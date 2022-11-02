News
Eagan police suspend ground search for missing 23-year-old man
Eagan police looking for a missing 23-year-old man say they have suspended their ground search near the Minnesota River.
Police began searching for Bryce Borca after he was last seen early Sunday. On Monday, federal, state and local authorities were aided by more than 250 volunteers in searching for Borca in the vicinity of the river. They had no success.
On Tuesday, police suspended the ground search and said they would continue to canvass the area but do not need volunteers at this time.
Police say Borca was last seen leaving about 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Coachman and Yankee Doodle roads. He was wearing a patterned cardigan sweater, black pants, black tie and white sneakers.
Eagan police on Tuesday issued a statement from Borca’s family, thanking authorities and volunteers for their efforts. “We pray for Bryce’s safe return,” they concluded.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 651-675-5827.
Ex-Russian president suggests the only way to avoid nuclear war — RT Russia & Former Soviet Union
Simple logic indicates that only a Russian victory in Ukraine would prevent a nuclear world war, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday, responding to calls from the West that Moscow must not be allowed to win.
“Follow simple formal logic,” Medvedev argued on Telegram. “If Russia can’t win, then apparently Ukraine has to. Ukraine’s war objective, as named by the kyiv regime, is the return of all territories that previously belonged to it, that is, their separation from Russia.
This, explained Medvedev, would be considered a threat to the territorial integrity of Russia and therefore “a direct reason to apply clause 19” Russian state doctrine on nuclear deterrence – referring to the circumstances under which Moscow’s use of atomic weapons would be justified.
“So tell me, who is pushing nuclear war then? What is it, if not to directly provoke a world war with the use of atomic weapons? Let’s call things by their proper name, wrote Medvedev.
The West is pushing for a global conflict. And only a complete and final Russian victory guarantees that there will be no world war.
Medvedev is currently Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council. Prior to that, he served as Russian Prime Minister (2012-2020) and President (2008-2012). He has spoken on social media since the escalation of hostilities in Ukraine.
Russia sent troops to Ukraine on February 24, citing kyiv’s failure to implement the Minsk Accords, intended to give Donetsk and Lugansk regions special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has since admitted that kyiv’s main goal was to use the ceasefire to save time and “to create powerful armed forces.”
In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbas republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. kyiv insists the Russian offensive was unprovoked.
Houston police seek witnesses to rapper Takeoff’s killing
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. and JUAN A. LOZANO (Associated Press)
HOUSTON (AP) — Police said they have few leads in the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley.
Takeoff, whose off-stage name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, formed one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos with uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from suburban Atlanta. The 28-year-old rapper was killed early Friday when gunfire erupted and also wounded another man and a woman, according to police Chief Troy Finner.
Most of the 40 people who attended the party at 810 Billiards & Bowling fled when the gunshots rang out, Finner said. That left police asking people to come forward and give statements and videos to investigators on what they saw and heard, even if anonymously, Mayor Sylvester Turner said.
At least two people discharged firearms, according to Finner. The two others who were struck by gunfire had non-life-threatening wounds and went to hospitals in private vehicles, he said.
“Let me just ask … that anyone who has information on the shooter or shooters to provide that information to HPD and let us solve this situation,” Turner said at a news conference Tuesday. “Let us bring justice to this family.”
Finner said Takeoff was “well respected,” and there was “no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time.”
Migos’ record label, Quality Control, mourned Takeoff’s death in a statement posted on Instragram.
“Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated,” the statement said, though police have said nothing about the gunshot being a stray. “Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”
The bowling alley is in a three-story Houston retail complex with high-end restaurants and a House of Blues and is near a Four Seasons hotel. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:30 a.m. shooting. An Associated Press reporter observed a body loaded into a medical examiner’s van around 10 a.m., more than seven hours after the shooting.
Security guards in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said. A spokesperson for 810 Billiards & Bowling said the shooting took place after the alley closed and said the business is cooperating with investigators.
Several fans gathered across the street from the bowling alley. Isaiah Lopez, 24, said he rushed from his home in the Houston suburb of Humble after hearing Takeoff had been killed.
“He was one of our favorites, mine and my brother’s. It’s all we would listen to,” Lopez said as he carried a dozen roses he hoped to place near the site of the shooting. “As soon as my brother called me and said, ‘Takeoff is gone,’ I had to come over here and pay my respects.”
Thomas Moreno, 30, lives about five minutes from the bowling alley. He said he met Takeoff at an event at a Houston bar and restaurant in June and called him “a real nice guy.”
“I feel it’s just another good person gone too soon,” Moreno said. “This happens every day, but it hurts even more when it’s somebody so talented and so young.”
By late Tuesday afternoon, fans had created a memorial with roses, candles and a teddy bear on the first floor of the retail complex. Yellow crime scene tape still blocked off stairs leading to 810 Billiards & Bowling.
Takeoff’s killing came as Houston was in a spotlight, with the Astros baseball team mounting the most-viewed World Series run since 2019.
Also, crime has emerged as a major political issue in this year’s midterm elections, with many Republicans running on law-and-order platforms while Democrats try to balance public safety with calls for criminal-justice reform.
Homicides nationwide jumped almost 30% in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Violent crime seemed to level off somewhat in 2021 but did not drop to pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest FBI crime data, though record-keeping changes meant that report did not include some of the nation’s largest police departments.
In Houston, the mayor and police chief acknowledged such concerns while noting that some violent crime rates are down from last year. Finner said he wants to meet with other hip-hop artists to talk about violence, although he didn’t say Takeoff’s killing had anything to do with is work in music.
“We all need to stand together and make sure nobody tears down that industry,” Finner said.
Migos first broke through with the massive hit “Versace” in 2013. They had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, though Takeoff was not on their multi-week No. 1 hit “Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. They put out a trilogy of albums called “Culture,” “Culture II” and “Culture III,” with the first two hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. They also earned an ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2018 for their streaming success with multiplatinum songs like “Motorsport (featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj),” “Stir Fry,” and “Walk It Talk It.”
The trio also played a fictional version of themselves on an episode of the hit TV show “Atlanta,” but the group was not currently together.
Offset, who is married to Cardi B, released a solo album in 2019, while Takeoff and Quavo released the joint album “Only Built for Infinity Links” last month. Quavo posted links Monday on his Instagram to his and Takeoff’s Halloween-themed music video, “Messy,” along with a video of him and his friends driving around Houston.
Landrum reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writer Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas, Jake Bleiberg in Dallas and Lindsay Whitehurst in Washington contributed to this report.
GOP’s ‘crazy violent hate rhetoric’ is a ‘threat to the heart of our democracy’
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” on Tuesday that Republicans’ “crazy and violent rhetoric of hate” was a “threat to the heart of our democracy.”
Clinton said, “There’s always been an outpouring of violence, racism, misogyny, anti-Semitism, as you said, but I think what we’re seeing today, and that’s certainly been put highlighted by the horrific attack on Paul Pelosi. , is not just an aberration where one or two people or a small group engage in this kind of violent rhetoric and urge people to act against political figures like her, like me, like others, we see a whole political party.
She continued, “The level of just crazy violent hate rhetoric coming from Republicans. You played something of the candidate, the Republican candidate for governor in Arizona. I want viewers. I want voters to stop and wonder if we would trust someone who stirs up these violent feelings, who points fingers, scapegoats, makes a joke about a violent attack on Paul Pelosi.
Clinton added, “What we have with the rhetoric coming from the Republican candidates, from their party right now, is so disturbing. I haven’t seen a great outpouring from elected officials to support Nancy Pelosi as she has with Republicans as well as Democrats in times of real terror, like Jan. 6. And then ask yourself, please, why would you entrust power to people who themselves are unable to see how terrible it is that someone is attacked in their home or who don’t care really because they think it will get them votes that will get them elected? This is a real threat to the heart of our democracy.
Princeton angler reels in state record catch-and-release muskie on Mille Lacs Lake
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has certified the state catch-and-release record muskie, a 58.25-inch monster caught on Mille Lacs Lake by Eric Bakke of Princeton, the agency announced this week.
The previous record was a tie for two 57.25-inch muskies, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
Bakke was fishing June 11 on Mille Lacs with angling partner Jon Blood when he caught the huge fish while trolling with a footlong muskie lure. After a minute or two of trying to reel in the fish, Blood was able to net it, and they measured, photographed and released the fish in less than a minute.
“To be able to target and catch fish of this caliber has been one of the great passions of my life,” Bakke said in a news release from the DNR.
Bakke said he’s been fortunate to be able to learn from and fish with some great anglers, and that joining Muskies Inc. helped him understand the importance of handling and releasing these big fish with care and purpose.
“In order to catch more and bigger fish, you have to put them back: ‘Let them go, let them grow,’ ” Bakke said. “This record should and will be broken in the next year or two if we all make the choice to keep all those big fish alive and swimming for the next person to experience and catch a fish of their lifetime. I’d like to say thank you to all of the people who have caught that fish over the past 20-plus years, took care of her, and put her back. She is still out there for all of you to go try to catch again!”
Find current records and guidelines for each type of state record fish on the DNR’s record fish page at mndnr.gov/RecordFish.
Bottom drops 2022 election for Democrats
With just a week left until the 2022 midterm elections, the political environment appears to be eroding rapidly for Democrats, especially in areas where the party has long held sway.
“The scariest Halloween reality for House Democrats is how many seats the president has [Joe] Biden has worn comfortably in 2020 who are at real risk a week later,” wrote Dave Wasserman, house editor at Cook Report with Amy Walter, a nonpartisan campaign advice sheet.
To that end, Wasserman changed the race odds for 10 seats held by more-at-risk Democrats — including three each in Democratic redoubts in California and New York.
On the same day Wasserman made his changes, Gallup released a report that suggests the political winds are all blowing in the direction of Republicans.
The numbers are disheartening for Democrats:
* Only 40% of Americans approve of the job Biden is doing as president.
* Only 17% say they are satisfied with the way things are going in the United States.
* 49% say the state of the economy is “poor”.
* A paltry 21% approve of the work the Democratic-led Congress is doing.
As Jeffrey M. Jones and Lydia Saad of Gallup note:
“The current scores for the U.S. economy and national satisfaction are the lowest Gallup has measured at the time of a midterm election over the span of these polling trends, starting in 1994 and 1982, respectively. Congressional and presidential approval of jobs is near all-time lows.
Any of those numbers would set off red flags for the ruling party in Washington. Combine them all — and consider that we’re only seven days away from the election — and it looks like the Republicans are on the verge of a big national victory.
What must be of most concern to Democrats is that these conditions seem to threaten not only candidates long considered vulnerable due to the partisan nature of their ridings, but also those who had been considered safer until here.
As we have seen in recent waves of elections – 1994, 2010 and 2018 – some of these candidates are caught off guard by a domestic political environment far less hospitable than they initially imagined.
This appears to be exactly what is happening in at least a handful of blue districts in blue states. And it may be too late for Democrats to correct themselves.
Point: For Republicans to reach the top end — 25 or more House seats — that political handicappers suggest they might win, they need to be competitive in places where Donald Trump has not performed very well in 2020. It seems to happen.
Cnn
Kanye West’s Fans Ready To Help Him Regain His Billionaire Status By Setting Up Several GoFundMe Campaigns
Kanye West fans are at it again! No matter what Ye does, we have this set of fans that just hate to hear negative info about him even if he brought it upon himself. All Ye could do in the heat of the moment is apologized and everything would have been okay, but he refused… Read More »Kanye West’s Fans Ready To Help Him Regain His Billionaire Status By Setting Up Several GoFundMe Campaigns
The post Kanye West’s Fans Ready To Help Him Regain His Billionaire Status By Setting Up Several GoFundMe Campaigns appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
