CAIRO — Egypt’s foreign minister on Wednesday urged world leaders and negotiators to deliver on pledges made earlier to tackle climate change ahead of this month’s UN summit.
David Duchovny and Rosemarie DeWitt take on awful people roles in ‘The Estate’ – Orange County Register
David Duchovny and Rosemarie DeWitt play cousins who are completely, utterly awful people in the new black comedy “The Estate.”
But then every major character in “The Estate,” which also stars Toni Collette, Anna Faris and Kathleen Turner, is equally terrible. And that’s what DeWitt and Duchovny say made it so much fun to do.
“It was super fun and rewarding,” DeWitt says. “And weirdly, it’s not a lot of work up front because the characters don’t change. They start off horribly and they stay horribly.
“So you can tap into all of those parts of yourself, like the revenge fantasy,” she says. “Anything you have that you don’t like about yourself, you can put it all into the character.”
Duchovny agreed, saying it was oddly invigorating to play a character with no limits — for better or for worse (and almost always for worse).
“I think playing a character who doesn’t apologize is a gift,” says Duchovny. “In real life and in dramas, we spend our lives apologizing for the things we want, which we are either ashamed or afraid to say out loud.
“You get a character like Richard who just says these things out loud and says them without any kind of sense that it’s embarrassing or humiliating or wrong,” he says. “And it’s kind of like having a superpower, you know, being on a set like that.”
In “The Estate”, Kathleen Turner plays Aunt Hilda, a very wealthy, very mean and very lonely woman. When the news that she is dying surfaces, her nephew and nieces rush to her St. Charles Avenue mansion in New Orleans to ingratiate themselves to her and, hopefully, in her will. .
Toni Collette and Anna Faris play sisters Macey and Savanna, who see Aunt Hilda’s estate as a chance to save the family restaurant in a run-down part of town. DeWitt plays Beatrice, a woman whose smile hides a desperate will to do anything to get Hilda’s money.
Duchovny is Richard, though he announces he now prefers Dick, who, though gloomy in almost every way, had the foresight to keep in touch with Aunt Hilda via phone calls and texts, and is in the lead. to grab the domain until it does. don’t mess things up.
Spoiler alert: All of them spoil things in terrible, ridiculous, awful and hilarious ways.
Casting Chemistry
Many in the cast — which includes Ron Livingston, DeWitt’s real-life husband, as her hapless movie husband James — had worked together in the past.
Duchovny had cast Kathleen Turner in her Showtime series “Californication.” DeWitt co-starred with Toni Collette on the same network’s “United States of Tara.”
Duchovny had worked with Collette in the 2004 comedy “Connie and Carla,” but he and DeWitt had never collaborated, and some, like Keyla Monterroso Mejia who plays Ellen, Macey and Savanna’s younger half-sister, were new to everybody.
“I don’t know, the chemistry just isn’t an issue for me,” DeWitt said of how the cast quickly came together over the month on location in New Orleans. “It’s just a really generous experience when everyone sort of comes in. It’s almost like summer camp, or a repertory theater or something where everyone rolls up their sleeves and says, ‘We don’t. don’t have much time, we’re just gonna do this.
“Rather than, say, like a big-budget comedy where people are really invested in their funny side,” she says. “Where the jokes land. It’s a bit the opposite. It’s literally like vaudeville or something in the best way.
For Duchovny, the cast’s different backgrounds or performance styles blended together like disparate ingredients in a memorable gumbo.
“I think for me to do a movie like this with these very different types of performers, they’re all good,” he says. “And everyone has their own type of medium and their own type of vibe that they bring to the stage, or you know, their own type of comedy that they bring to the stage.
“I really like this discovery of, ‘OK, here’s a new person I haven’t worked with,’” Duchovny says. “Here is Rosemarie and we are making a scene. I’m gonna get to know her comically now, and that’s cool. And now we try to throw the ball together, you know, although maybe we don’t work in exactly the same way.
“Keyla, exactly the same way,” Duchovny says. “Like, weird stuff coming my way. Like, Oh my God, it’s off the wall. But I love this. It’s just cool to see everyone’s freak flag in this comical sense. You know, like, they can fly a little bit because you’re doing a comedy, and you just go for it.
make bad choices
In a story where everyone makes wildly inappropriate choices, DeWitt as Beatrice probably does the worst. Duchovny as Dick repeatedly tries to hook up with Collette’s Macey – no good, Dick! – but Beatrice asks her husband James to seduce the dying Aunt Hilda, and honestly, it’s hard to top.
