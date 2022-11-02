I finally left monogamy – and found a romance I never expected | Tomasz Lesniara

IIf you had asked me a few years ago if I would ever quit monogamy, I would have laughed in your face. I identified as a classic romantic even before I knew I was gay. The idea that someone was out there somewhere, waiting for me to find them and become their everything, carried me through my (often unbearable) teenage years.

In conservative Poland, where I come from, many fanatics see being queer as a purely sexual thing. Even the most liberal see it as something that should stay “in the privacy of their own home”. As if being gay was a fetish that has no meaning outside of a sexual context. Deep down I knew that wasn’t true. I had my first crushes in elementary school, and the purely sexual portrayal of homosexuality made me crave a real romantic relationship even more. And what could be more romantic than having eyes only for one person, right?

Despite this desire for a fairy tale love story, the gay men around me never quite shared the excitement. One of my first contacts, an established bandleader, told me that the older a gay man gets, the less realistic monogamy seems. Before I moved to the UK in 2016, when I was 20, I was heartbroken by several young gentlemen who all promised me happily ever after, only to go out with someone in a club or invite a guy to stay when I was away.

It seemed younger men were more likely to say things like “I’ll never love anyone else” just to get what they wanted, while older men told me what they really thought, even if it was something I didn’t want to hear, like, “Statistically, there’s a very slim chance we’ll be together forever.”

But these failures and heartbreaks did not dissuade me from monogamy. Whether it was a mentally draining young softboi or a cold, distant older man, each breakup made me want more, like a gambler sitting in a casino at four in the morning. “I’m going to hit the jackpot soon: I just need to keep trying,” I thought.

It was with my current partner that I began to understand that being sexually exclusive does not always equal love, and vice versa.

There was a period when, after a year apart, my partner and I started seeing each other again without putting a label on it. We would do exactly what we used to do as a couple – spend a few days in a row together, eat, watch TV, sleep together and travel – all without mentioning what exactly happened. happened in our lives while we were apart. We both knew the other had sex with someone else once in a while, but we never talked about it and got comfortable after a while.

Eventually, we made some rules and gave it an “open relationship” label. I found it due to the nature of gay dating apps such as Grindr, sex has lost some of its sanctity. “Are you up? “Are you having fun now?” “You’re far ?” “Where are you?” “Looking for 4 now?” “Send location!” Sign up for Grindr and these phrases will be thrown at you almost instantly. The gay community has created an environment in which sex is not always celebrated as special. But for centuries we’ve been treated like hopeless perverts – so it’s no wonder, is it?

I realized that I really don’t mind if the person who gives me a kiss on the head every morning before leaving for work, who cooks with me for hours, watches TV next to me and waits with me over an hour in the pouring rain just so i can take a selfie with a popstar, wants to have spontaneous sex once in a while. I know he loves me very much. Sometimes I get jealous when he’s having fun and I’m rotting at home writing – I’m just human. For the most part, however, I really appreciate our arrangement.

I always come back to the words of RuPaul, who said, “I wouldn’t want to put any constraints on the person I love the most on this planet.”

When you have rules that you openly and honestly agree to, like we do, neither party feels hurt as long as they are followed. If there are misunderstandings, we discuss them. I would rather be with someone who is transparent and honest about their feelings, needs, and desires, than someone who will leave me feeling like a free newspaper abandoned on the bus seat. I used to think open relationships weren’t for me because people couldn’t be romantic. It’s just not true. I am by far the most romantic relationship I have ever had.

Will I ever go back to monogamy? Maybe. This arrangement may not be suitable for another relationship, but this is the case. And most importantly, I don’t need to be monogamous just to prove my country wrong. I found my love story, on my own terms.