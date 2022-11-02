News
Goldman Sachs expects gas prices in Europe to drop 30%
European gas prices are expected to fall to 85 euros per megawatt hour in the coming months, says Goldman Sachs
Krisztian Bocsi | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Goldman Sachs expects natural gas prices in Europe to fall by around 30% in the coming months as nations temporarily get the upper hand on supply issues.
The Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) is the main European benchmark for natural gas prices. It was trading around 120 euros per megawatt hour on Tuesday. But Goldman Sachs expects that benchmark to fall to 85 euros per megawatt-hour in the first quarter of 2023, according to a research note published last week.
This would mark a significant change from the levels seen in August. At the time, Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the resulting pressures on Europe’s energy mix drove prices to historic highs – above 340 euros per megawatt hour.
The recent cooling in gas prices has resulted from several factors: gas storage in Europe is almost full for this winter season; temperatures this fall have been milder than expected, delaying the start of a period of heavy use; and there is an oversupply of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Recent reports have indicated around 60 ships waiting to unload their LNG cargo in Europe. Some of these shipments were purchased over the summer and are just now arriving as storage fills up. Indeed, the latest data compiled by industry group Gas Infrastructure Europe shows that storage levels in Europe are at 94%.
Despite optimism about lower gas prices in the near term, which could alleviate some of the cost of living crisis, European leaders are under heavy pressure to secure supplies in the medium term.
“Our commodities team expects a further decline to 85 euros in the first quarter before a strong rally next summer as storage levels rebuild,” Goldman Sachs analysts said in the research note. Their forecasts indicate a price spike to just under 250 euros per megawatt hour by the end of July.
Natural gas prices are expected to recover after the first three months of 2023 due to several factors.
Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, told CNBC’s Julianna Tatelbaum on Friday that only a very small amount of new LNG will hit the market next year. “If China’s economy rebounds, next year China’s LNG imports may also increase with Europe,” he said.
China was the world’s largest importer of LNG in 2021, according to the US Energy Information Administration. However, due to its strict Covid-19 policy, the Chinese economy has faced a number of bottlenecks that have hampered growth. Any change in this policy approach would increase demand for LNG and also drive up prices for European buyers.
In addition, gas storage has been helped by Russian supplies which the EU has tried to get rid of. Even Xavier Bettel, the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, an EU country, admitted in October that the storage was full of Russian gas. Russian supply has since been severely disrupted and Europe’s goal is to be completely free of Russian fossil fuels.
The CEO of EDP, the Portuguese utility company, summed it up during an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Friday. “We are certainly in a much better situation than a few months ago,” said Andrade’s Miguel Stilwell, but “we have to expect a lot of volatility going forward.”
cnbc
News
PA Supreme Court orders election officials to void undated mail-in ballots
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Thursday ordered state election officials to shelve undated mail-in ballots ahead of next week’s midterm elections.
The court unanimously decided to void the undated or incorrectly dated mail-in ballots. Under Pennsylvania law, mail-in voters are required to sign and date a statement on the outer envelope. Despite this requirement, if undated or incorrectly dated ballots are delivered on time, they may be counted.
However, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ordered election officials to “separate and retain” any incorrect or undated mail-in ballots.
“Pennsylvania County Boards of Elections are hereby ORDERED to refrain from counting mail-in and mail-in ballots received for the November 8, 2022 general election that are contained in undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes” , the court wrote.
“We hereby order that the Pennsylvania County Election Commissions segregate and retain all ballots contained in undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes,” the court added.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court opposes Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration, which recently advised county election officials to count undated or incorrectly dated mail-in ballots.
The court’s decision comes after a lawsuit by the Republican National Committee against Pennsylvania’s acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman and other state officials.
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel called the court’s decision a “massive victory.”
Mc Daniel said:
This decision is a massive victory for Pennsylvania voters and the rule of law. Following an RNC, NRCC and PAGOP lawsuit, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has made it clear that incorrectly dated and undated mail-in ballots cannot be counted. Republicans went to court, and now Democrats and all counties must obey the law: This is an important step in Republicans’ ongoing efforts to make it easier to vote and make it harder to cheat in Pennsylvania and across all the countries.
Although the court’s decision is a victory for Republicans who have challenged election laws in various states in court, America First Policy Institute Center for Election Integrity President Ken Blackwell warned that the decision could have been a “retreat tactics” from the Democrats on the court. Blackwell said:
It’s a big win for electoral integrity, leaving open the question of how a partisan Supreme Court in a Democratic state could have voted for it. We wondered if this demand could be separated from other elements that concern the left. Given that, I raise my eyebrows as to whether this was a tactical retreat.
The justices were divided on whether the date requirement for mail-in ballots would violate the US Civil Rights Act of 1964, which states that insignificant errors should not be used to prohibit voting.
Three Democratic judges would find the dating requirement a violation of federal law, while one Democratic judge and two Republican judges see no violation. The judges’ opinions were not immediately published.
Of the nearly 1.4 million mail-in ballots requested by Pennsylvania voters, counties reported receiving more than 850,000 completed ballots, the Associated press reported.
The case is Ball c. Chapman, No. 102 MM 2022, before the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter.
Breitbart News
News
Rep. Ro Khanna condemns attack on Paul Pelosi, says any threat of political violence is not the ‘American way’
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — As the dust settles after the horrific attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, last Friday, the calls for change continue to grow.
One of the loudest voices, coming from South Bay rep Ro Khanna (D-California), which is called the personal attack.
RELATED: Paul Pelosi Attack Suspect Was on ‘Suicide Mission’, Planned to Target Other Politicians: Report
“In the Bay Area, we’re a close-knit family and I’ve visited Pelosi’s house often,” Khanna said.
Data from the U.S. Capitol Police Threat Assessment Team shows threats against lawmakers have more than doubled since 2017.
Some, like Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), have been very open about continuing threats not only to themselves, but also to their families.
VIDEO: ‘Cut off his children’s heads’: Rep. Eric Swalwell receives threats after FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago
After Pelosi’s attack, local leaders say the division must end.
“We need to bring the temperature down in this country and speak out against any threat of political violence. This is not the American way. This is unpatriotic,” Khanna said.
And it is not just politicians at the national level who have been the target of threats or harassment.
“I had, you know, of course, protesters outside my house and including someone walking around with a pitchfork. A big one that could have been used as a weapon,” said the mayor of San Francisco, London Breed.
RELATED: Data Shows Threats Against Lawmakers Are Escalating, More Than Doubled Since 2017
Race stopped by the ABC7 News studio on Tuesday.
She says city officials are working closely with federal partners to ensure the suspect in the Pelosi attack is brought to justice.
“Elected persons should not live in fear of their lives for what they say or do in that capacity,” Breed said.
And while the country remains largely divided, Khanna says immediate action must be taken.
“It’s probably not practical to have that kind of security for 535 members of Congress and the Senate. There though, there should be assessments of the residences to make sure they’re safe,” he said. he declares.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
ABC7
News
iPhone production in China declines as Covid-19 outbreak hits factory
Chinese workers gather at a Zhengzhou train station as they flee a Covid-19 outbreak at Foxconn’s iPhone factory amid China’s Zero Covid policy Image Courtesy AFP
Zhengzhou (China): iPhone manufacturing in China could be hit hard as a Covid-19 outbreak at its biggest factory in central China’s Zhengzhou forces tech group Foxconn to shift some production to other cities Chinese.
In recent days, videos that have gone viral on social media appear to show workers scared by the outbreak leaving the factory in droves. Some workers have also refused to return to work for fear of being infected with the coronavirus.
Foxconn’s factory in Zhengzhou is the world’s largest assembly site for Apple smartphones. Hundreds of thousands of workers have been forcibly placed in Covid-19 quarantine at the factory, cutting them off from the outside world for more than two weeks as the company struggles to weather a coronavirus outbreak. Foxconn introduced closed-loop operations at the plant, allowing workers to move only between their dormitories or homes and their workstations.
According to a report by the Reuters news agency, iPhone production in China could fall by 30% due to the
Covid19 pandemic.
Foxconn is reportedly trying to move iPhone production from Zhengzhou to another factory in Shenzhen. Foxconn – which is Apple’s largest iPhone maker producing 70% of global iPhone shipments – expects the move from Zhengzhou to Shenzhen to limit the drop in production in the near term.
Workers flee Foxconn iPhone factory
In recent days, videos have emerged on social media platforms allegedly showing several workers scaling fences in order to flee Foxconn’s iPhone factory in Zhengzhou.
Many migrant workers from Henan Province are walking home due to the Covid-19 lockdown and lack of food. Due to the coronavirus lockdown in China, public transport is not available.
There were 97 coronavirus cases over a seven-day period in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province. The city of around 10 million people has been placed under a partial Covid-19 lockdown.
China’s Zero Covid Policy
Foxconn, which serves as a supplier to the American company Apple, has thousands of employees at its Zhengzhou campus. Under China’s strict zero covid policy, several measures are being taken to make cities corona-free. In this, with the lockdown, there is a complete ban on people going out and traveling.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
News
Posters of ‘Kejriwal massage centre’ pasted outside Tihar jail as BJP ridicules Delhi CM after con artist Sukesh ‘exposed’
New Delhi: Days after the Directorate of Law Enforcement revealed that Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, detained in Tihar jail in connection with a money laundering case, was receiving massages inside prison and was meeting with the co-defendants in the case, posters of “Kejriwal Massage Centre” appeared outside the prison premises ridiculing the Delhi Chief Minister.
In a video shared on Twitter by BJP leader Amit Malviya, a poster is seen pasted outside the premises of Tihar Prison No.1.
Lashing out at Arvind Kejriwal, Malviya said the Delhi chief minister continues to defend and please Jain so that he does not spill the beans.
‘Kejriwal Massage Centre’ posters outside Tihar prison after ED revealed its extortionist minister Satyender Jain was receiving masseurs in the prison… Despite court restrictions, Kejriwal continues to defend Satyendra Jain and spoil so he doesn’t spill the beans,” Malviya wrote on Twitter.
“Kejriwal Massage Center” posters outside Tihar prison after ED revealed that his extortionist minister Satyender Jain was receiving masseurs in the prison…
Despite the court restrictions, Kejriwal continues to defend Satyendra Jain and satisfy him so that he does not spill the beans. pic.twitter.com/kfjEONeHe9
—Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 2, 2022
The ED had submitted CCTV footage to a Delhi court, alleging the Jain was living a luxurious life inside the Tihar prison, with facilities such as head, foot and back massages which were provided to him. The ED also claimed that Jain, taking advantage of being the prison minister, was flouting prison standards.
In another developmental spelling issue for the imprisoned Delhi minister, con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently being held in a Delhi jail, wrote Delhi LG VK Saxena on Tuesday alleging that he was coerced into paying 10 crores of rupees to Jain as “protection money”.
In a two-page letter, the scammer claimed that he had known Jain since 2015 and paid a total amount of Rs 50 crore to the AAP as he was promised a prominent position in the party in the southern zone and also an appointment to Rajya Sabha after the expansion.
Chandrashekhar claimed he disclosed the payments made to Jain, AAP and also DG Prisons, to a CBI team last month and also filed a petition with the Delhi High Court asking for an investigation. of the CBI.
He said Jain visited him several times in Tihar prison after his arrest in 2017 and threatened him and also asked him to withdraw his complaint.
“After my arrest in 2017, I was housed in Tihar prison and was visited several times by Satyendar Jain, who held the portfolio of the minister of prison… In 2019 again, I received the visit from Jain, whose secretary asked me to pay Rs 2 crore every month as protection money and to get basic facilities inside the prison,” he wrote in the letter.
With contributions from agencies
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
News
“It will cost $8, keep complaining”
New Delhi:
New Twitter boss Elon Musk has a message for users who shun his announcement of an $8 monthly fee for a verified badge.
“All complainers, keep complaining, but it will cost $8,” Musk tweeted as several influencers and celebrities reported security issues, saying anyone can now open an account in someone’s name. ‘a, pay the fee and have it checked.
To all complainers, please keep complaining, but it will cost $8
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022
The introduction of a blue tick fee is the first major change to the microblogging site since Tesla’s CEO took it over after months of dramatic developments that also reached the courtroom.
Musk, who now describes himself as “the operator of the Twitter complaints hotline”, previously said the account verification process was being overhauled.
Yesterday he announced the decision to charge an $8 monthly fee for Twitter’s Blue service, calling the move “power to the people”.
“Twitter’s current lords and peasants system of who does or doesn’t have blue ticks is bullshit,” he said.
Mr. Musk added that the new plan offers several other features for verified users.
“You’ll also get: priority in replies, mentions and search, which is essential for defeating spam/scams. Ability to post long videos and audio. Half the number of ads. And a paywall bypass for editors wanting to work with us,” he tweeted. .
The fee, he said, will be adjusted by “country in proportion to purchasing power parity”. Mr Musk did not specify the method used to decide “buying power”.
Previously, there was speculation that the verification fee could be as high as $20 per month.
This had prompted a strong reaction from many people, including best-selling author Stephen King.
“$20 a month to keep my blue check? Shit they should pay me. If instituted I’m gone like Enron,” King tweeted.
He received a response from none other than Mr. Musk. “We have to pay the bills somehow! Twitter can’t rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?” the new Twitter boss responded.
Featured Video of the Day
Why is the air quality in Delhi so bad?
ndtv
News
The day after Halloween, Chicago radio station switches to Christmas music all day – NBC Chicago
When is a good time to start playing Christmas music? A Chicago radio station is betting it’s sooner than you think.
On Tuesday, the day after Halloween, 93.9 LITE FM will rock Christmas music all day to get Chicagoans into the holiday spirit.
The station announced that its 24-hour Christmas playlist begins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. That’s even earlier than in previous years.
“We heard our listeners loud and clear,” Mick Lee, 93.9 LITE FM program manager and afternoon show host, said in a statement. “The day after Halloween, listeners are ready to hear Christmas music on 93.9 LITE FM! As we change our colors from orange and black to red and green, Chicagoans will be sure to setting in the festive mood with non-stop holiday music! We look forward to making new memories with our listeners and their families for our 22nd year as Chicago’s Christmas music station.”
Last year, Chicago’s 93.9 LITE FM switched to holiday tunes beginning at 4:05 p.m. on November 3. In 2020, 93.9 started playing holiday music nonstop on November 6 to spread holiday cheer during the pandemic.
To celebrate, the station will host a commercial-free, three-hour holiday kickoff on the big day where fans can submit song requests and participate in live games.
The station will continue to broadcast party music until the end of the year.
“It is an honor and a pleasure to provide the holiday soundtrack to all of Chicagoland,” said Matt Scarano, president of iHeartMedia Chicago region, in a statement. “Nothing is more festive and fun than listening to Christmas music on 93.9 LITE FM!”
NBC Chicago
