Inflation in UK stores hits record high as food prices soar – business live | Company

Online furniture store Made.com Group Plc is on the verge of bankruptcy due to weaker demand and supply difficulties.

Fast fashion chain Boohoo Group Plc and high street leader Next Plc both issued profit warnings in September as Asos Plc restructures its business.

Rising prices are already deterring consumers from spending on non-essential items, sending shockwaves through retailers.

With increasing pressure on discretionary spending in non-food and food retail, delivering good value is what is at stake in the battle for shopper loyalty over the next 8 weeks.

“External factors are keeping store price inflation at record levels and the tough economic conditions are having a significant impact on consumer confidence and retail spending.

Supermarkets need to offer good value this Christmas to win cash-strapped customers, adds Mike Watkins Head of Retailer and Business Insight at NielsenIQ.

Introduction: Food prices are rising at the fastest rate on record

Food prices in the UK are rising at the fastest pace on record as the energy crisis, war in Ukraine and shortage of workers drive up the cost of living crisis.

The cost of fresh food in UK stores jumped 13.3% in October, compared to a year ago, the British Retail Consortium reports this morning. This is the largest annual increase since at least 2005, when the BRC started collecting the data.

Overall food prices jumped a record 11.6%, including a 9.4% rise in staples such as canned goods and other less perishable items.

Headline store price inflation, according to the BRC gauge, accelerated to 6.6% in October from 5.7% – again, the highest on record.

In a blow to struggling families, even basic necessities such as tea bags, milk and sugar have become much more expensive.

Helen Dickinson OBE, general manager of the BRC, indicates that October was a difficult month for consumers, who also saw their energy bills jump as the price cap was raised. Stores are also paying higher wages to attract and retain staff, with some supermarkets having raised wages two or three times over the past year.

And there are hard times ahead, Dickinson warns :

Prices rose on strong input cost pressures facing retailers from rising commodity and energy prices and a tight labor market. Even the price of basic items has increased, along with the price of the humble cup of tea, as tea bags, milk and sugar have all seen significant increases. While some supply chain costs are starting to fall, this is more than offset by the cost of energy, which means a tough time ahead for retailers and households.

Dickinson adds that it will be difficult for retailers not to raise prices again as Christmas approaches and urges ministers to help the sector by freezing business prices.

Last month’s official inflation report for September also showed that soaring food prices were driving up costs.

Also coming today

Treasury Committee MPs are holding a session exploring the current state of the mortgage market, looking at the support in place for vulnerable customers struggling with rising interest rates and the cost of living.

We will also be watching Britishvolt, the struggling British battery start-up, which is trying to raise new money from investors to avoid falling into administration.

Manufacturing data from across the Eurozone and trade data from Germany could show whether Europe has moved closer to recession.

Investors brace for the U.S. central bank, the Federal Reserve, to accept another sharp hike in interest rates today. The Fed is expected to raise its benchmark rate another three-quarters of a percent…but will it give any hint that the tightening cycle may soon ease?

Agenda

07:00 BST: German trade data for September

9am BST: Eurozone manufacturing PMI reports for October

11:00 a.m. BST: Weekly US mortgage applications

12:15 BST: ADP survey of US private sector payrolls

2.15pm BST: UK Treasury Committee holds hearing on UK mortgage market

6.00pm BST: US Federal Reserve decision on interest rates