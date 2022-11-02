Dolphins trade for Pro Bowl edge defender Bradley Chubb at deadline

Need weekend plans?
The Miami Dolphins added needed help in their pass rush in a big way at the trade deadline on Tuesday.
Miami landed one-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Bradley Chubb in a deal with the Denver Broncos ahead of the league’s 4 p.m. deadline, according to a league source.
The compensation for Denver, per source: the 2023 first-round pick that is tied to the San Francisco 49ers’ finish, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds. The Dolphins also received a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Broncos.
The Dolphins were looking to add to their pass rush as the unit up front has underwhelmed in pressuring opposing quarterbacks. They ultimately paid the asking price of a first-round pick for Chubb.
Miami previously held two first-round selections in the 2023 draft. It forfeited its own pick from the NFL’s penalty on the Dolphins tampering with quarterback Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton. The Dolphins held San Francisco’s pick from a trade back in the 2021 draft that the 49ers used to draft quarterback Trey Lance.
Chubb (6-foot-4, 275 pounds), 26, is a versatile edge rusher still in his prime in his fifth NFL season with 26 career sacks under his belt. His 5 ½ sacks thus far in 2022 would be enough to lead the Dolphins.
He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2020 when he had 7 ½ sacks and 42 tackles. As a rookie that was drafted No. 5 overall in 2018, Chubb had his most prolific season, recording 60 tackles, 12 sacks and finishing third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.
Chubb also has an injury history. Coming off that standout rookie campaign, a torn ACL in his knee cost him all but four games in 2019. He rebounded well in 202, but then an ankle injury forced him to miss half the 2021 season.
Chubb can now be paired with fellow outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, a second-year standout out of the University of Miami, in leading the Miami pass rush. Phillips is the Dolphins’ sack leader with three.
Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, the team’s sack leader with nine each of the past two seasons, has just one sack through eight games, one of which he missed with a back injury. The Dolphins also have fellow outside linebackers in veteran Melvin Ingram, who was AFC Defensive Player of the Month in September but slowed down in October, and Andrew Van Ginkel, who had an appendix removal ahead of the season and has increased his defensive workload in recent weeks.
This breaking news story will be updated.
Washington:
The White House said on Tuesday that Iran was willingly participating in the killing of Ukrainians by supplying drones to Russia for the war, and expressed concern that it could also send missiles to Moscow.
By arming the Russians, the Iranian regime “is implicated in the murder of innocent Ukrainians”, said White House National Security spokesman John Kirby.
“Basically, this is a regime in Tehran that is openly and willfully complicit in the murder of innocent Ukrainians on Ukrainian soil.
Kirby noted Iran’s supply of attack drones to Russia, which have been deployed in recent weeks to damage Ukrainian infrastructure.
But he did not confirm reports that Tehran could also send short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.
“We remain concerned about Iran’s potential to supply Russia with surface-to-surface missiles,” Kirby told reporters.
“We haven’t seen that confirmed, but it’s a concern we have,” he said.
According to a new study, more and more people are trying to move from San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York to more affordable cities such as Sacramento, Miami and Las Vegas.
Real estate company Redfin surveyed users of its website to determine if more people were looking for homes in a certain city and compared that with the number of current residents looking for homes elsewhere.
For San Francisco, more than 37,000 more people are looking to leave the city than to settle there, their main destinations being near Sacramento or Seattle. The main draw, according to the study, are home prices – Sacramento’s median home price of $560,000 is much easier to digest than San Francisco’s $1.5 million.
Sacramento, meanwhile, has nearly 9,000 more people trying to move in than current residents looking to leave. Researchers said most people looking for a home in the California capital come from San Francisco or Chicago.
“More than half of my buyers in Sacramento are from outside the area,” Samantha Rahman, local Redfin agent, said in a press release about the study. “These are mostly remote workers from the Bay Area who may need to travel to the office several times a month, but save significantly on housing costs.”
Nearly 34,000 more people are trying to leave Los Angeles rather than move there; they look two hours south of San Diego or four hours northeast of Las Vegas. San Diego and Las Vegas have more people looking for a home in their area than those looking outside.
