Investigators raid Seoul police after deadly mob wave: NPR

Royal Mail workers will stage two 48-hour strikes around Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday in the growing dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

The Communications Workers Union (CWU), which represents 115,000 members, announced strikes around Black Friday November 25 and Cyber ​​Monday November 28.

Earlier this month the Royal Mail said it would cut up to 10,000 jobs after warning it expected to face further losses this year.

The union withdrew strikes scheduled for November 12 and 14, saying it wanted to take more “proportionate” action.

An offer made by Royal Mail on pay and conditions on Monday has been described as a ‘divestiture document’ because the union said it involved attacks on terms and conditions as well as redundancies.

The union will submit the offer to its members in a ballot, recommending its rejection.

Members will also be asked to cast a vote of no confidence in Royal Mail chief executive Simon Thompson.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said industrial action will continue until Christmas unless the dispute is resolved.

A Royal Mail spokesman said: ‘On Monday October 31, Royal Mail offered a new pay-as-you-go offer to the CWU worth 9% over two years, despite losing £219m to the first semester.

“The CWU had talks with us at Acas and say they are open to change, but now they have to show it.”

“Instead, the CWU has announced a four-day strike that will further harm our business at our busiest time of the year.

“The CWU is playing a dangerous game with its members’ jobs and the future of the Royal Mail.

“We urge the CWU to withdraw these strikes for the benefit of our customers and staff.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience the continued CWU strike will cause.

“We are doing everything we can to minimize delays and keep people, businesses and the country connected.”

The union said its members would strike on Thursday November 24 and Friday November 25 and Wednesday November 30 and Thursday December 1.

The CWU Postal Executive will meet on Thursday to discuss further actions as we prepare for Christmas.

Mr Ward said: ‘The Posties are in the fight of their lives against the uberisation of the Royal Mail and the destruction of their conditions.

“But 115,000 of our members will not simply accept this war on their livelihoods and their industry.

“They will never give up the fight to protect this industry and to protect their hard-earned working conditions.

‘(Royal Mail Chief Executive) Simon Thompson must either accept this or walk away; until he does either, severe disturbances will continue.

CWU Acting Assistant General Secretary Andy Furey added: “Simon Thompson’s plan is obvious – they want to destroy this business as we know it.”

“They want outsourcing, casualization, the decimation of work practices and pay.

“But so many of our members have dedicated their entire professional lives to building this business.

“They deserve a much better deal than what’s on offer, and Simon Thompson is on another planet if he thinks we’ll stop fighting to get it.”