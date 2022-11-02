Early voting data shows Republicans are voting at a higher rate than in 2020; Democrats stay almost the same

David Duchovny and Rosemarie DeWitt play cousins ​​who are completely, utterly awful people in the new black comedy “The Estate.”

But then every major character in “The Estate,” which also stars Toni Collette, Anna Faris and Kathleen Turner, is equally terrible. And that’s what DeWitt and Duchovny say made it so much fun to do.

“It was super fun and rewarding,” DeWitt says. “And weirdly, it’s not a lot of work up front because the characters don’t change. They start off horribly and they stay horribly.

“So you can tap into all of those parts of yourself, like the revenge fantasy,” she says. “Anything you have that you don’t like about yourself, you can put it all into the character.”

Duchovny agreed, saying it was oddly invigorating to play a character with no limits — for better or for worse (and almost always for worse).

“I think playing a character who doesn’t apologize is a gift,” says Duchovny. “In real life and in dramas, we spend our lives apologizing for the things we want, which we are either ashamed or afraid to say out loud.

“You get a character like Richard who just says these things out loud and says them without any kind of sense that it’s embarrassing or humiliating or wrong,” he says. “And it’s kind of like having a superpower, you know, being on a set like that.”

In “The Estate”, Kathleen Turner plays Aunt Hilda, a very wealthy, very mean and very lonely woman. When the news that she is dying surfaces, her nephew and nieces rush to her St. Charles Avenue mansion in New Orleans to ingratiate themselves to her and, hopefully, in her will. .

Toni Collette and Anna Faris play sisters Macey and Savanna, who see Aunt Hilda’s estate as a chance to save the family restaurant in a run-down part of town. DeWitt plays Beatrice, a woman whose smile hides a desperate will to do anything to get Hilda’s money.

Duchovny is Richard, though he announces he now prefers Dick, who, though gloomy in almost every way, had the foresight to keep in touch with Aunt Hilda via phone calls and texts, and is in the lead. to grab the domain until it does. don’t mess things up.

Spoiler alert: All of them spoil things in terrible, ridiculous, awful and hilarious ways.

Casting Chemistry

Many in the cast — which includes Ron Livingston, DeWitt’s real-life husband, as her hapless movie husband James — had worked together in the past.

Duchovny had cast Kathleen Turner in her Showtime series “Californication.” DeWitt co-starred with Toni Collette on the same network’s “United States of Tara.”

Duchovny had worked with Collette in the 2004 comedy “Connie and Carla,” but he and DeWitt had never collaborated, and some, like Keyla Monterroso Mejia who plays Ellen, Macey and Savanna’s younger half-sister, were new to everybody.

“I don’t know, the chemistry just isn’t an issue for me,” DeWitt said of how the cast quickly came together over the month on location in New Orleans. “It’s just a really generous experience when everyone sort of comes in. It’s almost like summer camp, or a repertory theater or something where everyone rolls up their sleeves and says, ‘We don’t. don’t have much time, we’re just gonna do this.

“Rather than, say, like a big-budget comedy where people are really invested in their funny side,” she says. “Where the jokes land. It’s a bit the opposite. It’s literally like vaudeville or something in the best way.

For Duchovny, the cast’s different backgrounds or performance styles blended together like disparate ingredients in a memorable gumbo.

“I think for me to do a movie like this with these very different types of performers, they’re all good,” he says. “And everyone has their own type of medium and their own type of vibe that they bring to the stage, or you know, their own type of comedy that they bring to the stage.

“I really like this discovery of, ‘OK, here’s a new person I haven’t worked with,’” Duchovny says. “Here is Rosemarie and we are making a scene. I’m gonna get to know her comically now, and that’s cool. And now we try to throw the ball together, you know, although maybe we don’t work in exactly the same way.

“Keyla, exactly the same way,” Duchovny says. “Like, weird stuff coming my way. Like, Oh my God, it’s off the wall. But I love this. It’s just cool to see everyone’s freak flag in this comical sense. You know, like, they can fly a little bit because you’re doing a comedy, and you just go for it.

make bad choices

In a story where everyone makes wildly inappropriate choices, DeWitt as Beatrice probably does the worst. Duchovny as Dick repeatedly tries to hook up with Collette’s Macey – no good, Dick! – but Beatrice asks her husband James to seduce the dying Aunt Hilda, and honestly, it’s hard to top.

“That part was really fun,” DeWitt says of being able to play a fictional married couple with her real husband. “At the stage of life we ​​are at, family dictates everything. And it’s not my little fiddle, but women, we turn down a lot of roles, work, being moms, dad’s out of town.

“So it was a great package to say if we brought the whole family to New Orleans for a month and they went to school for a month,” she says. It was the easy sell, I think for Ron. He is also a very big supporter and one of my fans. As if he wanted me to be happy. He wants to show up and make that part funny and make him funny.

Even when the role she’s playing requires her to be so, so mean too — something DeWitt admits wasn’t exactly easy for her.

“It almost kills me to see him being so emasculated,” DeWitt says. “How I hate that. I’m like, ‘Never do that role again. And don’t ever let me talk to you like that. You know, because he’s my beloved. I love him so much.

Kathleen Turner steals most of the scenes she appears in, in a role that, like the sex-crazed talent agency owner she played in “Californication,” finds her as fearless on screen as ever. said Duchovny.

“She needs to know why this person is doing this,” he says of Turner’s on-set process. “You know, she just won’t. While I’m a bit cheeky and would do anything for a laugh. But she will ask, “What is the reality behind all this?” And once she understands that her commitment is there.

“Kathleen is so present in the scenes that – not that you would want to miss a beat – but you couldn’t with her,” DeWitt says. “She’s right there and she cares so much. You know when you say she’s had this long, amazing career, and you’d think she could just say, “I’ve got this amazing voice, I know how to do it.”

“But she doesn’t,” DeWitt says. “She finds you fully in the scene every time. And if something was wrong, she’d say, ‘We should do it again. ‘Cause you know if it’s her or me or David, whatever, she just wants to get back in there, and she wants it to sing.

“And that’s the most exciting part of the game,” she said.

“There was also something very childish about her about it,” adds Duchovny. “She was like a big baby in a way (like Aunt Hilda). I just wanted his needs met. And there was something very, very vulnerable and quite honest about it.

another sensibility

“The Estate” was written and directed by English filmmaker Dean Craig, whose British sensibilities fully embraced his characters’ bad behavior, Duchovny says.

“I think as Americans we’re scared right now to cross borders,” Duchovny says. ” With reason. I mean, we’re living in a political moment where we’re all hyper aware of these things. And we don’t know what comedy can do, or what comedy should be allowed to do.

“And I think the Brits, even though they’re having the same global moment that we are, I think they’re looking over their shoulders a little less than we are,” he says.

As for why we love watching people misbehave on screen, Duchovny likens it to why we love breaking taboos on holidays like Halloween.

“It’s the king who falls on his ass, and the king has no clothes,” he said. “That’s comedy and life. So Halloween is all about you know, ghosts and you know, evil things that come to walk the earth, and comedy is about upending moral structures.

“We laugh because we are shocked,” he says.

“Feelings are hurt, relationships are ruined, but there’s something so delicious about seeing people be the worst versions of themselves,” DeWitt says. “And then you feel good at the end of the film, right?