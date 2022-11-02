New polls from The New York Times and Siena College have raised cautious optimism for increasingly pessimistic Democrats: The results showed their candidates in crucial Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania held leads outside the margin of error, while the Georgia poll put Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) at 47% and Republican Herschel Walker at 44%.
Column: This time, Rick Hahn — not Jerry Reinsdorf — picks Pedro Grifol to be the new Chicago White Sox manager
The Chicago White Sox managerial search ended with a stunning pick two years ago when Tony La Russa was brought out of retirement at the age of 76 to try to take them to the promised land.
General manager Rick Hahn issued the announcement, but everyone knew the decision had been made by Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, who bypassed his own GM for a chance at a storybook ending — watching his old pal at the helm of a World Series champion on the South Side.
To make a long story short, Reinsdorf’s plan failed miserably, and the Sox regressed in 2022 in what would be La Russa’s last hurrah.
But Hahn finally got an opportunity to pick his own manager this time, thanks to La Russa’s premature exit because of health concerns and Reinsdorf’s decision to take a step back and let his GM do the job he’s paid to do. So Hahn put all his chips on a baseball lifer named Pedro Grifol, picking the Kansas City Royals bench coach as the next Sox manager, according to multiple reports.
While the Sox will call it a “collaborative” effort between Reinsdorf, executive vice-president Ken Williams and Hahn, the success or failure of Grifol will likely land on Hahn’s shoulders. If Grifol can’t turn the Sox around, it could and should be Hahn’s last hire.
Grifol, 52, was not the name most Sox fans were thinking of when they envisioned who would be tasked with getting the team back on track after a .500 season everyone agreed was the worst in memory. There have been worse Sox teams, of course, but perhaps none as unlikable as the 2022 version. It was the way they lost as much as the 81-81 record, coming after so much hype, and with so much focus on the latest La Russa controversy.
In an unscientific poll by The Athletic on who should be named Sox manager, Grifol finished seventh with 1.4% of the vote — just behind MLB.com writer Scott Merkin (2.1%). It should be noted, however, that Merkin had the homefield advantage and higher name recognition after being the first reporter to question La Russa for intentionally walking Trea Turner on a 1-2 pitch. Ozzie Guillén, who also interviewed for the opening, finished second in the poll.
Anonymity is not necessarily a bad thing for Grifol, who already is ahead of the curve by not being a polarizing figure like you-know-who. There’s nothing not to like yet. That’s a step up for the Sox, and the front office probably can use a little peace and quiet after the last two seasons of media and fan focus on La Russa. The players may enjoy the change as well, though the new manager may expect them to run harder and actually earn their way into the lineup by, you know, hitting.
The Sox believe the young core of Eloy Jiménez, Luis Robert, Tim Anderson and Andrew Vaughn can live up to their potential and help reopen the contending window.
We’ve all seen them excel at times, so it’s not really a big risk. Grifol’s biggest challenge may be getting Yoán Moncada back to being Yoán Moncada, assuming the third baseman is still on the team. At least no one can be thinking World Series in 2023 after the way this ’22 season unfolded, so Grifol won’t be burdened by the expectations La Russa faced.
When Hahn conducted his end-of-season media availability last month at Sox Park, he listed some criteria the Sox were looking for in the new manager, without really eliminating any possibility. But he summed it up by saying: “Ultimately, we want someone who played a key role in a winning organization, that was an important part of their on-field decision making.”
Whether the Royals still qualify as a “winning organization” is debatable. They’ve finished under .500 the last six seasons, but did go to back-to-back World Series in 2014-15, when Grifol was the catching coach, winning it all in ‘15. Poor management decisions and an unproductive farm system led to a steep decline after the 2015 title, and a 104-loss season in 2018 forced the Royals into the inevitable rebuild 2.0.
Grifol spent the last three seasons of the rebuild as bench coach under Mike Matheny, who coincidentally replaced La Russa as St. Louis Cardinals manager in 2012. Matheny was fired after a 97-loss season in ’22, with a .430 overall winning percentage in Kansas City.
Most observers believed Hahn would go outside the organization for the first time since former GM Ron Schueler hired Florida Marlins coach Jerry Manuel in 1997. That’s what Hahn did, though apparently he didn’t consider Bruce Bochy, one of the best managers of his era, who came out of retirement to manage the Texas Rangers.
The last four Sox managers — former players Guillén and Robin Ventura, bench coach Rick Renteria and La Russa — all had ties with the organization when hired. Grifol might be able to provide an outsider’s view of a staid organization in which either Williams or Hahn made all the big decisions for 20 seasons from 2001-20. Their string was broken in 2020 when Reinsdorf hired La Russa.
Though Grifol has experience in all facets of the game except managing at the major-league level, his decade of work with the Royals is unlikely to stir Sox fans into buying season tickets. That doesn’t mean he’s not the right guy. No one knew Kevin Cash when the Tampa Bay Rays hired him to replace Joe Maddon after the 2014 season. Cash kept the Rays winning and quickly became one of the most respected managers in the game.
No matter who is in charge, Williams and Hahn have work to do to mend fences with many fans who felt Reinsdorf’s insatiable desire to take a mulligan on the 1986 firing of La Russa stunted the young team’s growth.
Hiring Grifol isn’t a huge splash, but he could be just what the Sox need to calm the waters after a stormy season.
California sexual assault survivors can track status of evidence kits via online portal – Orange County Register
LOS ANGELES – California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Tuesday the hiring of the state’s first-ever Sexual Assault Evidence Outreach Coordinator and the launch of a new online portal to allow survivors to track the status of their evidence kits.
“There is no place for sexual assault in California or anywhere else,” Bonta said in a statement.
“My office is committed to doing everything in our power to support survivors, reduce harm and secure justice,” he said. “This is exactly the purpose of the new actions we are announcing today: to improve access to information to which victims are entitled under the law and to support our local partners in their efforts to process sexual assault evidence. .”
Outreach Coordinator Dr. Sarai Crain will work directly with law enforcement, medical facilities and other partner organizations to support local efforts to track and address evidence of sexual assault.
Together, the new initiatives aim to eliminate the backlog of sexual assault evidence at the local level, ensure the timely processing of sexual assault evidence, and increase transparency and access to information for survivors, said the Attorney General.
“Dr. Crain is a vital new addition to our team and she will play a vital role in the fight to ensure sexual assault evidence is never left to gather dust again,” Bonta said.
“And, through the new portal, survivors will have direct access to critical information. The portal would not be possible without the tireless work of Senator (Connie) Leyva, survivor leaders and advocates across the state who are committed to standing up for those impacted by sexual violence. Together, we will continue to fight against sexual abuse in all its forms.
The new portal is an easy-to-use tool that allows victims of sexual assault to privately, securely and electronically track the status and location of their sexual assault evidence package, following a review forensic doctor for sexual assault. With the new portal, survivors can now know in real time if their sexual assault evidence package has been received by law enforcement, is in transit to a lab, has been received by a lab, done undergone DNA analysis or had DNA analysis performed, Bonta said.
“My sexual assault evidence kit has been gathering dust for almost a decade after being raped and robbed at gunpoint,” said motivational speaker and author Natasha Alexenko of Natasha’s Justice Project/VOICE Amplified .
“I was unaware that my rape kit had not been processed,” she said. “Meanwhile, the man who assaulted me was on the roster across the country, putting lives at risk. I am inspired by the relentless pursuit of justice and commitment to survivors of sexual violence demonstrated by The California Department of Justice and Attorney General Bonta. This new portal empowers survivors and recognizes our importance in the investigative process. Survivors Matter. Public Safety Matters.
The portal is accessible online at Persons without a Sexual Assault Evidence Kit number should contact the appropriate law enforcement agency and, if needed, can find additional information from the DOJ’s Victim Services Unit.
California Daily Newspapers
Jalen Brunson takes mental break from Knicks by working on building Millennium Falcon out of LEGOs
CLEVELAND — Jalen Brunson gets lost in the work.
It’s a common phrase for basketball players, who transform their minds and bodies into machines geared toward navigating 4,700 square feet of hardwood.
But in this instance, the ‘work’ is something much different. It’s a 7,500-piece LEGO set.
“Once I get going, it’s kind of hard to stop,” Brunson says. “Put some music on. Close the door. No one bothers me.”
Brunson is neither a LEGO collector nor an enthusiast. Not yet, at least.
The impetus to building a massive Millennium Falcon was Brunson’s passion for Star Wars, the sci-fi series he picked up with the prequel trilogy (Episode III, ‘Revenge of the Sith,’ remains Brunson’s favorite and he pushes back at the opinion that actor Hayden Christensen was underwhelming as Anakin Skywalker).
The LEGO set now sells online for $850 before tax, which is a drop in the ocean for a player earning $28 million this season.
But competition for Han Solo’s ship moved faster than lightspeed.
“I’d been trying to get it for like two years and it just sells out,” he says. “It’s like when a new sneaker drops, they just sell out quick.
“My fiancé finally got it for me.”
Brunson’s move to the Knicks, perhaps the franchise’s most significant free agency signing since Amar’e Stoudemire, provided the 26-year-old an ideal environment for LEGO construction.
His new home wasn’t equipped with WiFi, leaving Brunson without the temptation of devices. He worked diligently but the Millennium Falcon, as Solo once explained, required a lot of modifications before making the Kessel Run in under 12 parsecs.
As of Sunday, Brunson was on roughly step 500 out of 1,379, less than halfway finished. Installation of WiFi didn’t help the timeline.
“It kind of slowed down since I got that,” he says.
Still, Brunson found value in the mental decompression during such a project. It may lead to further LEGO collecting and constructing, he says. Brunson’s day job, after all, is pretty intense.
Following a stellar start to the season, the Knicks (3-3) were delivered a reality check with blowout road defeats to the Bucks and Cavs, the Eastern Conference’s top teams.
Although the entire lineup struggled, Brunson shouldered the responsibility in postgame interviews by repeating, “That’s on me.” If nothing else, the words reiterated Brunson’s leadership on a team that never filled that role last season.
Brunson’s gotten farther than most expected with that kind of attitude. He fell to the draft’s second round despite two NCAA titles with Villanova, a drop largely due to Brunson’s physical attributes.
“My entire career I’ve been told I’m too short, too slow, all that nonsense,” Brunson said.
In Star Wars terms, he was underestimated like Yoda on planet Dagobah. Now he’s the starting Knicks point guard and building the Millennium Falcon.
The pivotal question of the senatorial battle of 2022
In each case, the polls were better for the blue team than other recent polls, which had shown the GOP closing the gap and was poised to take over the Senate. And if the Democrats can win those seats, they probably hold the Senate.
But just as quickly, many – especially on the right – expressed doubt. A common refrain was that these polls showed Democrats running far ahead of President Biden’s approval rating, in a way that is implausible or untenable. In Arizona, Biden’s approval was just 36%, but Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) was at 51% in his matchup with Republican Blake Masters — a 15-point gap. In Georgia, the gap was 10 points. In Nevada – where the race was tied – it was nine. And in Pennsylvania, the gap was seven.
The one thing particularly surprising about the NYT/Siena Senate numbers is the internal political seriousness they show defying Democratic candidates. Would be surprised if we saw such a consistent double-digit disconnect between Dem’s share and Biden’s endorsement in exits.
— Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) October 31, 2022
There’s no question that’s a fundamental issue for Democrats — that they need to outpace Biden’s numbers by a meaningful clip. But how likely are they to do so?
It’s worth both a look at recent history and some of the details.
The first thing to note is that candidates have run far ahead of their party’s president before – although this is relatively rare in competitive races.
In 2012, Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) won 55% of the vote in a state where Barack Obama’s approval rating was about 40% (and he only got 44% of the vote in his own race there). So-Rep. Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.) also outperformed Obama by a significant margin.
In 2016, the Democratic Senate candidate from Missouri was five points ahead of Barack Obama’s approval numbers. And in 2020, Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) topped Donald Trump’s approval numbers by 10 points.
The most recent election in which this happened with any real frequency was in 2014 – two midterms ago.
The senses. Mark Begich (D-Alaska) and Mary Landrieu (D-La.) ran seven and five points ahead of Obama’s approval rating, respectively, although both lost. So-Rep. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) erased Obama’s endorsement by five points in the win. And Sense. Jeanne Shaheen (DN.H.) and Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) each ran nine points ahead of Obama’s endorsement.
The time before? The 2006 midterm elections, in which Republican incumbents averaged a 16-point lead over George W. Bush’s approval rating, and GOP open-seat candidates in red seats got more 11 points better, according to a recent study by Crystal Ball’s Dan Guild. Those incumbent numbers were inflated by two races, Guild noted, but the broader GOP candidates were still much stronger than Bush’s approval ratings might have suggested.
That’s not to say it’s the norm, but it does suggest that it’s possible to do it under the right circumstances. And indeed, it’s happened a fair amount in two of the last four halves.
At the same time, that might not be enough. Few of those gaps were comparable to those we see in the new polls from Arizona and Georgia. And in neither year was that enough to save the Senate for the president’s party; the Democrats lost the Senate in 2014 and the GOP in 2006.
Running far ahead of the president’s approval ratings may be even harder to do these days, as our country has become more polarized. One thing you’ll notice if you look through the Guild data is that these outperformances have generally declined mid-term since 2006, although they increased in 2014.
The question from there is whether the momentum this year is right for it to happen again. Some of the biggest outperformances came when Republicans fielded flawed candidates — most notably the two 2012 races featuring GOP nominees Todd Akin and Richard Mourdock.
There’s evidence that could be the case in 2022. While their candidates may not have the same kind of comments dragging them down like Akin and Mourdock, polls have almost consistently shown voters don’t particularly like GOP candidates in Arizona. , Georgia and Pennsylvania. While Biden’s numbers are bad in these polls, so are Masters contenders Walker and Pennsylvania’s Mehmet Oz — each about 10 points under water.
The GOP’s potential saving grace? Not just Biden’s low approval ratings, but also party voters who want to be in charge of the Senate.
In Arizona, the Times/Siena poll showed they preferred a seven-point GOP Senate, even as the Masters trailed by six points. In Georgia, they prefer GOP control by four points, even though Walker trails by three (neither is statistically significant, but the gap is). And in Pennsylvania, voters are split on Senate control, even as Oz trails by six.
Many voters will vote for a party rather than a person, and there is evidence that pro-GOP voters have gone home. We’ll see if that’s enough — if enough voters who dislike Biden and perhaps prefer the GOP to control the Senate decide that weighs more than how much they dislike the particular GOP Senate nominee on their ballot.
And in just about every most crucial race, it seems to be a – if not the – central question.
washingtonpost
Magic guard Jalen Suggs returning from ankle injury at Thunder
Orlando Magic second-year guard Jalen Suggs will return from his ankle injury Tuesday against the Thunder in Oklahoma City.
Suggs, who was upgraded to questionable on the team’s Monday evening injury report after being sidelined for the last five games, was upgraded to available before tipoff after being a game-time decision.
He hasn’t played since spraining his right ankle on a drive to the basket during the third quarter of the Magic’s loss to the Hawks on Oct. 21 in Atlanta. He also landed awkwardly on his right leg after being fouled on the drive.
Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery) and Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined.
Anthony’s injury was reclassified after originally being listed as an injured right internal oblique.
Second-year guard Josh Giddey (sprained right ankle) and Chet Holmgren (right foot surgery — out for season), the No. 2 pick in June’s draft, are sidelined for the Thunder.
Suggs played in the Magic’s first two games. He scored 21 points (8-of-11 shooting, 4 of 6 on 3s) in 25 minutes before fouling out in the fourth quarter of the regular-season-opening loss to the Detroit Pistons and had 3 points (1-of-5 shooting) and 3 steals in 16 minutes against the Hawks before leaving with the injury.
This story will be updated.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
This is how much Twitter will charge for ‘Blue Tick’. Advantages are…
New Delhi:
Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, has confirmed that the microblogging website will charge $8 a month if someone wants the “blue tick,” which shows an account has been verified as genuine.
“Twitter’s current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month,” Musk tweeted.
“Price adjusted by country proportional to purchasing power parity,” Musk said, without specifying the method he used to decide on “purchasing power.”
Mr. Musk’s new plan for the verified icon also includes giving genuine users superpowers.
“You’ll also get: priority in replies, mentions and search, which is essential for defeating spam/scams. Ability to post long videos and audio. Half the number of ads. And a paywall bypass for publishers wanting to work with us,” Musk said. , who is also the CEO of Tesla Motors, tweeted.
Twitter’s current lords and peasants system for who does or doesn’t have a blue tick is bullshit.
Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022
Mr Musk’s takeover of Twitter poses great challenges for the businessman who faces pleas from people of all political persuasions to hear them. These demands include requests to return to the platform from people like former US President Donald Trump, whose Twitter account was suspended for allegedly dog-whistling supporters engaging in violence after the US election results of January 2021 showed that he had lost.
ndtv
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. and JUAN A. LOZANO (Associated Press)
HOUSTON (AP) — The fatal shooting of the rapper Takeoff has Houston police asking for the public’s help in identifying who opened fire outside a bowling alley early Tuesday, killing the 28-year-old member of the Grammy-nominated trio Migos and wounding two other people.
Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as Takeoff — one-third of the group along with Quavo and Offset — was shot around 2:30 a.m. An argument had broken out among a group of 40 people who were leaving a private party at the bowling alley, Houston police said.
Police Chief Troy Finner said Takeoff was “well respected” and that investigators are looking for any information that will help them identify the shooters. He said most people fled after the gunfire began and asked anyone who knows or has video of what happened to come forward.
“I have no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time,” Finner said of Takeoff. He said that at least two people discharged firearms and that the two other people who were struck have injuries that are not life-threatening. They were taken to hospitals in private vehicles.
“Let me just ask … that anyone who has information on the shooter or shooters to provide that information to HPD and let us solve this situation,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. “Let us bring justice to this family.”
Police responded to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, which is in a three-story downtown Houston retail complex that includes high-end restaurants, a House of Blues and is near a Four Seasons hotel. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene. An AP reporter observed a body loaded into a medical examiner’s van around 10 a.m., more than seven hours after the shooting.
Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said.
Media members at the scene later Tuesday morning were being kept across the street, which was otherwise blocked off to the public. A spokesperson for 810 Billiards & Bowling said the shooting took place after the alley closed and said the business is cooperating with investigators.
Several fans gathered across the street from the bowling alley. Isaiah Lopez, 24, said he rushed down from his home in the Houston suburb of Humble after hearing Takeoff had been killed.
“He was one of our favorites, mine and my brother’s. It’s all we would listen to,” Lopez said as he carried a dozen roses he hoped to place near the site of the shooting. “As soon as my brother called me and said, ‘Takeoff is gone,’ I had to come over here and pay my respects.”
Thomas Moreno, 30, lives about five minutes from the site of the shooting. He said he had met Takeoff at an event at a Houston bar and restaurant in June and called him “a real nice guy.”
“I feel it’s just another good person gone too soon,” Moreno said. “This happens every day but it hurts even more when it’s somebody so talented and so young.”
Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. They first broke through with the massive hit “Versace” in 2013.
The group had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, though Takeoff was not on their multi-week No. 1 hit “Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. They put out a trilogy of albums called “Culture,” “Culture II” and “Culture III,” with the first two albums hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. They also earned an ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2018, for their streaming success with multiplatinum songs like “Motorsport (featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj),” “Stir Fry,” and “Walk It Talk It.”
The trio also played a fictional version of themselves on an episode of the hit TV show “Atlanta,” but the group was not currently together.
Offset, who is married to Cardi B, released a solo album in 2019, while Takeoff and Quavo released a joint album “Only Built for Infinity Links” last month. Quavo posted links Monday on his Instagram to his and Takeoff’s Halloween-themed music video, “Messy,” along with a video of him and his friends driving around Houston.
___
Landrum reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writer Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Jake Bleiberg in Dallas contributed to this report.