“That part was really fun,” DeWitt says of being able to play a fictional married couple with her real husband. “At the stage of life we are at, family dictates everything. And it’s not my little fiddle, but women, we turn down a lot of roles, work, being moms, dad’s out of town.
“So it was a great package to say if we brought the whole family to New Orleans for a month and they went to school for a month,” she says. It was the easy sell, I think for Ron. He is also a very big supporter and one of my fans. As if he wanted me to be happy. He wants to show up and make that part funny and make him funny.
Even when the role she’s playing requires her to be so, so mean too — something DeWitt admits wasn’t exactly easy for her.
“It almost kills me to see him being so emasculated,” DeWitt says. “How I hate that. I’m like, ‘Never do that role again. And don’t ever let me talk to you like that. You know, because he’s my beloved. I love him so much.
Kathleen Turner steals most of the scenes she appears in, in a role that, like the sex-crazed talent agency owner she played in “Californication,” finds her as fearless on screen as ever. said Duchovny.
“She needs to know why this person is doing this,” he says of Turner’s on-set process. “You know, she just won’t. While I’m a bit cheeky and would do anything for a laugh. But she will ask, “What is the reality behind all this?” And once she understands that her commitment is there.
“Kathleen is so present in the scenes that – not that you would want to miss a beat – but you couldn’t with her,” DeWitt says. “She’s right there and she cares so much. You know when you say she’s had this long, amazing career, and you’d think she could just say, “I’ve got this amazing voice, I know how to do it.”
“But she doesn’t,” DeWitt says. “She finds you fully in the scene every time. And if something was wrong, she’d say, ‘We should do it again. ‘Cause you know if it’s her or me or David, whatever, she just wants to get back in there, and she wants it to sing.
“And that’s the most exciting part of the game,” she said.
“There was also something very childish about her about it,” adds Duchovny. “She was like a big baby in a way (like Aunt Hilda). I just wanted his needs met. And there was something very, very vulnerable and quite honest about it.
another sensibility
“The Estate” was written and directed by English filmmaker Dean Craig, whose British sensibilities fully embraced his characters’ bad behavior, Duchovny says.
“I think as Americans we’re scared right now to cross borders,” Duchovny says. ” With reason. I mean, we’re living in a political moment where we’re all hyper aware of these things. And we don’t know what comedy can do, or what comedy should be allowed to do.
“And I think the Brits, even though they’re having the same global moment that we are, I think they’re looking over their shoulders a little less than we are,” he says.
As for why we love watching people misbehave on screen, Duchovny likens it to why we love breaking taboos on holidays like Halloween.
“It’s the king who falls on his ass, and the king has no clothes,” he said. “That’s comedy and life. So Halloween is all about you know, ghosts and you know, evil things that come to walk the earth, and comedy is about upending moral structures.
“We laugh because we are shocked,” he says.
“Feelings are hurt, relationships are ruined, but there’s something so delicious about seeing people be the worst versions of themselves,” DeWitt says. “And then you feel good at the end of the film, right?
California Daily Newspapers
Egypt calls for keeping promises at climate conference
The Paris Agreement aims to prevent global temperatures from rising another degree Celsius (1.8 Fahrenheit) by 2100, a key demand of poor countries ravaged by rising sea levels and other effects of climate change.
“We aim to restore the ‘big market’ to the center of the Paris Agreement and our collective multilateral climate process,” Shoukry said in a four-page letter to world leaders and delegates attending COP27.
“This year, the picture is less encouraging,” he said, warning of a setback in the delivery of funding pledges to developing countries to step up their efforts to fight climate change.
Shoukry said the summit comes amid difficult challenges, including the failure of the G-20 meeting of industrialized and emerging countries earlier this year to produce an agreement on the environment. He also pointed to the lack of “concrete agreements” to enable financial support to deal with the impacts of climate change at the fall meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.
In recent years, many developing countries and activists have stepped up long-standing calls for the creation of a fund to compensate poor countries for the devastation caused by climate change, caused disproportionately by rich countries due to emissions past.
The appeal was rejected at last year’s summit. Many proponents of the idea, often referred to as “loss and damage”, hope to make progress this month. Their arguments could be reinforced by the symbolic significance of this conference which is being held in Egypt, a developing country in North Africa.
Shoukry called on countries to launch “implementation frameworks” from the UN climate change convention negotiation process.
“COP27 creates a unique opportunity for the world to come together, fix multilateralism, rebuild trust and unite at the highest political levels to fight climate change,” he said.
The conference, dubbed “Africa COP”, focuses on providing financial assistance to poor countries struggling to cope with the impacts of climate change. It is expected to attract more than 45,000 delegates, including President Joe Biden, and more than 100 heads of state and government.
washingtonpost
Former Mets, Yankees hitting coach helping Phillies set World Series records
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies are setting all sorts of records in the World Series. Their hitting coach, Kevin Long, set one of his own as well by reaching the World Series with his fourth team as a coach.
The Phillies are up 2-1 in the series against the Houston Astros in large part because of their homer-happy offense. The team credited Long, the former hitting coach for the Mets and Yankees, as well as the crowd behind them at Citizens Bank Park.
The approach at the plate and the season-long lessons from Long have prepared the Phillies for this moment and the work is paying off. The team believes that home runs and hot hitting are as contagious as the atmosphere in south Philly. Wednesday night in Game 3, they smashed the Astros 7-0 and set a World Series record with five home runs.
Bryce Harper started the game with a two-run bomb in the first inning off of Lance McCullers Jr. and the entire ballpark was shaking.
“Kind of got the offense going and got everybody energized,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said.
There was some speculation that McCullers was tipping his pitches after Harper was seen on camera after his home run communicating something to Alec Bohm in front of the dugout. Bohm then homered to lead off the second and the crowd was right back in it.
“It doesn’t allow the pitcher to get into a rhythm or settle in,” Philadelphia first baseman Rhys Hoskins said. “We’re obviously excited about what’s going on and we feel the energy. You feel like you have 46,000 strong behind you and it gives you a little confidence.”
It was a fireworks show on the game’s biggest stage. They were able to give their fans that show because of improved power production this season.
The Phillies added home-run hitters in Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos last winter to a group that already included established hitters like Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto and up-and-coming hitters like Bohm.
The club already had one of the game’s most elite sluggers in Harper, and the hiring of Long reunited him with his former Washington Nationals coach. This proved to be beneficial while Harper spent much of the season rehabbing from an elbow injury and a thumb injury. He was shut down from playing defense for the rest of the season and still hasn’t been able to play in the outfield in the postseason.
Yet he still has six home runs in the playoffs and he credits Long for helping keep him on the same routine coming back from the injuries.
“Me and Kevin have just stayed the course,” Harper said. “That’s all you can do. You don’t really worry about the regular season when it turns to October. Everybody starts at zero and you get going and stay with the same routine, same mindset. You don’t want to change too much because it’s your routine.”
Long was brought in by former manager Joe Girardi last fall but he already had a familiarity with Thomson, who took over when the former Yankees’ skipper was fired early in the season. The manager knew his track of success and believed his ability to get the most of hitters would benefit everyone from Harper to the last guy on the bench.
“Kevin is one of my best friends,” Thomson said. “He’s a guy that I really rely on, I really trust. He is the best hitting coach I’ve been around, not just mechanically and game-planning, but also the fact that when a player leaves the cage to go into the game, he thinks he can really hit, and that’s who Kevin is. He’s great at making players feel good about themselves. His energy and his positive outlook just reverberates throughout the entire team.”
Long may not have made it to the World Series as a player, but he went as a coach with the Yankees in 2009, the Mets in 2015, the Nationals in 2019 and now with the Phillies. He’s the answer to an obscure baseball trivia question and one of the unsung heroes of Philadelphia’s postseason run.
()
A man dressed as a ‘security guard’ joins the cheerleading squad to show off his dance moves
It’s not every day you see a security guard join a cheerleading squad to entertain the public with their fluid movements on the field. This was however the case recently at Neyland Stadium where a football match was organized between the University of Tennessee against the University of Kentucky. Before the game started, the University of Tennessee dance team took to the floor and were seen performing. However, the crowd was surprised when a person dressed as a security guard suddenly joined the cheerleaders and showed off their dancing skills.
As her dance moves and energy received loud applause from the crowd, a video of the incident also went viral on the internet and was widely shared on social media. “Fans at a Tennessee Volunteers football game were treated to a murderous routine when a ‘security guard’ on the field made some moves with the varsity dance team,” the caption reads .
Watch the video here:
Fans at a Tennessee Volunteers football game were treated to a killer routine when a “security guard” on the field made some moves with the college dance team 🕺🎶 pic.twitter.com/lhUM6a0q5T
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 2, 2022
In the video shared by Now This News, you can see the man identified as Michael Galyean posing as a security guard in front of the cheerleaders, further preventing the public from watching the dance. However, as the man collides with one of the dancers, he is asked to move off the ground.
The man, while taking everyone by surprise, suddenly joins in and starts dancing matching steps with the team.
It is pertinent to note that even though people were quite impressed with his dance moves as the man comes out really clean and groovy, he later finishes his performance in style and still throws his hands up in the air to accept the ‘appreciation.
Many took to the comments section and shared their views.
One user wrote: “It was staged! …just a hunch…still REALLY enjoyed the show!”, while another commented, “Sweet.”
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
Remark on Ashok Gehlot’s ‘discipline’ after Sachin pilot quizzes PM on praise
Jaipur:
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit back after his rival Sachin Pilot appeared to escalate their long-running feud, pointing to the ‘climate of indecision’ in Congress state unity and praise from the prime minister Narendra Modi for his sworn enemy.
Here are the 10 latest developments in this story:
-
Speaking to reporters during a visit to Alwar, Mr Gehlot urged his party leaders to “maintain discipline” and refrain from making irrelevant statements. “[Congress general secretary] KC Venugopal asked not to make a statement. We too want all leaders to maintain discipline,” he said.
-
The chief minister said the party should focus on keeping the government in Rajasthan, which will vote in about 13 months. “Our goal is to repeat the government. We have given good governance and brought so many projects in the state, which has never happened before. We have started working to maintain the state on good governance” , did he declare.
-
Earlier today, in what appeared to be a fresh bid for his takeover as Chief Minister, Mr Pilot said: ‘Now is the time to end the climate of indecision in Rajasthan.’ Quoting Mr. Venugopal, he said that a decision on “the situation in Rajasthan” would be taken soon.
-
In a direct jab at Mr Gehlot, he also said it was “dilchasp“, or interestingly, how Prime Minister Modi praised Mr Gehlot as “Chief Prime Minister” at a government meeting in Rajasthan yesterday. “This (praise) should not be taken lightly. light. Everyone knows what happened after the Prime Minister praised Ghulam Nabi Azad,” he said. Mr Azad recently quit the party.
-
In July 2020, Mr Pilot tried to force a promotion from Deputy Chief Minister by kidnapping around 20 MPs at a resort near Delhi. The message was that unless he was given Mr. Gehlot’s job, he would crash the party. However, his exercise fell through due to the modest support he received.
-
Then, just weeks ago, Mr. Gehlot flexed his own political muscle to prove to Congress that he should not be replaced as chief minister. This possibility arose because Sonia Gandhi urged the 71-year-old to replace her as President of Congress. Mr Gehlot suggested a dual role – chief minister and congress speaker – prompting public rebuke from Rahul Gandhi who cited the party’s “one person, one position” rule.
-
In response, when Congress called a meeting of MPs in Rajasthan to assess whether a new chief minister was needed, Mr Gehlot’s supporters refused to show up, opting instead to meet separately in a session where they insisted that Mr. Gehlot have the right of veto. on his replacement, and that Mr. Pilot must be declared out of the race.
-
Mrs Gandhi met Mr Gehlot a few days later – the delayed meeting was intended to express the displeasure of the “high command” – and he apologized profusely for the actions of his loyalists. At the time, Mr. Pilot would have been assured that his time might finally have come.
-
But there has been no action yet against Mr Gehlot’s team and apparently no progress on plans to give Mr Pilot a chance to lead the Home State.
-
When Congress won Rajasthan in 2018, Mr Pilot was told by the Gandhis that he would share the time of the post of Chief Minister with Mr Gehlot, as his superior, obtaining the first half of the five-term term. year. When Mr Pilot’s revolt failed, he was penalized by being removed from his post as deputy chief minister and chairman of the party’s unit in Rajasthan.
ndtv
Vikings edge rusher Za’Darius Smith named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Edge rusher Za’Darius Smith on Wednesday was named the Vikings’ first NFC Defensive Player of the Week in nearly three years.
Smith was honored after having three sacks in last Sunday’s 34-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. He has 8 1/2 sacks this season, tied with New England’s Matt Judon for the most in the NFL.
Smith became Minnesota’s first Defensive Player of the Week since edge rusher Danielle Hunter in December 2019. The defense fell off in 2020 and 2021 under head coach Mike Zimmer, and he was fired after last season and replaced by Kevin O’Connell.
Under O’Connell, the Vikings, who are 6-1, have had three NFC Player of the Week selections this season. Last month, kicker Greg Joseph and punter Ryan Wright both won awards for Special Teams Player of the Week.
Chatsworth House puts up its 24ft tree TWO MONTHS before Christmas Day
The most beautiful time of the year… already! Chatsworth House puts up its 24ft tree TWO MONTHS before Christmas Day as it prepares to welcome guests to its festive Nordic-inspired experience
- A 17th century stately home in Derbyshire is gearing up for its Nordic-inspired Christmas experience
- Staff were photographed putting up the 24ft Christmas tree, adorned with lavish baubles and fairy lights
- The experience will draw on traditions from Norway, Iceland and Finland in celebrating the natural world
Halloween may only have happened two days ago, but for Christmas enthusiasts, it’s already time to prepare for the festive season, as the staff at Chatsworth House have demonstrated.
Derbyshire estate workers are already hard at work preparing for Christmas Day and were pictured decorating the stately home’s 24ft tree with lights and gold baubles to prepare for its festive season Nordic inspired.
Stunning photos showed the interior of the huge 17th-century house lit up with fairy lights, gold candlesticks and foliage in preparation for December 25.
The 24ft Christmas tree at Chatsworth House is being prepared by staff as the stately home prepares to invite guests to its premises to celebrate Christmas for this year’s Nordic-inspired experience
Norse god Loki (portrayed by an actor) will greet guests as they enter Chatsworth House for his Christmas experience
A Chatsworth House staff member is pictured meticulously filling gold and glass trays with fruit as a ‘banquet table’ is prepared as part of the experiment
Drawing inspiration from Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway, this year’s Christmas decorations theme embraces the traditions of the Nordic countries to celebrate the light and beauty of the natural world – reflected in small lights and foliage.
Photos from the celebrations show an actor in the middle of the Norse paradise playing an instrument as he dresses up as the Norse god, Loki.
Chatsworth House in the Peak District pulls out all the stops for Christmas each year, kicking off the festivities in early November by welcoming guests to the estate for a special festive experience.
This year the experience is called Deep Midwinter: A Norse Christmas at Chatsworth and will bring Norse folklore and traditions to life in its ornate rooms.
The experience will open on November 5 and will be open to the public until January 8, 2023.
The banquet table has been meticulously prepared with gold decorations, while the hall itself is adorned with a pine arch to mimic the forest in keeping with a theme that celebrates natural beauty.
The actor playing the Norse god Loki appears to be playing a wooden pipe at the banquet table, while dressed in traditional clothing
A ladder is needed to decorate the 24ft Christmas tree at Chatsworth House, which has no doubt taken hours to prepare as the stately home prepares to welcome guests
The Chatsworth House staff member carefully places baubles on the Christmas tree, which will welcome guests to the festive experience at the stately home
Guests will be treated to sculpted ‘ice’ walls, wooded hideouts and sparkling pine forests, all decorated with Nordic-inspired designs.
The exhibit will also include a special wishing tree, which gives guests the chance to make a wish and hang it from a branch, in hopes that it will come true.
Some of the relics on display at the exhibition will include centuries-old pieces from the collection of the Devonshire family – which has long celebrated Norse culture.
Items include winter clothing worn by the 11th Duke of Devonshire on his wilderness expeditions, as well as Norse gems and crystals.
As well as the experience itself, visitors can also buy food and gifts at Chatsworth Christmas Market, held on the Derbyshire estate from November 5-23.
dailymail us
