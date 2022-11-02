Girls state soccer semifinal: Rosemount 1, Stillwater 0

For four years, a quintet of girls has started for the Rosemount soccer team. They have a chance to go out as state champions.

Shay Payne scored in the 56th minute, and the veteran-heavy Irish beat defending Class 3A girls soccer champion Stillwater 1-0 in a Wednesday morning semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Seeking the school’s first title, the second-seeded Irish (20-1-0) get fifth-seeded Edina in Friday’s 8 a.m. championship game. The Hornets beat Mounds View 1-0 on Wednesday.

Rosemount finished third in 2019 and fourth in 2021. It lost to Eagan in the 2020 section championship.

“Our slogan is ‘Unfinished Business.’ … Now we’ve got one more,” said Taylor Heimerl, the Pioneer Press East Metro player of the year and a University of Minnesota commit. She played on all those teams along with Payne, Jordan Hecht, Olivia Bohl and Ava Grate.

“These girls have grown so much since their freshman year, and their goal all along has been a state championship game, and they have it,” said Rosemount coach Gretchen Stramel.

The Irish have won 16 straight games since losing to Stillwater, 2-1, Sept. 6.

Heimerl took a video of the Ponies celebrating that win, images that furthered a determination to make her senior season special.

“They ruined our perfect record this season, and we don’t take losses lightly,” she said.

Heimerl set up the game’s lone goal when she saw her teammate with a good run. Her centering pass deflected off a Stillwater defender and went right to Payne, who deposited a 14-yard shot into the lower left corner.

“Finally getting a goal in The Bank gave us a great confidence boost. We felt it was an evenly matched game and we finally lived up to our potential,” Payne said.

After an opening 40 minutes that Stillwater may have had the better of, Rosemount controlled much of the second half.

“We moved Taylor to midfield with five minutes left in the first half and then we kept her there in the second half,” Stramel said. “She dominates play because she’s calm, she wins the ball, distributes. (We have) her there also defensively to get back. She has endurance.”

Hecht made four saves for Rosemount, including one off a corner kick with under 9 minutes to play. The ball came into the box and was headed toward the net by a charging Stillwater player but Hecht was in perfect position. Midway through the first half a “We love Jordan!” chant echoed from the Irish student section after the senior goalie dove to her left for a big save.

Stillwater (17-3-0) nearly got the equalizer with less than 90 seconds remaining, but a shot from Rylee Lawrence trickled just wide.

While the loss hurts, and Thursday’s third-place game against Mounds View is yet to come, the future looks bright for a Ponies program of which 10 varsity players are freshmen, five of them starters.

“They have a ton of very young talent that doesn’t look like they’re young at all,” Stramel said. “… I wouldn’t have been able to pick out their freshmen because they’re truly great players, and they’ll only get better.”

“That Rosemount group of four years ago is what we are today. Four years ago they were a bunch of young freshmen,” said Stillwater coach Mike Huber. “I expect that we’ll be back.”