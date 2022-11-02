Gaming X La To Bring Together Top Leaders In Gaming, Entertainment, Sports, Web3

The exclusive event to help artists and entertainers leverage brands and fan bases by way of gaming and cutting-edge technologies

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading personalities in the gaming, entertainment and sports industries are gathering in the Los Angeles Area on November 14 for the inaugural Gaming X LA, a one-day exploration of the exponential innovations taking place at the intersection of gaming and a wide variety of other fields.

Hosted by Trusted Advisor and NFT LA – in collaboration with notable leaders in the gaming space, including Mathieu Nouzareth of The Sandbox, Joanna Popper of CAA, and Jesse “Aggroed” Reich of Splinterlands – the event will feature discussion panels and networking forums. A primary focus will involve going in depth into the opportunities and challenges of furthering the participation of top artists, entertainers and athletes in the gaming industry, which is larger than the music and entertainment industries combined, featuring three billion users worldwide and generating $175 billion in annual revenue.

Other key themes to be tackled at the event include everything from innovations in licensing, intellectual property and expanding fan bases through emerging technology, to how to hold virtual concerts in metaverse worlds. The attending speakers, moreover, include:

Shannon Herber, Managing Director of AOK1VERSE

Former NBA star and MoreThanUS founder Baron Davis

Jennifer Horton, President of Matrix Artists

Gareb Shamus, Founder of ComicCon and HeroMaker Studios

In a statement, Matthew Hoffman, founder of Trusted Advisor, said: “Gaming X LA is at the forefront of melding creativity with frontier technologies, and there is no bigger opportunity for artists and creative personalities to learn from, and get involved with, all the exciting developments happening in the gaming world. This event – and all events we host, are more than conferences, they are dedicated forums for advisors of high net worth clients in the entertainment, music, and pro sports industries.”

Hoffman continues: “Gaming X LA attendees will walk away with high powered connections, and a know-how of the unique challenges and opportunities in gaming: from a licensing, investment, fan engagement, and deal making perspective.

In another statement, Zach Sekar, co-founder of NFT LA, expressed enthusiasm over how Gaming X LA is bringing together such a wide range of influential thinkers and personalities.

“The sheer amount of talented, innovative people from a broad cross-section of industries coming to Gaming X LA is a testament to the hunger for tapping into the power of digital technologies, especially for how they pertain to the massive industry that is gaming,” Sekar said. “NFT LA is at the forefront of melding Web3 with entertainment, and so it makes sense that we would be partnering with Trusted Advisor for showcasing at Gaming X LA the disruptive innovation happening at the nexus of gaming and entertainment.”

Sekar added: “It’s exciting to see such forward-thinking speakers at this event, including Baron Davis, who also spoke at this year’s NFT LA gathering and who will be making a return speaking appearance at next year’s event. LA is the global hub for all things digital innovation and entertainment, and so this is the right place, held at the right time, for such an exciting gathering like Gaming X LA.”

Gaming X LA will be held at Santa Monica’s Broad Stage on November 14, 2022, and tickets can be purchased at https://trustedadvisor.la/gaming-x-la/. For interviews with the event hosts, please contact: [email protected].

Background:

NFT LA is the biggest Web3 gathering on the West Coast and a place where the future of the internet collides with the entertainment industry, creating unexpected and inspiring results by bringing together a wide range of digital creatives and industry leaders who span entertainment, technology, sports and fashion.

Trusted Advisor is the dedicated forum for advisors of high-net-worth clients in the entertainment space, reaching a tight-knit and exclusive group of professionals with A-list celebrity clients, musicians, professional athletes, influencers, creators and producers. Membership includes leading business managers, music managers, entertainment attorneys, wealth managers and family offices.