As for New York, 23,000 more people want to leave than those looking for a home in the Big Apple. Their main destination is Miami, which has 8,000 more people looking for homes in the area, as opposed to residents looking to get out.
Other cities with more people looking to move than move in are DC, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Denver, Seattle, and Minneapolis.
Cities with more people wanting to move in and fewer wanting to leave are Tampa, Cape Coral and North Port-Sarasota in Florida, Phoenix, Dallas and Portland, Maine.
Redfin said its study is based on 2 million website users who viewed homes for sale in more than 100 metropolitan areas in the third quarter.
A user was added to migration analysis if they viewed at least 10 homes for sale during the third quarter and at least one of those homes was outside their metropolitan area of residence.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Chris Perkins and David Furones discuss the Miami Dolphins’ 5-3 start as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa comes off his best performance of the season in win over Detroit Lions.
Some American cities are downright magical during the winter months, and 12 of the country’s best cities are in New England, according to TripsToDiscover.com.
2 bucket list destinations in the US are in New England, according to Fodor’s Travel
The travel website recently published a list of the 50 most magical winter cities in the United States and included 12 New England destinations: Concord; Stockholm; North Conway and Lincoln in New Hampshire; Bethel, Kennebunkport and York in Maine; Burlington, Stowe and Woodstock in Vermont; Essex in Connecticut; and Newport, RI
“In America’s most magical winter towns you are guaranteed breathtaking surroundings and often charming streets lined with historic buildings or perhaps just a great restaurant to sit down next to. ‘a crackling fire, a glass of wine or a cup of hot chocolate in hand,’ the website wrote.
Concord looks like “something out of a storybook,” according to the site, with historic homes that include the 1690 Orchard House, where Louisa May Alcott wrote “Little Women.”
Visitors can step inside a painting by Norman Rockwell when visiting Main Street in Stockbridge. Norman Rockwell painted the scene in 1967 “to embody the essence of Christmas in small towns across the country,” the site writes.
There’s a “story-telling church, a fun and nostalgic general store, and restaurants to enjoy New England classics” in North Conway, as well as plenty of snow sports, the website writes.
Lincoln in the White Mountains offers skiing, snowmobiling, ice skating, snowshoeing, and the 1871 Flume Covered Bridge, which is “especially scenic in the snow,” according to TripsToDiscover.com.
Read the full list of magical winter towns on TripsToDiscover.com.
Sisters… or twins?
The Kardashian-Jenners are famous for their elaborate Halloween costumes – but this year Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian accidentally doubled down on the same spooky concept, both playing the role of Bride of Frankenstein.
“When you and your sisters don’t talk consume [sic] ahead,” Kourtney, 43, captioned a preview of her costume on her Instagram Stories, tagging Kylie, 25.
Luckily, the reality star’s sisters weren’t wearing the weird ensembles on the same night.
Kylie was the first to channel the Bride of Frankenstein ahead of Halloween weekend, complete with a white striped wig and stitched scars.
Kourtney waited until Monday to show off her version of the costume, with husband Travis Barker as Frankenstein.
This isn’t the first time the couple have turned to the same Halloween inspiration; Earlier in the weekend, Kourtney and Travis all dressed up as Tiffany and Chucky from “The Bride of Chucky.” Kylie previously dressed as Tiffany in 2015.
Among the makeup mogul’s many other looks for 2022? Kylie has also become Mistress of Darkness as Elvira, soared through space and cosplayed a creepy alien, plus joined her partner Travis Scott and their two children in dressing up as an angel.
As for the other Kardashian-Jenners, Halloween saw Kim Kardashian transform into “X-Men” character Mystique, and Kendall Jenner poking fun at her cucumber-cutting failure and irritating Pixar purists by giving a sexy twist on “Toy Story” cowgirl Jessie. .”
Even the Kardashian kids got into the creepy spirit, with North West channeling Michael Jackson in the late superstar’s real hat and teaming up with his siblings to transform into music icons.
New York Post
