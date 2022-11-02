Here’s How Much Most People Save Before Buying a Home

More than a third of Americans (35%) won’t even think about buying a home until they’ve saved at least $200,000, according to a new study.

A survey of 1,000 homeowners and 1,000 general Americans examined some of the most common misconceptions and experiences about buying a home for the first time.

Among those looking to buy a home, respondents think the main things needed to get a home loan are money (52%), a stable job (49%) and good credit (48%).

Conducted by OnePoll in partnership with loanDepot, the survey also revealed some of the most common myths about buying a home. Many believe they need near-perfect credit (30%) – while the average respondent mistakenly believed they needed to put down at least 25% to buy a home.

“In this market, it’s easy to get caught up in trying to get a home, but don’t let it all lead you down the wrong path,” said LoanDepot vice president of community lending, Jesus Cruz. “Make sure you know your priorities and have thought through your budget and planned for different scenarios that may arise in the future. There are many loan programs and options available to first-time home buyers, so it’s important to keep a cool head and work closely with your lender to understand the different mortgage options that are right for you.

Higher interest rates, rising home prices and common myths aren’t the only reasons non-homeowners have been reluctant to shop for a home; Forty-four percent of those who don’t own a home said they haven’t bought yet because they feel they need to get all other areas of their lives in order first.

As part of their criteria for choosing a home, respondents consider their income (34%) and total cost (32%) the most important factors – highlighting the importance of budget in the process.

With the highly competitive housing market making buying a home difficult, one in seven respondents considering buying a home said their decision not to enter the market was made after hearing negative stories about other owners about their buying experience.

Surprisingly, those who bought said the process was smoother than expected (64%), with a remarkable two-thirds agreeing that the paperwork and legalities were actually quite easy.

Whether the process itself was easier than expected or overwhelming (27%), others ultimately found the homebuying journey exciting (35%) and joyful (28%) because they landed in a house.

Homeowners offered advice to those looking to buy a home: One respondent suggested “be patient and don’t settle”. Others said to “be smart about budgeting for your mortgage and total housing cost” and “educate yourself on everything that’s involved. [in the closing]especially fees and hidden costs. »

“The advice that homeowners have passed on to potential buyers is sound, especially regarding the cost of buying and owning a home,” said LoanDepot’s credit manager Brian Rugg. “It’s so important to work with a reputable lender who will put you at ease and take the time to explain all aspects of the purchase to you, especially if you’re a first-time homebuyer.

It is also very important to think beyond the purchase price itself. You need to pay close attention to the condition of the home and factor in the cost of maintenance and future upgrades. For most people, owning a home is the foundation of the American dream, but you need to go into it with your eyes wide open and understand what it means for you and your budget. Don’t be afraid to ask questions.

Almost half of homeowners (46%) wish they had bought their home sooner, but 59% felt the process was a rushed experience. Meanwhile, most parents surveyed said they needed to buy a home so their children could inherit it and be comfortable later in life (59%).