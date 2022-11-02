News
Fiji to Manchester, top Chinese diplomat identified as serial offender in violent cases
This handout from The Chaser News taken on October 16, 2022 and given to AFP on October 17 shows an incident involving a fight between a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester (C) and Chinese consulate staff, while a policeman Britain tries to intervene, during a demonstration in front of the consulate in Manchester. AFP
New Delhi: Last month, Chinese diplomats were involved in a fight with a pro-democracy protester from Hong Kong at the Chinese consulate in Manchester in the UK.
Now a report claims that one of the officials involved in the brawl has also been charged with assaulting Taiwanese diplomats in Fiji in 2020.
According ABC Newsthe diplomat is Gao Lianjia.
The storming of the Chinese consulate in Manchester.
Here are the culprits. @trussliz you know what you have to do.
From left to right:
Consul General Zheng Xiyuan
Consul Gao Lianjia
Advisor Chen Wei
Deputy Consul General Fan Yingjie pic.twitter.com/O85LHxaJ5q
— Father Ted Crilly (@TedCrilly666) October 17, 2022
Gao was among two diplomats who allegedly beat up a Taiwanese official outside the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, the capital of Fiji.
The incident happened as Taiwan was celebrating its National Day at the hotel.
As a war of words erupted between China and Taiwan over the incident, Fiji remained silent.
Chinese officials acting like angry little emperors are the new normal. The attack on a Taiwanese diplomat in Fiji last week is just the latest example. We will not fall to their level, we will continue to do what we do.
— 賴清德Lai Ching-te (@ChingteLai) October 22, 2020
The country does not officially recognize Taiwan but maintains friendly relations with the self-governing island.
Taiwan accused China of “violating international norms” while Beijing accused Taiwanese officials of “acting provocatively” against Chinese embassy staff.
🇬🇯 “Taipei Trade Office staff at #Fiji acted provocatively against Chinese embassy staff performing official duties in a public space outside the venue of the function, causing injury and damage to a Chinese diplomat.#China The embassy responded to the alleged assault by a Taiwan official. pic.twitter.com/eLnY4Q8mS3
— Shen Shiwei 沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) October 19, 2020
ABC News said he also viewed a photo “showing Gao at the Suva hotel”.
According ABC News, Gao and the other Chinese diplomat involved in the incident claimed diplomatic immunity to avoid action.
Manchester Brawl
Reports said a fight broke out at the Chinese consulate in Manchester after men wearing masks came out of the mission and attacked Bo Chan, a pro-democracy protester from Hong Kong demonstrating outside the building.
Masked men emerged from the Chinese consulate in Manchester, England, today and dragged a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester into the consulate compound.
There they continued to beat him 5 to 1 as British police watched for at least 30 seconds. pic.twitter.com/zQIQ1DNnER
— Visegrad 24 (@visegrad24) October 18, 2022
Takeoff’s Murder: Video Shows Quavo In Heated Argument Before Shots Fired Leading To The Killing Of Rapper Takeoff
Reports and videos gathered by TGS suggest that, unlike Takeoff and Quavo whose motive was to have fun and maybe make a few dollars at the games, their opponents had different motives and acted stupid and violent at first sight of trouble. A dice game turned violent and within seconds shots were fired, and now,… Read More »Takeoff’s Murder: Video Shows Quavo In Heated Argument Before Shots Fired Leading To The Killing Of Rapper Takeoff
The post Takeoff’s Murder: Video Shows Quavo In Heated Argument Before Shots Fired Leading To The Killing Of Rapper Takeoff appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Driver of private secretary to Kerala minister arrested for assaulting woman: cops
Thiruvananthapuram:
A contract driver from the staff of the Kerala Water Resources Minister, Roshy Augustine, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a woman recently while she was out for a morning walk near the museum area here, police said.
An officer from the museum’s police station said the accused driver was also arrested for trespassing on a house recently.
In view of the police recording of the contract driver’s arrest for the two offenses, the minister ordered his immediate dismissal from the position of driver for his private secretary, according to a statement issued by his cabinet.
