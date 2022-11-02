News
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. and JUAN A. LOZANO (Associated Press)
HOUSTON (AP) — The fatal shooting of the rapper Takeoff has Houston police asking for the public’s help in identifying who opened fire outside a bowling alley early Tuesday, killing the 28-year-old member of the Grammy-nominated trio Migos and wounding two other people.
Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as Takeoff — one-third of the group along with Quavo and Offset — was shot around 2:30 a.m. An argument had broken out among a group of 40 people who were leaving a private party at the bowling alley, Houston police said.
Police Chief Troy Finner said Takeoff was “well respected” and that investigators are looking for any information that will help them identify the shooters. He said most people fled after the gunfire began and asked anyone who knows or has video of what happened to come forward.
“I have no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time,” Finner said of Takeoff. He said that at least two people discharged firearms and that the two other people who were struck have injuries that are not life-threatening. They were taken to hospitals in private vehicles.
“Let me just ask … that anyone who has information on the shooter or shooters to provide that information to HPD and let us solve this situation,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. “Let us bring justice to this family.”
Police responded to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, which is in a three-story downtown Houston retail complex that includes high-end restaurants, a House of Blues and is near a Four Seasons hotel. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene. An AP reporter observed a body loaded into a medical examiner’s van around 10 a.m., more than seven hours after the shooting.
Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said.
Media members at the scene later Tuesday morning were being kept across the street, which was otherwise blocked off to the public. A spokesperson for 810 Billiards & Bowling said the shooting took place after the alley closed and said the business is cooperating with investigators.
Several fans gathered across the street from the bowling alley. Isaiah Lopez, 24, said he rushed down from his home in the Houston suburb of Humble after hearing Takeoff had been killed.
“He was one of our favorites, mine and my brother’s. It’s all we would listen to,” Lopez said as he carried a dozen roses he hoped to place near the site of the shooting. “As soon as my brother called me and said, ‘Takeoff is gone,’ I had to come over here and pay my respects.”
Thomas Moreno, 30, lives about five minutes from the site of the shooting. He said he had met Takeoff at an event at a Houston bar and restaurant in June and called him “a real nice guy.”
“I feel it’s just another good person gone too soon,” Moreno said. “This happens every day but it hurts even more when it’s somebody so talented and so young.”
Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. They first broke through with the massive hit “Versace” in 2013.
The group had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, though Takeoff was not on their multi-week No. 1 hit “Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. They put out a trilogy of albums called “Culture,” “Culture II” and “Culture III,” with the first two albums hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. They also earned an ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2018, for their streaming success with multiplatinum songs like “Motorsport (featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj),” “Stir Fry,” and “Walk It Talk It.”
The trio also played a fictional version of themselves on an episode of the hit TV show “Atlanta,” but the group was not currently together.
Offset, who is married to Cardi B, released a solo album in 2019, while Takeoff and Quavo released a joint album “Only Built for Infinity Links” last month. Quavo posted links Monday on his Instagram to his and Takeoff’s Halloween-themed music video, “Messy,” along with a video of him and his friends driving around Houston.
___
Landrum reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writer Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Jake Bleiberg in Dallas contributed to this report.
News
DST ending this weekend is good for your health, sleep experts say – NBC Chicago
With daylight saving time ending this weekend, some sleep experts say the time change is good for our health.
“Flipping” this weekend, when we set our clocks back one hour to 2 a.m. ET on Sunday, is actually easier on our bodies than the spring time change, according to a sleep expert.
“This time of year, generally, people tend to tolerate it better. It gives you an extra hour of sleep. It puts you more in tune with where you want to be,” said Dr Sabra Abbott, neurologist at Northwestern Medicine’s Sleep Disorders Center.
Dr Abbott says studies show that the alternate hour change in March, known as the ‘leap forward’, is detrimental to our health.
“We know that things like car crashes are going up, heart attacks are going up all around this time of springtime jet lag,” Dr. Abbott said.
Regarding the impact of the fall on November 6, Dr Abbott said most people may feel tired earlier in the evening or wake up earlier in the morning.
There are ways to fix this, according to Dr. Abbott, who says getting a little more bright light at night, even in front of a screen, can help shift our biological clocks.
“I know this goes against all the sleep hygiene you normally hear, but this is the only time a little extra screen time or a little extra light from one of those Daylight lamps can really help reset you to the new time,” Dr. Abbott says.
Jet lag often renews the long-running debate about ending the semiannual daylight saving time change, and there’s a proposal before Congress right now.
Passed unanimously by the US Senate in March and now stalled in the House of Representatives, the Sunshine Protection Act would make daylight saving time permanent in the United States.
However, sleep experts, including Dr Abbott, are against the proposal, saying it takes our bodies away from the natural rhythm of waking up when the sun comes up. “This means that everyone will have a harder time waking up in the morning. They will have a harder time falling asleep on time at night. In turn, we think this could also be associated with higher rates depression, higher rates of cancer, for example,” Dr. Abbott said.
“I, and all the other sleep experts, would prefer that we go to permanent standard time, so what we prefer is that we roll back our clocks this weekend and then stop.”
NBC Chicago
News
Dave Hyde: The time to win big is now, Miami Dolphins say in trading for Bradley Chubb
The loud message sent by Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier in trading for Denver pass rusher Bradley Chubb —other than this roster’s pass rush isn’t cutting it — is that he thinks the window for winning is now.
As in right now.
This year, if things break right.
And why not? They’re 5-3. Their offense shows some electric signs. Their defense has won some games, weathered some injuries and too often allowed quarterbacks to stand idly in the pocket and count one-Mississippi, two-Mississippi, three-Mississippi …
Chubb changes that. There’s the plan, anyhow, and considering he has 5.5 sacks in Denver and is 26 years old, it’s a good plan, even if you’ll have to cross your fingers that aren’t already crossed for tackle Terron Armstead or quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Chubb has been hurt in two of his five seasons, limiting him to 49 of a possible 75 games. So he comes with injury concerns, comes at the cost of a first-round pick and comes needing a new and expensive contract.
What, you think double-digit sack players come cheap? Did you see the Los Angeles Rams rent Von Miller for the Super Bowl last year at the cost of second- and third-round picks, before losing him to Buffalo in the offseason for a big-money deal?
There’s some winning blueprints to follow. If coughing up a first-round pick hurts a little, that’s the cost of doing business. (It also tells the true cost of the first-round pick team owner Steve Ross was penalized over tampering by the NFL.)
Tuesday’s trade was more than just a help-the-defense trade, though. It was a signal to Dolphins players. It was a big statement from Grier that something good is happening. You’re close, he’s saying. Maybe he says a prayer of hope under his breath, too. That’s part of such big swings like this.
They may disagree in Buffalo and Kansas City at just how close the Dolphins are to winning something significant. And any thought like that demands seeing them play in in the cold of Orchard Park, N.Y., the special teams solve its problems and details like penalties and video reviews get ironed.
But this trade gives the defense a closer in the fourth quarter. That element’s been missing in an obvious way this year, as has injured cornerback Byron Jones. Maybe they’re linked.
The coverage of Xavien Howard and Jones freed up this defense to blitz more last year. With Jones out and more inexperienced cornerbacks in, that means less risk can be taken and the more conventional pass rush is struggling.
Enter Chubb. He’ll help the pass rush. He’ll buoy this team’s mindset, too. There’s no feel quite like that a locker room as when a star player enters his new team in midseason. It says management believes in them, so they’re allowed to believe in themselves all the more, too.
For an unproven team full of younger players like the Dolphins, this can be especially important. They’ve never won. Now a trade was made, telling them they’re ready to win big.
Not that any Dolphin, young or old, has ever been through a trade like this. This team hasn’t pulled off a big, midseason deal since trading first- and second-round picks for star Tampa Bay linebacker Hugh Green in the 1985 season. That’s not a tale to re-tell today, as Green immediately blew out his knee and his career was done.
The Dolphins of the past couple of decades have rarely been close enough to anything important to consider a big trade. This team isn’t just close enough, Grier felt, but the salary structure encourages them to do something big like this.
For a couple years, they horded draft picks. They invested in young players. Now some those young players will be needing bigger contracts, starting with the big decision after next season: quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
He’s on the cheap now. Most of the drafted players in this rebuild are for the next year or two. So these are the gap years before some crippling money decisions have to be made.
The Dolphins swung big and paid Tyreek Hill and Armstead last offseason. Now they do so again in trading for Chubb.
The message is simple:
The window to win is open.
()
News
Springboro student surprises his favorite caretaker with a wheelchair-accessible costume
A Springboro student surprised one of his favorite school custodians by dressing up like him for the school’s Halloween parade. Owen Moore, a first-grader from Clearcreek Elementary, who is in a wheelchair, wanted to dress up as his favorite head caretaker, Keith Shockley – “Mr. Keith” – in the school parade. Moore surprised Shockley with his costume on Monday at school. The costume looked exactly like Shockley’s Tomcat Floor Scrubber. .
A Springboro student surprised one of his favorite school custodians by dressing up like him for the school’s Halloween parade.
Clearcreek Elementary first-grader Owen Moore, who is in a wheelchair, wanted to dress up as his favorite head caretaker Keith Shockley – “Mr. Keith” – in the school parade.
Moore surprised Shockley with her suit Monday at school.
The costume looked exactly like Shockley’s Tomcat floor scrubber.
The two posed with their matching Tomcats and Shockley pushed Moore through the aisles during the parade.
Cnn
News
North St. Paul police: Man fatally shot, 2 others in critical condition after stabbing, shooting
A man was fatally shot and two other people were stabbed in a Tuesday afternoon incident in North St. Paul, police say.
A suspect is in custody, police said in a brief statement.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Shoshone Road just after 12:30 p.m. after a report of an assault and found two men and a woman with life-threatening injuries.
They were transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where a man with a gunshot wound died.
The two stabbing victims remain hospitalized in critical condition.
No additional details were disclosed by police.
News
American Allison Fluke-Ekren who led IS’s women’s battalion gets 20 years in prison
Washington:
An American woman who converted to Islam and joined the Islamic State in Syria, leading an all-female military battalion, was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a US court on Tuesday.
Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, who grew up a Christian on a farm in Kansas and converted to Islam as an adult, was sentenced in federal court in Alexandria, Va., after been convicted of providing material support to a terrorist organization.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
Video: New water cooler for Prime Minister’s visit to Gujarat hospital, no water
ndtv
News
Dolphins Q&A: Should Miami have traded Mike Gesicki? Why are Dolphins getting so many penalties?
Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Chris Perkins answer questions from readers.
Q: Are you one of the few people that realizes Gesicki is elite and should never be traded, or do you follow what seems to be the consensus that he’s nothing special? Letting him go would be a Welker situation. — @turnergraphics on Twitter
A: Mike Gesicki is always a popular topic here. I think Gesicki is a playmaker at tight end and should be utilized. But the consensus isn’t that Gesicki isn’t special. He is. He just doesn’t fit the current offense, which requires a tight end with better blocking skills. Gesicki isn’t a blocking tight end. He’s a receiving tight end. However, the Dolphins certainly could use his offensive skills on seam routes and in the red zone. He can do things many other tight ends can’t, such as going up high for that touchdown reception at Baltimore. Gesicki had three receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown in his last game and has 21 receptions for 235 yards and four touchdowns on the season. But, I think, the Dolphins are better off with Gesicki.
Q: Is Robert Jones the starter at LG with Eichenberg out? — @GabeHauar on Twitter
A: Yes, most likely Jones starts at left guard while Eichenberg recovers from his knee injury, which doesn’t seem to be season ending. Eichenberg has had his struggles and he’s been honest about them. But his last two games showed improvement. Jones played 15 snaps against Detroit and seemed to play well. As long as Terron Armstead is at left tackle, the left guard’s job becomes easier. If Armstead misses time, it hurts both left tackle and left guard, and after that you get widespread issues that lead to a decline in the run game plus sacks, quarterback hits and quarterback hurries. You can be sure the Bears are going to test Jones Sunday with one-on-one matchups and stunts/games, the latter to see if the communication is good between Jones and Armstead, and Jones and center Connor Williams.
Q: What is [Mike] McDaniel doing differently from [Brian] Flores that has made this team so undisciplined? Is it a simple fix? — @mr_jaystudsbake on Twitter
A: It should be a simple fix. Players must put a bigger focus on the penalties and be more disciplined. But the penalties keep happening. I can’t figure out why this constantly happens. The Dolphins can win as a highly-penalized team — as they’ve shown. Dallas also is winning despite a high rate of penalties. It’s No. 4 in penalties (55 for 418 yards) and the Dolphins are No. 5 (55 for 418 yards). Eventually, those miscues could prove costly.
Q: Good to have Kohou and Crossen back. They made their presence felt in 2nd half. On ST too. Was slow start by D them shaking off some rust? — @AnthonyLotus823 on Twitter
A: I think the slow start on defense was a number of things, including having two undrafted rookies starting in the secondary with cornerback Kader Kohou and safety Verone McKinley III. Kohou played 57 snaps from scrimmage (95%) and McKinley played 48 snaps (80%). Keion Crossen played 14 snaps (23%). There was an adjustment period. You had youthful players for a road game in personnel alignments that aren’t common or familiar to them or others. And the Dolphins pass rush didn’t cause much disruption with its two sacks and two quarterback hits. Beyond that, Detroit can score. Its record isn’t good at 1-6. But they’re ninth in the league in scoring at 24.7 points per game. They can periodically cause headaches for a defense. Give credit to the coaches and players for making adjustments and not allowing any points in the second half. And, yeah, having Kohou and Crossen back allows the defense to breathe a bit easier.
Have a question?
Email David Furones, or tag @ChrisPerk or @DavidFurones_ on Twitter.
Previously answered:
Is 8-3 with a 5-game win streak in Miami’s future? Does Brandon Shell hold on to RT job?
Why not use Mike Gesicki as WR?
Why has defense taken a step back? Liam Eichenberg concerns? Talk trades with Panthers?
Should we be sold on this O-line; what’s up with Mike Gesicki?
Is Mike McDaniel ready for the moment?
Which rookie could make biggest impact?
What should be expected of DC Josh Boyer?
Where will Dolphins add another veteran free agent?
Is Christian Wilkins next for multi-year extension?
Can Tua still be a top-10 quarterback?
()
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying
DST ending this weekend is good for your health, sleep experts say – NBC Chicago
How MoneyGram Will Let Users Trade Bitcoin And Crypto
Dave Hyde: The time to win big is now, Miami Dolphins say in trading for Bradley Chubb
Springboro student surprises his favorite caretaker with a wheelchair-accessible costume
North St. Paul police: Man fatally shot, 2 others in critical condition after stabbing, shooting
The Open Metaverse Alliance (OMA3) Launches at Web Summit in Lisbon
American Allison Fluke-Ekren who led IS’s women’s battalion gets 20 years in prison
Dolphins Q&A: Should Miami have traded Mike Gesicki? Why are Dolphins getting so many penalties?
Ethereum and Optimism Integrate with the Pyth Network to Unlock HiFi Data for Developers
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News6 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches