Ex-Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid sentenced for DWI crash that severely injured young girl
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison for a drunk driving crash that left a 5-year-old girl with a brain injury.
Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, pleaded guilty in September to charges of driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.
According to the prosecution, Britt Reid was drunk while driving 84 mph near Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City when his Dodge truck slammed into two parked cars near an interstate entrance ramp on Feb. 4, 2021, days before the team’s appearance in Super Bowl LV.
Ariel Young, who was in one of the cars, was severely injured and spent 11 days in a coma. Her mother Felicia Miller had stopped to help the other driver, whose car had stalled.
“Ariel’s life forever changed because of Britt Reid,” Miller said in a statement read in court. “She will deal with this for the rest of her life.”
Five others, including Reid, were injured in the crash. The assistant coach, who had a blood-alcohol level of 0.113 percent, required emergency surgery.
The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a settlement with Ariel Young’s family in November to pay for her ongoing medical treatment and other expenses.
With News Wire Services
Adele sets the record straight on how to pronounce her name
Rumor has it you mispronounced Adele‘The name of.
The Grammy-winning singer set the record straight on the true pronunciation of her nickname during a recent Q&A for her “I Drink Wine” music video. While answering questions, the 34-year-old praised one fan in particular for pronouncing her name correctly.
“I love it,” exclaimed Adele. “She said my name perfectly!”
Then how do you call Adele correctly? While many fans have called her “ah-dell”, Adele actually prefers a slight beat at the end of her name to match her North London accent. As she noted with light emphasis on the second syllable: “uh-valley.”
But that’s water under the bridge if you mispronounced Adele’s name. After all, the biggest misstep seems to be using its full name.
“I could never have used my last name,” she previously told the YouTuber NikkieTutorials of how she landed on her mononymous stage name. “Adele Adkins doesn’t have the same ring as Adele.”
She explained that her last name sounded “dull,” though “Adele still feels like my name” even after finding success. She added, “My mom always calls me that. My friends call me that.”
Travis Scott Enjoys Halloween With Wild Partying Amid Cheating Rumors While His Baby Mama, Kylie Jenner, Stays Home With Their 2 Kids
Wait, is Halloween not supposed to be a time when families spend time together? Travis Scott chose to party and drink alcohol instead! Travis Scott left Kylie Jenner at home to take care of their 2 kids, 4year-old Stormi Webster and 7-month-old Wolfs, (they changed the name but refused to make public the new name,… Read More »Travis Scott Enjoys Halloween With Wild Partying Amid Cheating Rumors While His Baby Mama, Kylie Jenner, Stays Home With Their 2 Kids
The post Travis Scott Enjoys Halloween With Wild Partying Amid Cheating Rumors While His Baby Mama, Kylie Jenner, Stays Home With Their 2 Kids appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Officials: Suspect in Pelosi attack was on ‘suicide mission’
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ and STEFANIE DAZIO (Associated Press)
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her told police he was on a “suicide mission” and had plans to target other California and federal politicians, according to a Tuesday court filing.
David DePape was ordered held without bail during his arraignment Tuesday in San Francisco Superior Court. His public defender entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf. It was the first public appearance since the early Friday attack for DePape, a fringe activist drawn to conspiracy theories.
In the court filing, prosecutors detailed the attack in stark terms as part of their bid to keep DePape behind bars. Paul Pelosi was knocked unconscious by the hammer attack and woke up in a pool of his own blood, the filing said.
DePape’s intent “could not have been clearer,” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins wrote in the filing. “He forced his way into the Pelosi home intending to take the person third in line to the presidency of the United States hostage and to seriously harm her. Thwarted by Speaker Pelosi’s absence, Defendant continued on his quest and would not be stopped, culminating on the near fatal attack on Mr. Pelosi.”
Without being questioned, DePape told officers and medics at the scene that he was sick of the “lies coming out of Washington D.C.,” the filing said. “I didn’t really want to hurt him, but you know this was a suicide mission. I’m not going to stand here and do nothing even if it cost me my life.”
DePape allegedly said he had other targets, including a local professor as well as several prominent state and federal politicians –- and members of their families. The filing did not name any potential targets.
“This case demands detention,” Jenkins wrote. “Nothing less.”
Wearing orange jail clothing, DePape only spoke to tell Judge Diane Northway how to pronounce his last name (dih-PAP’). The 42-year-old defendant, whose shoulder was dislocated during his arrest, is scheduled to return to court Friday.
After the hearing, DePape’s public defender Adam Lipson said he looks forward to providing DePape with a “vigorous legal defense.”
“We’re going to be doing a comprehensive investigation of what happened. We’re going to be looking into Mr. DePape’s mental state, and I’m not going to talk any further about that until I have more information,” Lipson said.
He later said he was pleased that Paul Pelosi was improving and urged the public not to pass judgment on what he called “a complicated situation.”
The attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi sent shockwaves through the political world just days before the hotly contested midterm elections. Threats against lawmakers and elections officials have been at all-time highs in this first nationwide election since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, and authorities have issued warnings about rising extremism in the U.S.
DePape faces state charges of attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse. He also faces federal charges including attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official. Those charges are outlined in an affidavit detailing the assault, which was largely captured on police body camera imagery after authorities responded to a 911 call from the Pelosis’ Pacific Heights home.
Jenkins’ filing said while Paul Pelosi was on the phone with the 911 operator, DePape was gesturing and telling him to hang up. Pelosi then told the dispatcher that he did not need police, fire or medical assistance but he instead asked “for the Capitol Police because they are usually at the house protecting his wife.”
Moments later the dispatcher heard him interacting with a man and Paul Pelosi said “Uh, he thinks everything’s good. Uh, I’ve got a problem, but he thinks everything’s good.”
Speaker Pelosi was in Washington at the time and under the protection of her security detail, which does not extend to family members. She quickly returned to San Francisco, where her husband was hospitalized and underwent surgery for a skull fracture and other injuries.
In Washington, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger provided a sobering update Tuesday of security protocols for members of Congress.
Manger said that although many improvements have been made since the Capitol attack, including the hiring of nearly 280 officers by the end of this year, “there is still a lot of work to do.”
“We believe today’s political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for members of Congress,” he said
Manger said the attack on Pelosi’s husband was “an alarming reminder of the dangerous threats elected officials and public figures face during today’s contentious political climate.”
___
Dazio reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro and Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed.
Danish Football Association to donate money per goal to migrant workers in Qatar in November as statement condemns ‘reprehensible rights abuses’ ahead of World Cup
The Danish Football Association has announced that it will donate money for every goal scored in November to migrant workers in Qatar.
Goals scored in men’s and women’s professional and non-professional matches in Denmark will be donated 10 crowns (approximately £1.16). 55,000 goals were scored in the same period last year.
The money will be sent to Building and Workers’ International (BWI), the construction industry workers’ union, and it has been agreed that their donation will go directly to improving the conditions of migrant workers in the Qatar after the World Cup.
A statement from the Danish FA, the DBU, read: “We are looking forward to the World Championships and supporting the men’s national team, which represents Denmark.
“However, we remain skeptical of the reprehensible rights violations that some migrant workers in Qatar have suffered.
“Therefore, on behalf of all of Danish football, we would like to provide funds to migrant workers, so that more people can benefit from better conditions in the future.”
Danish union leader Gunde Odgaard added: “Migrant workers in Qatar are going through a difficult time.
“DBU’s initiative will help maintain focus on the conditions of migrant workers. At BWI, we want to make sure the money is used where migrant workers in Qatar struggle the most.
Denmark had already shown their anger over the treatment of workers at the World Cup by releasing a group of “mitigated” kits for the tournament.
The red, white and black bands made by Hummel featured no noticeable stylization, with Denmark’s badge and brand logo disguised in the same color of each shirt.
A statement read: “We do not wish to be visible at a tournament which has claimed the lives of thousands of people. We support the Danish national team until the end, but that’s not the same as supporting Qatar as the host country.
“Black. The color of mourning. The perfect color for Denmark’s third kit for this year’s World Cup.
“Although we support the Danish national team until the end, this should not be confused with supporting a tournament that has claimed thousands of lives.
“We want to make a statement about Qatar’s human rights record and its treatment of the migrant workers who built the World Cup stadiums in the country.”
In February 2021, a Guardian report claimed that 6,500 workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had died working in stadiums in Qatar.
The BBC has since reported that several foreign workers protesting over unpaid wages have been expelled from the country.
The tournament kicks off on November 20, with England captain Harry Kane and six other skippers wearing rainbow-colored armbands to protest against Qatar’s anti-gay laws.
Machine Gun Kelly Snort Cocaine Off Megan Fox’s B***s As Part Of Their Halloween Concept And It Is The Dumbest Sh-t This Year
Okay, so the purpose of Halloween in ancient times was to dress in costumes, lit bonfires, gather as a family, and ward off ghosts. Now that we are certain, no ghosts or spirits are attacking us, can we ban it already? CUZ presently, Halloween is a for some wh-res or weird people to display some… Read More »Machine Gun Kelly Snort Cocaine Off Megan Fox’s B***s As Part Of Their Halloween Concept And It Is The Dumbest Sh-t This Year
The post Machine Gun Kelly Snort Cocaine Off Megan Fox’s B***s As Part Of Their Halloween Concept And It Is The Dumbest Sh-t This Year appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Magic guard Jalen Suggs returns from ankle injury at Thunder
Orlando Magic second-year guard Jalen Suggs returned from his ankle injury Tuesday against the Thunder in Oklahoma City.
Suggs, who was upgraded to questionable on the team’s Monday evening injury report after being sidelined for the last five games, was upgraded to available before tipoff after being a game-time decision.
He came off the bench, with the jumbo lineup of Franz Wagner, Terrence Ross, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr. starting for the third consecutive game.
Tuesday was Suggs’ first game since spraining his right ankle on a drive to the basket during the third quarter of the Magic’s loss to the Hawks on Oct. 21 in Atlanta. He also landed awkwardly on his right leg after being fouled on the drive.
Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery) and Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined.
Second-year guard Josh Giddey (sprained right ankle) and Chet Holmgren (right foot surgery — out for season), the No. 2 pick in June’s draft, were sidelined for the Thunder.
Suggs played in the Magic’s first two games. He scored 21 points (8-of-11 shooting, 4 of 6 on 3s) in 25 minutes before fouling out in the fourth quarter of the regular-season-opening loss to the Detroit Pistons and had 3 points (1-of-5 shooting) and 3 steals in 16 minutes against the Hawks before injuring his ankle.
Before the ankle injury, Suggs wasn’t too far removed from a left knee injury — a capsule sprain and bone bruise — he suffered during the Magic’s preseason win over the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 7. He missed the final two preseason games but was cleared for the regular-season opener.
“It says a lot about our performance staff, what they’re pushing him to do and the way he’s willing to continue to work,” coach Jamahl Mosley said pregame about Suggs coming back from his injuries quickly. “Maybe it’s some of the football stuff that he can bounce off those injuries early.”
Suggs, the No. 5 pick in 2021, had an up-and-down rookie season in part because of injuries that limited him to 48 games.
He was sidelined for 20 games from early December through mid-January after fracturing his right thumb and dealt with injuries to his right ankle that sidelined him for 13 of the final 18 games.
Suggs had surgery to address a stress fracture in his right ankle — the same one he injured 1 ½ weeks ago — early in the offseason, limiting his participation in basketball activities over the summer.
Magic partner with PureCycle
The Magic are partnering with PureCycle Technologies to help “divert plastic waste from being landfilled or flowing into Central Florida waterways,” the team said in a statement.
Through the partnership, the Magic will become the first NBA team to implement PureCycle’s “PureZero waste” program, a plastic waste recycling program geared toward stadiums and entertainment venues.
The partnership with PureCycle, an Orlando-based company, will aim to reduce the amount of plastic waste this season by implementing “an innovative sustainability plan” for Amway Center.
As part of their partnership, staff members from the two organizations are also teaming up to clean up the Parramore neighborhood Wednesday morning.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
