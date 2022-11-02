iPhone production in China declines as Covid-19 outbreak hits factory

NEWS AND NOTICES:

The “big three” broadcast networks – ABC, CBS and NBC – continue to protect President Biden of caustic coverage, according to an in-depth study conducted by Newsbusters.org.

The study looked at evening newscasts that aired on the networks from September 1 to October 26, focusing on 115 stories focused solely on the midterm elections. The stories racked up a total airtime of 213 minutes.

“Whereas President Trump was a huge center of network coverage four years ago (accounting for 48% of all midterm campaign airtime in 2018, more than all of the individual candidates for the House, Senate, and governor reunited), the networks are not interested in targeting President Biden this year. Biden accounted for just 34 minutes of midterm coverage, or just 16% of total campaign coverage,” wrote Rich walnutseditor of the conservative press watchdog.

“And there is virtually no debate about the successes or failures of the Biden presidency, as one would normally expect. Reports from the 2022 television campaign included only nine evaluative comments about President Biden (two positive, seven negative or 78% negative comments),” Mr. Noyes said.

“Four years ago, these same networks aired seven times as many evaluative comments about President Trump (9 positives vs. 54 negatives, or 86% negative comments),” he wrote.

The research also found that the networks focused on “the agenda favored by Democratic consultants” rather than voters, whose primary concern is the economy.

Unverified accusations that the Republican Herschel walker paid abortions of two women dominated the agenda, attracting nearly 30 minutes of coverage during the study period. Abortion politics was in second place with 24 minutes with economic issues and inflation getting 15 minutes of coverage.

“Viewers and voters seeking election information have more choices than ever, but even today the Big Three remain particularly powerful, with relatively large audiences (collectively, around 20 million viewers per night ) of citizens who are not as ideologically established as wall-to-wall cable news fans,” Mr. Noyes wrote.

“There is a danger of a powerful partisan media posing as objective or centrist, when the reality is that the networks are now open advocates of one party’s success over the other,” he said. he concluded.

A USEFUL MESSAGE

President of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel led a drive to get the vote across a dozen battleground states in recent days. She has a clear message for her fellow Republicans, delivered in a brief video shared with Inside the Beltway.

“We are touring the country to win back the Senate and the House. Between now and Election Day, work as hard as you can. You need to talk to your family, your friends, your co-workers, the people you go to church with. We are saving the United States of America, the greatest country we love,” Ms McDaniel advised.

Among those who also made appearances in the presentation: Sen. Rick Scott of Florida and Rep. Tom Emmer Minnesota, plus GOP senatorial hopefuls Herschel walker from Georgia, JD Vance from Ohio and Ted Bud from North Carolina.

FOR THE LEXICON

“Emergency candidate.”

This interesting term originated with the New York Times political correspondent jonathan martinwho recalled the days when Joe Biden hit the campaign trail and ran for president.

“Biden was basically an emergency nominee in 2020 because all the criteria of the party — it was who could beat Trump — and he was obviously the answer.” Mr. Martin told CNN on Sunday.

“But we haven’t given much thought to longer-term planning. So they now have an incumbent president almost 80 years old and they are counting on someone who was last on the ballot ten years ago to come close at mid-term,” Mr Martin said.

Peter King — a Republican who represented New York in the U.S. House for 28 years — also has a thought or two about the volatile political landscape.

Mr. King reports that “virtually every poll” in the Empire State shows “a definite tightening of the gubernatorial race” as the Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin approaches the government. Kathy Hochulthe previous average lead of – which was 17 percentage points.

His lead is now narrowed to a range of 4 to 6 percentage points, with a poll actually showing Mr Zeldin ahead.

“This Republican push is being replicated across the state,” Mr. King noted in an op-ed for The Hill.

“The Democrats’ inability to see beyond their progressive silos and address the life-threatening issues facing everyday New Yorkers, combined with Lee Zeldin’s aggressive campaign for law and order, is headed against all odds for the election of New York’s first Republican governor in two decades. People are talking through the polls,” King concluded.

FOXIFIED

Fox News ended October marking the 20th consecutive month as the leading cable network during daylight hours and prime time, according to Nielsen Media Research.

During the day, Fox News averaged 1.5 million viewers; in prime time, the average audience was 2.3 million.

In comparison, its competitor MSNBC averaged 751,000 daytime viewers and 1.1 million in prime time; CNN drew 533,000 daytime viewers and 624,000 during prime time.

Fox News also aired 98 of the top 100 cable news programs during the month. Among the stars: With 3.4 million viewers, “The Five” finished the month as the top cable news program, as it has for 10 of the past 11 months. “Tucker-Carlson Tonight” followed with a viewership of 3.3 million, while “Hannity” scored 2.7 million.

SURVEY OF THE DAY

• 59% of American voters do not want the former president donald trump run for president in 2024; 28% of Republicans, 56% of Independents and 88% of Democrats agree.

• 61% of women and 56% of men also agree.

• 25% overall want Mr. Trump to run for president in 2024; 54% of Republicans, 18% of Independents and 8% of Democrats agree.

• 22% of women and 28% of men also agree.

• 17% overall are unsure of the issue; 19% of Republicans, 26% of Independents and 4% of Democrats agree.

• 17% of women and 16% of men also agree.

SOURCE: A YouGov poll of 1,500 US adults conducted October 22-25.

• Follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin.