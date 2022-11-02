News
CVS, Walgreens announce opioid settlements totaling $10B
By GEOFF MULVIHILL
Two of the largest U.S. pharmacy chains, CVS Health and Walgreen Co., announced agreements in principle Wednesday to pay about $5 billion each to settle lawsuits nationwide over the toll of opioids, and a lawyer said Walmart is in discussions for a deal.
Together, the developments amount to what could be the last round of huge settlements after years of litigation over the drug industry’s role in an overdose crisis that has been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. over the past two decades.
In the lawsuits, governments said pharmacies filled prescriptions they should have flagged as inappropriate.
The deals call for most of the funds from Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS and Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens to be used to fight the opioid crisis through such efforts as expanding treatment and support programs for people with addiction, along with providing overdose antidotes and launching prevention efforts.
In a conference call with analysts Wednesday, CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch said the deal sprang from mediation discussions that started last month.
Under the tentative plans, CVS would pay $4.9 billion to local governments and about $130 million to Native American tribes over a decade. Walgreens would pay $4.8 billion to governments and $155 million to tribes over 15 years. The exact amount depends on how many governments join the deals.
CVS announced its plan along with an earnings report Wednesday, and Walgreens made an SEC filing with some details.
“We are pleased to resolve these longstanding claims and putting them behind us is in the best interest of all parties, as well as our customers, colleagues and shareholders,” Thomas Moriarty, CVS chief policy officer and general counsel, said in a statement. “We are committed to working with states, municipalities and tribes, and will continue our own important initiatives to help reduce the illegitimate use of prescription opioids.”
The companies noted they have have launched educational programs and installed safe disposal units for drugs in stores and police departments, among other measures designed to reduce misuse of opioids.
“As one of the largest pharmacy chains in the nation, we remain committed to being a part of the solution, and this settlement framework will allow us to keep our focus on the health and wellbeing of our customers and patients, while making positive contributions to address the opioid crisis,” Walgreens said in a statement.
Neither CVS nor Walgreens is admitting wrongdoing.
Paul Geller, a lawyer for governments in the lawsuits, said talks with Walmart continue. Walmart representatives would not comment Wednesday.
“These agreements will be the first resolutions reached with pharmacy chains and will equip communities across the country with the much-needed tools to fight back against this epidemic and bring about tangible, positive change,” lawyers for local governments said in a statement. “In addition to payments totaling billions of dollars, these companies have committed to making significant improvements to their dispensing practices to help reduce addiction moving forward.”
The proposed pacts bring a nationwide tally of finalized and completed settlements between companies and governments to more than $50 billion.
“One by one, we are holding every player in the addiction industry accountable for the millions of lives lost or devastated by the opioid epidemic,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in a statement. “The companies that helped to create and fuel this crisis must commit to changing their businesses practices, and to providing the resources needed for treatment, prevention and recovery.”
Most of the nation’s opioid overdose deaths initially involved prescription drugs. As governments, doctors and companies took steps to make them harder to abuse and obtain, people addicted to them increasingly switched to heroin, which proved more deadly.
In recent years, opioid deaths have soared to record levels around 80,000 a year. Most of those deaths involve illicitly produced version of the powerful lab-made drug fentanyl, which is appearing throughout the U.S. supply of illegal drugs.
The settlements were announced as litigation over the role of pharmacies in the opioid crisis has ramped up. On Tuesday, 18 companies — most of them pharmacy-related — submitted reports to a judge overseeing opioid litigation detailing where they face lawsuits.
Only a handful of opioid settlements have had bigger dollar figures than the CVS plan. Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson this year finalized a combined settlement worth $21 billion and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson finalized a $5 billion deal.
Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, and members of the Sackler family who own the company have a proposed settlement that would involve up to $6 billion in cash, plus the value of the company, which would be turned into a new entity with its profits used to combat the epidemic. That plan has been put on hold by a court.
Associated Press writer Tom Murphy in Indianapolis contributed to this report.
Chris Smalling tipped for England call-up as World Cup ‘wildcard’ as Gabby Agbonlahor backs Roma defender hailed by Jose Mourinho as ‘perfect’ for back three
Gabby Agbonlahor has revealed her wildcard for England’s World Cup squad will be former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling.
With just eight days left until Gareth Southgate announces his 26-man squad for this winter’s competition in Qatar, there is still plenty of competition for places.
But there is one player Agbonlahor has met in his career with Aston Villa who he believes should be in the game with a cry of making the 2022 World Cup squad.
When asked who his wildcard would be for a Three Lions call-up on Wednesday’s talkSPORT Breakfast, Agbonlahor said: “The one for me is Chris Smalling.
“In exceptional form at Roma, another who is a top defender. Yes, he’s not exceptional on the ball, Chris Smalling, never was, never will be.
“But he’s got that speed, he’s got that aggressiveness to defend, and he’s doing very well under a defensive-minded coach in Jose Mourinho.”
Smalling’s last major tournament with England was the European Championship in 2016, with his last appearance for the Three Lions coming in the 2-2 draw with Scotland in 2017.
However, Smalling was later dropped by new manager Southgate due to the form of John Stones, Harry Maguire and Eric Dier.
In response, the former Man United centre-back was surprised and said he was “as good as a defender as anyone”.
Fast forward five years, and the 32-year-old is in his third full season with Roma, scoring three goals already this term.
He was also named man of the match in the 2022 Europa Conference League Final, which Roma won 1–0.
He has received backing from his boss, Jose Mourinho, who recently messaged Southgate and insisted Smalling “deserved” to go to Qatar.
“[Chris] Little ? He was taught to play in a two-man defense in Manchester, but now he has the perfect insight to play in a three-man backline,” Mourinho said.
“If I was the coach of a national team, I would do anything to have someone like him at my disposal.
“I don’t think it’s any disrespect to Gareth Southgate when I say I’m really sorry for a player who plays at such a high level like Smalling and won’t get the opportunity he deserves.”
And Agbonlahor thinks England could need a player with their pace, especially if Kyle Walker is unavailable, given the kind of talent Southgate’s backline will be up against.
The talkSPORT pundit asked: “If Kyle Walker is struggling, say, who are your centre-halves who have that speed against the right teams?
“[John] Rocks? [Harry] Maguire? They will be overtaken by [Kylian] Mbappé, Neymar, Vinicius Jr.
“I think Chris Smalling would be the one for me.”
How a Heat ‘leap of faith’ from Spoelstra silenced Stephen Curry, Warriors at moment of truth
For Erik Spoelstra, it was a leap of faith. For Jimmy Butler, it was time to take pause. And for Kyle Lowry, it was as simple as the rule book.
Two weeks into the season, the Miami Heat may already have achieved their most significant coach’s challenge of 2022-23, based on what transpired with 1:39 left in Tuesday night’s 116-109 victory over the Golden State Warriors at FTX Arena.
At that moment, after Butler appeared to deflect a Stephen Curry 3-point attempt, referee Lauren Holtkamp sounded her whistle for a three-shot foul against Butler on a Curry 3-point attempt, with the Heat up 112-109 at the time.
In the wake of the whistle, Spoelstra turned to his coaching staff behind the bench and asked about the potential for a challenge, limited to one per game, regardless of the ruling. It also would cost one of his two remaining timeouts if unsuccessful.
There was no defining angle in that immediate moment, according to his staff.
But there was Butler twirling his finger in the motion required of a coach to request replay. There also was Lowry smiling a knowing smile.
“It wasn’t a deep conviction, but I trusted Jimmy,” said Spoelstra, who had made clear in a close loss to the Toronto Raptors a week earlier how much he values those final two timeouts. “You’ve obviously been through this a lot of different times and you have to earn a level of truth with guys. Jimmy usually doesn’t look over to the bench and give me the signal.
“I always laughed when people are like telling me to challenge something in the first quarter. And really, at that point, it could be a very big momentum swing. So he and Kyle both looked over.”
Still unsure, Spoelstra decided to go for it.
“I was waiting to see from the bench, but couldn’t really tell,” Spoelstra said. “So just kind of went on a leap of faith. And fortunately, it turned out for us.”
After crew chief Bill Kennedy conferred with the game’s two other officials by the video monitor at the scorers’ table, he returned a ruling in the Heat’s favor. Because center Bam Adebayo immediately grabbed the ball out of the air after the whistle for Butler’s deflection, the Heat were awarded possession.
In previous seasons, such a call would have instead led to a jump ball by the Warriors’ basket.
According to the NBA’s officiating Twitter account, “Successful challenge, call overturned due to clear + conclusive evidence of no foul (Butler made contact w/ ball + then made incidental “high five” contact w/ Curry), MIA ball due to imminent possession.”
It was a ruling that did not sit well with Curry.
“It was an awful call,” he said afterward with a smile of resignation. “What did you think I was going to say? I was walking to the free-throw line, thinking I was going to get three free throws and even the score with a minute and some change left.”
But he also believed there was more than incidental “high-five” contact.
“It was a tough one,” he said. “I clearly felt a lot of contact. I don’t know what they saw besides the high-five contact they talked about. But you got to be allowed to finish your motion. That’s what I felt like.
“Especially when you slow it down to slo-mo, it’s pretty clear there was a lot of contact. But what do I know about calls?”
A .909 career foul shooter and at .932 from the line this season, Curry likely would have tied it.
Instead, from that stage, Golden State’s Klay Thompson would miss a pair of potential game-tying 3-pointers before Butler converted a crucial 15-foot jumper with 9.5 seconds to play to give the Heat a 114-109 lead.
Butler said he thought it was worth challenging, convinced by Lowry that the case for reversal was on solid ground.
“I mean, I don’t know all the rules. Kyle does,” Butler said, before the Heat turned their attention to Wednesday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings at FTX Arena. “I know I hit the ball first. And then, yeah, a little bit of hand after the follow through. So I told Spo and, ‘Hey, look man, I think you should challenge and I did hit the ball first.’
“And then Kyle was like, ‘Did you hit the ball first?’ And, ‘Yes, I hit the ball first, Kyle.’ And Kyle was like, ‘I know the rules. It’s our ball.’ “
ECB steps up pressure on banks to deal with climate risks – POLITICO
The European Central Bank stepped up pressure on eurozone banks on Wednesday to tackle climate change risks by threatening to impose sanctions on latecomers.
In a thematic review of banking practices, looking at 186 banks with total assets of €25 trillion, the EU’s top banking supervisor said lenders were still mostly taking a “wait-and-see approach” to identifying and managing climate risks.
The ECB has therefore set a series of intermediate targets in 2023 before a final deadline for banks to fully meet its expectations at the end of 2024.
“Deadlines will be closely monitored and, if necessary, enforcement action will be taken,” Frank Elderson, vice-chairman of the ECB’s supervisory board, said in a blog post.
The Dutchman, who led the charge on climate change at the ECB, said banks still fail to ‘grasp the full scale’ of climate and environmental risks, adding that real changes in income ‘remain rare’ .
According to the ECB’s timetable, banks will have to categorize climate risks and assess the impact on their activities by March 2023 at the latest. By the end of 2023, lenders must include climate risks in their governance, strategy and risk management.
While banks have put in place basic practices and made progress, the ECB said they still lack more sophisticated methodologies and granular information, which means almost all lenders have “blind spots”. .
The ECB is mainly asking banks for qualitative changes rather than imposing capital charges. Still, a small number of lenders will see an impact in the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) this year, which has an impact on capital.
Wheat prices fall as Russia returns to Ukraine grain deal – RT Business News
Moscow has announced it has resumed its participation in the deal which was suspended after an attack on a Russian port last week
Wheat futures fell more than 6% on Wednesday after the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the country had resumed its participation in the deal to export grain from Ukraine via the Black Sea.
The value of December wheat futures on the Chicago Stock Exchange fell 6.32% to $8.45 a bushel at 1000 GMT. The rally then died down, but wheat was still down 5.5% for the day at $8.53 a bushel around noon, according to trade data.
Corn futures were also down 2.4% at $6.80 a bushel, as were oat futures, down 2.61% at $3.89 a bushel.
The grain agreement, brokered by the UN and Turkey, was signed in July. It was supposed to help unblock agricultural exports via the Black Sea from Russia and Ukraine, which have been blocked due to the military conflict between the two states.
Moscow suspended its participation in the deal last week after the Russian military accused Ukraine of using the grain corridor to attack the Russian port of Sevastopol. The move led to a spike in grain prices, with wheat jumping nearly 8% when markets opened on Monday.
However, Moscow agreed to reverse the suspension earlier on Wednesday after Kyiv presented it with written guarantees that it would not use the corridor for military purposes.
Russia resumes participation in the grain agreement – Ministry of Defense
“It was possible to obtain the necessary written guarantees from Ukraine not to use the humanitarian corridor and Ukrainian ports designated for the export of agricultural products for combat operations against Russia“, said the Ministry of Defense in a press release.
Ranking voting spice up the race
OAKLAND — Can’t pick just one candidate from the 10 vying to be the city’s next mayor after Libby Schaaf leaves? This year, you can wink at half of them.
The ranked-choice electoral system (also known as instant trickle-down) allows voters to rank their preferred candidates instead of choosing just one. This gives voters many more choices to make, but allows them to have their voices heard even if their preferred candidate does not win.
It also eliminates the need for primary elections and does away with costly run-off campaigns.
This year, Alameda County began allowing voters in cities that elect their leaders through the ranked-choice format to nominate up to five candidates, instead of three. Oakland, San Francisco, Berkeley, San Leandro and Albany have all passed runoff elections.
In Oakland’s crowded mayoral race, candidates tried to capitalize on the format. Last week, council members Loren Taylor and Treva Reid urged their respective supporters to rank them first and second choice, whichever voters prefer.
By forging such an open alliance, the two could support each other against a pair of competitors – council member Sheng Thao and political veteran Ignacio De La Fuente – who outside committees have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars helping them with. to get elected.
“Explicit cross-approval is a strategy” to get more votes, said Rob Richie, CEO of FairVote, an advocacy group that promotes the format. “But the general good strategy is to establish common ground with people who might not support them as their first choice.”
The instant trickle system kicks in if no candidate wins more than 50% of the votes for first place. In this case, the candidate with the fewest first place votes is eliminated and voters who chose the eliminated candidate will have their votes transferred to their second choice. Round by round, the candidates with the lowest vote totals are eliminated, and the runners-up votes on those ballots are transferred to their other ranked choices, until a clear winner emerges with a majority vote share.
So even if a voter’s first choice is eliminated, their other choices can help decide the election.
In addition to the Oakland mayoral election, the format will apply to the District 4 City Council race, in which four candidates are running, as well as three-candidate races for three District Council seats. Oakland Unified School.
In other cities and counties where a voter can choose only one candidate, a larger group could rely on runoff races between the first two voters if no one immediately wins a clear majority.
Proponents of ranked choice say it helps combat negative campaigning because candidates are incentivized not to alienate their opponents’ support bases.
“If you think about it, before, these (mayoral) candidates would try to figure out who would make the top two, and they would savagely attack each other,” said Steven Hill, principal analyst at FairVote. “Everyone would be more calculated… now they want their opponents’ supporters to see them as a backup pick.”
Oakland first implemented ranked ballots in the 2010 mayoral election, and it proved to be breakthrough. Oakland councilman Jean Quan defeated former state senator Don Perata in the final round garnering enough votes for second and third place to overcome Perata’s initial nine-point advantage in the first. round.
The counting process lasted several days and confusion among voters over who actually won dampened the momentum for preferential-choice elections to be adopted elsewhere, political experts said at the time.
And when two of San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s 2018 opponents teamed up against her in a hotly contested race, some voters argued that strategic alliances could do politics more harm than good.
Earlier this year, the San Jose City Council rejected a recommendation to start running instant run-off elections, with Vice Mayor Chappie Jones calling the system “too complicated.”
But those cases haven’t stopped a growing number of cities — now more than 50 nationwide — from adopting the format. A bill banning ranked choice went nowhere quickly in the state legislature after a Long Beach Assemblyman proposed it earlier this year, prompting Schaaf and the Berkeley mayor , Jesse Arreguin, to oppose it.
Next week’s election will give voters in Portland, Seattle and several counties between Oregon and Washington state the chance to decide whether ranked choice is a good idea in their cities.
Meanwhile, in Oakland, the candidates are finding a more personal touch could be key to making a splash next Tuesday.
“It’s not so much about ‘I’ve seen this person’s name 500 times,’” Richie said. “It’s more about voters having some respect for a candidate: ‘Did they show up somewhere, did one of their own knock on their door and have a good conversation with me? Will they listen to me? It makes a difference.
