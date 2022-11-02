News
‘I can’t imagine retirement’ and has ‘the luckiest job in the world’
He just might be The Boss forever.
Bruce Springsteen has admitted he “just can’t imagine” retiring from what he calls the “luckiest job in the world”.
The legendary 73-year-old musician is gearing up for the release of a new album as well as a huge world tour – proving he’s not ready to say goodbye to the music scene anytime soon.
“I can not imagine [retiring]you know?” the rocker said on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show Monday. “I mean, if I get to a place where I’ve been incapacitated or something, but until then, I think I’m…I mean, look at Johnny Cash, Pete Seeger.”
Springsteen remembers sharing the stage with Seeger, then 89, who died in 2014, at former President Barack Obama’s inauguration ceremony in 2009.
“I look at these guys and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I don’t know if I will [always] do three-hour shows, but I have so many different genres of music that I can play and do,” he told Stern. “The Broadway show I can do for the rest of my life in some form if I wanted to. I can’t imagine retirement, no.
The boss also talked about luck, admitting he loves music so much he would have done it for free, but admits it’s nice to get paid to do something he loves.
“I stumbled upon the luckiest job in the world because they paid me a fortune for something I would have done for free,” he told Stern.
Springsteen admitted his favorite songs he’s ever written include “Born in the USA”, “Born to Run”, “Darkness on the Edge of Town”, “The Rising” and “Thunder Road”.
The rocker then gave his two cents on Taylor Swift’s latest album, “Midnights,” which broke all sorts of records after its release late last month.
He recalled his daughter, Jessica Springsteen, playing a few songs for him on the drive home from the airport.
“She played it to me at full volume, from Newark to Colts Neck, dancing in her seat, and I said, ‘That’s what I like to see,’” he said. “It felt good. It felt good. She’s super talented. [I know her] just a little.”
“She’s a wonderful writer and I know her producer Jack Antonoff very well. I just make good records,” he added.
New York Post
News
Chicago Bears QB rewind: As Justin Fields and the offense continue to show progress, will the sting of losing lessen?
Forty minutes after the Chicago Bears’ 20-point loss Sunday afternoon, quarterback Justin Fields came to his postgame news conference at AT&T Stadium expressing optimism.
“I think we’re growing, getting better each and every week as an offense,” Fields said. “I’m just proud of the guys and the way they fought. We were down early but they didn’t waiver. We kept the same mentality and just chipped away. I thought, as a whole, we played well.”
Fields wasn’t wrong. He played well Sunday, albeit in a 49-29 beatdown by the Dallas Cowboys. The Bears offense had a solid afternoon, too.
Fields was correct in pointing out that the Bears’ 29 points were the most scored against the Cowboys this season. Their 371 total yards were also the most given up by Dallas over the first eight weeks.
Fields threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, the first time in his career he has accounted for three TDs in the same game. His 73.9 completion percentage was the highest in his 18 career starts. His 120.0 passer rating was a career best and just the second time he’s gone over 100.
“I’m getting more comfortable with the offense,” Fields said. “I think our guys are too as a whole. I think we’re growing.”
For the third consecutive week, the Bears rushed for more than 200 yards and padded their league-best average to 188.4 rushing yards per game. For coach Matt Eberflus, the emergence of a top-tier running attack has been satisfying.
“It’s really just all 11 guys really committed to that style,” he said. “I really believe that’s the Chicago Bear way.”
In a season in which playoff aspirations were always considered a longshot, the Bears must continue embracing a growth mindset, highlighting progress even when the sting of losing remains sharp.
That, for all intents and purposes, is why Sunday’s defeat — the Bears’ fifth in the last seven games — didn’t feel overwhelmingly demoralizing or jarring.
After all, the Bears started October in an offensive funk. Over the first three games of the month, they managed just three touchdowns, averaged 13.7 points in a string of three losses and only scored on 10 of 30 possessions.
Yet over seven days at the end of the month — and against a pair of quality defenses in the New England Patriots and the Cowboys — the Bears racked up 761 total yards, scored 62 points and put points up on 12 of 22 possessions with seven touchdowns.
Said running back Khalil Herbert: “It’s guys buying into the detail, making this offense come alive.”
With an inconsistent defense that now no longer has either Roquan Smith or Robert Quinn, the Bears offense will have to carry a heavier load. And it will be on Fields to spearhead that effort.
Here’s your Week 8 QB Rewind.
Defining moment
In the final minute of the first half, Fields completed a 75-yard scoring march with a 17-yard TD dart to N’Keal Harry, a play that was impressive in its fluidity. With the Cowboys showing a cover-zero shell before the snap, Fields made an alert protection check, trusted his line and running back David Montgomery to protect him against a seven-man rush, then hit the top of his five-stop drop with good rhythm and clean footwork.
Harry, working out of the left slot against cornerback Kelvin Joseph, ran a crisp route against cornerback Kelvin Joseph and gained inside leverage. The timing of the play was in sync.
Throw, catch, end zone party.
“N’Keal ran a great route,” Fields said. “And I just put it on him”
Added Eberflus: “The pocket was really nice and he hit him.”
It should be noted that the Bears caught the Cowboys with only 10 defenders on the field for that play. Still, that throw capped a 12-play TD drive that cut into the Cowboys’ 28-7 lead and put the Bears back into the game before halftime. The Bears added a field goal just 40 seconds later, then finished their run of 16 unanswered points with a 62-yard third-quarter TD drive that pulled them within 28-23.
All of that was a show of resolve and moxie from the offense, an ability to rally even when faced with a massive early deficit. The ability of Fields and the offense to retain their competitive edge is notable. That kind of consistent fire will be needed to keep the Bears feisty down the stretch of a season in which they will be underdogs in just about every game.
Finding answers Sunday — like the TD pass to Harry — offered promise.
Uh oh
Fields’ prettiest pass came in the second quarter, a deep shot to rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr., who ran a go route against Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown. The Bears were trailing 28-7 at the time and in big time need of a spark. When Jones slipped behind Brown, Fields had exactly what he wanted.
Fields’ deep ball traveled 54 yards in the air and dropped right into Jones’ hands. But as Jones dived and hit the ground, the ball squirted out.
“That ball,” Eberflus said, “was on the money.”
Instead of a 48-yard gain and a first down at the Cowboys 5, the Bears had to reset.
They did so successfully and still finished that possession with a touchdown. But that was the latest example of an opportunity that was missed because the Bears don’t have enough playmakers.
Would it have been a really nice catch by Jones? Yes. Should it be considered a drop? Absolutely.
That shot was one of a handful ideal deep-ball opportunities the Bears couldn’t quite connect on. The first came on their first snap when Equanimeous St. Brown got behind Brown deep up the right side. Fields, though, was a beat late in launching and underthrew St. Brown, who had to slow down and failed to corral the pass as Brown closed ground and made a play on the ball.
Eberflus held Fields accountable for the miss, estimating that St. Brown had up to 4 yards of separation at one point.
“We’ve got to let that air out,” he said. “J. knows that. Just a little underthrown on that one. … You’ve got to air it out and let him run under it.”
According to Next Gen Stats, Fields was 3-for-8 for 70 yards and a touchdown on passes thrown more than 15 yards beyond the line of scrimmage Sunday. That didn’t include a second-quarter interception on a pass he sailed over Dante Pettis while being hit. Fortunately for the Bears, that giveaway was negated when Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston was flagged for a questionable roughing the passer penalty.
Two of Fields’ other downfield misses came on end zone shots in the final minute of the first half, one a corner route to Dante Pettis that was broken up by cornerback Daron Bland and the other a free-play, jump ball to St. Brown that didn’t connect.
“That was a wonderful throw,” Eberflus said. “I’ve been saying it all along. (Justin) is a wonderful deep ball thrower. He can put it on a dime, drop it in the bucket, whatever metaphor you want to use. He certainty had a couple of good ones.”
Fields knows part of the quest this season will be figuring out a way to have more regular success with the vertical passing attack.
“If you want to have success in the NFL you’re always going to have to be able to stretch the defense vertically,” he said. “You have to take those shots downfield so they’re not all up in your grill.”
On the bright side
Fields’ connection with third-year receiver Darnell Mooney continues to grow, with the pair combining for five completions and 70 yards Sunday. Mooney’s longest grab went for 36 after he froze All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs with a post-corner route in the third quarter, creating a zip code’s worth of separation and giving Fields a massive window to throw into.
It was a dazzling route making life easy on the quarterback.
Mooney’s production uptick has been encouraging. In the Bears’ first four games, he totaled eight receptions for 121 yards. Over the last four, he has had 17 grabs and 243 yards.
Mooney is still looking for his first touchdown and first 100-yard game of the season. But that should be coming, perhaps as early as Sunday when the Bears host the Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins rank in the bottom 10 of the league in passing defense, allowing 262.1 yards per game. They have given up 12 touchdown passes and have allowed five opposing players (including three receivers) to top 100 receiving yards.
Odds and ends
- It’s still hard to fathom what the Bears were doing with their final offensive snap of Sunday’s first half, calling a shovel pass to Montgomery on third-and-4 from the Cowboys 18 with 11 seconds to play. After the game, Fields said he thought it was a good play call. Added Eberflus: “We like that play. We knew they were going to be softer there. And we wanted to work on that shovel. That was going to be a good play for us. It just broke down for whatever reason.” The easy interpretation is the Bears were content to settle for a field goal to finish a spirited rally at the end of the first half and therefore took the most conservative path possible to setting up Cairo Santos for what became a 36-yard kick. (Montgomery was stopped for no gain on the shovel pass.) But in a season in which Fields needs to gain experience and show playmaking in big moments, the Bears have to have something inside the playbook that would have allowed their young quarterback to take a calculated shot into the end zone — or at least beyond the line of scrimmage — without a high risk of a turnover.
- One of the Bears’ sloppier sequences — a botched trick play in the second quarter — was actually set up to be a touchdown or a huge gain had it been executed better. The play started with a quick forward pass to Pettis along the left side with a design for a lateral all the way back across the field to where Montgomery was waiting with what should have been three blockers (Sam Mustipher, Riley Reiff and Teven Jenkins) to clear out one Cowboys defender. But it appeared Montgomery was a little sloppy with his spacing and Pettis was inaccurate with his throw back across the field and the play didn’t connect. Officials penalized Pettis for an illegal forward pass on what looked to be a legal lateral. Either way, that’s a play the Bears were kicking themselves for not capitalizing on. The window of opportunity was there and the Bears slammed it shut on their own fingers.
- The Bears offense committed six penalties for 45 yards Sunday. Immediately before Montgomery’s costly fumble and Fields’ mental error in not touching Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons down, the Bears incurred a false start on tight end Trevon Wesco after there was mass confusion in getting properly aligned. That was less an error on Wesco and more a collective communication breakdown with several players looking confused. On the first play of the next series, Cole Kmet was called for holding on what would have been a 36-yard zone-read keeper run by Fields.
- The Bears must break their habit of falling behind early soon. Over the first eight games, their opponents have scored first five times and have held the lead at halftime in seven contests. Overall, the average halftime score has been opponents 16, Bears 10.
()
News
CVS to pay $5 billion to settle opioid lawsuits
Pharmacy chain agrees to make 10-year payments to states, cities and tribes that sued over opioid abuse
wsj
News
Group of players who almost didn’t make it to Philadelphia have Phillies on verge of World Series title
It has been evident for weeks now that these Phillies are not just a novelty act, not just a charity case let in the back door of the postseason, not just a group of rambunctious bros singing and dancing their way to the top.
They deserve to be in the World Series, and they’re certainly playing like it.
But in Game 3 on Tuesday night, the first World Series game in Philadelphia since 2009, the Phillies were carried to victory by several players who, at some point, probably thought they’d never be in this position, at least for this organization.
Bryce Harper was supposed to be a Yankee, or a Dodger, or perhaps go to one of the Chicago clubs. When he hit free agency after the 2018 season as the hottest thing smoking, many presumed that one of those teams would snatch him up. Harper wanted to play for the Yankees, a team that he grew up rooting for, just like so many baseball-obsessed children of the 1990s who grew up without a true hometown squad
Instead, the Las Vegas native said he never got a call from the Yankees to offer him the jackpot of his dreams. General manager Brian Cashman liked his outfield at the time, riding with Aaron Hicks and Clint Frazier over the obscenely talented Harper. While the 2019 Yankees had a good season, they would have been better with Harper, just like they would have been in 2020, 2021, 2022 and beyond.
When Harper signed with Philadelphia, the World Series seemed like a distant fantasy for the moribund franchise. To not only get here, but to become an indelible part of the city’s sports history along the way, is to be the guy that every team should covet. He’s the Phillies’ now, and could be until his $330 million contract runs out in nine years, which looks like chump change with each iconic home run off his bat. Tuesday’s was a no doubter to get the scoring started, and Harper immediately shared some information with his dugout that appeared to help them launch dingers of their own, making him an impactful superstar in every sense of the word.
Ranger Suarez was optioned to the Phillies’ alternate training site on March 24, 2021, a week before the season began. He wasn’t recalled to the active roster until the beginning of May, as a reliever, and each of his first eight appearances came with the Phillies already losing. He was the mop-up guy, the anonymous long reliever, the guy who pitched because somebody had to. But in July, he ascended to Philadelphia’s unlikely closer, mostly because the rest of his teammates who tried it couldn’t get a grip on the role, almost like it was a greased lamp post outside Citizens Bank Park.
From July 1 through the end of the year, Suarez pitched 22 times and put 77 innings on his left arm. By August, he was too good to keep out of the rotation and made 12 starts down the stretch, including a complete game shutout in his penultimate outing of the season. He finished the year with the lowest ERA of any pitcher who completed at least 100 innings. Not only was Suarez’s ERA the best, his 1.36 mark was an entire run better than anybody else’s.
That’s the story of how Suarez became a starting pitcher in the major leagues, but sharing a rotation with All-Stars Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola keeps Suarez a little more unknown. Teammate Noah Syndergaard, relegated to the bullpen, is much more famous than him. Hell, even right-hander Kyle Gibson — who had a 5.05 ERA in the regular season and has not started a game in the postseason — has made an All-Star team before and raked in $7 million this year to Suarez’s $730,000.
The point is, Suarez has never been a big name or even a guarantee to be on a big league roster. He’s totally here to stay now, which was clear to anybody who’s watched him for the last year and a half, but when the casual fans were introduced to him during his five scoreless innings in a pivotal Game 3, they saw an unflappable man who pitched with the quiet confidence of someone who always knew what they were capable of.
Alec Bohm hated Philadelphia. He said that himself, on the field, just four games into the 2022 Phillies’ wild ride. After owning up to it and winning the volatile, often self-hating fans back with his radical honesty, Bohm got his forever moment with the Philly faithful on Tuesday. When he bopped a second inning homer (the 1,000th in World Series history, by the way), those same fans who once made him question his whole existence became his 45,000 new best friends.
The former No. 3 overall pick whose clumsy defense threatened to leave him without a true position — and who still hasn’t quite hit as well as the Phillies would like — is now on the precipice of trading all that in for a World Series ring.
Brandon Marsh followed Bohm with a towering fly ball that had just enough juice to leave the yard, putting the Phils up 4-0 and cementing the feeling that they were absolutely not going to lose their first Fall Classic home game since the first Obama administration. Marsh was not supposed to be a power threat, and has never been a power threat, as indicated by his sub-.375 career slugging percentage. A few months ago, he was also not expected to be creating fireworks for the Phillies in the World Series, both because he was playing in Anaheim, and the Phillies never have a good center fielder.
Since 2013, the first year after Shane Victorino left, the Reds are the only National League team to get fewer Wins Above Replacement from their center fielders than the Phillies. The best center fielder they’ve had in that time is Odubel Herrera, whose 99 wRC+ tells us that he was also, by definition, a below average hitter. Marsh is already fourth on that list despite playing just 41 regular season games. The group is a who’s who of failed experiments and placeholders, ranging from John Mayberry and Roman Quinn to Adam Haseley and Luke Williams.
Picked up from the Angels to shore up the Phillies’ outfield defense, Marsh’s long ball was yet another example of how improbable ideas come to life in October, as a guy who looks like a swamp creature and primarily bats ninth in the order has been a bigger factor than Houston’s titanic slugger Yordan Alvarez.
Added offense from Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins put the game away, but that barrage in the early innings plus Suarez’s pristine pitching was how Game 3 was won. The misfit cliche gets overused this time of year when an underdog challenges the consensus favorite, and while it does sort of apply to the Phillies, watching them squeeze every iota of life out of the Astros on Tuesday made one thing very clear.
This roster fits very well with each other, and if you aren’t careful, they’ll hang a touchdown on you.
()
News
Theo James Says Initial ‘White Lotus’ Nude Scene Was ‘Too Too Much’, Does ‘Subtler’ Version
Theo James said the initial version of a nude scene of his character in ‘The White Lotus’ was “way too much”, so they remade a slightly “more subtle” version.
The actor plays Cameron Babcock, a wealthy businessman and new character in the series about vacationers in a luxury hotel in Sicily. The first episode of the second season aired on Sunday.
Babcock takes off his clothes in a scene from the premiere where he puts on a bathing suit. The photo reveals everything from the back and a partial front view.
The actor joked with Entertainment Tonight that it’s in his “contract” that “I’m not allowed to do anything without being completely naked.” He had notable nude scenes in “The Time Traveler’s Wife” and “Sanditon.”
‘THE WHITE LOTUS’: JENNIFER COOLIDGE ON RETURNING TO HER ROLE AND BEING A ‘SEX ICON’
James explained that many actors did nude scenes on the HBO show. “It’s funny because we’re all kinda naked. It’s really a vacation show,” he said.
He added that the nudity in the show is always “very specific” and helps drive the plot forward. Co-star Meghann Fahy, who plays James’ wife, said it was ‘never arbitrary and ‘always character driven’.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
He said stripping down on the show felt “natural.”
In the scene, James changes into a bathing suit in his college friend’s wife’s room (played by Aubrey Plaza) after she offers a pair of her trunks for the pool. Plaza’s character is in the ensuite bathroom at the time with the door open and she looks at him awkwardly in the mirror.
James said that at first audiences weren’t sure if his character’s decision was “deliberate or accidental. But he reveals himself”. He said that by episode five, the audience would realize the “purpose” of the scene.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The scene also had fans on social media wondering if James had used a prosthesis for the more telling snap, which he didn’t address in the interview.
Fox
News
CVS Health Reports Third Quarter Revenue and Opioid Settlement
Raphael Henrique | Light flare | Getty Images
SVC Health announced on Wednesday morning third quarter results that exceeded Wall Street expectations.
Here’s how the pharma giant fared against Wall analyst estimates, according to Refinitiv:
- Earnings per share of $2.09 vs. $1.99, expected.
- Revenue of $81.16 billion vs. $76.75 billion expected.
This is the third consecutive quarter in which CVS has exceeded earnings expectations. Revenue increased 10% year over year.
CVS’s Healthcare Benefits segment grew nearly 10% from the same quarter last year, driven in part by an increase in its medical memberships from 2021. Pharmacy Services revenue grew increased by more than 10% compared to the period last year, while the total number of requests processed increased. by more than 3.6%, the gains being offset by a drop in vaccinations against Covid.
The retail and long-term care segment saw revenue rise nearly 7%, but profit fell largely due to lower demand for Covid tests and vaccines.
The company also reported a third-quarter charge of $5.2 billion on Wednesday for a settlement related to its role in the opioid crisis. According to CVS, the settlement resolves all existing claims against the company regarding the distribution of opioids.
The company raised its full-year outlook for the second straight quarter. The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share to be between $8.55 and $8.65, up from the $8.40 to $8.60 range. which it announced in August atop healthy traffic and Covid-related antiviral drug sales.
Shares rose about 5% in low-volume premarket trading.
CVS encompasses a wide range of healthcare services, including its prescription and over-the-counter drug sales, its MinuteClinic patient care services and its pharmacy benefits manager, CVS Caremark. The company also owns Aetna, a managed health insurance company.
The retailer signaled renewed interest in healthcare this quarter, announcing its purchase of Signify, a home healthcare company, for $8 billion in September. The move mirrors Amazon and Walgreens’ own expansions into healthcare services. Amazon acquires OneMedical, a chain of medical practices, for $3.9 billion. Walgreens is currently opening medical practices in partnership with VillageMD.
CVS now sells over-the-counter hearing aids, thanks to a categorization change from the Food and Drug Administration.
CVS said it will pay $5 billion over the next 10 years to states, tribes and others to settle opioid claims. The settlement would cover all claims relating to retailers’ contribution to the opioid epidemic, according to the company. walmart and Walgreens would have been installed alongside CVS, according to Reuters.
In September, CVS agreed to pay an $82.5 million settlement to West Virginia for its role in fueling the Mountain State’s opioid crisis. The pharmacy was accused of lax oversight of the prescription drugs it sold.
cnbc
News
Tyler Cowen: Rishi Sunak shows the growing influence of Indian talent in the West
With Rishi Sunak as prime minister of the U.K., it is now impossible to deny what has been evident for some while: Indian talent is revolutionizing the Western world far more than had been expected 10 or 15 years ago.
You might think U.K. leadership is an exception, but consider the U.S. It is entirely possible that there will be a presidential election in 2024 or 2028 between Kamala Harris (who is half Indian-origin) and Nikki Haley, who is of Indian origin. Few people consider that the most likely matchup, but it is very much within the realm of possibility.
If the two most prominent members of the Atlantic alliance end up being led by people of Indian origin, that is a testament to the flexibility and strength of the U.K. and U.S. It is hard to imagine the same thing happening in China or in most of the rest of the world. And one striking feature of Sunak is that his ethnic origin does not dominate the political discussion.
The success of Indian-origin talent is at this point overwhelming. Significant CEOs of Indian origin include Sundar Pichai of Alphabet, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Parag Agrawal of Twitter (until just recently), Shantanu Narayen of Adobe, Arvind Krishna of IBM, Raj Subramaniam of FedEx, Sonia Syngal of the Gap, and (soon) Laxman Narasimhan of Starbucks. All this is happening in an America that is arguably the greatest generator of managerial talent the world has ever seen. These individuals are hardly succeeding in a weak or uncompetitive environment.
Furthermore, many of these people were born in India. Estimates vary, but India’s per capita income, according to the World Bank, still falls short of $7,000. You cannot credit India’s capital endowment for their success. It is their talent, even if many of them came from relatively wealthy families.
Of the different ethnic groups that have moved to the U.S., Indian-origin individuals have the highest per capita income. Ever.
Or consider my own profession, economics. Two of the three most influential academic economists of the last 20 years have been Raj Chetty, for his work on mobility, and Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee (with French-origin wife and co-author Esther Duflo, also a Nobel laureate) on economic development and randomized control trials. You can debate who else might belong in this top tier, but the Indian-origin presence is indisputable.
It’s not just about the Anglo world, either. Indian talent is spreading more broadly. In Germany, for instance, 58% of Indian-origin workers have either university degrees or specialist skills. That is about twice the rate of native Germans.
Working with Shruti Rajagopalan, I oversee a philanthropic program, Emergent Ventures India, to make grants to promising young (and sometimes older) people in India. I have met most of the winners, and they are remarkably ambitious and energetic.
I am of the view that India is by far the world’s most significant source of undiscovered and undervalued talent. It is akin to Germany and central Europe in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and someday will be seen as such. It is possible to believe this and still have mixed or uncertain views about India’s future as a nation, just as central Europe in that time faced plenty of turmoil.
As tech entrepreneur and author Balaji Srinivasan has suggested, the internet will rapidly become much more of an Indian playground, influencing our ideas and moods as well as how we write and speak English. The future of our intellectual spaces is to a large extent going to be India-derived.
Imagine a visitor to Great Britain in 1900, then the world’s pre-eminent power, thinking about how to shape the future of their own nation. No matter what their area of concern, they probably should have been paying a lot of attention to the U.S. Now imagine a visitor to the U.S. today, thinking about the future of their own nation: They really should be focusing on India.
The success of Indian-origin talent is about more than just the obviously high population of India. Blossomings of creative talent often have a mysterious element, but in this case some factors are evident; some proficiency in the English language, “good enough” internet connections, and an aspirational attitude that does not take prosperity for granted.
More subjectively, I would add that India has historically been skilled at absorbing and synthesizing foreign influences, including numerous conquerors. That may help make Indian talent especially good at adapting to very different foreign environments, including the U.K. and the U.S.
‘I can’t imagine retirement’ and has ‘the luckiest job in the world’
Chicago Bears QB rewind: As Justin Fields and the offense continue to show progress, will the sting of losing lessen?
CVS to pay $5 billion to settle opioid lawsuits
Group of players who almost didn’t make it to Philadelphia have Phillies on verge of World Series title
Theo James Says Initial ‘White Lotus’ Nude Scene Was ‘Too Too Much’, Does ‘Subtler’ Version
CVS Health Reports Third Quarter Revenue and Opioid Settlement
Tyler Cowen: Rishi Sunak shows the growing influence of Indian talent in the West
Mélenchon slams the elected officials of Nupes who did not vote for the motion of censure LFI – RT in French
ASK IRA: Did Heat find a better way once Tyler Herro was forced out?
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Launches CBDC Pilot Phase
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News7 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches