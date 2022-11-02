News
Danish Football Association to donate money per goal to migrant workers in Qatar in November as statement condemns ‘reprehensible rights abuses’ ahead of World Cup
The Danish Football Association has announced that it will donate money for every goal scored in November to migrant workers in Qatar.
Goals scored in men’s and women’s professional and non-professional matches in Denmark will be donated 10 crowns (approximately £1.16). 55,000 goals were scored in the same period last year.
The money will be sent to Building and Workers’ International (BWI), the construction industry workers’ union, and it has been agreed that their donation will go directly to improving the conditions of migrant workers in the Qatar after the World Cup.
A statement from the Danish FA, the DBU, read: “We are looking forward to the World Championships and supporting the men’s national team, which represents Denmark.
“However, we remain skeptical of the reprehensible rights violations that some migrant workers in Qatar have suffered.
“Therefore, on behalf of all of Danish football, we would like to provide funds to migrant workers, so that more people can benefit from better conditions in the future.”
Danish union leader Gunde Odgaard added: “Migrant workers in Qatar are going through a difficult time.
“DBU’s initiative will help maintain focus on the conditions of migrant workers. At BWI, we want to make sure the money is used where migrant workers in Qatar struggle the most.
DIRECT
Liverpool 2-0 Napoli LIVE REACTION: Nunez helps Reds end Napoli’s unbeaten streak
chance
England provisional squad rumored to include Brighton, Newcastle and Palace stars
revenge
Arsenal outcasts turned Marseille stars could knock Spurs out of the Champions League
bye
Neville quits as Salford chief executive with ex-Man United team-mate to succeed him
REACTION
Jordan says a ‘mouth full of kangaroos is the best place’ for Hancock
honest
Besiktas boss admits Dele Alli has been ‘below expectations’ on loan from Everton
Denmark had already shown their anger over the treatment of workers at the World Cup by releasing a group of “mitigated” kits for the tournament.
The red, white and black bands made by Hummel featured no noticeable stylization, with Denmark’s badge and brand logo disguised in the same color of each shirt.
A statement read: “We do not wish to be visible at a tournament which has claimed the lives of thousands of people. We support the Danish national team until the end, but that’s not the same as supporting Qatar as the host country.
“Black. The color of mourning. The perfect color for Denmark’s third kit for this year’s World Cup.
“Although we support the Danish national team until the end, this should not be confused with supporting a tournament that has claimed thousands of lives.
“We want to make a statement about Qatar’s human rights record and its treatment of the migrant workers who built the World Cup stadiums in the country.”
In February 2021, a Guardian report claimed that 6,500 workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had died working in stadiums in Qatar.
The BBC has since reported that several foreign workers protesting over unpaid wages have been expelled from the country.
The tournament kicks off on November 20, with England captain Harry Kane and six other skippers wearing rainbow-colored armbands to protest against Qatar’s anti-gay laws.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Machine Gun Kelly Snort Cocaine Off Megan Fox’s B***s As Part Of Their Halloween Concept And It Is The Dumbest Sh-t This Year
Okay, so the purpose of Halloween in ancient times was to dress in costumes, lit bonfires, gather as a family, and ward off ghosts. Now that we are certain, no ghosts or spirits are attacking us, can we ban it already? CUZ presently, Halloween is a for some wh-res or weird people to display some… Read More »Machine Gun Kelly Snort Cocaine Off Megan Fox’s B***s As Part Of Their Halloween Concept And It Is The Dumbest Sh-t This Year
The post Machine Gun Kelly Snort Cocaine Off Megan Fox’s B***s As Part Of Their Halloween Concept And It Is The Dumbest Sh-t This Year appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Magic guard Jalen Suggs returns from ankle injury at Thunder
Orlando Magic second-year guard Jalen Suggs returned from his ankle injury Tuesday against the Thunder in Oklahoma City.
Suggs, who was upgraded to questionable on the team’s Monday evening injury report after being sidelined for the last five games, was upgraded to available before tipoff after being a game-time decision.
He came off the bench, with the jumbo lineup of Franz Wagner, Terrence Ross, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr. starting for the third consecutive game.
Tuesday was Suggs’ first game since spraining his right ankle on a drive to the basket during the third quarter of the Magic’s loss to the Hawks on Oct. 21 in Atlanta. He also landed awkwardly on his right leg after being fouled on the drive.
Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery) and Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined.
Second-year guard Josh Giddey (sprained right ankle) and Chet Holmgren (right foot surgery — out for season), the No. 2 pick in June’s draft, were sidelined for the Thunder.
Suggs played in the Magic’s first two games. He scored 21 points (8-of-11 shooting, 4 of 6 on 3s) in 25 minutes before fouling out in the fourth quarter of the regular-season-opening loss to the Detroit Pistons and had 3 points (1-of-5 shooting) and 3 steals in 16 minutes against the Hawks before injuring his ankle.
Before the ankle injury, Suggs wasn’t too far removed from a left knee injury — a capsule sprain and bone bruise — he suffered during the Magic’s preseason win over the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 7. He missed the final two preseason games but was cleared for the regular-season opener.
“It says a lot about our performance staff, what they’re pushing him to do and the way he’s willing to continue to work,” coach Jamahl Mosley said pregame about Suggs coming back from his injuries quickly. “Maybe it’s some of the football stuff that he can bounce off those injuries early.”
Suggs, the No. 5 pick in 2021, had an up-and-down rookie season in part because of injuries that limited him to 48 games.
He was sidelined for 20 games from early December through mid-January after fracturing his right thumb and dealt with injuries to his right ankle that sidelined him for 13 of the final 18 games.
Suggs had surgery to address a stress fracture in his right ankle — the same one he injured 1 ½ weeks ago — early in the offseason, limiting his participation in basketball activities over the summer.
Magic partner with PureCycle
The Magic are partnering with PureCycle Technologies to help “divert plastic waste from being landfilled or flowing into Central Florida waterways,” the team said in a statement.
Through the partnership, the Magic will become the first NBA team to implement PureCycle’s “PureZero waste” program, a plastic waste recycling program geared toward stadiums and entertainment venues.
The partnership with PureCycle, an Orlando-based company, will aim to reduce the amount of plastic waste this season by implementing “an innovative sustainability plan” for Amway Center.
As part of their partnership, staff members from the two organizations are also teaming up to clean up the Parramore neighborhood Wednesday morning.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Tata group responds to Nitin Gadkari’s Nagpur pitch
Mumbai:
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has responded to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s letter asking for more investment in his hometown of Nagpur from the conglomerate.
“Our teams will certainly be in contact with Vidarbha Economic Development Council (VEDC) members as we assess new investment opportunities in the (Tata) group,” Chandrasekaran wrote in Gadkari on October 19.
This was in response to a letter from Gadkari to him written on October 7, which was made public on October 29, after Maharashtra lost another mega project to neighboring Gujarat.
Gadkari had said Tata Group companies engaged in businesses such as steel, automotive, consumer products, IT services, aviation can choose to invest in Nagpur, citing strengths such as the infrastructure, land availability and connectivity in his hometown.
Gadkari said there are more than 3,000 acres of land in the SEZ and non-SEZ area of Multimodal International Airport Nagpur (MIHAN), and added that many businesses have already settled in the vicinity.
Chandrasekaran responded by saying that he had gone through the information in the letter on the various business opportunities in Nagpur for the Tata Group and also noted the availability of SEZ and non-SEZ land.
Gadkari had written the letter following his meeting with VEDC and presented it as a think tank that would like to meet representatives of the Tata group.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
Gujarat Bridge Collapse Tragedy: Where’s the Political Responsibility?
ndtv
News
Nick Cannon Leaves His Numerous Baby Mamas At Home And Parties With His Ex-girlfriend, Jessica White, In A Strip Club
Father of 10 Nick Cannon with several unborn babies on the way, hits the strip club over the weekend for a Halloween celebration. Interestingly, Nick left all his 8 baby mamas at home and stepped out with his ex-girlfriend Muse Jessica White. And I am uncomfortable with that. Nick being Nick, Jessica may be in… Read More »Nick Cannon Leaves His Numerous Baby Mamas At Home And Parties With His Ex-girlfriend, Jessica White, In A Strip Club
The post Nick Cannon Leaves His Numerous Baby Mamas At Home And Parties With His Ex-girlfriend, Jessica White, In A Strip Club appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Jets traded Jacob Martin to add flexibility according to GM Joe Douglas
Hours before Tuesday’s trading deadline, the Jets made a trade.
But it didn’t involve Elijah Moore or Denzel Mims.
Gang Green traded defensive end Jacob Martin and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick. Martin signed a three-year, $13.5 million contract last offseason with six million guaranteed.
Last week, the Jets did make a move as they traded a conditional sixth-round pick to the Jaguars for running back James Robinson. They needed to add a running back after Breece Hall tore his ACL against the Broncos.
Martin’s trade will provide the Jets with some cap room this year and the team will save five million dollars, according to Spotrac. The move also relieves a bit of a log jam on the Jets defensive line.
In eight games this season, Martin has eight tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Rookie Jermaine Johnson has missed the last three weeks due to an ankle injury. But he will likely return this weekend in time for the game against the Bills. With Bryce Huff receiving more playing time, Martin became expendable as the Broncos needed depth on their defensive line after a trade they made earlier in the day.
“Tough to say goodbye to Jacob because he came in here and did everything the right way,” Jets general manager Joe Douglas said. “Ultimately, felt it was good value for us with the depth that we have in the DL room.
“It was an opportunity to add some flexibility moving forward with a higher draft pick and get some of these guys a few more reps.”
Moore and Mims both requested trades at different times throughout the season. Moore’s request came two weeks ago after he was sent home following a reported verbal disagreement with Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. But the Jets said on multiple occasions that they had zero plans to trade the receiver.
He was later made inactive for the Jets game against the Broncos on Oct. 23. While Moore played last Sunday in the 22-17 loss to the Patriots, he only participated in 10 snaps. He also said he wasn’t sure about his chemistry with starting quarterback Zach Wilson because he doesn’t get the ball.
“We love Elijah,” Douglas said. “We all stood on the table to take him high in the second round last year and we think the world of him.
“Obviously, we are a football family. Anytime there’s an issue, we like to handle that in-house. I was able to have a good one-on-one conversation with Elijah and we think the world of him.
“We think he has a bright future as a New York Jet.”
While they didn’t provide their fans with much excitement before Tuesday’s trade deadline, two of the Jets rivals certainly made moves to improve their roster.
The Broncos traded edge rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds. The Dolphins also added 49ers running back Jeff Wilson for a fifth-round selection.
The Jets also watched the Bills make a significant trade as they acquired Colts running back Nyheim Hines for running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick.
At 5-3, the Jets would currently be in the playoffs if it started today. This is a change from previous seasons when the team was already out of the postseason race at the start of November.
The Jets have a huge game Sunday against the Bills (6-1), who have the best record in the AFC. Then after its bye week, Gang Green will play at New England, who just defeated them 22-17 last Sunday.
Douglas is enjoying the Jets success, but he says their job is far from complete.
“In a perfect world, we are 8-0,” Douglas said. “We have a lot to work on.
“Obviously, 5-3 is better than 3-5, but we haven’t accomplished any of our goals. We have a big division game this week at home and we know the crowd is going to be wild and crazy like it was last week.
“We know the task at hand and that’s the focus.”
()
News
Ordered to censor Russian media, the Rumble platform deactivates its access in France – RT in French
The Rumble video uploading platform suspended its access in France on November 1.
Its CEO Chris Pavlovki tweeted that the French government had asked Rumble to “block Russian news sources”. Refusing to give in, the platform retaliated by completely disabling its access for France.
“We will challenge the legality of this request [du gouvernement français]” he added. “Users whose views are unpopular are free to access our platform on the same terms as our millions of other users,” the platform statement said.
The French Government has demanded that Rumble (@rumblevideo) block Russian news sources. Like @elonmuskI won’t move our goal posts for any foreign government.
Rumble will turn off France entirely (France isn’t material to us) and we will challenge the legality of this demand.
— Chris Pavlovski (@chrispavlovski) November 1, 2022
Chris Pavlovski also indicated that France was not “essential” for them, representing less than 1% of its users. “The French people, however, will lose access to a wide range of Rumble content because of the demands of this government,” the company’s statement said. “We hope that the French government will reconsider its decision so that we can soon restore our access”, concludes this one.
Pavlovski also claimed an “absolutist vision of freedom of expression”, but also an affiliation with Elon Musk, the new boss of Twitter. The latter had indeed refused in March 2022 to block the same Russian sources of information from Starlink, contrary to the request “of certain governments”.
Founded in 2013, Rumble had 78 million users in 2022.
RT All Fr Trans
Danish Football Association to donate money per goal to migrant workers in Qatar in November as statement condemns ‘reprehensible rights abuses’ ahead of World Cup
Machine Gun Kelly Snort Cocaine Off Megan Fox’s B***s As Part Of Their Halloween Concept And It Is The Dumbest Sh-t This Year
Bitcoin Price At Risk Of Further Squeeze, BTC Bulls Defend $20K
Magic guard Jalen Suggs returns from ankle injury at Thunder
Tata group responds to Nitin Gadkari’s Nagpur pitch
Nick Cannon Leaves His Numerous Baby Mamas At Home And Parties With His Ex-girlfriend, Jessica White, In A Strip Club
AMTD Group to Add International Fashion Brand VIVIENNE TAM to Its Portfolio After Acquisition of L’Officiel Inc SAS
Jets traded Jacob Martin to add flexibility according to GM Joe Douglas
Ordered to censor Russian media, the Rumble platform deactivates its access in France – RT in French
Kylie Jenner Shares All-White Matching Halloween Costume Of Her Cheating Baby Daddy, Travis Scott, And Their 2 Kids
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News6 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches