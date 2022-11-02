North Korea launched at least 10 missiles on Wednesday, Seoul said, with one of the projectiles falling near South Korean waters for the first time since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War and triggering a military response. South Korean Air Force.
News
Inflation in UK stores hits record high as food prices soar – business live | Company
Key events
Rising prices are already deterring consumers from spending on non-essential items, sending shockwaves through retailers.
As Bloomberg points out:
Fast fashion chain Boohoo Group Plc and high street leader Next Plc both issued profit warnings in September as Asos Plc restructures its business.
Online furniture store Made.com Group Plc is on the verge of bankruptcy due to weaker demand and supply difficulties.
Supermarkets need to offer good value this Christmas to win cash-strapped customers, adds Mike WatkinsHead of Retailer and Business Insight at NielsenIQ.
“External factors are keeping store price inflation at record levels and the tough economic conditions are having a significant impact on consumer confidence and retail spending.
With increasing pressure on discretionary spending in non-food and food retail, delivering good value is what is at stake in the battle for shopper loyalty over the next 8 weeks.
Introduction: Food prices are rising at the fastest rate on record
Hello and welcome to our ongoing coverage of business, financial markets and the global economy.
Food prices in the UK are rising at the fastest pace on record as the energy crisis, war in Ukraine and shortage of workers drive up the cost of living crisis.
The cost of fresh food in UK stores jumped 13.3% in October, compared to a year ago, the British Retail Consortium reports this morning. This is the largest annual increase since at least 2005, when the BRC started collecting the data.
Overall food prices jumped a record 11.6%, including a 9.4% rise in staples such as canned goods and other less perishable items.
Headline store price inflation, according to the BRC gauge, accelerated to 6.6% in October from 5.7% – again, the highest on record.
In a blow to struggling families, even basic necessities such as tea bags, milk and sugar have become much more expensive.
Helen Dickinson OBE, general manager of the BRC, indicates that October was a difficult month for consumers, who also saw their energy bills jump as the price cap was raised. Stores are also paying higher wages to attract and retain staff, with some supermarkets having raised wages two or three times over the past year.
And there are hard times ahead, Dickinson warns :
Prices rose on strong input cost pressures facing retailers from rising commodity and energy prices and a tight labor market. Even the price of basic items has increased, along with the price of the humble cup of tea, as tea bags, milk and sugar have all seen significant increases.
While some supply chain costs are starting to fall, this is more than offset by the cost of energy, which means a tough time ahead for retailers and households.
Dickinson adds that it will be difficult for retailers not to raise prices again as Christmas approaches and urges ministers to help the sector by freezing business prices.
Last month’s official inflation report for September also showed that soaring food prices were driving up costs.
Also coming today
Treasury Committee MPs are holding a session exploring the current state of the mortgage market, looking at the support in place for vulnerable customers struggling with rising interest rates and the cost of living.
We will also be watching Britishvolt, the struggling British battery start-up, which is trying to raise new money from investors to avoid falling into administration.
Manufacturing data from across the Eurozone and trade data from Germany could show whether Europe has moved closer to recession.
Investors brace for the U.S. central bank, the Federal Reserve, to accept another sharp hike in interest rates today. The Fed is expected to raise its benchmark rate another three-quarters of a percent…but will it give any hint that the tightening cycle may soon ease?
Agenda
-
07:00 BST: German trade data for September
-
9am BST: Eurozone manufacturing PMI reports for October
-
11:00 a.m. BST: Weekly US mortgage applications
-
12:15 BST: ADP survey of US private sector payrolls
-
2.15pm BST: UK Treasury Committee holds hearing on UK mortgage market
-
6.00pm BST: US Federal Reserve decision on interest rates
theguardian
News
Police video shows Hope Solo being dragged out of car during DWI arrest in March
Former U.S. women’s soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo failed to cooperate with police during an arrest for DWI earlier this year, and police video shows she must be removed from his vehicle.
On March 31, 2022, Solo was found passed out while driving in a North Carolina Walmart parking lot with her two-year-old twins inside the car. She was also charged with child abuse and resisting an officer.
Footage obtained by Queen City News was found on a Winston-Salem police officer’s body camera on the date of the incident. While Solo insisted she hadn’t been drinking, she looked out of place when the officer approached her at her window. She even took a call during the situation.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
Solo said she stopped to take a nap because she was tired.
The officer smelled alcohol in the car and suspected she was drunk, leading to Solo becoming angry and arguing with the man and another officer who arrived at the scene . Solo refused to get out of the vehicle, leading to the officer grabbing her arm to pull her out.
Solo, 40, pleaded guilty to the DWI in July, where she received a 24-month suspended sentence and a 30-day active sentence, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release to the era.
HOPE SOLO TALKS ABOUT DWI ARREST: ‘I WAS ASHAMED OF THE MOTHER IN THE WORLD’
She was given 30 days credit for her time spent at an inpatient rehabilitation center and was ordered to pay $2,500 in fines and a $600 fee for the cost of lab tests.
He was also told to undergo a substance abuse evaluation and follow all recommended treatments.
After giving his discipline, Solo released a statement.
“By far the worst mistake of my life. I underestimated how destructive part of my life alcohol has become,” she said. “The good thing about making such a big mistake is that the hard lessons are learned quickly. Learning those lessons has been difficult and at times very painful.”
HOPE SOLO SEND MESSAGE AFTER ARREST: ‘OUR FAMILY IS STRONG AND SURROUNDED BY LOVE’
This isn’t the first time Solo has had a run-in with the law. The two-time Olympic gold medalist was arrested in 2014 in a domestic violence incident with her sister and nephew in Washington state. However, the charges were dropped in 2018 after a lengthy appeal process.
Solo played on the US national team from 2000 to 2016, sharing a World Cup win in 2015 and winning Olympic gold in 2008 in Beijing and 2012 in London. She was a member of the squad when the team won silver and bronze at the 2011 and 2007 World Cups, respectively.
She quit the national team following its exit from the Rio Olympics in 2016. She was suspended by US Soccer for six months following fallout from a game with Sweden.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Solo was the 2009 American Football Female Athlete of the Year.
Fox News Digital sportswriter Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.
Fox
News
Investigators raid Seoul police after deadly mob wave: NPR
Ahn Young-joon/AP
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s National Police Agency raided local police departments in the capital, Seoul, and the Yongsan district office on Wednesday as it investigated whether the Official incompetence had contributed to a deadly mob that killed 156 people in the Itaewon district.
The raids came a day after the national news agency acknowledged that Seoul police had failed to act for hours despite receiving at least 11 emergency calls from pedestrians warning that a growing crowd of revelers Halloween was spiraling out of control before Saturday’s crush in a narrow alley near Hotel Hamilton.
The national agency said members of its special investigation unit were recovering documents and other materials from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and the police station, district office, fire department and other Yongsan offices. Local officials and police faced heated questions over why they did not employ crowd controls or enough staff in the small nightlife district despite expectations of a crowd of 100 000 people following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in recent months.
National police chief Yoon Hee Keun also acknowledged on Tuesday that his initial investigations revealed that officers did not effectively handle calls informing authorities of the potential danger of the crowd gathering in Itaewon.
Yoon said police had launched an intense internal investigation into officers’ handling of emergency calls and other issues, including the on-site response to the influx of crowds in Itaewon that night.
South Korea’s interior minister and emergency bureau chief, the mayor of Seoul and the bureau chief of the Yongsan district, which governs Itaewon, all issued public apologies.
On Wednesday, 156 people were confirmed dead and 157 were being treated for injuries after being stepped on in a crowd centered in a narrow alley that connects the hotel to a dense row of storefronts.
NPR News
News
Royal Mail workers will go on two 48-hour strikes around Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Royal Mail workers will go on two 48-hour strikes around Black Friday and Cyber Monday after describing the wage offer as a ‘surrender document’
- Strike action has been announced for November 25 and 28
- Earlier this month the Royal Mail announced it would cut up to 10,000 jobs
- The offer made on pay and conditions by the Royal Mail is expected to be rejected
- CWU general secretary says strikes may continue as Christmas approaches
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Royal Mail workers will stage two 48-hour strikes around Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the growing dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
The Communications Workers Union (CWU), which represents 115,000 members, announced strikes around Black Friday November 25 and Cyber Monday November 28.
Earlier this month the Royal Mail said it would cut up to 10,000 jobs after warning it expected to face further losses this year.
The union withdrew strikes scheduled for November 12 and 14, saying it wanted to take more “proportionate” action.
An offer made by Royal Mail on pay and conditions on Monday has been described as a ‘divestiture document’ because the union said it involved attacks on terms and conditions as well as redundancies.
Royal Mail workers will stage two 48-hour strikes around Black Friday and Cyber Monday in growing row over pay, jobs and conditions
The union will submit the offer to its members in a ballot, recommending its rejection.
Members will also be asked to cast a vote of no confidence in Royal Mail chief executive Simon Thompson.
CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said industrial action will continue until Christmas unless the dispute is resolved.
A Royal Mail spokesman said: ‘On Monday October 31, Royal Mail offered a new pay-as-you-go offer to the CWU worth 9% over two years, despite losing £219m to the first semester.
“The CWU had talks with us at Acas and say they are open to change, but now they have to show it.”
CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said industrial action will continue until Christmas unless the dispute is resolved
“Instead, the CWU has announced a four-day strike that will further harm our business at our busiest time of the year.
“The CWU is playing a dangerous game with its members’ jobs and the future of the Royal Mail.
CWU members will also be asked to cast a vote of no confidence in Royal Mail chief executive Simon Thompson.
“We urge the CWU to withdraw these strikes for the benefit of our customers and staff.
“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience the continued CWU strike will cause.
“We are doing everything we can to minimize delays and keep people, businesses and the country connected.”
The union said its members would strike on Thursday November 24 and Friday November 25 and Wednesday November 30 and Thursday December 1.
The CWU Postal Executive will meet on Thursday to discuss further actions as we prepare for Christmas.
Mr Ward said: ‘The Posties are in the fight of their lives against the uberisation of the Royal Mail and the destruction of their conditions.
A Royal Mail spokesman said the four-day strike which will further hurt business at the busiest time of the year
“But 115,000 of our members will not simply accept this war on their livelihoods and their industry.
“They will never give up the fight to protect this industry and to protect their hard-earned working conditions.
‘(Royal Mail Chief Executive) Simon Thompson must either accept this or walk away; until he does either, severe disturbances will continue.
CWU Acting Assistant General Secretary Andy Furey added: “Simon Thompson’s plan is obvious – they want to destroy this business as we know it.”
“They want outsourcing, casualization, the decimation of work practices and pay.
“But so many of our members have dedicated their entire professional lives to building this business.
“They deserve a much better deal than what’s on offer, and Simon Thompson is on another planet if he thinks we’ll stop fighting to get it.”
Advertising
dailymail us
News
North Korea and South Korea exchange missiles across maritime border
On the neighboring South Korean island of Ulleung, located 104 miles from where the North Korean missile landed, air raid sirens sounded, according to the South Korean Defense Ministry. No one was injured after the island’s 9,000 residents were ordered to take shelter, a spokesman for the island’s local government said.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said he had ordered the military to ensure that North Korea “pays a clear price for its provocation”, according to his office. South Korea’s military said it would respond “firmly” in a separate statement in the morning. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin denounced the act in a phone call, the Seoul Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
Around noon local time, the South Korean armed forces said an undisclosed number of fighters fired three air-to-surface precision missiles near North Korean waters. “We remind the North that it bears the responsibility for everything that is happening now. He continued his provocations despite our repeated warnings,” the Southern Army said.
The Korean War ended with an armistice and not a peace treaty, which means the two Koreas are still technically at war.
North Korea says it has tested nuclear-capable missiles targeting the South
North Korea’s missile launch adds to the roughly two dozen missile events already carried out by Kim Jong Un’s regime this year. In 2022, Pyongyang fired the most missiles in a single year since it began missile testing in the 1980s, according to figures compiled by the Center for Strategic International Studies, a Washington think tank.
North Korea also escalated tensions last month, launching a ballistic missile at Japan for the first time in five years.
The regime has sought to accelerate the development of its nuclear weapons program under Kim, who inherited power after his father’s death in 2011. Young Kim, believed to be in his late 30s by U.S. and South officials Koreans, has overseen four of the regime’s six nuclear bomb tests and the vast majority of the regime’s missile tests to date.
Yoon’s office said South Korean officials expressed their anger at a national security meeting after the missile launch, exasperated by the North’s decision to carry out a provocation as South Korea goes through a period of mourning.
A crowd crush in Seoul last week killed more than 150 people, mostly young adults. Yoon declared a period of national mourning until November 5.
“It shows that the North Korean regime is against humanity and humanitarianism,” Yoon’s office said.
washingtonpost
News
Goldman Sachs expects gas prices in Europe to drop 30%
European gas prices are expected to fall to 85 euros per megawatt hour in the coming months, says Goldman Sachs
Krisztian Bocsi | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Goldman Sachs expects natural gas prices in Europe to fall by around 30% in the coming months as nations temporarily get the upper hand on supply issues.
The Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) is the main European benchmark for natural gas prices. It was trading around 120 euros per megawatt hour on Tuesday. But Goldman Sachs expects that benchmark to fall to 85 euros per megawatt-hour in the first quarter of 2023, according to a research note published last week.
This would mark a significant change from the levels seen in August. At the time, Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the resulting pressures on Europe’s energy mix drove prices to historic highs – above 340 euros per megawatt hour.
The recent cooling in gas prices has resulted from several factors: gas storage in Europe is almost full for this winter season; temperatures this fall have been milder than expected, delaying the start of a period of heavy use; and there is an oversupply of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Recent reports have indicated around 60 ships waiting to unload their LNG cargo in Europe. Some of these shipments were purchased over the summer and are just now arriving as storage fills up. Indeed, the latest data compiled by industry group Gas Infrastructure Europe shows that storage levels in Europe are at 94%.
Despite optimism about lower gas prices in the near term, which could alleviate some of the cost of living crisis, European leaders are under heavy pressure to secure supplies in the medium term.
“Our commodities team expects a further decline to 85 euros in the first quarter before a strong rally next summer as storage levels rebuild,” Goldman Sachs analysts said in the research note. Their forecasts indicate a price spike to just under 250 euros per megawatt hour by the end of July.
Natural gas prices are expected to recover after the first three months of 2023 due to several factors.
Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, told CNBC’s Julianna Tatelbaum on Friday that only a very small amount of new LNG will hit the market next year. “If China’s economy rebounds, next year China’s LNG imports may also increase with Europe,” he said.
China was the world’s largest importer of LNG in 2021, according to the US Energy Information Administration. However, due to its strict Covid-19 policy, the Chinese economy has faced a number of bottlenecks that have hampered growth. Any change in this policy approach would increase demand for LNG and also drive up prices for European buyers.
In addition, gas storage has been helped by Russian supplies which the EU has tried to get rid of. Even Xavier Bettel, the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, an EU country, admitted in October that the storage was full of Russian gas. Russian supply has since been severely disrupted and Europe’s goal is to be completely free of Russian fossil fuels.
The CEO of EDP, the Portuguese utility company, summed it up during an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Friday. “We are certainly in a much better situation than a few months ago,” said Andrade’s Miguel Stilwell, but “we have to expect a lot of volatility going forward.”
cnbc
News
PA Supreme Court orders election officials to void undated mail-in ballots
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Thursday ordered state election officials to shelve undated mail-in ballots ahead of next week’s midterm elections.
The court unanimously decided to void the undated or incorrectly dated mail-in ballots. Under Pennsylvania law, mail-in voters are required to sign and date a statement on the outer envelope. Despite this requirement, if undated or incorrectly dated ballots are delivered on time, they may be counted.
However, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ordered election officials to “separate and retain” any incorrect or undated mail-in ballots.
“Pennsylvania County Boards of Elections are hereby ORDERED to refrain from counting mail-in and mail-in ballots received for the November 8, 2022 general election that are contained in undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes” , the court wrote.
“We hereby order that the Pennsylvania County Election Commissions segregate and retain all ballots contained in undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes,” the court added.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court opposes Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration, which recently advised county election officials to count undated or incorrectly dated mail-in ballots.
The court’s decision comes after a lawsuit by the Republican National Committee against Pennsylvania’s acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman and other state officials.
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel called the court’s decision a “massive victory.”
Mc Daniel said:
This decision is a massive victory for Pennsylvania voters and the rule of law. Following an RNC, NRCC and PAGOP lawsuit, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has made it clear that incorrectly dated and undated mail-in ballots cannot be counted. Republicans went to court, and now Democrats and all counties must obey the law: This is an important step in Republicans’ ongoing efforts to make it easier to vote and make it harder to cheat in Pennsylvania and across all the countries.
Although the court’s decision is a victory for Republicans who have challenged election laws in various states in court, America First Policy Institute Center for Election Integrity President Ken Blackwell warned that the decision could have been a “retreat tactics” from the Democrats on the court. Blackwell said:
It’s a big win for electoral integrity, leaving open the question of how a partisan Supreme Court in a Democratic state could have voted for it. We wondered if this demand could be separated from other elements that concern the left. Given that, I raise my eyebrows as to whether this was a tactical retreat.
The justices were divided on whether the date requirement for mail-in ballots would violate the US Civil Rights Act of 1964, which states that insignificant errors should not be used to prohibit voting.
Three Democratic judges would find the dating requirement a violation of federal law, while one Democratic judge and two Republican judges see no violation. The judges’ opinions were not immediately published.
Of the nearly 1.4 million mail-in ballots requested by Pennsylvania voters, counties reported receiving more than 850,000 completed ballots, the Associated press reported.
The case is Ball c. Chapman, No. 102 MM 2022, before the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter.
Breitbart News
Inflation in UK stores hits record high as food prices soar – business live | Company
Police video shows Hope Solo being dragged out of car during DWI arrest in March
Investigators raid Seoul police after deadly mob wave: NPR
Royal Mail workers will go on two 48-hour strikes around Black Friday and Cyber Monday
North Korea and South Korea exchange missiles across maritime border
Goldman Sachs expects gas prices in Europe to drop 30%
PA Supreme Court orders election officials to void undated mail-in ballots
Rep. Ro Khanna condemns attack on Paul Pelosi, says any threat of political violence is not the ‘American way’
iPhone production in China declines as Covid-19 outbreak hits factory
Posters of ‘Kejriwal massage centre’ pasted outside Tihar jail as BJP ridicules Delhi CM after con artist Sukesh ‘exposed’
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News6 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches