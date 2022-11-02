News
Houston police seek witnesses to rapper Takeoff’s killing
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. and JUAN A. LOZANO (Associated Press)
HOUSTON (AP) — Police said they have few leads in the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley.
Takeoff, whose off-stage name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, formed one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos with uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from suburban Atlanta. The 28-year-old rapper was killed early Friday when gunfire erupted and also wounded another man and a woman, according to police Chief Troy Finner.
Most of the 40 people who attended the party at 810 Billiards & Bowling fled when the gunshots rang out, Finner said. That left police asking people to come forward and give statements and videos to investigators on what they saw and heard, even if anonymously, Mayor Sylvester Turner said.
At least two people discharged firearms, according to Finner. The two others who were struck by gunfire had non-life-threatening wounds and went to hospitals in private vehicles, he said.
“Let me just ask … that anyone who has information on the shooter or shooters to provide that information to HPD and let us solve this situation,” Turner said at a news conference Tuesday. “Let us bring justice to this family.”
Finner said Takeoff was “well respected,” and there was “no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time.”
Migos’ record label, Quality Control, mourned Takeoff’s death in a statement posted on Instragram.
“Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated,” the statement said, though police have said nothing about the gunshot being a stray. “Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”
The bowling alley is in a three-story Houston retail complex with high-end restaurants and a House of Blues and is near a Four Seasons hotel. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:30 a.m. shooting. An Associated Press reporter observed a body loaded into a medical examiner’s van around 10 a.m., more than seven hours after the shooting.
Security guards in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said. A spokesperson for 810 Billiards & Bowling said the shooting took place after the alley closed and said the business is cooperating with investigators.
Several fans gathered across the street from the bowling alley. Isaiah Lopez, 24, said he rushed from his home in the Houston suburb of Humble after hearing Takeoff had been killed.
“He was one of our favorites, mine and my brother’s. It’s all we would listen to,” Lopez said as he carried a dozen roses he hoped to place near the site of the shooting. “As soon as my brother called me and said, ‘Takeoff is gone,’ I had to come over here and pay my respects.”
Thomas Moreno, 30, lives about five minutes from the bowling alley. He said he met Takeoff at an event at a Houston bar and restaurant in June and called him “a real nice guy.”
“I feel it’s just another good person gone too soon,” Moreno said. “This happens every day, but it hurts even more when it’s somebody so talented and so young.”
By late Tuesday afternoon, fans had created a memorial with roses, candles and a teddy bear on the first floor of the retail complex. Yellow crime scene tape still blocked off stairs leading to 810 Billiards & Bowling.
Takeoff’s killing came as Houston was in a spotlight, with the Astros baseball team mounting the most-viewed World Series run since 2019.
Also, crime has emerged as a major political issue in this year’s midterm elections, with many Republicans running on law-and-order platforms while Democrats try to balance public safety with calls for criminal-justice reform.
Homicides nationwide jumped almost 30% in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Violent crime seemed to level off somewhat in 2021 but did not drop to pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest FBI crime data, though record-keeping changes meant that report did not include some of the nation’s largest police departments.
In Houston, the mayor and police chief acknowledged such concerns while noting that some violent crime rates are down from last year. Finner said he wants to meet with other hip-hop artists to talk about violence, although he didn’t say Takeoff’s killing had anything to do with is work in music.
“We all need to stand together and make sure nobody tears down that industry,” Finner said.
Migos first broke through with the massive hit “Versace” in 2013. They had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, though Takeoff was not on their multi-week No. 1 hit “Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. They put out a trilogy of albums called “Culture,” “Culture II” and “Culture III,” with the first two hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. They also earned an ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2018 for their streaming success with multiplatinum songs like “Motorsport (featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj),” “Stir Fry,” and “Walk It Talk It.”
The trio also played a fictional version of themselves on an episode of the hit TV show “Atlanta,” but the group was not currently together.
Offset, who is married to Cardi B, released a solo album in 2019, while Takeoff and Quavo released the joint album “Only Built for Infinity Links” last month. Quavo posted links Monday on his Instagram to his and Takeoff’s Halloween-themed music video, “Messy,” along with a video of him and his friends driving around Houston.
