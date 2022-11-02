News
Harper, Phillies tie World Series mark with 5 HRs, top Astros – The Mercury News
PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper hit a home run on the first World Series pitch he saw in Philadelphia, then figured out how the Phillies could hit a few more.
The $330million star offered Alec Bohm some low-key advice — then it got really rowdy in Philadelphia.
As for those whispers in May that the Phillies were finished? Forget them. The secret is long out: These Phillies are for real.
Now they are two wins away from their first World Series championship since 2008.
Harper hammered his sixth playoff home run, whispered an assist to Bohm before his solo shot and the Phillies tied a World Series record with five home runs to rout the Houston Astros 7-0 on Tuesday night and take a 2-1 Series lead.
Brandon Marsh also homered, and Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins hit back-to-back shots in the fifth inning to chase down Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. Philadelphia used the long ball to end the long wait for their first win at home in the World Series since Game 5. of the 2009 World Series.
Those Phillies couldn’t finish the job.
Ranger Suárez threw three hits in five innings and got this year’s team closer to their goal.
Harper, Bohm, Marsh and the rest of the Phillies from the last team to qualify for the playoffs are two wins away from finishing the season as the last team standing. With a sparkling 6-0 record at Citizens Bank Park in the playoffs, the Phillies might not return to Texas.
“It’s our fan base. I mean, plain and simple. Harper said. “They keep us going, keep us motivated.”
Another red, raucous, resolute crowd of 45,712 let the Astros have it on the first pitch with chants of “Cheater! Cheater!” for Jose Altuve and “Check the Bat! Check the Bat!” for Martin Maldonado.
The fans – already amplified from the jump after another slippery catch from right fielder Nick Castellanos in the first – didn’t wait long to go wild for the home run play-off.
With leadoff hitter Schwarber at first base, Harper repeated his flair for playoff power when he snatched a two-run shot from McCullers in the right seats of the field for an early lead. It made Harper 2-for-2 on home runs in Philadelphia — he sent the Phillies to the World Series with a two-run drive in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series to beat San Diego.
Harper crossed the plate and again exclaimed “This is my house!” before ripping off his helmet, exposing his Phillie Phanatic headband and being mobbed by his teammates in the dugout.
Harper’s circuits rock the stadium to the point that they should be measured in the Richter scale rather than feet – and they seem as automatic these days as a Phillie Phanatic lap on her mountain bike. Harper hit four homers in the playoffs it gave the Phillies the edge and showed that, yes, the Bryce Bombs are blowing up in November, the first time more World Series games will be played that month than in October.
Oh, and Harper could have a second career as a circuit whisperer.
Harper motioned Bohm to leave the circle on deck and return to the canoe for a little advice.
Maybe Harper saw McCullers flip his pitches?
“I think it’s just general conversation,” Harper said. “Trying to get as much information as possible from each other. We just tried to get the best drummers we could.
Whatever the silent advice, it worked and Bohm lined up his first playoff homer to top the second inning and 1,000th in World Series history in the left field seats for a 3-0 lead. .
So come on, Alec, confess, what did Bryce tell you?
“It’s between us,” Bohm told TV with a shrug and a big smile.
Marsh took over on the long-ball throw and hit one into the right-field seats that was dropped by a young Delaware kid. The home run stood after a brief review — as it seems nothing can interfere with Philadelphia’s playoff push — and it was 4-0.
With that, McCullers had allowed four home runs to his first nine batters. The right-hander who had his left triceps tattooed with Houston winks got a tattoo from the Phillies.
Schwarber, the NL home run champion, again threw a two-point shot into a grove of English ivy, Arborvitae and Holly beyond center field, and Hoskins connected on a solo shot for a 7-0 lead that ended McCullers’ night.
McCullers became the first pitcher to give up five home runs in a World Series game.
“I don’t really get hit like that, so I was kind of in disbelief,” McCullers said.
Suárez, the scheduled Game 4 starter before Game 3 was delayed a day by rain, delivered the performance of his career and stopped the big bats of the AL champions’ roster.
He needed just two pitches to get the first two outs of the game and retired Yordan Alvarez to finish the first. The few jams he found himself in, Suárez fought his way through, most notably in the second when he sniffed out Chas McCormick and left two runners stranded. He retired Altuve to finish fifth on a soft foul pop with two runners on base.
Four relievers each pitched a scoreless inning to complete the five hits.
THE CHAMPIONS ARE HERE
Philadelphia sports champions Mike Schmidt, Julius Erving, Brandon Graham and Bernie Parent threw their first pitches to 2008 World Series champions Ryan Howard, Cole Hamels, Jayson Werth and Shane Victorino. Country music star Tim McGraw, son of late Phillies reliever Tug McGraw, received a huge ovation and wore his father’s No. 45 McGraw jersey. McGraw closed the 1980 World Series with one strikeout.
NEXT
The Phillies send RHP Aaron Nola (2-1, 4.57 ERA in the playoffs) to the mound against Houston RHP Christian Javier (1-0, 1.35 ERA) in Game 4. Nola finished after 4 1/3 innings in Game 1 of the World Series, despite striking out the last six batters he faced and leaving in a draw after the Phillies rallied from an early 5-0 deficit – and won 6-5.
()
Iranian protester shot dead by security forces in Tehran as protests continue
New Delhi: Iranian security forces ‘killed’ an anti-government protester by shooting him at point-blank range from Tehran City of Nasirabad on October 22.
In a video shared on Twitter by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist, security forces can be seen kicking and beating the protester with sticks as he is pinned to the ground.
Alinejad said when the injured protester was seething in pain on the ground, he was shot at close range.
“Bitter & disturbing! Taken in NasiAbad, Tehran, it shows the heights of IR brutality and cruelty in repressing people. Security forces beat a protester and then, as his injured body lay on the ground, shot him at point-blank range. #IranRevolution,” Alinejad wrote on Twitter.
1/⚠️Bitter & disturbing! Taken in NasiAbad, Tehran, it shows the heights of IR brutality and cruelty in repressing people. Security forces beat a protester and then, as his injured body lay on the ground, shot him at point-blank range. #IranRevolutionpic.twitter.com/IYG8oVkA79
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 1, 2022
She said the person who shared the video with her was visiting Tehran when the incident happened on October 22.
“The person who sent the video said, ‘This brutal attack happened on October 22. We were visiting Tehran and we have no information about the identity and condition of this protester, but the attaché was so brutal that my family is still in shock. #MahsaAmini #IranRevoIution,” she wrote in another tweet.
The unrest was sparked by the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who fell into a coma after being arrested by morality police in Tehran for allegedly breaking Iran’s strict rules requiring women to cover their hair with a hijab or scarf.
According to reports, officers hit her head with a truncheon and banged her against the side of a vehicle. Police denied abusing her and said she suffered a heart attack.
The first protests took place after Amini’s funeral, when women ripped off their headscarves in solidarity.
They have since become one of the most serious challenges to the clerical establishment since the 1979 Islamic revolution.
As many as 1,000 people in Tehran have been charged in connection with the anti-government protests that have engulfed Iran.
With contributions from agencies
Seoul launches 3 missiles after North Korean strikes
South Korea’s military said on Wednesday it fired three precision air-to-surface missiles near the location on the sea border where a North Korean ballistic missile landed earlier in the day.
The missiles were fired into the waters “near the northern boundary line at a distance corresponding to the area where the North Korean missile hit”, he said in a statement, adding that the exercise showed that Seoul would respond “severely to any provocation”.
The military said it was the “first time since the division of the peninsula” at the end of hostilities in the Korean War in 1953 that a North Korean missile had landed so close to southern territorial waters.
“President Yoo emphasized today that North Korea’s provocation is an effective territorial invasion by a missile that crossed the northern demarcation line for the first time since the division,” his office said in a statement.
The missile that was closest to South Korea landed in waters just 57 kilometers (35 miles) east of the South Korean mainland, the military said.
The military issued a statement describing the launching of missiles near South Korean territorial waters as “very rare and intolerable”.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
Video: Beer-guzzling monkey is a threat to liquor stores in Upper Town
Trump’s biracial ex confirms a joke was made about getting his intel from the ‘white side’ of the family
Kara Young, a biracial model who dated former President Donald Trump in the late 90s, has confirmed a story where the ex-commander in chief said she got her intel from the “white side” of his family.
Young, 47, spoke to Deborah Norville of Inside Edition in her first public comments on Trump since becoming president in 2016 and in what she claims will be the last time.
She confirmed a story from Maggie Haberman’s book, Confidence Man, where Trump joked that his biracial model ex-girlfriend got her “good looks” from her black mother and her “smartness” from her white father.
Young told Norville he said it, but clarified, “It sounds – when someone says something jokingly – are they joking?” I do not know.’
The model adds that they didn’t “fight or anything like that,” but that she told Trump that “it’s not funny.”
Kara Young, a biracial model who dated former President Donald Trump in the late 90s, has confirmed a story where the ex-commander in chief said she got her intel from the “white side” of his family
Young, 47, spoke to Deborah Norville of Inside Edition in her first public comments on Trump since becoming president in 2016 and in what she claims will be the last time
She confirmed a story from Maggie Haberman’s book, Confidence Man, where Trump joked that his biracial model ex-girlfriend got her “good looks” from her black mother and her “smartness” from her white father.
According to Young, his response is that he said, “I was joking, I was joking.” No, I do not think so.
Trump asked Young out after his divorce from Marla Maples in 1997.
She said: “I didn’t think I was going to like him, because he wasn’t my type. I didn’t think he was my type, but it happens eventually. I know it’s is hard to believe, he is very funny and he had a very good personality.
They eventually broke up, but Young says there’s no bad blood and the relationship “run its course.”
She added that she finally spoke to Norville – who introduces Young as a friend – because it was frustrating to be contacted about Trump and not be able to say anything.
Young says she hasn’t spoken to Trump in six years when she called to congratulate him on his victory over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.
The model said she believed Trump would run for president again, as has been speculated, in 2024, but said he shouldn’t.
She also told Inside Edition that this interview will be the first and last time she will speak publicly about him.
The new anecdote comes from Confidence Man, by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman, released on Tuesday, and was first reported by Rolling Stone.
Trump once joked that his former biracial model girlfriend got her ‘good looks’ from her black parent and her ‘smartness’ from her white parent, according to a new book.
Trump in January 2017 hosted a reception at the White House to meet congressional leaders, pictured above
At one point, the former president turned to a group of staff of various races and asked them to bring out the hors d’oeuvres, mistaking them for the waiters.
Young in 2017 defended Trump against accusations of racism. “I’ve never heard him say a derogatory comment towards any race of people,” she told The Times.
When asked if he supported white supremacist ideals, she replied at the time, “That was not my experience.”
The president, who has had three marriages, was known to date models before settling down with first lady Melania Trump.
He also dated models Kylie Bax and Rowanne Brewer Lane and tennis player Allison Giannini in the late 1990s.
In a 2017 interview, Young detailed another incident where Trump expressed surprise that Serena and Venus Williams drew a racially diverse crowd at the US Open, as he thought black people weren’t interested in tennis.
Young’s parents back when they were dating, in an Instagram post from the model
Young with his father lately
At another time reported in Haberman’s book, in January 2017 Trump hosted a reception at the White House to meet with congressional leaders.
At one point, the former president turned to a group of employees of various races and asked them to bring out the hors d’oeuvres, mistaking them for the waiters.
“Why don’t you take” the food, Trump asked the waiters.
Then-White House chief of staff Reince Priebus rushed to correct Trump’s misconduct, telling him he had just addressed key congressional aides and waved to staff at waiting.
In his own former national security adviser John Bolton noted that Trump once told him he didn’t like being dumped, preferring instead to end all relationships with women, an observation then chief of staff that John Kelly found it revealing.
Trump told Bolton ‘how with the women he dated, he never liked them breaking up with him; he always wanted to be the one who broke. (“Very revealing,” Kelly said when I told her later),” Bolton wrote in his memoir.
Lawyers for Highland Park suspect ask for more time – NBC Chicago
Lawyers for the man accused of killing seven people in the July 4 parade in Highland Park on Tuesday asked the judge for more time to review the large amount of evidence shared with them.
Lawyers for Robert Crimo III said they received 2,500 pages of evidence from prosecutors and expect to receive thousands more in the coming days.
“Due to the volume of discoveries, we do not believe it is prudent to set a trial date,” Crimo public defense attorney Anton Trizna told Judge Victoria Rossetti.
Crimo raised his shackled right hand and gave prosecutors a peace sign as he stood to be escorted out of the courtroom after the brief hearing.
Rossetti has set Crimo’s next hearing for January 31. The judge said the lawyers also needed more time due to issues with subpoenas for the victims’ medical records.
Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart told reporters that the agreement to proceed with the discovery phase is a sign that Crimo’s attorneys are happy with prosecutors’ cooperation.
“All this information must be presented to the defense in an orderly and cataloged manner. And that’s exactly what we’re doing,” Rinehart said. “There were no problems in this process. The defense did not file any complaints today, as they should.
The evidence includes information from witnesses, victims, officers and surveillance videos, Rinehart said.
Crimo was charged with 117 counts. He pleaded not guilty on August 3.
Crimo turned 22 in late September at Lake County Jail, where he was held without bond.
Crimo is the target of a dozen civil lawsuits filed by shooting victims. These lawsuits also accuse the gunsmith Smith & Wesson of deceptive advertising practices; two gun shops selling Crimo an assault weapon while allegedly knowing he was a resident of Highland Park, which prohibits weapons; and Crimo’s father, who signed papers to allow his son to purchase the guns as a minor.
Crimo’s parents have spoken to their son by phone but not in person since the shooting, said George Gomez, an attorney helping Crimo’s father but not in the civil lawsuits.
“They’re still mixed with emotions, but they’d like to keep their opinions private at this time. They’re still trying to heal as well,” Gomez told reporters outside the Lake County Courthouse on Tuesday.
Young Crimo is accused of firing an assault rifle at protesters from a rooftop on the corner of Central Avenue and Second Street in the northern suburbs. Seven people died and 48 others were injured.
Crimo allegedly disguised himself in women’s clothing during the attack and dropped the gun as he ran away. Police identified Crimo by this weapon and from surveillance camera footage. Police arrested Crimo while he was driving his mother’s car in north Chicago, eight hours after the attack.
The deceased victims were Katherine Goldstein, 64; Irina McCarthy, 35; Kevin McCarthy, 37; Jacki Sundheim, 63; Etienne Straus, 88; Nicolas Toledo, 78 years old; and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69.
Starting lineup struggles again as Timberwolves fall to .500 with loss in Phoenix
In consecutive games, some lineup combination that largely featured reserves chipped away at an opponent’s advantage to pull Minnesota in tight in the fourth quarter.
In both instances, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch re-inserted the team’s starting five to try to finish off the rally. On Sunday in San Antonio, and again Tuesday in Phoenix, that lineup failed to get the job done.
Eight games in, Minnesota’s starting five appears to be the team’s Achilles’ heel. The Timberwolves fell 116-107 to the Suns — the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference a year ago — largely because that starting unit cannot connect to play winning basketball.
Minnesota’s starting five turned a two-point deficit into an eight-point deficit in the blink of an eye, shifting all momentum back in Phoenix’s favor.
The combination of D’Angelo Russell, Jaden McDaniels, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert simply hasn’t clicked. And the concerns are likely growing, at this point, wondering if they will.
Finch eventually reshuffled the deck to get reserves like Jaylen Nowell and Taurean Prince back into the game, but by then it was too late. The coach is currently in a bit of a Catch 22. No coach would want to sit members of the team’s supposed “core” fewer than 10 games into the season. But doing so is currently not putting the Timberwolves in the best position to win.
Every starter for the Timberwolves (4-4) posted plus-minus numbers of negative double-digits. For much of the night, Phoenix (6-1) dominated Minnesota’s big ball lineup by stretching Minnesota out with wings who could cut and shoot.
And the Timberwolves haven’t proven themselves capable of punishing small opposing lineups on the offensive end.
The question is quickly becoming whether this is still about meshing, or if this lineup is too easily exposable.
Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape pleads not guilty to six state charges
The man accused of breaking into Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking her husband with a hammer was held without bond on Tuesday after pleading not guilty to a series of charges during his arraignment in a California courtroom.
David DePape, 42, of Richmond, Calif., has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder, residential burglary, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, wrongful imprisonment of an elder and threats against a family member of a public official.
He also faces federal charges of attempted kidnapping of Ms. Pelosi and assault on a family member of a public official.
It is not uncommon for a defendant to plead not guilty at an arraignment, as this is the start of the court process, before any plea bargains or pre-trial motions.
Mr. DePape was moved from Zuckerberg General Hospital in San Francisco to the county jail ahead of his arraignment on Tuesday. His public defender, Adam Lipson, said Mr DePape suffered a dislocated shoulder during his arrest.
“We have very little information on this case at this time,” Mr. Lipson told reporters, saying he first met Mr. DePape on Monday night. “I’m not going to add to any speculation.”
Friday morning’s attack sent shockwaves across the country and renewed debate about political violence and how to prevent it. Mr. DePape’s online posts were littered with conspiracy theories and rants against Jews, black people, Democrats, the media and transgender people.
Mr. Lipson noted the public debate about Mr. DePape’s sensitivity to online disinformation, and “it’s definitely something that we’re going to look into, that we’re going to dig into as a defense team.”
Mr. DePape has been indicted on charges brought by San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.
He is scheduled for another hearing on Friday, during which the bond could be reconsidered. But there is a federal hold on him and he could be arrested again if released on state charges.
According to a federal complaint:
Mr. DePape broke into the couple’s San Francisco home around 2 a.m. Friday and found Mr. Pelosi, 82, in the bedroom.
The assailant demanded to know where Ms. Pelosi was, and Mr. Pelosi said she was out of town and wouldn’t be back for days.
Mr. DePape said he would wait, although Mr. Pelosi was able to excuse himself to go to the bathroom and call 9-1-1. When officers arrived, they found the couple struggling with a hammer. Mr. DePape snatched it up and punched Mr. Pelosi in the head before officers took Mr. DePape into custody.
Among other things, police found that Mr. DePape had zip ties, a roll of duct tape, a white rope, a second hammer, a pair of rubber gloves, cloth gloves and a newspaper.
Mr Pelosi told police he had never seen Mr DePape before. Mr DePape told officers he wanted to hold Ms Pelosi hostage and that if she told ‘the truth’ he would let her go, and if she ‘lied’ he would ‘break her kneecaps’.
“During the interview, DePape explained that he views Nancy as the leader of the group of lies being told by the Democratic Party.
DePape also later explained that by breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be transported to Congress, which would show other members of Congress that there were consequences to the actions,” the complaint states.
Mr DePape told police he broke into the house through a glass door using a hammer, according to the complaint.
Mr DePape also said he did not leave after Mr Pelosi called 9-1-1 ‘because, just like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny with no possibility of to return”.
Mr Pelosi required surgery for a fractured skull. The Monday night speaker said her husband was recovering.
“Since the horrific attack on Paul on Friday morning, we have been inundated with thousands of messages expressing concerns, prayers and warm wishes. We are so grateful,” said Ms. Pelosi, Democrat of California. excellent trauma care medical team at Zuckerberg General Hospital in San Francisco, Paul is making steady progress in what will be a long process of recovery. Our family thanks everyone for their kindness.
Capitol police said Tuesday that the attack on Mr. Pelosi underscores the need for stronger protections for national leaders.
“We believe the current political climate requires more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for members of Congress,” said U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger. “This plan would focus on adding layoffs to the measures already in place for the leadership of Congress. I hope you understand that we cannot disclose the details of these improvements, as our country cannot afford to make it easy for potential bad actors.
