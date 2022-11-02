French basketball star banned after joining Russian team — RT Sport News

The career of basketball player Thomas Heurtel with the France team is “more” after choosing to join Zenit Saint Petersburg in Russia, officials said.

Heurtel, 33, joined Zenit in September shortly after helping France to European Championship silver.

The star point guard made the decision despite French basketball bosses warning that any players who appear in Russia will no longer be considered for national team selection.

Heurtel reportedly signed a written statement to confirm compliance, only to infuriate French officials by moving to Russia after the EuroBasket 2022 tournament.

In a statement to L’Equipe on Tuesday, the president of the French Basketball Federation (FFBB), Jean-Pierre Siutat, said Heurtel’s time in the national colors was over.

“Regarding Thomas, to whom we had clearly explained how things worked, he did not honor his commitment. For me, from today, I consider that he will no longer be there (with the team of France). It’s over,” said Siutat.





The FFBB warned in early August that players who appear for Russian or Belarusian teams would not be eligible for selection as long as the conflict in Ukraine continues.

Players and officials were asked to sign a “certificate of honor” to confirm their agreement, and any violation meant that they could lose the right to participate in competitions, including the Paris 2024 Olympics.

French players Livio Jean-Charles and Louis Labeyrie – who play for CSKA Moscow and UNICS Kazan respectively – reportedly did not sign the document and were removed from the FFBB list.

Heurtel, however, appeared at the EuroBasket 2022 tournament in September, where he helped France to the final, eventually losing to Spain.

A few days later, it was announced that the 6ft2in star had joined Zenit on a one-year deal with the option of a one-year extension.

Basketball officials had somewhat ambiguously suggested in September that Heurtel could still make France’s squad for the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Olympics, as long as he chose not to extend his stay in France. Russia next year.

However, Siutat’s latest comments appear to have shut that possibility down completely.

Heurtel himself responded to the scandal in a social media post earlier in October, in which he said he “don’t give af***” about the criticism.

The star earned 99 caps for France and was part of the team that won Olympic silver at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Before joining Russia, Heurtel played for Real Madrid in Spain and played in teams in France and Turkey.