iPhone production in China declines as Covid-19 outbreak hits factory
Chinese workers gather at a Zhengzhou train station as they flee a Covid-19 outbreak at Foxconn’s iPhone factory amid China’s Zero Covid policy Image Courtesy AFP
Zhengzhou (China): iPhone manufacturing in China could be hit hard as a Covid-19 outbreak at its biggest factory in central China’s Zhengzhou forces tech group Foxconn to shift some production to other cities Chinese.
In recent days, videos that have gone viral on social media appear to show workers scared by the outbreak leaving the factory in droves. Some workers have also refused to return to work for fear of being infected with the coronavirus.
Foxconn’s factory in Zhengzhou is the world’s largest assembly site for Apple smartphones. Hundreds of thousands of workers have been forcibly placed in Covid-19 quarantine at the factory, cutting them off from the outside world for more than two weeks as the company struggles to weather a coronavirus outbreak. Foxconn introduced closed-loop operations at the plant, allowing workers to move only between their dormitories or homes and their workstations.
According to a report by the Reuters news agency, iPhone production in China could fall by 30% due to the
Covid19 pandemic.
Foxconn is reportedly trying to move iPhone production from Zhengzhou to another factory in Shenzhen. Foxconn – which is Apple’s largest iPhone maker producing 70% of global iPhone shipments – expects the move from Zhengzhou to Shenzhen to limit the drop in production in the near term.
Workers flee Foxconn iPhone factory
In recent days, videos have emerged on social media platforms allegedly showing several workers scaling fences in order to flee Foxconn’s iPhone factory in Zhengzhou.
Many migrant workers from Henan Province are walking home due to the Covid-19 lockdown and lack of food. Due to the coronavirus lockdown in China, public transport is not available.
There were 97 coronavirus cases over a seven-day period in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province. The city of around 10 million people has been placed under a partial Covid-19 lockdown.
China’s Zero Covid Policy
Foxconn, which serves as a supplier to the American company Apple, has thousands of employees at its Zhengzhou campus. Under China’s strict zero covid policy, several measures are being taken to make cities corona-free. In this, with the lockdown, there is a complete ban on people going out and traveling.
Posters of ‘Kejriwal massage centre’ pasted outside Tihar jail as BJP ridicules Delhi CM after con artist Sukesh ‘exposed’
New Delhi: Days after the Directorate of Law Enforcement revealed that Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, detained in Tihar jail in connection with a money laundering case, was receiving massages inside prison and was meeting with the co-defendants in the case, posters of “Kejriwal Massage Centre” appeared outside the prison premises ridiculing the Delhi Chief Minister.
In a video shared on Twitter by BJP leader Amit Malviya, a poster is seen pasted outside the premises of Tihar Prison No.1.
Lashing out at Arvind Kejriwal, Malviya said the Delhi chief minister continues to defend and please Jain so that he does not spill the beans.
‘Kejriwal Massage Centre’ posters outside Tihar prison after ED revealed its extortionist minister Satyender Jain was receiving masseurs in the prison… Despite court restrictions, Kejriwal continues to defend Satyendra Jain and spoil so he doesn’t spill the beans,” Malviya wrote on Twitter.
“Kejriwal Massage Center” posters outside Tihar prison after ED revealed that his extortionist minister Satyender Jain was receiving masseurs in the prison…
Despite the court restrictions, Kejriwal continues to defend Satyendra Jain and satisfy him so that he does not spill the beans. pic.twitter.com/kfjEONeHe9
—Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 2, 2022
The ED had submitted CCTV footage to a Delhi court, alleging the Jain was living a luxurious life inside the Tihar prison, with facilities such as head, foot and back massages which were provided to him. The ED also claimed that Jain, taking advantage of being the prison minister, was flouting prison standards.
In another developmental spelling issue for the imprisoned Delhi minister, con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently being held in a Delhi jail, wrote Delhi LG VK Saxena on Tuesday alleging that he was coerced into paying 10 crores of rupees to Jain as “protection money”.
In a two-page letter, the scammer claimed that he had known Jain since 2015 and paid a total amount of Rs 50 crore to the AAP as he was promised a prominent position in the party in the southern zone and also an appointment to Rajya Sabha after the expansion.
Chandrashekhar claimed he disclosed the payments made to Jain, AAP and also DG Prisons, to a CBI team last month and also filed a petition with the Delhi High Court asking for an investigation. of the CBI.
He said Jain visited him several times in Tihar prison after his arrest in 2017 and threatened him and also asked him to withdraw his complaint.
“After my arrest in 2017, I was housed in Tihar prison and was visited several times by Satyendar Jain, who held the portfolio of the minister of prison… In 2019 again, I received the visit from Jain, whose secretary asked me to pay Rs 2 crore every month as protection money and to get basic facilities inside the prison,” he wrote in the letter.
With contributions from agencies
“It will cost $8, keep complaining”
New Delhi:
New Twitter boss Elon Musk has a message for users who shun his announcement of an $8 monthly fee for a verified badge.
“All complainers, keep complaining, but it will cost $8,” Musk tweeted as several influencers and celebrities reported security issues, saying anyone can now open an account in someone’s name. ‘a, pay the fee and have it checked.
To all complainers, please keep complaining, but it will cost $8
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022
The introduction of a blue tick fee is the first major change to the microblogging site since Tesla’s CEO took it over after months of dramatic developments that also reached the courtroom.
Musk, who now describes himself as “the operator of the Twitter complaints hotline”, previously said the account verification process was being overhauled.
Yesterday he announced the decision to charge an $8 monthly fee for Twitter’s Blue service, calling the move “power to the people”.
“Twitter’s current lords and peasants system of who does or doesn’t have blue ticks is bullshit,” he said.
Mr. Musk added that the new plan offers several other features for verified users.
“You’ll also get: priority in replies, mentions and search, which is essential for defeating spam/scams. Ability to post long videos and audio. Half the number of ads. And a paywall bypass for editors wanting to work with us,” he tweeted. .
The fee, he said, will be adjusted by “country in proportion to purchasing power parity”. Mr Musk did not specify the method used to decide “buying power”.
Previously, there was speculation that the verification fee could be as high as $20 per month.
This had prompted a strong reaction from many people, including best-selling author Stephen King.
“$20 a month to keep my blue check? Shit they should pay me. If instituted I’m gone like Enron,” King tweeted.
He received a response from none other than Mr. Musk. “We have to pay the bills somehow! Twitter can’t rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?” the new Twitter boss responded.
News
The day after Halloween, Chicago radio station switches to Christmas music all day – NBC Chicago
When is a good time to start playing Christmas music? A Chicago radio station is betting it’s sooner than you think.
On Tuesday, the day after Halloween, 93.9 LITE FM will rock Christmas music all day to get Chicagoans into the holiday spirit.
The station announced that its 24-hour Christmas playlist begins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. That’s even earlier than in previous years.
“We heard our listeners loud and clear,” Mick Lee, 93.9 LITE FM program manager and afternoon show host, said in a statement. “The day after Halloween, listeners are ready to hear Christmas music on 93.9 LITE FM! As we change our colors from orange and black to red and green, Chicagoans will be sure to setting in the festive mood with non-stop holiday music! We look forward to making new memories with our listeners and their families for our 22nd year as Chicago’s Christmas music station.”
Last year, Chicago’s 93.9 LITE FM switched to holiday tunes beginning at 4:05 p.m. on November 3. In 2020, 93.9 started playing holiday music nonstop on November 6 to spread holiday cheer during the pandemic.
To celebrate, the station will host a commercial-free, three-hour holiday kickoff on the big day where fans can submit song requests and participate in live games.
The station will continue to broadcast party music until the end of the year.
“It is an honor and a pleasure to provide the holiday soundtrack to all of Chicagoland,” said Matt Scarano, president of iHeartMedia Chicago region, in a statement. “Nothing is more festive and fun than listening to Christmas music on 93.9 LITE FM!”
News
Inside the Device: ‘Big 3’ networks shielding Biden in election coverage
NEWS AND NOTICES:
The “big three” broadcast networks – ABC, CBS and NBC – continue to protect President Biden of caustic coverage, according to an in-depth study conducted by Newsbusters.org.
The study looked at evening newscasts that aired on the networks from September 1 to October 26, focusing on 115 stories focused solely on the midterm elections. The stories racked up a total airtime of 213 minutes.
“Whereas President Trump was a huge center of network coverage four years ago (accounting for 48% of all midterm campaign airtime in 2018, more than all of the individual candidates for the House, Senate, and governor reunited), the networks are not interested in targeting President Biden this year. Biden accounted for just 34 minutes of midterm coverage, or just 16% of total campaign coverage,” wrote Rich walnutseditor of the conservative press watchdog.
“And there is virtually no debate about the successes or failures of the Biden presidency, as one would normally expect. Reports from the 2022 television campaign included only nine evaluative comments about President Biden (two positive, seven negative or 78% negative comments),” Mr. Noyes said.
“Four years ago, these same networks aired seven times as many evaluative comments about President Trump (9 positives vs. 54 negatives, or 86% negative comments),” he wrote.
The research also found that the networks focused on “the agenda favored by Democratic consultants” rather than voters, whose primary concern is the economy.
Unverified accusations that the Republican Herschel walker paid abortions of two women dominated the agenda, attracting nearly 30 minutes of coverage during the study period. Abortion politics was in second place with 24 minutes with economic issues and inflation getting 15 minutes of coverage.
“Viewers and voters seeking election information have more choices than ever, but even today the Big Three remain particularly powerful, with relatively large audiences (collectively, around 20 million viewers per night ) of citizens who are not as ideologically established as wall-to-wall cable news fans,” Mr. Noyes wrote.
“There is a danger of a powerful partisan media posing as objective or centrist, when the reality is that the networks are now open advocates of one party’s success over the other,” he said. he concluded.
A USEFUL MESSAGE
President of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel led a drive to get the vote across a dozen battleground states in recent days. She has a clear message for her fellow Republicans, delivered in a brief video shared with Inside the Beltway.
“We are touring the country to win back the Senate and the House. Between now and Election Day, work as hard as you can. You need to talk to your family, your friends, your co-workers, the people you go to church with. We are saving the United States of America, the greatest country we love,” Ms McDaniel advised.
Among those who also made appearances in the presentation: Sen. Rick Scott of Florida and Rep. Tom Emmer Minnesota, plus GOP senatorial hopefuls Herschel walker from Georgia, JD Vance from Ohio and Ted Bud from North Carolina.
FOR THE LEXICON
“Emergency candidate.”
This interesting term originated with the New York Times political correspondent jonathan martinwho recalled the days when Joe Biden hit the campaign trail and ran for president.
“Biden was basically an emergency nominee in 2020 because all the criteria of the party — it was who could beat Trump — and he was obviously the answer.” Mr. Martin told CNN on Sunday.
“But we haven’t given much thought to longer-term planning. So they now have an incumbent president almost 80 years old and they are counting on someone who was last on the ballot ten years ago to come close at mid-term,” Mr Martin said.
Peter King — a Republican who represented New York in the U.S. House for 28 years — also has a thought or two about the volatile political landscape.
Mr. King reports that “virtually every poll” in the Empire State shows “a definite tightening of the gubernatorial race” as the Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin approaches the government. Kathy Hochulthe previous average lead of – which was 17 percentage points.
His lead is now narrowed to a range of 4 to 6 percentage points, with a poll actually showing Mr Zeldin ahead.
“This Republican push is being replicated across the state,” Mr. King noted in an op-ed for The Hill.
“The Democrats’ inability to see beyond their progressive silos and address the life-threatening issues facing everyday New Yorkers, combined with Lee Zeldin’s aggressive campaign for law and order, is headed against all odds for the election of New York’s first Republican governor in two decades. People are talking through the polls,” King concluded.
FOXIFIED
Fox News ended October marking the 20th consecutive month as the leading cable network during daylight hours and prime time, according to Nielsen Media Research.
During the day, Fox News averaged 1.5 million viewers; in prime time, the average audience was 2.3 million.
In comparison, its competitor MSNBC averaged 751,000 daytime viewers and 1.1 million in prime time; CNN drew 533,000 daytime viewers and 624,000 during prime time.
Fox News also aired 98 of the top 100 cable news programs during the month. Among the stars: With 3.4 million viewers, “The Five” finished the month as the top cable news program, as it has for 10 of the past 11 months. “Tucker-Carlson Tonight” followed with a viewership of 3.3 million, while “Hannity” scored 2.7 million.
SURVEY OF THE DAY
• 59% of American voters do not want the former president donald trump run for president in 2024; 28% of Republicans, 56% of Independents and 88% of Democrats agree.
• 61% of women and 56% of men also agree.
• 25% overall want Mr. Trump to run for president in 2024; 54% of Republicans, 18% of Independents and 8% of Democrats agree.
• 22% of women and 28% of men also agree.
• 17% overall are unsure of the issue; 19% of Republicans, 26% of Independents and 4% of Democrats agree.
• 17% of women and 16% of men also agree.
SOURCE: A YouGov poll of 1,500 US adults conducted October 22-25.
News
Tom Brady in uncharted waters with the Buccaneers: ‘No surrender’
It’s not often that a 45-year-old quarterback can say something is a new experience for him in the NFL, but Tom Brady is currently experiencing a new but humbling prospect.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers improved to 3-5 this season with their 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The loss moved Brady to two games below .500 for the first time in his 23-year career and the first time he has lost three straight as a Buccaneer.
He admitted to being in uncharted waters during his “Let’s Go!” podcast.
“You know what, I’m glad it’s not familiar,” Brady said. “I want it to be as unfamiliar as possible. Losing sucks and we have invested a lot in winning, like all teams. And no one feels sorry for the Bucs. We know it and we need to change it. So I think the attitude is that there is no surrender.
The Buccaneers offense hasn’t been strong as it ranks second to last in rushing yards. Brady had nine touchdowns and just one interception. But the club have been unable to find a lasting formula to win with Brady recently finalizing a divorce with his wife Gisele Bündchen as a backdrop.
Regardless, Brady remains optimistic. He mentioned on the podcast that Tampa Bay is just one game away from the Atlanta Falcons for first place in the NFC South, and called the past eight weeks a learning experience.
“Who cares what’s happened in the last eight weeks? Brady said. “Our record is what it is. We’re not changing it. We can’t change any game we’ve had. All we can do is learn from the last eight weeks and try to apply it in a way winner this week. And it’s a big challenge for us. So we’ll see what we were made of. And I think time will tell.
Brady and the Buccaneers will be hoping to find their stride when they face the Rams at home on Sunday in a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round playoff game Los Angeles won.
News
John Fetterman has the support of Pro-Defund the Police Celebrity
Pennsylvania’s Democratic candidate for the US Senate, John Fetterman, is bragging about his support of pro-police defund Hollywood celebrities a week away from the midterm elections.
Fetterman, who has consistently attacked Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz for his celebrity status, is using the endorsements of actress Kerry Washington and singer John Legend as part of his last-minute efforts to lead voters his way.
“Kerry is on #TeamFetterman asking if you can handle it + donate $10 before our final month-end deadline tonight,” Fetterman tweeted In Monday.
We *really* can’t afford to miss this one@KerryWashington is 💯 % right
Kerry is on #TeamFetterman and asks if you can handle it + donate $10 before our final month-end deadline tonight 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ho5uD1FmLb
— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 31, 2022
However, Washington argued for defunding the police and called on local governments to “direct resources towards community-led solutions, not a system that continues to kill and cage us,” during the riots in the summer of 2020 the day after the death of George Floyd. .
Fetterman too added that he’s “*so* grateful to have” Legend’s support.
PA occupies a special place in @John legendit’s ❤️
We are *so* grateful to have him on this team.
Are you able to donate $10 before our final month-end deadline tonight?? pic.twitter.com/lMVjnmgrib
— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 31, 2022
Legend also advocated for defunding the police in the summer of 2020. Legend said“there should be a lot less police” and called to “remove funding from the police and redirect it to community needs”.
The Washington and Legends endorsements are the latest examples of Fetterman reaching out to individuals and groups who have advocated for defunding the police.
Last month, Fetterman campaigned with three members of the pro-Philadelphia police defund city council, whom he hailed as “exceptional.”
In 2021, Fetterman appeared on a show from a police abolition advocacy group to brag about how he has accelerated pardons for felons.
“If I had a few minutes, I would like to talk about pardons. I’m the chairman of the Board of Pardons and Julie joins us, she’s our pardons coordinator for western Pennsylvania,” Fetterman said. “I really want to sell this, because I’m lieutenant governor for two more years, and we’ve now accelerated the pardon processes. And they are free, there are no application fees.
Fetterman previously claimed that it “wouldn’t make anyone in Pennsylvania any less safe” if a third of the state’s prison population were released onto the streets.
Fetterman, who has struggled with speech since his stroke in May, discussed Oz last week using a captioning system to help address auditory processing issues. The vast majority of viewers, 82%, found that Oz had surpassed Fetterman in this debate.
Following Fetterman’s poor debate performance, a recent poll found that Oz had a three-point advantage over Fetterman.
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter.