___
Landrum reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writer Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas, Jake Bleiberg in Dallas and Lindsay Whitehurst in Washington contributed to this report.
News
GOP’s ‘crazy violent hate rhetoric’ is a ‘threat to the heart of our democracy’
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” on Tuesday that Republicans’ “crazy and violent rhetoric of hate” was a “threat to the heart of our democracy.”
Clinton said, “There’s always been an outpouring of violence, racism, misogyny, anti-Semitism, as you said, but I think what we’re seeing today, and that’s certainly been put highlighted by the horrific attack on Paul Pelosi. , is not just an aberration where one or two people or a small group engage in this kind of violent rhetoric and urge people to act against political figures like her, like me, like others, we see a whole political party.
She continued, “The level of just crazy violent hate rhetoric coming from Republicans. You played something of the candidate, the Republican candidate for governor in Arizona. I want viewers. I want voters to stop and wonder if we would trust someone who stirs up these violent feelings, who points fingers, scapegoats, makes a joke about a violent attack on Paul Pelosi.
Clinton added, “What we have with the rhetoric coming from the Republican candidates, from their party right now, is so disturbing. I haven’t seen a great outpouring from elected officials to support Nancy Pelosi as she has with Republicans as well as Democrats in times of real terror, like Jan. 6. And then ask yourself, please, why would you entrust power to people who themselves are unable to see how terrible it is that someone is attacked in their home or who don’t care really because they think it will get them votes that will get them elected? This is a real threat to the heart of our democracy.
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Breitbart News
News
Princeton angler reels in state record catch-and-release muskie on Mille Lacs Lake
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has certified the state catch-and-release record muskie, a 58.25-inch monster caught on Mille Lacs Lake by Eric Bakke of Princeton, the agency announced this week.
The previous record was a tie for two 57.25-inch muskies, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
Bakke was fishing June 11 on Mille Lacs with angling partner Jon Blood when he caught the huge fish while trolling with a footlong muskie lure. After a minute or two of trying to reel in the fish, Blood was able to net it, and they measured, photographed and released the fish in less than a minute.
“To be able to target and catch fish of this caliber has been one of the great passions of my life,” Bakke said in a news release from the DNR.
Bakke said he’s been fortunate to be able to learn from and fish with some great anglers, and that joining Muskies Inc. helped him understand the importance of handling and releasing these big fish with care and purpose.
“In order to catch more and bigger fish, you have to put them back: ‘Let them go, let them grow,’ ” Bakke said. “This record should and will be broken in the next year or two if we all make the choice to keep all those big fish alive and swimming for the next person to experience and catch a fish of their lifetime. I’d like to say thank you to all of the people who have caught that fish over the past 20-plus years, took care of her, and put her back. She is still out there for all of you to go try to catch again!”
Find current records and guidelines for each type of state record fish on the DNR’s record fish page at mndnr.gov/RecordFish.
News
Bottom drops 2022 election for Democrats
A version of this story appeared in The Point newsletter. To receive it in your inbox, subscribe for free here.
CNN
—
With just a week left until the 2022 midterm elections, the political environment appears to be eroding rapidly for Democrats, especially in areas where the party has long held sway.
“The scariest Halloween reality for House Democrats is how many seats the president has [Joe] Biden has worn comfortably in 2020 who are at real risk a week later,” wrote Dave Wasserman, house editor at Cook Report with Amy Walter, a nonpartisan campaign advice sheet.
To that end, Wasserman changed the race odds for 10 seats held by more-at-risk Democrats — including three each in Democratic redoubts in California and New York.
On the same day Wasserman made his changes, Gallup released a report that suggests the political winds are all blowing in the direction of Republicans.
The numbers are disheartening for Democrats:
* Only 40% of Americans approve of the job Biden is doing as president.
* Only 17% say they are satisfied with the way things are going in the United States.
* 49% say the state of the economy is “poor”.
* A paltry 21% approve of the work the Democratic-led Congress is doing.
As Jeffrey M. Jones and Lydia Saad of Gallup note:
“The current scores for the U.S. economy and national satisfaction are the lowest Gallup has measured at the time of a midterm election over the span of these polling trends, starting in 1994 and 1982, respectively. Congressional and presidential approval of jobs is near all-time lows.
Any of those numbers would set off red flags for the ruling party in Washington. Combine them all — and consider that we’re only seven days away from the election — and it looks like the Republicans are on the verge of a big national victory.
What must be of most concern to Democrats is that these conditions seem to threaten not only candidates long considered vulnerable due to the partisan nature of their ridings, but also those who had been considered safer until here.
As we have seen in recent waves of elections – 1994, 2010 and 2018 – some of these candidates are caught off guard by a domestic political environment far less hospitable than they initially imagined.
This appears to be exactly what is happening in at least a handful of blue districts in blue states. And it may be too late for Democrats to correct themselves.
Point: For Republicans to reach the top end — 25 or more House seats — that political handicappers suggest they might win, they need to be competitive in places where Donald Trump has not performed very well in 2020. It seems to happen.
Cnn
News
Kanye West’s Fans Ready To Help Him Regain His Billionaire Status By Setting Up Several GoFundMe Campaigns
Kanye West fans are at it again! No matter what Ye does, we have this set of fans that just hate to hear negative info about him even if he brought it upon himself. All Ye could do in the heat of the moment is apologized and everything would have been okay, but he refused… Read More »Kanye West’s Fans Ready To Help Him Regain His Billionaire Status By Setting Up Several GoFundMe Campaigns
The post Kanye West’s Fans Ready To Help Him Regain His Billionaire Status By Setting Up Several GoFundMe Campaigns appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Bradley Chubb to Dolphins, Chase Claypool to Bears headline flurry of NFL deadline deals
The Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills led an unusually busy wave of activity prior to Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, with Broncos edge rusher Bradley Chubb and Steelers wideout Chase Claypool headlining big moves.
The Dolphins (5-3) acquired Chubb from Denver for their AFC playoff push, sending a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds to the Broncos for the pass rusher and a 2025 fifth-round pick.
The Bears (3-5) unexpectedly flipped from sellers to buyers, sending their own second-round pick to Pittsburgh for the big-bodied Claypool.
That came as a surprise after Chicago had traded away defensive standouts Robert Quinn (for a fourth-rounder to Philadelphia) and Roquan Smith (for a second and fifth to Baltimore) in recent days.
The Vikings (6-1) landed tight end T.J. Hockenson from in-division rival Detroit (1-6), sending a 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third to the Lions for Hockenson, a 2023 fourth and a 2024 conditional fourth.
And the Super Bowl favorite Bills (6-1) acquired Colts running back Nyheim Hines in exchange for running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round pick.
Tuesday’s flurry of trades is the highest amount of deals the NFL has seen on a deadline day since 2012, per ESPN Stats & Info. There were at least 10 on Tuesday. The previous high in that span was five in 2018.
Miami has transformed itself using the three first-round picks it acquired from the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft Trey Lance trade back from No. 3 overall.
The Dolphins packaged the Niners’ 2021 first-round pick to trade up for WR Jaylen Waddle. They dealt the 2022 pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for WR Tyreek Hill. And they used the 2023 first-rounder to get Chubb.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel also made sure to replace Edmonds with a running back he knows well from his 49ers days: Jeff Wilson Jr. The 49ers gave Wilson to Miami for a 2023 fifth-round pick.
Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers did not trade pass rusher Brian Burns despite an offer from the Los Angeles Rams that included two first-round picks, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB.
Some other noteworthy trades:
— The Steelers acquired Washington CB William Jackson and a 2025 conditional seventh for a 2025 conditional sixth-round pick.
— The Jacksonville Jaguars acquired Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley, who is suspended for the season for gambling on a Jaguars-Falcons game last November. Ridley has one year remaining on his rookie contract. The Falcons get two picks back: a conditional 2023 pick that’s either a fifth or sixth, and a 2024 pick that’s anywhere from second to a fourth.
— The Falcons acquired CB Rashad Fenton from the Chiefs for a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick and traded S Dean Marlowe to the Bills for a 2023 seventh-round pick
— The Jets traded pass rusher Jacob Martin and a 2024 fifth-round pick to Denver for a 2024 fourth-round pick in 2024
()
News
Antonio Conte celebrates in front of seemingly disgruntled Marseille fans as Jamie O’Hara demands more credit for Tottenham after Champions League return
Antonio Conte was seen celebrating among seemingly disgruntled fans after Tottenham’s winner in the 2-1 win at Marseille.
The Spurs boss sat in the stands at the Stade Velodrome due to a touchline ban and saw his side come from behind to secure top spot in Group D.
📽 Conte’s joy at the final whistle of OM-Tottenham, when his Spurs managed to snatch first place in Group D in the last moments. pic.twitter.com/AIWcX7LrC7
– RMC Sport (@RMCsport) November 1, 2022
Needing a draw to qualify for the knockout stage, Tottenham faced an early exit when Chancel Mbemba opened the scoring for a dominating Marseille in first-half stoppage time.
But much improved Spurs equalized through Clement Lenglet after the break and won the group with the final kick of the game thanks to a superb strike from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.
The late drama also sent the Ligue 1 club from third to fourth, denying them a place in the Europa League.
So it was no surprise to see those around Conte in the stands rather impressed as the Italian celebrated his team’s late winner.
And even the most ardent Spurs fans couldn’t have been impressed with Harry Kane’s dancing in the locker room.
The England captain was filmed breaking his best dad moves by teammate Emerson Royal…
GO TO HARRY LAD 🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/AId5drnOt2
— Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) November 1, 2022
Conte’s tactics have come under fire in recent weeks and after coming from two goals behind to beat Bournemouth 3-2 on Saturday, Tottenham had to dig in once more after another slow start.
However, Spurs were without their manager on the touchline, along with a number of key players through injury, and lost Heung-min Son to a head injury.
That’s why ex-midfielder O’Hara thinks they deserve more credit.
O’Hara told talkSPORT: “It’s Spurs night. We’re top of the group. We go through as group winners.
“It’s time to respect the team we’ve put together. Winner in the 95th minute. We dug a performance.
“Amazing result again. No manager. Injuries. In the dumps. Hostile environment.
“And Spurs came back once again to make it happen for Conte.
“Come on, give us some credit!”
However, former Premier League midfielder Andy Townsend has warned Conte that his side will not get much further in the Champions League if they continue to play as they did in the first half.
“I don’t know what to think about it,” Townsend told talkSPORT.
“At 1-0, with questions asked, they did it again, they turned it around.
“You have to give them credit. In the second half they were much better.
“But the other half of me says they were a mess. They don’t know the best way to do things.
“Why doesn’t Conte let go of the reins and let this team face the opposition? If they do that, Tottenham could be something.
Townsend added: “Tottenham have a very talented group of players and they cross the line by the skin of their teeth when they don’t need to.
“They are better than what they gave tonight. They did. Admirable? Yes.
“But I don’t see them going far enough if they play that way. If they give the teams a start, the best teams will pass them.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
Houston police seek witnesses to rapper Takeoff’s killing
GOP’s ‘crazy violent hate rhetoric’ is a ‘threat to the heart of our democracy’
Princeton angler reels in state record catch-and-release muskie on Mille Lacs Lake
Bottom drops 2022 election for Democrats
Kanye West’s Fans Ready To Help Him Regain His Billionaire Status By Setting Up Several GoFundMe Campaigns
Bradley Chubb to Dolphins, Chase Claypool to Bears headline flurry of NFL deadline deals
Antonio Conte celebrates in front of seemingly disgruntled Marseille fans as Jamie O’Hara demands more credit for Tottenham after Champions League return
Leonardo Dicaprio Spotted With 27-Year-Old Model Gigi Hadid
Nets seeking counsel for disciplining Kyrie Irving following antisemitic post
Kansas mother gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News6 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches