In five key races for governor, Democrats are devoting the bulk of their ads to abortion, seeking to highlight the commitment of their Republican opponents to adopt or preserve the restrictions after the reversal of the Supreme Court decision Roe vs. Wade.
Democratic gubernatorial candidates spend big on abortion ads
The trend echoes diverging party stances on voters in national races, but with added immediacy at the state level, where governors will play a key role in setting up abortion policy by signing or opposing legislation and launching legal challenges to abortion laws.
A Washington Post analysis of data from AdImpact, which tracks TV and digital ad spend, finds that 45% of Democratic candidates and thematic groups TV ad dollars in five states – Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania – was spent on abortion ads. These five states feature competitive gubernatorial races and Republican-led legislatures that could continue to redefine abortion rights depending on which party wins the governorship.
The next two most common issues, education and crime, accounted for 10 and 8 percent of Democrats’ ad spending, respectively. As of Oct. 31, Democratic candidates in the five states have spent more than $41 million on abortion ads, which have aired more than 69,000 times. time. That total represents more than a third of the $94 million spent nationally on abortion rights ads in Governors. general election races.
Democratic campaign officials said polls clearly show that highlighting abortion rights is the best hope of differentiating candidates and getting voters to the polls.
“We knew this would be a big point in our messaging,” said Sam Roecker, senior adviser to Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D). After the Supreme Court decision, “it really highlighted that because we ended up with an abortion law of 1849, which was passed a year after Wisconsin became a state, which shut down all abortion providers”.
The analysis also shows that Republican gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania spent nothing about abortion-related advertising since the start of their election campaigns. On the contrary, the most important issue was crime and criminal justice reform, accounting for 30 percent of expenses. Next come the pandemic and employment, which represent 14.3% and 12.8% of expenditure respectively.
During primary school, before Roe vs. Wade was reversed, however, Republican candidates in these five states collectively spent approximately $1 million on abortion ads that ran nearly 2,800 times. These ads largely highlighted the candidates’ anti-abortion stances.
Republican political strategists say that while abortion rights were a central issue after the Supreme Court’s ruling in June, voters are now more concerned about inflation and public safety.
“There’s been a bit of a chill since the summer on abortion, but what we’re seeing are Democrats pouring gasoline on the fire to keep it going,” Robert said. Coon, a Republican strategist from Arkansas who works on congressional and statewide races. “We have an economy that looks okay in some ways but when you use other measures it doesn’t look so good. And in many areas, crime is a kitchen table problem.
In each of the five states, the outcome of the gubernatorial races could mean the difference between abortion allowed — or banned with few or no exceptions. Democrats are trying to drive home that point to voters.
In Arizona, for example, an Arizona Democratic Party-funded television campaign ad for candidate Katie Hobbs warns that GOP candidate Kari Lake would “not just ban abortion, she would criminalize it.” and “would force pregnancies for rape and incest”.
The Lake campaign did not respond to requests for comment. During the campaign, Lake called people who provide abortion care “executioners.” She also said she would enforce a 1901 Arizona law that criminalizes abortion and provides no exemptions for rape or incest.
In Wisconsin, meanwhile, an Evers ad says a foundation run by the family of Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels is funding a group that works “to outlaw birth control and outlaw abortion, even to save the life of the mother”.
Michels’ campaign did not respond to requests for comment. In interviews and on her campaign website, Michels described a story in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel detailing financial contributions to anti-abortion groups as a “hit” but did not specifically dispute the facts. PolitiFact says Michels once was but is no longer a trustee of the family foundation.
In Georgia, women are told in a TV commercial by Stacey Abrams’ campaign that due to a six-week abortion law signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, they could be ‘investigated and jailed for a miscarriage’ if officials believe it happened. produced due to an abortion procedure.
Kemp’s campaign called the ad a “disgusting lie” and pointed to a PolitiFact review of a similar Abrams campaign ad that determined the claims were “false” – although the article noted that some Legal experts say vague wording in the law could give police discretion to investigate someone who has had a miscarriage or an illegal abortion.
The advertisements highlight the stark differences in abortion rights between the candidates.
In his campaign for governor, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro spent more than $7 million on seven ads that aired a total of 17,697 times during the general election to highlight his active role on the issue, including the filing of an amicus brief in support of the Justice Department’s challenge to a six-week abortion ban in Texas.
His Republican opponent, on the other hand, is the primary sponsor of a bill modeled after this Texas law. State Senator Doug Mastriano pointed out that as governor he would have the authority to sign such a measure. The bill allows no exceptions – including the life of the pregnant person – once a heartbeat is detected in the fetus. “My body, my choice is ridiculous nonsense,” Mastriano said during his campaign. The audio of this statement was used in several Shapiro campaign ads.
Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who sued to block enforcement of a 1931 state abortion ban, spent $605,462 on two abortion ads that aired 2,544 times in the general election. His Republican challenger, Tudor Dixon, who says she will fight to uphold the 91-year-old law, did not run any abortion advertising.
“The decision on abortion rights has now been referred to state capitals, and who your governor is will most likely determine your abortion rights,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, chairman of the Democratic Governors Association.
Democrats say national polls confirm their focus on abortion rights, especially against candidates who do not favor exceptions in the bans. A Marquette Law School national poll in September found that 8% of Americans believe abortion should be illegal in all cases, including 9% of Republicans. The poll also showed that 90% – including 81% of Republicans – said their state should allow a woman to get a legal abortion if she becomes pregnant as a result of rape or incest.
And a September Fox News poll also showed that in Wisconsin, Arizona and Pennsylvania, between 46% and 48% of registered voters were angry at the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. In Georgia, 42% of registered voters were unhappy with the decision. Fox did not pose the question to Michigan voters.
But some Republicans believe the focus on abortion by Democratic gubernatorial candidates is misguided and shows they are out of touch with many voters.
“Moderate and independent voters needed to form winning coalitions in competitive gubernatorial races worry about the collapsing economy, rising crime and cost of living, and the role they play in raising their children,” Republican Governors Association spokeswoman Joanna Rodriguez said. said in a statement. “It may excite the extremes within the Democratic base, but it only further strengthens the belief voters needed to actually win these races that Democrats don’t care about their biggest concerns and have no plan for how. to solve them.”
The GOP’s silence on the airwaves of the campaign on abortion rights in gubernatorial races also reflects the fact that many conservative candidates have softened their message in the general election — particularly on banning unsafe abortion. exception.
In Wisconsin, for example, Michels’ campaign said he still believes there should be no exemptions. However, he recently said that if he was governor and the legislature sent him a bill that maintained the abortion ban but added exceptions for rape and incest, he would sign it.
In Pennsylvania, Mastriano has repeatedly said he doesn’t believe in exceptions once a heartbeat can be detected in the fetus, including if the mother’s life is in danger. But campaign treasurer Lana Orr wrote in an Oct. 26 email to the Post that “Doug is pro-life, but I’m confident he would never endanger the life of the mother. Every life matters. Orr did not respond to a question asking whether Mastriano had changed his position. He made no public statement indicating a reversal and did not amend his abortion bill.
“I think Republicans were caught off guard by how serious the problem was for them, but they tried to correct that by softening their positions and trying to paint Democrats as extreme on the issue,” said Sarah Longwell, a Republican anti-Trump strategist who runs focus groups.
Alice Crites, Scott Clement and Emily Guskin contributed to this report.
Fiji to Manchester, top Chinese diplomat identified as serial offender in violent cases
This handout from The Chaser News taken on October 16, 2022 and given to AFP on October 17 shows an incident involving a fight between a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester (C) and Chinese consulate staff, while a policeman Britain tries to intervene, during a demonstration in front of the consulate in Manchester. AFP
New Delhi: Last month, Chinese diplomats were involved in a fight with a pro-democracy protester from Hong Kong at the Chinese consulate in Manchester in the UK.
Now a report claims that one of the officials involved in the brawl has also been charged with assaulting Taiwanese diplomats in Fiji in 2020.
According ABC Newsthe diplomat is Gao Lianjia.
The storming of the Chinese consulate in Manchester.
Here are the culprits. @trussliz you know what you have to do.
From left to right:
Consul General Zheng Xiyuan
Consul Gao Lianjia
Advisor Chen Wei
Deputy Consul General Fan Yingjie pic.twitter.com/O85LHxaJ5q
— Father Ted Crilly (@TedCrilly666) October 17, 2022
Gao was among two diplomats who allegedly beat up a Taiwanese official outside the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, the capital of Fiji.
The incident happened as Taiwan was celebrating its National Day at the hotel.
As a war of words erupted between China and Taiwan over the incident, Fiji remained silent.
Chinese officials acting like angry little emperors are the new normal. The attack on a Taiwanese diplomat in Fiji last week is just the latest example. We will not fall to their level, we will continue to do what we do.
— 賴清德Lai Ching-te (@ChingteLai) October 22, 2020
The country does not officially recognize Taiwan but maintains friendly relations with the self-governing island.
Taiwan accused China of “violating international norms” while Beijing accused Taiwanese officials of “acting provocatively” against Chinese embassy staff.
🇬🇯 “Taipei Trade Office staff at #Fiji acted provocatively against Chinese embassy staff performing official duties in a public space outside the venue of the function, causing injury and damage to a Chinese diplomat.#China The embassy responded to the alleged assault by a Taiwan official. pic.twitter.com/eLnY4Q8mS3
— Shen Shiwei 沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) October 19, 2020
ABC News said he also viewed a photo “showing Gao at the Suva hotel”.
According ABC News, Gao and the other Chinese diplomat involved in the incident claimed diplomatic immunity to avoid action.
Manchester Brawl
Reports said a fight broke out at the Chinese consulate in Manchester after men wearing masks came out of the mission and attacked Bo Chan, a pro-democracy protester from Hong Kong demonstrating outside the building.
Masked men emerged from the Chinese consulate in Manchester, England, today and dragged a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester into the consulate compound.
There they continued to beat him 5 to 1 as British police watched for at least 30 seconds. pic.twitter.com/zQIQ1DNnER
— Visegrad 24 (@visegrad24) October 18, 2022
Takeoff’s Murder: Video Shows Quavo In Heated Argument Before Shots Fired Leading To The Killing Of Rapper Takeoff
Reports and videos gathered by TGS suggest that, unlike Takeoff and Quavo whose motive was to have fun and maybe make a few dollars at the games, their opponents had different motives and acted stupid and violent at first sight of trouble. A dice game turned violent and within seconds shots were fired, and now,… Read More »Takeoff’s Murder: Video Shows Quavo In Heated Argument Before Shots Fired Leading To The Killing Of Rapper Takeoff
The post Takeoff’s Murder: Video Shows Quavo In Heated Argument Before Shots Fired Leading To The Killing Of Rapper Takeoff appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Driver of private secretary to Kerala minister arrested for assaulting woman: cops
Thiruvananthapuram:
A contract driver from the staff of the Kerala Water Resources Minister, Roshy Augustine, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a woman recently while she was out for a morning walk near the museum area here, police said.
An officer from the museum’s police station said the accused driver was also arrested for trespassing on a house recently.
In view of the police recording of the contract driver’s arrest for the two offenses, the minister ordered his immediate dismissal from the position of driver for his private secretary, according to a statement issued by his cabinet.
He also instructed the water authority to investigate the accused driver and take appropriate action, he added.
According to the police, the defendant would have used the vehicle assigned by the water board to the private secretary of the minister to commit the offences.
However, as he was taken to collect evidence, the defendant told reporters here that he was falsely implicated in the case and denied committing either of the two offences.
“I haven’t done anything. I haven’t done anything. I’m falsely involved. A lot of evidence has been forced on me. My wife is bullied into admitting certain things,” he claimed.
Meanwhile, Congress and the BJP have criticized the ruling leftist government over the issue.
Senior Congress official Ramesh Chennithala has claimed that women were not safe in Kerala under the LDF rule.
He said the removal of the driver from service would not end the responsibility of the minister and the government for the actions of the accused.
BJP state chairman K Surendran told media in Kottayam that two incidents indicated a police failure.
He also said that the government and the minister cannot escape responsibility for the actions of the defendants.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
More bodies in river 4 days after Gujarat Bridge collapse? What the rescue worker said
Gunman who injured 2 Newark police officers still at large
NEWARK, New Jersey — A manhunt was underway Wednesday for a gunman who authorities say injured two Newark police officers as they tried to question him about a previous shooting.
Kendall Howard, 30, was considered “armed and dangerous,” authorities said in a statement.
The gunshots erupted outside an apartment building in a residential neighborhood about a mile west of Newark Liberty International Airport on Tuesday. Frightened residents were forced to stay indoors as police blocked nearby streets to search for the shooter.
An officer was shot in the leg. The other officer’s neck was grazed by a bullet that lodged in his shoulder, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said.
Both officers fired back and the shooter fled into the building, Baraka said. But he managed to evade capture.
Police had intervened around 1 p.m. after a citizen who had seen a flyer about a previous shooting called a tip on the suspect’s possible identity, according to Baraka. Police were exiting the building when they encountered the suspect in the parking lot and, during an altercation, he pulled out a gun and began shooting, the mayor said.
Video taken by a bystander and posted online appears to show someone helping an officer off and shortly after others in uniform helping the lame officer into a car.
Video taken from news helicopters showed police in tactical gear posing on neighborhood streets and searching above and around the base of at least one multi-story building.
Elijah Moore was in his room when he heard gunshots echo through his neighborhood. He immediately backed away from the window after hearing what he said were “lots of banging”, possibly more than a dozen.
“I didn’t know what to do, if they walked into my building,” Moore, 33, said.
He turned on the television where he learned more about the shooting. His panic subsided minutes later, he said, when he saw the police invading his neighborhood.
Authorities have charged Howard with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
James Corden denies intentionally stealing Ricky Gervais joke
Talk show host James Corden is setting the record straight after being accused of stealing a joke from comedian Ricky Gervais.
The 44-year-old ‘The Late Late Show’ host raised his eyebrows after repeating an almost identical version of the comedian’s quip on his show Monday.
Speaking to a live audience, the scandal-ridden actor said: “When you see Elon Musk talking about Twitter, he does this thing where he goes, ‘Well, that’s the town square .’
“But it’s not, because if someone puts a sign in a town square that says, ‘Guitar lessons available,’ you don’t make people in town say, ‘I don’t want not play the guitar! I want to play the piano, you shit! »
“It’s like, ‘That sign wasn’t for you – it was for somebody else. You don’t have to get mad about any of that,’” he added.
The joke was very similar — if not identical — to the one Gervais made in his 2018 Netflix stand-up special “Ricky Gervais: Humanity.”
After being criticized, Corden insisted he didn’t know where the joke came from.
“Inadvertently told a brilliant Ricky Gervais joke on the show last night, obviously not knowing it was coming from him”, he tweeted from the official account of his show.
“It’s great, because it’s a Ricky Gervais joke. You can watch all of Ricky’s great specials on Netflix. Jx”
Corden was forced to speak out after Gervais mocked Corden for repeating the joke, writing in a now-deleted post, “The classified ad in the town square for guitar lessons is brilliant.”
When asked if he thought the ‘Cats’ actor stole the joke on purpose, Gervais replied“I doubt he would knowingly copy such a stand-up routine verbatim like that.”
And when asked why he deleted his initial tweet mocking Corden, Gervais admitted it was because he was “starting to feel sorry for him”.
The controversy comes on the heels of the Balthazar debacle, which saw famed New York restaurant owner Keith McNally call the comedian “the most abusive customer” in the restaurant’s 25-year history.
After accusing the Brit of rude behavior, McNally banned him from the Manhattan restaurant. But a few hours later, Corden called him to “profusely apologize” and the ban was lifted.
Liz Cheney endorses Tim Ryan and calls Nancy Pelosi a ‘super leader’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who lost her primary for re-election this year, backed Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) against Republican JD Vance in the U.S. Senate race from Ohio.
During a panel discussion with Judy Woodruff of PBS NewsHour, Cheney was asked if she would support Vance against Ryan in the Ohio Senate race, to which she replied, “I wouldn’t vote for JD Vance.”
“So if you were a Buckeye State voter, would you vote for Tim Ryan?” Woodruff asked. Cheney responded by saying “I would”.
Cheney too called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is a “tremendous leader” and “a leader of historic consequence.”
Cheney’s endorsement of Ryan is fitting, as the two share a pro-military, interventionist worldview that sees the US armed forces as a tool to be deployed across the globe whenever needed.
In particular, Cheney voted to send $65 billion of US taxpayers’ money to Ukraine in its war with Russia, as did Ryan. In September, for example, Ryan touted his support for sending another $12 billion of taxpayers’ money to Ukraine.
President Joe Biden, according to reports, is working to send Ukraine another $50 billion.
Vance, on the other hand, campaigns on a narrow foreign policy approach. During his Republican primary race, his stance against U.S. intervention in Ukraine was seen as a “pivotal moment” that sets him apart from other Republicans and Democrats who claim to oppose foreign interventionism but have continued to fund the Ukraine-Russia war.
Most Americans agree with Vance.
In February, as Russia invaded Ukraine, a CNN poll found nearly 6 in 10 Americans opposed to the United States taking direct military action to support Ukraine and end the war. Russian invasion.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter here.