He also instructed the water authority to investigate the accused driver and take appropriate action, he added.
According to the police, the defendant would have used the vehicle assigned by the water board to the private secretary of the minister to commit the offences.
However, as he was taken to collect evidence, the defendant told reporters here that he was falsely implicated in the case and denied committing either of the two offences.
“I haven’t done anything. I haven’t done anything. I’m falsely involved. A lot of evidence has been forced on me. My wife is bullied into admitting certain things,” he claimed.
Meanwhile, Congress and the BJP have criticized the ruling leftist government over the issue.
Senior Congress official Ramesh Chennithala has claimed that women were not safe in Kerala under the LDF rule.
He said the removal of the driver from service would not end the responsibility of the minister and the government for the actions of the accused.
BJP state chairman K Surendran told media in Kottayam that two incidents indicated a police failure.
He also said that the government and the minister cannot escape responsibility for the actions of the defendants.
Gunman who injured 2 Newark police officers still at large
NEWARK, New Jersey — A manhunt was underway Wednesday for a gunman who authorities say injured two Newark police officers as they tried to question him about a previous shooting.
Kendall Howard, 30, was considered “armed and dangerous,” authorities said in a statement.
The gunshots erupted outside an apartment building in a residential neighborhood about a mile west of Newark Liberty International Airport on Tuesday. Frightened residents were forced to stay indoors as police blocked nearby streets to search for the shooter.
An officer was shot in the leg. The other officer’s neck was grazed by a bullet that lodged in his shoulder, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said.
Both officers fired back and the shooter fled into the building, Baraka said. But he managed to evade capture.
Police had intervened around 1 p.m. after a citizen who had seen a flyer about a previous shooting called a tip on the suspect’s possible identity, according to Baraka. Police were exiting the building when they encountered the suspect in the parking lot and, during an altercation, he pulled out a gun and began shooting, the mayor said.
Video taken by a bystander and posted online appears to show someone helping an officer off and shortly after others in uniform helping the lame officer into a car.
Video taken from news helicopters showed police in tactical gear posing on neighborhood streets and searching above and around the base of at least one multi-story building.
Elijah Moore was in his room when he heard gunshots echo through his neighborhood. He immediately backed away from the window after hearing what he said were “lots of banging”, possibly more than a dozen.
“I didn’t know what to do, if they walked into my building,” Moore, 33, said.
He turned on the television where he learned more about the shooting. His panic subsided minutes later, he said, when he saw the police invading his neighborhood.
Authorities have charged Howard with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
James Corden denies intentionally stealing Ricky Gervais joke
Talk show host James Corden is setting the record straight after being accused of stealing a joke from comedian Ricky Gervais.
The 44-year-old ‘The Late Late Show’ host raised his eyebrows after repeating an almost identical version of the comedian’s quip on his show Monday.
Speaking to a live audience, the scandal-ridden actor said: “When you see Elon Musk talking about Twitter, he does this thing where he goes, ‘Well, that’s the town square .’
“But it’s not, because if someone puts a sign in a town square that says, ‘Guitar lessons available,’ you don’t make people in town say, ‘I don’t want not play the guitar! I want to play the piano, you shit! »
“It’s like, ‘That sign wasn’t for you – it was for somebody else. You don’t have to get mad about any of that,’” he added.
The joke was very similar — if not identical — to the one Gervais made in his 2018 Netflix stand-up special “Ricky Gervais: Humanity.”
After being criticized, Corden insisted he didn’t know where the joke came from.
“Inadvertently told a brilliant Ricky Gervais joke on the show last night, obviously not knowing it was coming from him”, he tweeted from the official account of his show.
“It’s great, because it’s a Ricky Gervais joke. You can watch all of Ricky’s great specials on Netflix. Jx”
Corden was forced to speak out after Gervais mocked Corden for repeating the joke, writing in a now-deleted post, “The classified ad in the town square for guitar lessons is brilliant.”
When asked if he thought the ‘Cats’ actor stole the joke on purpose, Gervais replied“I doubt he would knowingly copy such a stand-up routine verbatim like that.”
And when asked why he deleted his initial tweet mocking Corden, Gervais admitted it was because he was “starting to feel sorry for him”.
The controversy comes on the heels of the Balthazar debacle, which saw famed New York restaurant owner Keith McNally call the comedian “the most abusive customer” in the restaurant’s 25-year history.
After accusing the Brit of rude behavior, McNally banned him from the Manhattan restaurant. But a few hours later, Corden called him to “profusely apologize” and the ban was lifted.
Liz Cheney endorses Tim Ryan and calls Nancy Pelosi a ‘super leader’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who lost her primary for re-election this year, backed Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) against Republican JD Vance in the U.S. Senate race from Ohio.
During a panel discussion with Judy Woodruff of PBS NewsHour, Cheney was asked if she would support Vance against Ryan in the Ohio Senate race, to which she replied, “I wouldn’t vote for JD Vance.”
“So if you were a Buckeye State voter, would you vote for Tim Ryan?” Woodruff asked. Cheney responded by saying “I would”.
Cheney too called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is a “tremendous leader” and “a leader of historic consequence.”
Cheney’s endorsement of Ryan is fitting, as the two share a pro-military, interventionist worldview that sees the US armed forces as a tool to be deployed across the globe whenever needed.
In particular, Cheney voted to send $65 billion of US taxpayers’ money to Ukraine in its war with Russia, as did Ryan. In September, for example, Ryan touted his support for sending another $12 billion of taxpayers’ money to Ukraine.
President Joe Biden, according to reports, is working to send Ukraine another $50 billion.
Vance, on the other hand, campaigns on a narrow foreign policy approach. During his Republican primary race, his stance against U.S. intervention in Ukraine was seen as a “pivotal moment” that sets him apart from other Republicans and Democrats who claim to oppose foreign interventionism but have continued to fund the Ukraine-Russia war.
Most Americans agree with Vance.
In February, as Russia invaded Ukraine, a CNN poll found nearly 6 in 10 Americans opposed to the United States taking direct military action to support Ukraine and end the war. Russian invasion.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter here.
Temperatures are dropping and the risks of COVID-19 and flu are increasing. And for the past few months, patients with a different disease – respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV – have been overwhelming hospitals. Public health officials are warning that next winter there could be a “triple outbreak.”
The unusually high number of RSV infections so early in the year is already pushing hospitals to capacity. In normal years RSV sends thousands of children to hospital in the fall and winter, but for the second year in a row experts have seen an unprecedented rise in the number of cases beginning in the summer months.
While RSV mostly manifests as a mild illness with cold-like symptoms in adults, it can cause pneumonia and bronchiolitis in very young children. It can be life-threatening in infants and the elderly.
But how worried should parents be? Here are answers to some of the most common questions about RSV infection, who is most at risk, and what could be causing this year’s outbreak.
Why could RSV be particularly bad this year?
While it may be too early to know for sure, health experts agree that the earlier-than-usual surges are a consequence of the broad lifting of COVID-19 precautions, which served to protect the public from a variety of viruses.
“When the pandemic hit the United States in March 2020, we saw the rates of all viruses drop,” Dr. Vandana Madhavan, director of advanced pediatrics at Mass General Brigham in Boston, told NPR. This was largely due to people staying indoors, wearing masks and frequently washing or sanitizing their hands, she added.
Once restrictions began to ease in the spring of 2021, health experts began seeing strange patterns of circulation of these respiratory viruses. This year, the return to pre-COVID social activities and interactions, travel and classroom teaching has led to another dangerous spike, Madhavan explained.
Something else is happening, she added. Very young children born just before or during the pandemic did not benefit from regular or early exposure to common viruses, including RSV, which would have helped develop immunity.
“We’ve had this whole cohort of young kids who haven’t had this usual constant exposure to viruses in daycare or preschool or in the community. And so now they’re being exposed and it’s hitting them very hard.” , said Madhavan.
These conditions have led to what some doctors call an unprecedented number infants and children in emergency rooms and pediatric intensive care units across the country.
“I hope this is not the new normal,” Madhavan said on Friday. “But for this year it is worrying because it is still only the end of October and we don’t know what we’re going to see as we head into fall and especially this winter.”
Why are infants and young children most vulnerable to respiratory viruses?
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost all children become infected with RSV by age 2. In most cases, it will cause mild, cold-like symptoms, as it does in the vast majority of healthy adults. But it can also cause severe bronchitis or pneumonia in very young children, especially infants and those under 5 years old.
The problem is that their small lungs and muscles cannot muster the power to spit up or sneeze the increased secretions and mucus caused in their airways.
“They find it difficult to pass out that excess fluid and that’s why they find it difficult to breathe, which leads to problems with eating and drinking,” Madhavan said.
In such cases, RSV treatments may include oxygen support, suctioning, and IV fluids.
According to CDC data, approximately 58,000 children under the age of 5 are hospitalized with RSV each year. The second most vulnerable group are adults over the age of 65, among whom the infection causes 14,000 deaths a year.
What precautions can you take to avoid RSV?
Health officials say washing your hands, staying hydrated, keeping your hands away from your face, and disinfecting surfaces helps stave off RSV or prevent it from becoming a serious illness.
But for those with newborns or children under the age of one, Madhavan said the best thing to do is to keep children away from adults who have recently been sick.
She suggested not being shy about asking others about how they feel. “Most of the time when people ask this question, the person on the other end of the line doesn’t really think to mention anything unless they’ve been really sick, so they don’t think to mention if they’ve had a mild cold. But it could become a severe case of RSV for an infant or toddler, she added.
Madhavan said the effective way for children and adults to try to stay healthy through the remaining fall and winter months is to get COVID reminders and updated flu shots.
Anyone over six months old can get the flu shot. Madhavan noted that it takes a few weeks for the full shot protection to take effect. “If a child is under eight years old and has never had the flu shot before, they need two doses a month apart before they get full protection two weeks after that second dose,” a- she added.
Bivalent COVID boosters for people ages 5 and up became available in September. And children over six months old can receive one of three available COVID-19 vaccines. “Don’t wait until you’re in the middle of another wave of COVID to get the booster,” Madhavan warns.
Is there a vaccine against RSV?
There is no vaccine against RSV yet, although there are many in development.
There is, however, a treatment called palivizumab that is available for high-risk infants. This is an injection that can be given to premature babies and other babies born with certain lung or heart conditions who are at high risk of severe RSV disease. It is given once a month throughout the RSV season.
“It’s not a vaccine in that it doesn’t help the immune system provide longer-term immune protection, but it does continue to give antibodies against RSV every month during these high-risk times for these high-risk children in order to give them extra protection,” Madhavan explained.
Yet, Madhavan pointed out, palivizumab is not routinely given to all children. This is partly due to the possible, more serious side effects associated with the drug, which include throat swelling, difficult or rapid breathing, muscle weakness, and unresponsiveness.
When to seek emergency care?
Hospitals, emergency rooms and pediatric intensive care units across the country have been teeming with RSV patients for weeks now. It is therefore important to know when to go to the emergency room and when it might be better and healthier to stay at home, said Madhavan.
She strongly advises people against going to the emergency room to get tested for RSV or other respiratory viruses.
“If you suspect you or your child has it, it is better to pick up the phone and call your doctor or nurse than to enter an environment that could mean a long wait or exposure to other virus that your child and your family do not have and cannot have risks on their own,” she said.
Madhavan said that in most cases, medical professionals can run through a checklist of warning signs and make suggestions for potential home treatments.
“Based on this information, they may recommend that you start using nasal saline drops, use a humidifier or douche, or do other things to help loosen mucus and reduce congestion,” she said. “If it’s a child over a year old, they can say to try honey to help with a cough or give suggestions on how to bring down a fever.”
But, warns Madhavan, it may be time to seek more intensive care when an infant or young child is working very hard to breathe. This includes flare of the nostrils, grunting when inhaling and exhaling, or skin going in or under the ribs or the collarbone in and out.
