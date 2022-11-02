First Ever L2 on BNB Chain Now Live on Boba Network

BNB Chain, a popular blockchain, is in the top three in terms of total value locked, and Boba Network has now delivered the first layer-two to it, making it more scalable and reducing its computational fees.

The most recent Boba deployment, Boba-BNB, aims to further establish Boba as the exclusive multi-chain L2 network. Boba is not only the first L2 to be deployed on the BNB Chain network, but it also has the potential to significantly aid BNB Chain’s efforts to scale.

However, BNB Chain’s monolithic design still has a scalability constraint, no matter how much quicker it is than other blockchains. Boba enables BNB Chain to reach the next billion Web3 users, making scaling possible via EVM-compatible layer-two systems.

Boba’s Hybrid Compute provides BNB Chain developers with a simple means of moving non-critical computing off-chain while still allowing for on-chain interaction, hence increasing the scalability of the ecosystem.

Thanks to a safe native bridge for BNB and other tokens, using Boba from BNB Chain couldn’t be easier. Both BNB and BOBA tokens may be used to conduct transactions on the network, providing unparalleled flexibility.

Boba has a history of successful launches on several chains, including Ethereum along with Fantom, Avalanche, and Moonbeam. Boba is the de facto multi-chain scaling solution since the technology has been thoroughly tested and proven to perform consistently across all chains.

Several prominent launch partners, including the cross-chain DEX Sushi, the Play-to-Mine Miningverse Nova, the fast-paced 3D RPG Lady Blur, and the blockchain trading card game Foxtrot Command, are joining the BNB Chain deployment. BIZI, Kyo (ChronoGames), and Nifty Souq are just a few of its other partners. Within the following few weeks, they are expected to be deployed on Boba BNB L2.

“BNB Chain is one of the most successful chains outside of Ethereum, cementing a rich and innovative DeFi and NFT ecosystem. It is also a key partner for our vision, as it focuses on the average user and aligns with our goals of bringing 1 billion people to Web3,” said Alan Chiu, Founder and CEO of Enya.ai, a core contributor to Boba Network. “We are excited to launch on BNB Chain to help that vision come true and grow the multi-chain Web3 experience.”

“Here at BIZI LABS we are excited to be partnering with Boba Networks to help make Blockchain more accessible and interoperable for mass market Mobile phone users. We believe the future is multichain and given Boba’s recent collaborations with other Layer 1’s, notably BinanceSmartchain, we look forward to offering our users reduced gas on several chains in a simplistic interface via the mobile phone screen. The BIZI Web3 Mobile platform together with Boba’s multi-chain functionality will provide everyday Mobile phone users with direct and easy access to Boba’s vast range of decentralized applications (dApps) “ says BIZI LABS Founder Alpesh H. Patel

“We are thrilled to work with Boba Network and truly become a multi-chain project thanks to their built-in bridges and lightning fast transactions that can greatly reduce the waiting times for players while remaining cheap. We are excited for a long-term collaboration to create a real Metaverse,” said Lorenzo Stroe, CEO at Nova