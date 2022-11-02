News
Dodge’s mysterious new muscle car keeps exploding, but why?
Dodge was supposed to unveil the latest V8-powered muscle car it will build at the SEMA Auto Show in Las Vegas this week, but it didn’t.
The automaker is discontinuing its current Challenger and Charger models at the end of 2023 and replacing the V8 versions with the all-electric Charger Daytona SRT.
Dodge sends them out with a series of seven special editions, six of which have been announced, but in late September said the debut of the final car was delayed “until product and supply issues are resolved”. .
Many thought this meant he had fallen victim to the ongoing shortage of semiconductors and spare parts plaguing the automotive industry, but it turns out there was a more explosive reason.
THE DODGE CHARGER SRT DAYTONA IS THE HOT ROD OF THE FUTURE
Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said the new version of the 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 engine being developed for the car continues to explode during testing.
“We were supposed to get into SEMA, we ran into some issues. I’m not going to try to hide behind the usual ‘supply chain and chip issues’ stuff like that. No, this one is on me,” Kuniskis said at a press conference, Carscoops reported.
“When you want to add power to a Hellcat, it’s very easy to do. Unfortunately, when I sell it as a commemorative edition, I have to put it through the normal production cycle. And it’s those durability tests which caused the problem.”
“It’s not that easy to do. We run these things full throttle for hours and hours, 24/7. The testing on these things is just brutal. So far , we blew up seven engines, but I think we figured it out.”
Kuniskis hasn’t said what the fix is, but expects the “story-making” model to be unveiled in early 2023.
DODGE CHALLENGER AND CHARGER ‘LAST CALL’ DISCONTINUED MUSCLE CARS NOW OPEN FOR ORDERS
It’s also unclear exactly what Dodge’s power target is, but the Hellcat engine was previously offered in the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon with 808 hp, and it was capable of producing 840 hp when running on fuel. race.
Rumor has it that Dodge may design the new engine to run on high-octane E85 in an effort to hit the 909 horsepower mark, but that hasn’t been confirmed.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
However, Dodge’s Direct Connection parts division released a new 376 cubic inch Hellcat-based crate engine for custom and race car builds at SEMA, rated at 1,000 horsepower on E85.
Fox
News
Chrisean Rock Retracts Claims That Blueface Punched Her In The Face For Texting Another Man And Is Ready To Seek Help For Her Insane Outbursts & Alcohol Abuse
For once, Chrisean Rock said something I agree with. The 22-year-old singer who has turned herself into a nuisance over a man is finally deciding to seek help for her mental health and also quit excessive alcohol intake. A decision she may not even follow through with. Chrisean Rock and her on-and-off partner Blueface have… Read More »Chrisean Rock Retracts Claims That Blueface Punched Her In The Face For Texting Another Man And Is Ready To Seek Help For Her Insane Outbursts & Alcohol Abuse
The post Chrisean Rock Retracts Claims That Blueface Punched Her In The Face For Texting Another Man And Is Ready To Seek Help For Her Insane Outbursts & Alcohol Abuse appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Ravens are field goal favorites in ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup vs. Saints
The Ravens are field goal favorites over the Saints ahead of their “Monday Night Football” matchup in New Orleans, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
The Ravens (5-3), enjoying their first winning streak of the season, are favored by three points over the Saints, who blanked the visiting Las Vegas Raiders, 24-0, on Sunday. New Orleans is 3-5 overall and 2-3 since quarterback Andy Dalton took over for the banged-up Jameis Winston in Week 4.
The Ravens are 3-1 on the road this season, including a 27-22 win Thursday over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They’re also 3-1 against the spread away from Baltimore, with the exception being their 24-20 loss to the New York Giants. New Orleans is 2-3 overall at the Caesars Superdome and 3-2 against the spread.
Both teams could be missing star players. Saints starting wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry have been sidelined for over a month by foot and ankle injuries, respectively, while starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) hasn’t played since Week 5. Ravens starting wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) will miss several weeks, and the availability of All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder) and starting running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) is unknown.
The Ravens lead the all-time series 5-2. New Orleans won the teams’ last meeting, in 2018, after kicker Justin Tucker missed a would-be tying extra-point attempt in the final minute in Baltimore. The Ravens have played just twice in New Orleans, winning both road trips.
The over-under for Monday’s game is 48 points.
()
News
Bed Bath & Beyond Chief Customer and Technology Officer Steps Down
A security guard stands next to a Bed Bath & Beyond sign at the entrance to a New York store.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC
Bed bath and beyond Chief Customer Officer Rafeh Masood has resigned, marking the latest management change at the struggling retailer.
Masood also served as Chief Technology Officer. His resignation is effective as of December 2, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Bed Bath & Beyond said the departure was “not the result of a disagreement” with the company over any matter relating to its operations, practices or financial statements.
The company last week named interim CEO Sue Gove to the position on a permanent basis. She was selected for the top job in June after the company’s board expelled former chief executive Mark Tritton.
—CNBC’s Melissa Repko contributed to this report.
This story is developing. Please check for updates.
cnbc
News
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
The unimaginable tragic ending of one of the most prominent Hip/hop groups in history has had social media speculating and grieving. 28-year-old Takeoff lost his life in a silly shooting incident yesterday November 1st when a dice game involving his uncle Quavo turned chaotic. However, social media, after several hours of mourning has come up… Read More »Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
The post Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Stephen Mihm: It’s not just the economy, stupid
The midterms are coming, and with it predictions that the nation’s economic woes will cost Democrats control of Congress. As one pundit on Fox News recently declared, political consultant James Carville’s 1992 adage, “It’s the economy, stupid,” still applies. Polling data seems to support this point of view.
But applying a 30-year-old rule of thumb for a presidential election to the 2022 midterms isn’t such a safe bet, if history has any say.
The Democrats will almost certainly lose seats, much as any party that holds the presidency tends to lose ground in the midterms. But research suggests that the economy is unlikely to affect that outcome one way or another.
This wasn’t the case in the 19th century, when economic issues often decided midterm elections. One study of the period ran regression analyses to determine whether economic growth or prices of household necessities had helped determine midterm outcomes. It found a significant correlation.
Why? The author speculated that in this earlier era, Congress, not the president, did most of the heavy lifting when it came to crafting economic policy. Before the creation of the Federal Reserve Bank, battles over monetary policy and other economic issues dominated American politics, with very clear lines dividing Democrats and Republicans.
These controversies are largely forgotten today. But for the people living in the Gilded Age, the question of the free coinage of silver, debates over the use of paper money versus coins and other monetary issues consumed the electorate and their representatives in Congress. So, too, did tariff schedules, another contentious issue that Congress largely controlled. Even federal budgets still remained firmly in the hands of appropriations committees, not the executive branch.
In short, midterm elections were an opportunity to weigh in on economic issues precisely because members of Congress played an outsize role in determining economic policy — and presidents did not. As a consequence, price levels or job growth fueled midterm turnout in ways that directly affected the outcome of these elections.
For example, voters in 1894, furious about a crippling depression, vented their fury at Congress. The Democrats, who formerly controlled the House, lost 100 seats in this election — the biggest midterm loss ever.
The 20th century brought changes that reconfigured how voters understood the relationship between Congress and the economy. The Federal Reserve Act of 1913, which began a gradual transfer of monetary policy from politics into the hands of economic “experts,” removed a major bone of contention from legislative fights.
In 1921, legislators gave the president new powers to set budgetary priorities, marking the continued migration of economic decisions away from Congress.
As the powers of the president grew at the expense of Congress, presidential elections increasingly turned on the state of the economy, while House and Senate races depended on local issues, the style of individual candidates and campaign spending.
Still, the fact that most presidents saw their party lose seats in the midterms led many pundits to conclude that voters used midterms to indicate their relative displeasure with the president’s handling of the economy. That thinking hardened into conventional wisdom in 1975, when the statistician Edward Tufte turned his attention to midterm elections.
His landmark article, which examined midterms between 1946 and 1974, made a compelling case that these contests served as “a referendum on the performance of the President and his administration’s management of the economy.” Tufte rejected the idea that other random issues determined the outcome of midterms. No, it was the economy and the president’s management of it.
Other researchers echoed Tufte’s findings as the newfound orthodoxy in political science. But a growing number of dissident researchers eventually began to question the findings. As they dug into the details of local races, they found themselves hard pressed to account for how national economic conditions aligned with the outcome of midterm contests, particularly after 1960.
In fact, the closer one approaches the present, the less the model holds. For example, simply including the results of the 1978 and 1982 elections in Tufte’s model resulted in a far less dramatic correlation.
A 1990 study punched an even bigger hole in Tufte’s argument. Political scientist Robert Erikson — now a professor at Columbia — published an article arguing that Tufte had failed to control for how people voted in the previous presidential election. Doing so, wrote Erikson, “reduces the estimated effect of income change to the range of statistical insignificance.”
“The midterm electorate,” he concluded, “is often depicted as a vengeful electorate — ever ready to exact retrospective punishment on the in-party for its economic shortcomings.” This naïve view, he concluded, was wrong, as voters “attribute economic responsibility to the president but not to Congress” — precisely the opposite behavior that prevailed in the late 19th century.
Erikson and other researchers subsequently elaborated on these findings in other articles. Typical of the genre was an in-depth study of the 2010 Senate elections, which found that “declining presidential approval ratings, but not economic indicators,” predicted the rout that Democrats endured that year. Likewise, the losses in the House that the Republican Party sustained in 2018 — despite a booming economy — echoes this finding.
A recent summary of the literature reflects the new orthodoxy, noting that job growth (or decline) “has had zero correlation with both the House and Senate seat gains by the president’s party.” Similarly, inflation appears to have no effect on midterm Senate races, and only the slightest impact on House races.
None of this, of course, should suggest that the Democrats will escape unscathed. The president’s party almost always loses seats in the midterms. Why that’s the case remains a matter of debate, though voters’ desire to counterbalance the power of the president may well be one of the strongest reasons.
But dissatisfaction with the national economy? Unlike elections more than a century ago, that’s no longer likely to make a big difference in the final winners.
News
North Korea and South Korea test missiles off the coast, raising tensions
SEOUL — Tensions rose on the Korean Peninsula as the two Koreas tested one missile after another in a series of tit-for-tat moves on Wednesday.
North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles at 6:51 a.m. local time from its North Pyongan province toward the West Sea. Two hours later, the North fired three short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea (Sea of Japan), one of which landed in the waters below south of the NLL, or North Limit Line.
“This is the first time since the separation of the two Koreas that a ballistic missile has landed near our waters, south of the NLL,” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
The missile fell 104 miles northwest of Ulleung Island in South Korea, triggering an airborne alert that forced the island’s 9,000 residents to evacuate to underground shelters.
Shortly thereafter, the North continued to fire at least 10 additional short-range ballistic and surface-to-air missiles from South Hamgyung Province in the east and from South Pyongan Province and South Hwanghae Province in the west.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has ordered the military to ensure that North Korea “pays a clear price for its provocation”, according to his office.
In retaliation, South Korea quickly responded by launching its own air-to-surface missiles in a similar area above the NLL, launched by two F-15K and KF-16 jet fighters.
“This precision strike by our military shows that we have the will to respond decisively to all kinds of provocations and the ability and will to strike the enemy precisely,” the JCS said.
The warning did not stop Pyongyang from firing around 100 artillery shells into eastern waters near the sea border.
South Korea has demanded a ceasefire in Pyongyang saying it “clearly warns that the responsibility for all future situations lies entirely with North Korea as North Korea continues to provoke despite warnings repeated from our army”.
Wednesday’s launches came hours after Pyongyang warned it could use nuclear weapons to exact the United States and South Korea’s “most horrendous price in history” if South Korea and joint US military exercises continue.
ABC News
Dodge’s mysterious new muscle car keeps exploding, but why?
Chrisean Rock Retracts Claims That Blueface Punched Her In The Face For Texting Another Man And Is Ready To Seek Help For Her Insane Outbursts & Alcohol Abuse
Ravens are field goal favorites in ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup vs. Saints
Bed Bath & Beyond Chief Customer and Technology Officer Steps Down
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Stephen Mihm: It’s not just the economy, stupid
North Korea and South Korea test missiles off the coast, raising tensions
BitNile Holdings Issues October Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Report
Chicago Bears Q&A: What’s the big-picture evaluation of the Roquan Smith and Chase Claypool trades? Is this the biggest teardown in team history?
‘I can’t imagine retirement’ and has ‘the luckiest job in the world’
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News7 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches