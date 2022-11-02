News
If Astros win the World Series, the player will earn a record payout
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (AP) – A prolific Texas player with a knack for attention-grabbing bets is set to earn nearly $75 million if the Houston Astros win the World Series, including what sportsbooks say is the biggest payout on a only legal sports betting in US history.
Houston’s Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale bet a total of $10 million with numerous sportsbooks on an Astros win.
His bets include a $3 million bet made in May with Caesars Sportsbook at odds of 10 to 1. It would net him $30 million, which Brad Harwood, spokesman for the bookmaker, would be the biggest payout. on a single legal sports bet in US history.
“I have no fear in me,” McIngvale said Tuesday, while handing out mattresses in Atlantic City to military personnel, veterans and first responders at Harrah’s Casino. “I have a high tolerance for risk. If I lose, there’s always another day.”
McIngvale has a long history of major betting on World Series, Super Bowl and NCAA Final Four tournaments. He makes bets in an attempt to cover the cost of promotions at his mattress store in Houston; if the Astros win this year, customers who purchased premium mattresses will be refunded.
In addition to his $3 million bet with Caesars, McIngvale bet $2 million with BetMGM; $2 million with Barstool Sports; and $1 million each with Wynn, Unibet and Betfred.
Even if the Philadelphia Phillies win, McIngvale thinks he’ll still make $500,000 to $1 million after reimbursing customers.
He believes he has made “probably a few million net” in the roughly six years he has been making big bets on sports championships.
But it doesn’t always work for him. He lost nearly $10 million in the last Super Bowl, backing the Cincinnati Bengals against the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams.
He also sniffed a bet on the Astros World Series last year, on Alabama in the college national championship game, as well as NFL futures bets on the New England Patriots and the Titans. Tennessee.
The best-of-seven World Series was tied at one game apiece going into Tuesday night’s Game 3 in Philadelphia.
News
Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan LIVE commentary: Germans edge closer to Champions League group stage win record as Choupo-Moting posts stunning goalscoring tally
Bayern Munich host Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday as they look to make Champions League history.
Julian Nagelsmann’s side can become the first team to win all six group matches in the competition in consecutive seasons.
The German champions have already won Group C, taking the lead after winning every game so far, scoring 16 goals and conceding just two.
Opponents Inter have also already qualified for the last 16 and will be hoping they can prevent Bayern finishing the group stage with a 100% record.
Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan: talkSPORT coverage
This Premier League clash will be played on tuesday november 1.
Kick-off at the Allianz Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m.
talkSPORT 2 will provide live coverage of the Group C clash.
Comments will come from Alex Crook and former England defender Danny Mills.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
DIRECT
Liverpool 2-0 Napoli LIVE REACTION: Nunez helps Reds end Napoli’s unbeaten streak
UCL
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham LIVE REACTION: Spurs win Group D after last-kick goal
through
Spurs top Champions League group after huge scare as ex-Arsenal man swells lines
blow
Son struggles to pull away after brutal collision with Mbemba as Spurs recover to win
shock
Atletico Madrid miss out on Europa League spot to boost Man United and Arsenal
atmosphere
Marseille fans create a sea of red smoke to greet the team bus ahead of Spurs clash
Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan: Teams
Bayern Munich: Ulreich, Mazaroui, Pavard, Upamencano, Stanisic, Kimmich, Sabitzer, Coman, Gravenberch, Mane, Choupo-Moting
Subs: Schenk, Janitzek, Gnabry, Musiala, Goretzka, Wanner, Davies, Marusic, Tel, Ibrahimovic
International: Onana, Darmian, De Vrij, Acerbi, Bellanova, Gosens, Kritjan, Barella, Gagliardini, Correa, Martinez
Subs: Handanovic, Dumfries, Dzeko, Calhanoglu, Cordaz, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Skriniar, Curatolo, Carboni, Bastoni, Fontanarosa
Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan: what was said?
Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann could rotate his side but are still hoping for three points despite having already won the group.
He said: “Generally we always want to win. We will make changes, but we have to wait for training in the next few days.
“There won’t be seven changes, but maybe three or four. We have to see how the players who have played a lot are doing and then decide.
Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan: The facts of the match
- Eric Choupo-Moting has scored in his last four UEFA Champions League starts, most recently against Barcelona. Choupo-Moting averages a goal every 83 minutes for Bayern Munich in the competition, the best rate of any player with at least two goals for the club.
- Since the start of last season, Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui has initiated more open play that ended in a goal than any other player in the UEFA Champions League (7). His team scored seven times after the Moroccan regained possession, highlighting his ability to win possession and generate advantageous attacks.
- Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané has scored 27 UEFA Champions League goals, the fourth-best African player after Didier Drogba (44), Mohamed Salah (42) and Samuel Eto’o (30).
- Internazionale have won four of their last five games played in Germany (L1), including three in the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League Round of 16.
- Bayern Munich have scored in 42 of their last 43 UEFA Champions League home games, netting 136 goals in that span, an average of 3.2 per game. They have scored in each of their last 21 consecutive games since being held by Sevilla in April 2018.
- Internazionale are unbeaten in three away matches in the UEFA Champions League and could go four matches unbeaten away in the competition for the first time since December 2003 to February 2005 (five matches).
- Bayern Munich have won each of their last 12 UEFA Champions League group stage matches and are looking to become the first team in UEFA Champions League history to win all six group matches in consecutive campaigns. They would also become the first team to do so three times, having also done so in 2019-20.
- Bayern Munich have won each of the last five games when hosting Italian sides in the UEFA Champions League, scoring at least twice in each match (13 in total). Indeed, the last time they failed to win against such opposition was against Internazionale in March 2011 (2-3).
- Internazionale are unbeaten in their last three away matches at Bayern Munich (W2 D1). Indeed, it is the team that has faced the German team away most times without ever losing in European competition.
- Bayern Munich and Internazionale have met eight times in European competition, with the German side winning half of those encounters (W4 D1 L3). Indeed, they are undefeated in the three matches of the UEFA Champions League played in the group stage (W2 D1).
News
Class A boys state soccer: St. Paul Academy 6, Maranatha Christian Academy 0
St. Paul Academy continued its destruction of the Class A playoff with another dominant performance in Tuesday’s state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. The fourth-seeded Spartans blanked Maranatha Academy 6-0 to advance to Friday’s 7:15 p.m. championship game.
That victory came off the heels of St. Paul Academy’s 6-0 quarterfinal victory over St. Cloud Cathedral in the state quarterfinals. Including section playoffs, St. Paul Academy has outscored its opponents 22-0 this postseason.
Tuesday’s scoring started quickly for the Spartans, with John Sullivan burying a goal just 78 seconds into play. That early strike opened the flood gates. Yash Kshirsagar — who assisted on Sullivan’s score — added a pair of first-half goals.
The Spartans led 4-0 at halftime.
Cooper Bollinger-Danielson, Nathan Cohen and Tommy Verhey also scored, while Ezra Straub assisted on a pair of goals. After opening the season 3-3-2, St. Paul Academy is now riding an 11-game unbeaten streak into the final. The Spartans have held their opponents scoreless in nine of those contests.
Unseeded Maranatha Academy, which upset top-seeded Southwest Christian Academy in the quarterfinals, moves onto the third-place game. Friday will mark the Spartans’ first title game appearance since 2012, when they fell in a shootout to Rochester Lourdes.
St. Paul Academy’s last title came in 1994.
News
South Korea issues alert after North fires nearby missiles
Hours earlier, North Korea made a veiled threat to use nuclear weapons to make the US and South Korea “pay the most horrific price in history” – an escalation of its rhetoric fiery targeting the ongoing large-scale military exercises between its rivals.
In a statement, Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the ruling Workers’ Party and considered a close confidant of leader Kim Jong Un, called the ongoing military exercises between South Korea and the United States “aggressive and provocateurs”.
North Korea has argued that its recent weapons tests were intended to issue a warning to Washington and Seoul about their series of joint military exercises that it sees as a rehearsal for an invasion, including this week’s drills. involving approximately 240 combat aircraft.
On Tuesday, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims is a practice for a possible invasion, and it warned against “measures more powerful tracking” in response.
The White House on Tuesday rebuffed North Korea’s slashing, reiterating that the drills are part of a routine training program with South Korea.
“We reject the idea that they serve as any kind of provocation. We have made it clear that we have no hostile intentions towards the DPRK and call on them to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy,” White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said on Tuesday. using North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
“The DPRK continues not to respond. At the same time, we will continue to work closely with our allies and partners to limit the North’s ability to advance its illegal weapons programs and threaten regional stability.
Politices
News
Eagan police suspend ground search for missing 23-year-old man
Eagan police looking for a missing 23-year-old man say they have suspended their ground search near the Minnesota River.
Police began searching for Bryce Borca after he was last seen early Sunday. On Monday, federal, state and local authorities were aided by more than 250 volunteers in searching for Borca in the vicinity of the river. They had no success.
On Tuesday, police suspended the ground search and said they would continue to canvass the area but do not need volunteers at this time.
Police say Borca was last seen leaving about 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Coachman and Yankee Doodle roads. He was wearing a patterned cardigan sweater, black pants, black tie and white sneakers.
Eagan police on Tuesday issued a statement from Borca’s family, thanking authorities and volunteers for their efforts. “We pray for Bryce’s safe return,” they concluded.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 651-675-5827.
News
Ex-Russian president suggests the only way to avoid nuclear war — RT Russia & Former Soviet Union
Simple logic indicates that only a Russian victory in Ukraine would prevent a nuclear world war, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday, responding to calls from the West that Moscow must not be allowed to win.
“Follow simple formal logic,” Medvedev argued on Telegram. “If Russia can’t win, then apparently Ukraine has to. Ukraine’s war objective, as named by the kyiv regime, is the return of all territories that previously belonged to it, that is, their separation from Russia.
This, explained Medvedev, would be considered a threat to the territorial integrity of Russia and therefore “a direct reason to apply clause 19” Russian state doctrine on nuclear deterrence – referring to the circumstances under which Moscow’s use of atomic weapons would be justified.
“So tell me, who is pushing nuclear war then? What is it, if not to directly provoke a world war with the use of atomic weapons? Let’s call things by their proper name, wrote Medvedev.
The West is pushing for a global conflict. And only a complete and final Russian victory guarantees that there will be no world war.
Medvedev is currently Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council. Prior to that, he served as Russian Prime Minister (2012-2020) and President (2008-2012). He has spoken on social media since the escalation of hostilities in Ukraine.
Russia sent troops to Ukraine on February 24, citing kyiv’s failure to implement the Minsk Accords, intended to give Donetsk and Lugansk regions special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has since admitted that kyiv’s main goal was to use the ceasefire to save time and “to create powerful armed forces.”
In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbas republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. kyiv insists the Russian offensive was unprovoked.
News
Houston police seek witnesses to rapper Takeoff’s killing
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. and JUAN A. LOZANO (Associated Press)
HOUSTON (AP) — Police said they have few leads in the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley.
Takeoff, whose off-stage name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, formed one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos with uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from suburban Atlanta. The 28-year-old rapper was killed early Friday when gunfire erupted and also wounded another man and a woman, according to police Chief Troy Finner.
Most of the 40 people who attended the party at 810 Billiards & Bowling fled when the gunshots rang out, Finner said. That left police asking people to come forward and give statements and videos to investigators on what they saw and heard, even if anonymously, Mayor Sylvester Turner said.
At least two people discharged firearms, according to Finner. The two others who were struck by gunfire had non-life-threatening wounds and went to hospitals in private vehicles, he said.
“Let me just ask … that anyone who has information on the shooter or shooters to provide that information to HPD and let us solve this situation,” Turner said at a news conference Tuesday. “Let us bring justice to this family.”
Finner said Takeoff was “well respected,” and there was “no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time.”
Migos’ record label, Quality Control, mourned Takeoff’s death in a statement posted on Instragram.
“Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated,” the statement said, though police have said nothing about the gunshot being a stray. “Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”
The bowling alley is in a three-story Houston retail complex with high-end restaurants and a House of Blues and is near a Four Seasons hotel. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:30 a.m. shooting. An Associated Press reporter observed a body loaded into a medical examiner’s van around 10 a.m., more than seven hours after the shooting.
Security guards in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said. A spokesperson for 810 Billiards & Bowling said the shooting took place after the alley closed and said the business is cooperating with investigators.
Several fans gathered across the street from the bowling alley. Isaiah Lopez, 24, said he rushed from his home in the Houston suburb of Humble after hearing Takeoff had been killed.
“He was one of our favorites, mine and my brother’s. It’s all we would listen to,” Lopez said as he carried a dozen roses he hoped to place near the site of the shooting. “As soon as my brother called me and said, ‘Takeoff is gone,’ I had to come over here and pay my respects.”
Thomas Moreno, 30, lives about five minutes from the bowling alley. He said he met Takeoff at an event at a Houston bar and restaurant in June and called him “a real nice guy.”
“I feel it’s just another good person gone too soon,” Moreno said. “This happens every day, but it hurts even more when it’s somebody so talented and so young.”
By late Tuesday afternoon, fans had created a memorial with roses, candles and a teddy bear on the first floor of the retail complex. Yellow crime scene tape still blocked off stairs leading to 810 Billiards & Bowling.
Takeoff’s killing came as Houston was in a spotlight, with the Astros baseball team mounting the most-viewed World Series run since 2019.
Also, crime has emerged as a major political issue in this year’s midterm elections, with many Republicans running on law-and-order platforms while Democrats try to balance public safety with calls for criminal-justice reform.
Homicides nationwide jumped almost 30% in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Violent crime seemed to level off somewhat in 2021 but did not drop to pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest FBI crime data, though record-keeping changes meant that report did not include some of the nation’s largest police departments.
In Houston, the mayor and police chief acknowledged such concerns while noting that some violent crime rates are down from last year. Finner said he wants to meet with other hip-hop artists to talk about violence, although he didn’t say Takeoff’s killing had anything to do with is work in music.
“We all need to stand together and make sure nobody tears down that industry,” Finner said.
Migos first broke through with the massive hit “Versace” in 2013. They had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, though Takeoff was not on their multi-week No. 1 hit “Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. They put out a trilogy of albums called “Culture,” “Culture II” and “Culture III,” with the first two hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. They also earned an ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2018 for their streaming success with multiplatinum songs like “Motorsport (featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj),” “Stir Fry,” and “Walk It Talk It.”
The trio also played a fictional version of themselves on an episode of the hit TV show “Atlanta,” but the group was not currently together.
Offset, who is married to Cardi B, released a solo album in 2019, while Takeoff and Quavo released the joint album “Only Built for Infinity Links” last month. Quavo posted links Monday on his Instagram to his and Takeoff’s Halloween-themed music video, “Messy,” along with a video of him and his friends driving around Houston.
___
Landrum reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writer Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas, Jake Bleiberg in Dallas and Lindsay Whitehurst in Washington contributed to this report.
