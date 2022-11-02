For years, social media sites have been decried as cesspools where trolls abound and users get angry about everything. That’s the point CBS late-night host James Corden was trying to make Monday night when he took on Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk and his penchant for describing the platform. shape like a “town square”.
Driver victim of carjacking in Pacific Beach; stolen car later found in La Jolla
A driver was the victim of a carjacking Sunday in the Pacific Beach neighborhood of San Diego, police said Monday.
The carjacking happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Garnet Avenue near Cass Street, San Diego police said.
The carjacker pulled the driver out of the vehicle, got in and drove off, police said. Tuesday morning, no suspect was in custody.
The stolen car was found hours later in La Jolla, police said.
They said the carjacker was under the influence of a controlled substance.
The incident is under investigation.
California Daily Newspapers
Media belatedly acknowledges GOP push, including among conservatives they fired
I knew the media was finally, reluctantly and somewhat sadly, beginning to realize that the Republicans would win the House, and possibly the Senate, when I saw this front-page article from The New York Times:
“For President Biden, the Dreaming-of-FDR phase of his presidency could end in just over a week. If Republicans capture one or both houses of Congress in the midterm elections, as suggested polls, Mr. Biden’s domestic agenda will suddenly morph from a quest for a New Deal 2.0 to trench warfare defending the achievements of his first two years in office.”
The “if” is a formality. You don’t publish this story unless you think the Republicans are a lock to take control of the House; the only question is how many seats.
Additionally, “Biden and Democrats are privately … pessimistic and bracing for two years of crushing partisan conflict.” This is a fairly clear media signal. The same goes for Axios which manages a “red tsunami watch”.
ELECTION FORECAST MOVES MORE HOME RACES A WEEK BEFORE MID-TERM ELECTIONS
In its poll with Siena College, The Times found Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly with a six-point lead over Blake Masters (although the Libertarian candidate just dropped out and endorsed Masters). Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is tied with Republican Adam Laxalt at 47%. Herschel Walker, who has suffered a flurry of negative coverage — and the second abortion accuser appeared on camera yesterday with ‘Good Morning America’ — trails Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock by just 2 points, a tie statistical.
And in Pennsylvania, the poll gives John Fetterman a 5-point lead over Mehmet Oz, but most of the polling was done before the disastrous debate. The newspaper notes that Fetterman was still leading on Election Day post-debate, but I’d be surprised if Oz wasn’t leading in the next poll.
The Times followed up yesterday with the governor’s races in those states. While far-right Doug Mastriano has never gotten traction and trails Josh Shapiro in Pennsylvania by double digits, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp leads Stacey Abrams by 5 points (other polls give him a bigger lead ).
In Nevada, Republican Sheriff Joe Lombardo has a 4-point lead over Governor Steve Sisolek. And in Arizona, Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs are tied at 48%.
But Lake is expected to win — Hobbs refuses to debate her — and she’s a classic example of media myopia. The Arizona Democratic Party meddled in its primary by lashing out at its opponent over the theory that she was so extreme that she would be an easy target in the general election. Now the Times describes her as “a former telegenic local news anchor with a missionary zeal to promote her agenda.” And some conservatives are talking about her as Donald Trump’s running mate for 2024.
CANDIDATE SPENDS MORE ON PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RACE THAN PHILLIES PAY BRYCE HARPER
Lake embraced Trump’s argument that the last election was stolen. She wants to ban abortion without exception. She loves exposing the media as hopelessly biased. She made a joke about badly injured Paul Pelosi the other day and the audience laughed.
Still, she’s had a reservoir of confidence for 25 years as a Phoenix anchor, and that’s why the media that was so quick to write her off seriously underestimated her.
Needless to say, gubernatorial contests are particularly important this year because of abortion and because their secretaries of state, some of whom are election deniers, including in Arizona, can challenge the 2024 outcome.
For the media to mock and downplay the likes of Lake, Masters and Walker, who can all win, was a monumental blunder of the first magnitude.
The Times’ previous report on Biden’s agenda also mentions the prospect of several GOP investigations — which the White House needs to prepare for. Remember that by simply controlling the House, Kevin McCarthy’s lieutenants will chair committees, issue subpoenas, and launch endless investigations. Hillary Clinton and Benghazi come to mind.
SUBSCRIBE TO HOWIE’S BUZZMETER MEDIA PODCAST, A RIFF ON THE DAY’S HOTTEST STORIES
As Matthew Continetti writes in National Review:
“The Republican Congress will fight with the president on spending, immigration, the IRS, Ukraine aid and the debt ceiling. And it will open investigations into Biden’s personal and professional life. A Divided government in a polarized America doesn’t just stop the president’s legislative agenda, it saps the energy of the executive branch by forcing the White House into a defensive position.
Continetti recalls that every president, from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump, has been aggressively investigated by an opposition Congress. He concludes: “The job of president has been tough for Joe Biden. It’s about to get worse.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
One of the odd things about this home stretch to next Tuesday’s midterms, in addition to Biden’s low-key presence, is that Democrats are assigning blame ahead of time — adding, of course, to the party sluggishness. Senate predictions don’t make much sense, because in off-year elections, turnout is everything.
But it’s hard to avoid the conclusion that with the shot clock running out, those midterms are crashing in the Republican direction.
Shipping company Maersk, a trade barometer, warns of ‘dark clouds on the horizon’
Maersk on Wednesday posted record third-quarter profit but warned of “dark clouds on the horizon” as demand for shipping containers weakens.
Andrew Matthew | Pictures PA | Getty Images
MaerskThe world’s largest container shipping company posted record third-quarter profits on Wednesday on strong ocean freight rates, but noted slowing demand.
The Danish giant, widely regarded as a barometer of global trade, reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $10.9 billion for the quarter, above analyst consensus projections of 9 .8 billion and up about 60% from the same period a year ago.
The company confirmed its full-year guidance of underlying EBITDA of $37 billion and free cash flow above $24 billion.
CEO Søren Skou said this year’s “outstanding results” were due to a continued increase in sea freight rates, but said it was clear these had peaked and would start to normalize in the fourth quarter in an environment of falling demand and easing supply chain congestion. . Skou reported that profits from the company’s ocean operations will decline in the coming months.
“With war in Ukraine, an energy crisis in Europe, high inflation and a looming global recession, there are many dark clouds on the horizon,” Skou said in a statement Wednesday.
“This weighs on consumers’ purchasing power, which impacts global demand for transportation and logistics. Although we expect a slowdown in the global economy to lead to a weaker market in the ocean, we will continue to pursue growth opportunities within our Logistics business.”
In its second-quarter report, Maersk flagged an impending slowdown in global demand for shipping containers amid weakening consumer confidence and supply chain congestion.
The company said on Wednesday that global container demand is expected to contract between 2% and 4% in 2022, down from a previous projection of +1% to -1%, noting that freight and charter rates declined in the third quarter as demand moderates and Chinese Covid-19 restrictions eased.
Maersk shares fell 4.4% in early trades in Europe.
Simon Jordan explains how Tottenham can win the Premier League with Antonio Conte
Djokovic wins to set up Russian clash – RT Sport News
Six-time champion Novak Djokovic will meet former tournament winner Karen Khachanov in the third round of the ATP Paris Masters 1000, after the pair played their matches in the French capital on Tuesday.
Djokovic beat American rival Maxime Cressy in straight sets, 7-6 (7-1) 6-4, as the Serb extended his current winning streak to 10 games after title successes in Astana and Tel Aviv earlier this month.
The Serb will next face Khachanov in the third round, after the Russian defeated Swiss rival Marc-Andrea Huesler in three sets, 6-3 4-6 6-4, in their encounter.
Khachanov, 26, was the 2018 champion in Paris, when he beat Djokovic in the final.
Djokovic, however, has won the hard-court showpiece six times – including on each of the last two occasions he has appeared there.
Overall, the 35-year-old is unbeaten in his last 10 appearances at the Paris Masters, dating back to his title runs in 2019 and 2021.
Djokovic missed the 2020 edition of the tournament, won by Russian Daniil Medvedev.
In his rivalry with world number 19 Khachanov, Djokovic has a 7-1 advantage over the Moscow-born player, winning his last six encounters.
The most recent of these came in the quarter-finals of the Astana Open earlier in October, when Djokovic prevailed in straight sets on his way to the title.
Elsewhere in Paris, Russian world number nine Andrey Rublev held out hope of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals with a 6-2 6-3 victory over arch-rival USA John Isner.
Rublev, 25, is currently seventh in the race to claim one of the eight spots available for the ATP Finals in Turin later this month.
His closest opponents are the American Taylor Fritz and the Pole Hubert Hurkacz, both still in the table of the Paris Masters.
Rublev will face the winner of the match between Hurkacz and Norway’s Holger Rune in the third round of the tournament.
Russia’s world number three Medvedev has already qualified for the ATP Finals, and he begins his Paris campaign on Wednesday against Australian Alex de Minaur in the second round, after being byed in the first round.
Medvedev, 26, entered this year’s tournament in Paris after winning the title at the Vienna Open last weekend.
Medvedev dedicates his title victory to his wife after becoming a father (VIDEO)
James Corden Credits Ricky Gervais After Almost Identical Twitter Joke
“But it’s not, because if someone puts a sign in a town square that says ‘guitar lessons available’, you won’t have people in town. [who] come on, ‘I don’t want to play guitar! I want to play the piano!’ Corden said, his arms flailing. “Well, then that sign wasn’t for you. It was for someone else! You don’t have to get mad about any of that.”
Laughter broke out in the audience of “The Late Late Show.” But Twitter users realized the same joke had been made before – almost verbatim, by another well-known comedian.
Enter: Ricky Gervais during his 2018 Netflix special, “Humanity.”
“They choose to read my tweet and then take it personally,” Gervais said of angry Twitter users that year. “It’s like going to a town square, seeing a big billboard and there’s a notice – ‘guitar lessons’ – and you say, ‘But I don’t want guitar lessons.’
“Good! It’s not for you, then,” he added. “Go away, don’t worry.”
The nearly identical punchline and phrasing prompted Gervais on Tuesday to post — and then delete — a tweet that read, “The town square ad for guitar lessons is brilliant” alongside Corden’s clip.
When asked why he cut the post, the five-time Golden Globes host said he “started to feel sorry” for Corden, with a laughing crying emoji included. Another user asked if Corden asked to use the joke.
“No,” replied Gervais. “I think one of the writers ‘made it up’ for him. I doubt he would knowingly copy such a stand-up routine verbatim like that.
That just might be the case, according to a post Corden wrote on the same platform the two comedians launched on.
“I inadvertently told a brilliant Ricky Gervais joke on the show last night, obviously not knowing it was coming from him,” Corden said. tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “It’s great, because it’s a Ricky Gervais joke. You can watch all of Ricky’s great specials on Netflix.
Inadvertently told a brilliant Ricky Gervais joke on the show last night, obviously not knowing it came from him. It’s great, because it’s a Ricky Gervais joke. You can watch all of Ricky’s great specials on Netflix. D x
— The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) November 1, 2022
Repetition of material is nothing new in the world of comedy. According to research by organizational theorist and economic sociologist Patrick Reilly, comedians in the early 20th century performed jokes that had been told for some time, often ripping them off their colleagues. But that all changed — and joke theft became a big problem — in the 1960s and 70s, when TV shows and comedy clubs made it easy to catch comedians red-handed.
Joke theft is nothing new. Joke stolen via Twitter? It’s just the last wrinkle.
“Representatives from television and film have frequented comedy clubs to scout for new talent,” Reilly wrote in a 2018 newspaper article on the subject. “Playing other people’s jokes would signal a lack of ability or, more tellingly, could deprive the original author of deserved opportunities.”
But while using another comedian’s jokes is generally frowned upon — and could constitute copyright infringement in some cases — there’s no shortage of stars who have been accused of… well, a lack of ‘originality.
James Corden admits making ‘rude’ and ‘derogatory’ remarks to Balthazar
Carlos Mencia, the former star of Comedy Central’s “Mind of Mencia,” was accused of stealing jokes by George Lopez and Joe Rogan, who dubbed him “Men-Steal-ia” in 2007. Mencia denied the allegations on LATV Network in 2019.
That same year, Conan O’Brien settled a lawsuit alleging he had stolen material from comedy writer Robert Alexander Kaseberg. O’Brien maintains he had never heard of Kaseberg – attributing the similarities in their jokes to “topical comedy” and the pattern it follows.
And, more recently, people have been pointing the finger at Amy Schumer’s 2022 Oscars monologue, alleging she stole a shot from Leonardo DiCaprio over a viral tweet. (Schumer denied doing so.)
Corden’s joke sampling follows another social media-focused drama for the late-night host. Last month, the “Carpool Karaoke” comedian was accused of being rude to a server at Balthazar, a New York restaurant owned by Keith McNally. The comedian was then banned from the restaurant following an argument over an all-yellow omelette.
James Corden reminds us how not to complain when dining out
Corden finally apologized for making a “sarcastic and rude comment about cooking [the omelet] myself”, and the feud ended, with McNally lifting Balthazar’s ban from Corden.
washingtonpost
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot headed to BJP? This is what Sachin Pilot offers!
Screenshot from Twitter. ANI
New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot welcomed each other at a party in Rajasthan, Congressman Sachin Pilot said on Wednesday that the development should not be taken lightly as everyone knows what happened after PM Modi praised Ghulam. Nabi Azad in Parliament.
“…I find Prime Minister Modi’s heaps of praise (on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday) very interesting. The Prime Minister had also praised Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament. We have seen what s “Happened next. It was an interesting development yesterday. Shouldn’t be taken lightly…” Pilot said suggesting as if Gehlot was heading for BJP.
#LOOK | Rajasthan Cong MLA Sachin Pilot says, “…I find PM Modi’s heaps of praise (on CM Gehlot y’day) very interesting. The Prime Minister had also praised GN Azad in Parliament. We saw what happened next. It was an interesting development y’day. Not to be taken lightly…” pic.twitter.com/QBknOLVWJT
— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022
While recalling his days as chief minister of Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had praised Gehlot saying that the CM of Rajasthan was one of the country’s most senior chief ministers and an experienced politician” and how they have worked together in the past without any discord.
“Ashok ji (Gehlot) and I had worked together as CM. He was the oldest of our CM batch. Ashok ji is still one of the oldest CMs among those sitting on the stage at the moment,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the gathering at Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha’ in Banswara, Rajasthan.
In response to his speech, Gehlot said Prime Minister Modi is respected around the world because he is the prime minister of a country with deep-rooted democracy.
“When Prime Minister Modi goes abroad, he receives great honor because he is the prime minister of Gandhi’s nation, where democracy is deeply rooted. When the world realizes this, they are proud that the prime minister of this country comes to them…” Gehlot said.
Pilot was referring to an incident in February 2021, when Prime Minister Modi bid a tearful farewell to former Rajya Sabha opposition leader Azad.
While addressing the Rajya Sabha in his farewell address to outgoing members including Azad, Prime Minister Modi recalled the 2007 terrorist attack on a tourist bus carrying Gujaratis to Jammu and Kashmir and said that (Azad), then J&K Chief Minister, was the first to call him and take care of the pilgrims as they were like members of his own family.
Later, Azad while addressing a public event in Jammu returned the compliment by praising PM Modi.
“Although he has reached the highest position, he (Modi) has not forgotten his roots and proudly calls himself a chaiwala,” Azad had said.
Azad subsequently resigned from all positions in Congress, including its top members. Although he did not join the BJP as assumed, the veteran politician went on to launch his own party.
With contributions from agencies
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
