two abortion ads that aired 2,544 times in the general election. His Republican challenger, Tudor Dixon, who says she will fight to uphold the 91-year-old law, did not run any abortion advertising.

“The decision on abortion rights has now been referred to state capitals, and who your governor is will most likely determine your abortion rights,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, chairman of the Democratic Governors Association.

Democrats say national polls confirm their focus on abortion rights, especially against candidates who do not favor exceptions in the bans. A Marquette Law School national poll in September found that 8% of Americans believe abortion should be illegal in all cases, including 9% of Republicans. The poll also showed that 90% – including 81% of Republicans – said their state should allow a woman to get a legal abortion if she becomes pregnant as a result of rape or incest.

And a September Fox News poll also showed that in Wisconsin, Arizona and Pennsylvania, between 46% and 48% of registered voters were angry at the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. In Georgia, 42% of registered voters were unhappy with the decision. Fox did not pose the question to Michigan voters.

But some Republicans believe the focus on abortion by Democratic gubernatorial candidates is misguided and shows they are out of touch with many voters.

“Moderate and independent voters needed to form winning coalitions in competitive gubernatorial races worry about the collapsing economy, rising crime and cost of living, and the role they play in raising their children,” Republican Governors Association spokeswoman Joanna Rodriguez said. said in a statement. “It may excite the extremes within the Democratic base, but it only further strengthens the belief voters needed to actually win these races that Democrats don’t care about their biggest concerns and have no plan for how. to solve them.”

The GOP’s silence on the airwaves of the campaign on abortion rights in gubernatorial races also reflects the fact that many conservative candidates have softened their message in the general election — particularly on banning unsafe abortion. exception.

In Wisconsin, for example, Michels’ campaign said he still believes there should be no exemptions. However, he recently said that if he was governor and the legislature sent him a bill that maintained the abortion ban but added exceptions for rape and incest, he would sign it.

In Pennsylvania, Mastriano has repeatedly said he doesn’t believe in exceptions once a heartbeat can be detected in the fetus, including if the mother’s life is in danger. But campaign treasurer Lana Orr wrote in an Oct. 26 email to the Post that “Doug is pro-life, but I’m confident he would never endanger the life of the mother. Every life matters. Orr did not respond to a question asking whether Mastriano had changed his position. He made no public statement indicating a reversal and did not amend his abortion bill.

“I think Republicans were caught off guard by how serious the problem was for them, but they tried to correct that by softening their positions and trying to paint Democrats as extreme on the issue,” said Sarah Longwell, a Republican anti-Trump strategist who runs focus groups.