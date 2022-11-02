Jennifer Lawrence regrets not taking Adele’s advice about this movie

Real estate news

Lawyers are urging councils and associations to review their safety policies and bring in experts to protect residents. . Adobe Stock

A July decision by a Superior Court judge could open the door to holding condo associations responsible for the safety and security of building occupants if the threat is reasonably foreseeable.

And that could mean big costs for condo owners if properties are found to be negligent.

In Field, et al. v. Highbridge Concierge Inc., et al., the estates of two anesthesiologists who were brutally murdered in their South Boston penthouse condo in 2017 are suing the condo association as well as the management and concierge companies. On October 20, the Supreme Judicial Court upheld the convictions of Bampumim S. Teixeira, who is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Teixeira had worked as a janitor in the building.

Lawyers for the condominium association asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuits brought by the doctors’ estates on the grounds that the group had no legal obligation to protect residents from crimes committed by a third party.

In her decision to allow the case to proceed, Associate Judge Christine M. Roach said, “A condominium corporation has a duty to exercise due diligence for the safety of residents in areas under the control of the association.”

The decision directs condominium attorneys to advise their clients to review their security policies and procedures to flag and address any vulnerabilities.

Ed Allcock, solicitor at Allcock Marcus in Braintree, said he was asking his clients to reconsider their approach to building security. “Management and concierge companies are both going to have disclaimers in their contracts with condominiums that contractually disavow any security obligations,” Allcock said. “So it comes down to the association. Perhaps the best way for an association to protect itself is to hire a security company.

Thomas O. Moriarty, an attorney at Moriarty, Troyer & Malloy, said the decision didn’t really surprise him. He advised his clients to consult with security experts and implement whatever recommendations they can afford.

It’s not just about risk management, Moriarty said.

“You’re not going to eliminate the risk, but you can reduce it,” he said. “And boards should do whatever they can because it’s the morally right thing to do.” The people who sit on condominium boards are volunteers, and they get involved in large part because they want to contribute to their neighborhoods and communities. They want to do the right things.

Moriarty said many professionally run condo corporations are adequately insured for most risks, but all policies have limits. Condominium owners should take the Roach decision seriously, as damages awarded in a wrongful death claim on a property could amount to millions of dollars or more. If the insurance policy does not cover the entire judgment, individual unit owners could be held responsible for the balance.

“You’re not going to eliminate the risk, but you can reduce it.” Thomas O. Moriarty, lawyer

Christopher R. Lanni is the founder and president of Secure Residential Services, a Hudson-based company that consults with condo and homeowner associations to identify and resolve security issues.

It all starts with an appraisal, which looks at all areas of the property, Lanni said. “How do we manage guests and visitors, parking and day-to-day operations? … We look at things like lighting, locks, keys, cameras and other technology.

He said he also analyzes crime data in the area and reviews condo rules and procedures to check if they are followed consistently.

“For example, it’s not uncommon to see a loading dock with a large overhead door,” he said. “So the trucks arrive in the morning. The doors [are] up and often stays up all day. People walk in and out, in and out of this space, but there is no interior separation. Someone passing by could enter directly. And where could he go from there?

He said choosing the best solution depends on the physical structure of the building, the security budget, the relative size of the risk, and even the demographics of the building, to some extent. However, even something as simple as upgrading locks needs thought, he said. “Let’s say you want to switch a condo from metal keys to key fobs or an ID on their smartphone. For a building full of relatively young people, it’s a quick and easy change, but while most residents have been there for 30 years, many won’t be comfortable with the new technology.

Some things, like periodically changing common area lock codes or revising policies and procedures, are free or inexpensive. Other things, like high-tech security systems or full-time guards, cost more. Lanni said he was working with associations to prioritize their security responsibilities and provide as many solutions as possible. Often, associations end up increasing their security budget and staggering the solutions over several years.

“We’re talking about must-haves, good-to-haves, and budget,” he said. “A $50 camera bought off the shelf and installed outside the front door is not going to record the license plates of passing vehicles, for example. Cameras must have a certain quality with certain functions. To do this, they must be installed in specific locations at a certain angle to passing vehicles.

Lanni said condo association trustees should try to look at their building, their policies and their procedures as if it were the first time.

“Security is very often defined very narrowly,” he said. “People might think they have ‘security’ because they see a security guard doing security things, but security means something different in every building. You’re always going to have some level of risk, but if you can at least mitigate some of the vulnerabilities, that’s a good start.

Jim Morrison can be reached at [email protected]. Subscribe to The Globe’s free real estate newsletter — our weekly digest on buying, selling, and designing — at Boston.com/realestate. Follow us on twitter @GlobeHomes.