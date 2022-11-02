Blockchain
How MoneyGram Will Let Users Trade Bitcoin And Crypto
According to a press release, payment company MoneyGram released a new Bitcoin and crypto service for its mobile app. The company lets U.S. customers purchase, sell, and hold digital assets on its platform.
The service was launched with Coinme, a crypto exchange, and crypto service provider. MoneyGram and Coinme partnered in 2021. At that time, the partners launched the first in-store crypto trading service. This product allowed users to access Bitcoin and crypto across thousands of point-of-sale in the United States.
The companies have been working on expanding their cooperation and n onboarding more users to the crypto space. These efforts translated into developing that crypto-to-fiat model to the recent launch Bitcoin trading service in the MoneyGram app.
MoneyGram Embraces Bitcoin And Crypto
The payment company has been working with Coinme, Stellar, G-Coin, and other partners to improve its crypto capabilities. Their crypto integration with its mobile app is just one of many blockchain-enabled payment features.
The service allows users to trade and hold Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC). Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman, and CEO said the following about their newest feature and the company’s vision on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies:
Cryptocurrencies are additive to everything we’re doing at MoneyGram. From dollars to euros to yen and so on, MoneyGram enables instant access to over 120 currencies around the globe, and we see crypto and digital currencies as another input and output option. As a next step in the evolution of MoneyGram, we’re thrilled to provide our customers with access to a trusted and easy-to-use platform to securely buy, sell and hold select cryptocurrencies.
Interest In Crypto Remains High Despite Bear Market
The company claims to be trying to bridge traditional finances with crypto finances by providing users with “innovative solutions.” MoneyGram views crypto as a long-term tool to provide its users with a better payment experience.
In that sense, they still have record-high interest in digital assets, such as Bitcoin, despite the crypto market losing over 80% of its value in the past year. Holmes added:
As consumer interest in digital currencies continues to accelerate, we are uniquely positioned to meet that demand and bridge the gap between blockchain and traditional financial services thanks to our global network, leading compliance solutions and strong culture of fintech innovation. We are excited for this next chapter in our journey.
MoneyGram will explore expanding its crypto trading service in 2023, depending on the regulatory landscape in the United States. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,400 with sideways movement on lower timeframes.
The Open Metaverse Alliance (OMA3) Launches at Web Summit in Lisbon
Leading voices in gaming & web3 start work on creating standards for the decentralized metaverse
ZUG, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, OMA3™ (Open Metaverse Alliance), an association based in Zug, Switzerland, is announcing open membership to its first working groups at Web Summit, Europe’s largest tech conference.
Initial working group participants include some of the biggest and most innovative names in the space such as Animoca Brands, Alien Worlds, Dapper Labs, MetaMetaverse, SPACE Metaverse, SuperWorld, The Sandbox, Upland, Voxels, Unstoppable Domains, and Wivity (the agent to the consortium).
One of the core values of the metaverse is celebrating the decentralization of not only assets but power and influence as well. OMA3 achieves this by ensuring virtual land, identities, digital assets, ideas, and services are highly interoperable between platforms and transparent to all communities. OMA3’s Portaling and Mapping Working Group will create standards that allow users to port between virtual worlds. The Asset Transfer Working Group will standardize infrastructure for moving digital assets between virtual worlds. The Legal Working Group will examine the protection and fair use of intellectual property in Web3 applications and monitor developments in the regulatory environment. Companies wishing to participate in these working groups are invited to join OMA3 as a Creator Member on its website- OMA3.org.
As the metaverse continues to grow and develop at a rapid pace, the association will continue to nurture an open, interoperable metaverse by launching more working groups in areas such as participant safety, privacy, and cybersecurity.
Dirk Lueth, Co-founder & Co-CEO, Upland, Founding Member and Chairperson of OMA3 said, “The vision of OMA3 is to move from a platform-controlled Web2-world to a user-centric Web3-Metaverse. To achieve this, we have formed an alliance of Web3 companies who want to solve interoperability challenges for the metaverse, and we aim to leverage the alliance’s knowledge and web3 native insight to help propose and set the operating standard for interoperability in the metaverse.”
Batis Samadian, Founder & CEO, SPACE, Founding Member, and Vice Chair of OMA3 said, “Decentralization and interoperability require coordination to be successful. We are pleased that the OMA3 idea we hatched in the early days has resonated so well with the industry.”
All members of OMA3 have a shared belief in an Open Metaverse without restraining walls, where individual platforms are interconnected and fully interoperable so users can move their digital assets freely across worlds. To realize this goal, OMA3 has been formed and looks forward to members joining its mission.
Sébastien Borget, Co-Founder and COO of The Sandbox and Founding Member of OMA3 said, “within the Open Metaverse, digital assets freely move across OMA3 virtual worlds, enjoying increased security and better asset tracking across worlds. With these shared standards, users will be able to take digital items that they own from one metaverse to another, enabling a universe of interconnected virtual worlds that prioritizes user experience and ownership over platform dominance and censorship.”
Saro McKenna, CEO of Alien Worlds and Founding Member of OMA3 said, “OMA3’s vision centers on striving to create an open metaverse that is also community run, decentralized and indexable, where users will be able to own and use their digital assets (e.g. NFTs), identity and reputation in a frictionless way across multiple platforms. In OMA3’s vision users are in control of their assets, not platform owners, while ideas and services are based on the foundation of decentralization and interoperability to optimize for individual freedom, social, economic, and other sustainable outcomes.”
OMA3 is committed to ensuring data is permissionless, interoperable, and fully user-controlled, with DAO governance-centered principles of inclusiveness, transparency, and decentralization. As such, OMA3 is open to all Web3 metaverse builders; companies can join as creators or community members. To learn more about participation, please visit www.oma3.org.
About OMA3
OMA3, (Open Metaverse Alliance) is a consortium comprised of leading metaverse native companies The Sandbox, Animoca Brands, Alien Worlds, Dapper Labs, Decentraland, MetaMetaverse, Space, SuperWorld, Upland, Voxels, Unstoppable Domains, and Wivity. OMA3 seeks to ensure virtual land, digital assets, ideas, and services are highly interoperable between platforms and transparent to all communities.
Ethereum and Optimism Integrate with the Pyth Network to Unlock HiFi Data for Developers
Pyth’s data – sourced from 80+ data feeds – is now directly available to all developers building on Ethereum and Optimism
ZUG, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Pyth network, a first-party oracle solution designed to publish continuous real-world data on-chain in a tamper-resistant, decentralized, and self-sustainable environment, today announced that its high-fidelity data feeds are now available on Ethereum and Optimism, a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum. Through the integration, any Ethereum or Optimism program can permissionlessly request and directly consume any of Pyth’s 80+ data feeds for equities, commodities, foreign exchange pairs, and cryptocurrency to power their protocols.
Mike Cahill, Director of the Pyth Data Association, said, “Ethereum is among the earliest and most prominent blockchains in existence, which is one of the many reasons why this integration is significant. We are excited to officially join the Ethereum and Optimism ecosystems as we continue to equip developers with high-quality data and enable a wide range of new dApps that are powered by Pyth.”
There is a cohort of applications across the DeFi sector leading this launch, including Ribbon Finance, Lido, Hashflow, MANTRA, Flexa, AMP, Infinity Exchange, and SOMA.finance.
“We aim to build the most consumer friendly trading application and believe that user experience is paramount,” said Varun Kumar, CEO and Co-Founder of Hashflow. “Our goal is for users to always get the best rates possible and Pyth’s data feeds and safety tools would allow us to do exactly that.”
“We are excited to use Pyth for Ribbon Vaults,” said Julian Koh, Co-Founder of Ribbon Finance. “It is extremely important that expiry prices for our vaults have high levels of precision. Pyth helps to ensure that the options contracts that our vaults trade expire at the correct levels.”
The Pyth network includes over 80 prominent financial market participants as data publishers across crypto, equities, FX, and metals, with 400ms update frequencies. Pyth price feeds have been available on the Solana mainnet since August 2021 and BNB Chain since May 2022. Earlier this month, Pyth network announced the deployment of its first-party financial data on Aptos mainnet as it continues to scale.
If you would like to learn more about Pyth, subscribe to the Pythiad newsletter, visit pyth.network or follow @PythNetwork on Twitter.
About Pyth Network
The Pyth network is a specialized oracle solution for latency-sensitive financial data that is typically kept behind the “walled gardens” of centralized institutions. The Pyth network is focused on finding a new and inexpensive way to bring this unique data on-chain and aggregating it securely. Learn more about the Pyth Network at pyth.network.
About the Pyth Data Association
The Pyth Data Association was created in support of the Pyth network, a specialized oracle solution for latency-sensitive financial data that is typically kept behind the “walled gardens” of centralized institutions. The Pyth Data Association is overseen by a board of directors elected by members of the Pyth network.
About Optimism
Optimistic Ethereum is a layer 2 scaling solution that enables anyone to execute any vision on an open-source protocol that will never be captured by private commercial interests. OΞ is being built as a public good, in order to fundamentally change the relationship between companies and their users. Optimism PBC is the team developing OΞ.
For more information about Optimism, please visit optimism.io.
Binance Coin (BNB) Struggles To Break Above $335; Here Is What To Expect
- BNB’s price shows strength as it continues its rally, with eyes set on breaking its major resistance of $335, stopping the price from increasing.
- BNB could rally more as the price creates a bullish bias and holds above resistance.
- BNB’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).
The price of Binance Coin (BNB) displayed an incredible price action as the price recaptured its key support of $270 after losing this region a few days ago. The crypto market has enjoyed a little bit of relief bounce across all most assets, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) leading the charge as most crypto assets, including MASK, produced over 50% gains in less than 24 hours. With uncertainty in the crypto market creeping in, it is yet to be known if Binance Coin (BNB) will finally break this resistance. (Data from Binance)
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The crypto market is looking increasingly welcoming as many altcoins continue producing over 150% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of its range-bound movement. The likes of DOGE have seen some great runs rally.
The past weeks were tough for the crypto space, with many altcoins struggling to hold up their key support areas. With the week looking more promising and Bitcoin (BTC) prices gaining traction, the crypto market has enjoyed a measure of relief, but this can not be said for the new month as things begin to look slightly different in terms of prices.
After its weekly close of above $300, the price of BNB rallied to a high of $330; the price faced a minor rejection to break higher to a region of $325; the price struggled to break above this region.
The price of SHIB has maintained its bullish structure above the $300 region as the price of BNB eyes a rally to a region of $335, acting as resistance for the price of BNB to rally to higher heights.
Weekly resistance for the price of BNB – $335.
Weekly support for the price of BNB – $300.
Price Analysis Of BNB On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of BNB continued to look strong as the price held above its range channel, forming strong support to hold off the price from sellers.
BNB currently trades at $324, just above its key support formed at $300 on the daily timeframe after a successful breakout from a range channel with good volume as the price rallied to a high of $335, where it got rejected from trending higher to a region of $400.
If BNB fails to break and close above $335, we could see the price retraced to $300-$270, acting as good support for prices, but if the price breaks past $335, we would expect a rally to a high of $400-$450.
Daily resistance for the BNB price – $335.
Daily support for the BNB price – $300-$270.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Bitcoin Miner Selling Power At Lowest For 2022, Green Sign For Market?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin miner selling power is at its lowest for the year, something that could be favorable for the price of the crypto.
Bitcoin Miner Selling Power Has Been Going Down In Recent Weeks
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the metric has observed surges in its value a few times this year, and each time the BTC price has gone down.
The “miner selling power” is an indicator that’s defined as the ratio between the Bitcoin miner outflows and the total number of coins held by this cohort (30-day moving average, log-scaled)
Here, the “miner outflows” is a measure of the total amount of BTC that miners are transferring out of their personal wallets.
When the value of the miner selling power rises, it means the ability of miners to dump their coins is going up right now as they are withdrawing more of them from their reserve. Naturally, such a trend can be bearish for the value of the crypto.
On the other hand, low values of the indicator suggest miners aren’t putting much selling pressure on the market at the moment, and hence might prove to be bullish for the BTC price.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin miner selling power (log-scaled) over the year 2022 so far:
Looks like the log-scaled value of the metric has been on the way down recently | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the quant has marked the relevant points of trend for the Bitcoin miner selling power.
It seems like during the past year, the indicator has observed three instances of sharp growth, and around the time of each of these surges, the price of the crypto has taken a beating.
In the last few weeks, the metric has been on a constant decline, suggesting that miners haven’t been selling much during the period.
As a result of this downtrend, the Bitcoin miner selling power has now reached its lowest value for the last year. Going by the previous trend, this could be a positive sign for the current rally in the crypto.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.5k, up 6% in the last week. Over the past month, the crypto has gained 5% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
The value of the crypto seems to have been moving sideways between $20k and $21k | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Brian Wangenheim on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Theta Network Seems To Be Struggling, Will THETA Rebound?
The Theta coin price saw a spectacular rise in the midst of the crypto market rebound. It broke above the $1.1 resistance level, giving the bulls a springboard to extend their bull run. Still, buyers who have been waiting may get another chance to buy as the altcoin gets closer to the $1.2 resistance.
However, it appears that THETA has increased too rapidly within a short time. With a 1.60% increase on the day and a seven-day chart representing a downhill trend in previous days, can we see Theta rebound to its previous highs this new month?
What To Know About Theta?
Theta Network is a blockchain-based, smart-contract-powered decentralized content distribution network with a high throughput capacity. The founders of Theta Network, Theta Lab, created it as a decentralized alternative to traditional video streaming services. These days, the industry is dominated by centralized streaming services like YouTube and Netflix.
Theta Lab’s goal is to compete with these established services by providing a decentralized environment with superior video quality and quicker connectivity. Additionally, they are concentrating on cryptocurrency-based gaming solutions. This requires sponsors, developers, users, marketers on the network, and content producers and consumers.
It originally debuted as an ERC-20 token. However, it launched its main net in 2019, and all ERC-20 tokens were swapped for THETA tokens at a 1:1 ratio. The network uses the power-saving Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. PoS requires token holders to stake some amount of THETA currency to participate as a validator. Indeed, it has the ability to alter the future steaming ecosystem.
What The Charts Say About Theta’s Struggles
THETA has been on the rise since finding support at about $0.904. However, the previous two daily candles have been red. Nonetheless, we believe now is an excellent moment to purchase for the short term. A further drop is possible, making now a better time to purchase for the near term.
A majority of technical indicators are bullish, pointing to a potentially favorable outlook. However, it might be a poor investment if you don’t purchase it at the support level. We recommend keeping an eye on it to buy when it is likely to take support or consolidate within a range.
Weekly THETA candlesticks are developing below the BB and consolidating between $1.2 and $0.8. Over the last two weeks, we’ve had two bullish candles, but this week we’re seeing a red candle, which indicates more consolidation over the next several weeks. A price in the lower part of the consolidation range is a great opportunity to buy for either the short or long term.
Price Of Theta In The Long Term
The Theta Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped recently and is now trading at 65.63. The asset has been trending toward the overbought zone but has seen some recent losses.
If the bulls can maintain the pace, they will shortly enter the overbought territory. But while the MACD and signal lines remain in the positive area of the daily chart, the green histograms have been growing in size.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin Mining Firm Digihost Remains Debt Free Amid Bearish Market
Many Crypto and Bitcoin mining firms have recorded huge losses in 2022 due to the ongoing bear market and extreme economic conditions. As a result, some have packed up, while others declared bankruptcy amid the crypto winter. However, not all the crypto firms got severely affected during the crisis. Some have managed to rise from danger, while others are still struggling.
A recent press release revealed that Digihost, a Canadian Bitcoin mining firm remains free from debts. The firm has managed to maintain a positive cash flow despite the downtime facing the entire crypto-mining sector.
Digihost has its headquarters in Toronto, Canada. The firm mines cryptocurrency in a low-cost and low-energy consumption data center.
Digihost Defies Financial Downtime Among Bitcoin Miners
Digihost mined 74.58 BTC, a 78% increase in productivity compared to the 41.84 BTC it mined last year. When other crypto miners are recording bearish returns, Digihost experienced a boost in productivity.
The past months in the crypto industry had many uncertainties because of high energy prices and market downtime. Many mining firms, like Core Scientific (CORZ), the highest Bitcoin miner, took the hit. Core Scientific may lean towards bankruptcy if its financial condition remains down.
Core Scientific’s shares continued downward in the last month and plummeted by 15% on Friday, October 28. The firm warned its investors about the impending danger of bankruptcy if conditions do not improve.
However, Digihost currently holds Bitcoin worth about $2.45 million and ether worth $1.29 million following market prices as of October 31. The firm also holds $3.42 million in cash. Following the financial crisis, Digihost had to sell a portion of its Bitcoin holdings to cover October’s energy cost and remain afloat.
Digihost Will Remain Afloat Despite Economic Volatility and Bearish Trends, Says CEO
Chairman and CEO of Digihost, Michel Amar, said the firm maintains good liquidity and crypto holdings from month to month despite the economic volatilities. According to Amar, their operation size matches the liquidity cash level and amount of crypto holding. In addition, he noted that Digihost would continue to maintain a debt-free record.
The CEO further said the firm maintained its liquidity while internally funding its infrastructure development. He also said they have been securing bonds for electric services.
Furthermore, Digihost CEO said they expect to maintain positive cash flow despite the current market conditions, hashing difficulty, and high energy costs. Digihost seeks to continue funding its existing development initiatives and would adhere to its debt-free policy regardless of the bearish conditions.
Amar said he is happy to inform Digihost’s shareholders that he acquired shares in the open market as CEO in October. While comparing the firm’s year on performance, its mining added 32.74 BTC in October 2022. Digihost also announced that it received notification of its shares listing on the Nasdaq Stock market.
featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview
