Danish Football Association to donate money per goal to migrant workers in Qatar in November as statement condemns ‘reprehensible rights abuses’ ahead of World Cup

The Danish Football Association has announced that it will donate money for every goal scored in November to migrant workers in Qatar.

Goals scored in men’s and women’s professional and non-professional matches in Denmark will be donated 10 crowns (approximately £1.16). 55,000 goals were scored in the same period last year.

Getty Denmark continues to push to support workers in Qatar

The money will be sent to Building and Workers’ International (BWI), the construction industry workers’ union, and it has been agreed that their donation will go directly to improving the conditions of migrant workers in the Qatar after the World Cup.

A statement from the Danish FA, the DBU, read: “We are looking forward to the World Championships and supporting the men’s national team, which represents Denmark.

“However, we remain skeptical of the reprehensible rights violations that some migrant workers in Qatar have suffered.

“Therefore, on behalf of all of Danish football, we would like to provide funds to migrant workers, so that more people can benefit from better conditions in the future.”

Danish union leader Gunde Odgaard added: “Migrant workers in Qatar are going through a difficult time.

“DBU’s initiative will help maintain focus on the conditions of migrant workers. At BWI, we want to make sure the money is used where migrant workers in Qatar struggle the most.

AFP The Guardian reported in February 2021 6,500 migrant worker deaths in Qatar

Denmark had already shown their anger over the treatment of workers at the World Cup by releasing a group of “mitigated” kits for the tournament.

The red, white and black bands made by Hummel featured no noticeable stylization, with Denmark’s badge and brand logo disguised in the same color of each shirt.

A statement read: “We do not wish to be visible at a tournament which has claimed the lives of thousands of people. We support the Danish national team until the end, but that’s not the same as supporting Qatar as the host country.

“Black. The color of mourning. The perfect color for Denmark’s third kit for this year’s World Cup.

Instagram @hummelsports The Danish national team’s kit supplier has made its stance clear on Qatar as hosts

“Although we support the Danish national team until the end, this should not be confused with supporting a tournament that has claimed thousands of lives.

“We want to make a statement about Qatar’s human rights record and its treatment of the migrant workers who built the World Cup stadiums in the country.”

In February 2021, a Guardian report claimed that 6,500 workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had died working in stadiums in Qatar.

The BBC has since reported that several foreign workers protesting over unpaid wages have been expelled from the country.

The tournament kicks off on November 20, with England captain Harry Kane and six other skippers wearing rainbow-colored armbands to protest against Qatar’s anti-gay laws.