Rarely has the Reddit-ification of today’s conservative movement been so relieved after the attack on Paul Pelosi. Various conspiracy theories have been filed by prominent conservatives based on, at best, outright innuendo and, at worst, lies – then (for the most part) dismissed when proven to be as baseless as they appear to be. initially seemed.
News
Jennifer Lawrence regrets not taking Adele’s advice about this movie
Jennifer Lawrence reflects on his space misadventure.
The Oscar-winning actress recently revealed that Adele advised him against participating in the 2016 sci-fi romance Passengers, which starred Jennifer and Chris Pratt like a couple whose hibernation aboard a spaceship is interrupted 90 years ago. Although the actress didn’t listen at the time, she would have liked to take her boyfriend’s advice.
“Adele told me not to!” Jennifer said. The New York Times November 2. “She was like, ‘I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.’ I should have listened to him.”
Acknowledging that the film was not well received upon release, The hunger Games The star said she agreed with the critical response. “I was like, ‘Oh no, you’re here because I’m here, and I’m here because you’re here,” the 32-year-old star explained. “Wait, who decided this was a good movie?”
Jennifer explained that she felt like she stopped listening to her instincts somewhere along the way, saying, “It was all like a rebound effect. I was reacting, rather than acting.”
Entertainment
News
Trump’s Paul Pelosi conspiracy theory ignites fast
As the Post’s Philip Bump notes, it’s an example of how little remorse some movement figures have for departing from facts and good taste, and how little the Republican Party as a whole cares about control his most extreme movements and knowing voices.
Yet when it comes to not just complete baselessness and recklessness, but a willingness to keep spreading rumors that have already been debunked, you’d be hard pressed to do better than the broken glass tale.
This one has been a slow build. There was never any real reason to doubt that David DePape broke into the Pelosis home, but some people were very invested in presenting a grand conspiracy that didn’t involve a man violently targeting a prominent democrat. Their idea was that the images showing broken glass on the outside of the door to the Pelosis suggests it may not have been a break-in-in at all.
The idea percolated on social media and some blogs for a few days before breaking into the mainstream thanks to Fox News host Jesse Watters and a former president named Donald Trump.
“How did this homeless drug addict even get into the house?” Watters asked Monday night. “No one was able to give us a straight answer on this. Now there was broken glass on the back door. We’ve seen these photos, but it looks like there is glass on both sides , inside and out, and FBI sources tell ‘Primetime’ it’s weird.
Asset picked up the ball and ran with it during a radio interview on Tuesday.
“It’s been some weird things that have been going on in this household for the past few weeks,” Trump said, adding, “But the glass looks like it was broken from the inside out. So it wasn’t a burglary; it was an escape. I don’t know. You hear the same things as I do.
In fact, it had already been explained. And we got direct answers – answers that are even clearer now.
Not only have police been unequivocal that it was a break-in, but charging documents released on Monday — before Watters’ show and Trump’s comments — indicate that DePape himself confirmed it. .
“DEPAPE testified that he broke into the house through a glass door, which was a difficult task that required the use of a hammer,” the criminal complaint states.
The complaint was made public on Monday mid-afternoon. Watters’ show aired at 7 p.m. – yet Watters made no mention of DePape’s admission and instead falsely claimed: ‘The only person on record who witnessed what happened Before the break-in happened, was a private security guard who worked near here.”
But in case the statements from law enforcement and the complaint weren’t enough, The Washington Post is now reporting that no less Capitol Police video footage confirms that DePape broke into the house:
The DC officer quickly picked up additional camera angles around Pelosi’s home and began backtracking, watching footage from the minutes before the San Francisco police arrived. There, in front of the camera, was a man with a hammer, smashing through a pane of glass and entering the speaker’s home, according to three people familiar with how Capitol police learned of the break-in and who were informed or have viewed the video themselves.
The rumor started gaining momentum on Saturday when a former law enforcement official and CIA officer who blogs on the conservative website posted, “As a cop for 11 years in St. Louis, I have never worked a single burglary where the broken glass and debris at the entry point was OUTSIDE of the residence. Conservative provocateurs and media personalities started asking leading questions.
The next day, the tweet had been retweeted nearly 20,000 times and liked more than 70,000, according to the Wayback Machine. But it was quickly deleted, with the author acknowledging on Monday that “although I [and] others did not see the type of broken glass that was present in this case, this apparently indicated a break-in from the outside.”
Indeed, it is not difficult to find videos showing broken glass falling both inward and outward – especially when the glass is covered in film and that’s as hard as DePape said, according to the criminal complaint.
Even on Watters’ own Monday night show, he would soon welcome a guest who would rather unnecessarily set out to debunk the theory.
“You asked if the glass was on both sides,” said former Las Vegas detective Randy Sutton. “From what I read there, not only were there panes of glass, but there was a film on the glass, which is often used to make it harder to break in.”
Sutton added: “There is glass on both sides. However – now I’ve investigated a ton of break-ins and break-ins using glass – it’s not that unusual, quite honestly Jesse, when you break something – especially when there’s an attached film. It doesn’t just fall in the same place. So I’m not really worried about that.
After the show, Watters’ monologue was featured on both his Twitter feed and the Fox News website, where the broken glass part was picked out as part of a brief clip from the show.
“The Pelosi [sic] have cameras all around their house,” the tweet read. “Why didn’t we see any footage from that night?” »
(Despite mounting evidence debunking the conspiracy theories, the theory hasn’t slowed down much. On his Tuesday night show, Watters continued to question the circumstances of the break-in without focusing on the positioning of the broken glass. )
We now know that law enforcement saw the footage. And that – along with everything else – reinforces the fact that it was as baseless as it seemed. And it should never cease to be shocking that this rumor somehow ended up on the lips of the former president.
washingtonpost
News
Man claims Alexa told him to ‘cut kids in the throat’ in response to question
A Briton claimed his Alexa advised him to beat his children in order to get some peace and quiet. After asking Alexa how to “stop them from laughing”, the father claims that Alexa asked him to “punch his children in the throat”.
Adam Chamberlain, 45, recorded the device’s response to his question and shared it as a video on TikTok.
According to a report by Indy100after asking his question to the assistant, he said: “According to an Alexa Answers contributor, if so, you could punch them in the throat. If they are writhing in pain and unable to breathe, they will be less likely to laugh.”
The response was deleted in September as soon as Amazon became aware of it, according to the outlet.
The blunt response gained popularity after being posted on TikTok and being liked over 20,000 times and viewed over 215,000 times, according to The Yorkshire Post.
“We just got the Alexa, and I saw it on a post on Reddit with funny questions about Alexa. I decided to put it on TikTok because I thought it was funny, and 21,000 people l liked it, so I think it tickled some people. A lot of people didn’t have answers, one of them asked, “Where can I hide a body? So when he answered with that, I was shocked,” Mr. Adam said, quoted by The Yorkshire Post.
Featured Video of the Day
4-year-old girl raped and dumped in sugar cane field: Madhya Pradesh cops
ndtv
News
Racehorse owner Dai Walters, 76, and trainer Sam Thomas, 38, among four people in helicopter crash
A top racehorse owner and trainer who was seriously injured when his helicopter crashed in bad weather had taken part in a pheasant hunt, it has been learned.
Owner Dai Walters, 76, and jockey Sam Thomas, 38, were among four injured when the helicopter they were flying in slammed into a tree and fell from the sky.
The plane came down in high winds and heavy rain after leaving filming on land owned by Lord Naylor Leyland.
A local jogger allegedly gave the millionaire owner CPR while he lay unconscious in the wreckage.
Sophie Vaughan-Evans, 30, told MailOnline: ‘My husband was jogging when his helicopter crashed.
“One of the game wardens pointed him out and asked him if he knew first aid.
The helicopter fell from the sky as it flew over the village of Llanelidan in North Wales.
Dai Walters, the chairman of Ffos Las Racecourse, was seriously injured in the crash, according to reports
Coach Sam Thomas was also injured in the helicopter crash but was able to return home
Four people were rescued from the wreckage by emergency services and taken to hospital
“Luckily my husband was ex-armed so he knew what to do. The elderly trainer was unconscious and they were worried he couldn’t find a pulse.
“My husband did CPR and brought him back. He was talking then and seemed to be fine.
“But my husband said it was chaos. Everyone was in shock and didn’t know what to do
“Apparently the helicopter had taken off but clipped the top of the tree and fell.”
Owner Mr Walters is believed to have suffered the most serious injuries and remains in hospital following the incident near the village of Llanelidan, Ruthin, North Wales.
Coach Sam Thomas, who is based in Cardiff and won the Welsh Grand National, suffered minor injuries and was allowed to return home with the other passengers.
Mr Walters, along with his son, are believed to be worth £264m and are the chairman of Ffos Las Racecourse in South Wales, where he hosted King Charles when he was Prince of Wales .
Police said all four people on board managed to escape the crash without “life-threatening or life-threatening injuries”.
High winds and rain continued throughout the day in Wales, although the cause of the accident is currently being investigated by aviation officials.
Dai Walters hosted King Charles at his multi-million pound Ffos Las racecourse. Pictured: The pair in 2011
It’s unclear where the helicopter was headed, but it’s believed the group were returning from a run in Warwick
Businessman Huw Howatson had to take cover as he watched the helicopter crash near his home.
He said: “I watched it happen and I was filming the helicopter. I could see he was in trouble and he hit some trees and I had to get out of the way.
“A piece of propeller came off. We had to sneak because there was a lot of debris, it was flying everywhere – it was like a movie.
Police, four fire engines, paramedics and a Coastguard helicopter all attended the scene around 5.36pm on Tuesday.
Mr. Walters is a well-known businessman who owns Walters Group, which built the Ffos Las racecourse of which he is now chairman. The business reportedly earns £150m a year.
He also owns Hollies Stables just outside Cardiff in South Wales.
Mr Thomas, winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup as a jockey, works with him at the stables.
The couple had a horse at the Warwick races on Tuesday, suggesting they were returning from racing when the accident happened.
The then Prince of Wales and Mr Walters talk to jockey Tony McCoy at the racecourse in 2011
Famous horse owner Mr Walters remains in hospital, but police say no one in the accident suffered life-threatening injuries.
It is not yet known where the helicopter was heading when the incident occurred. Pictured: Coach Mr Thomas (right) after winning a race
North Wales Police Inspector David Cust said: ‘Officers attended alongside colleagues from Welsh Ambulance and North Wales Fire & Rescue as part of a joint emergency response.
“All occupants have been found, with four people taken to area hospitals.
“None of the injuries are expected to be life-threatening or life-changing at this time. While a response from multiple agencies remains at the scene, the ongoing investigation into the cause will be handled by the Civil Aviation Authority.
It is not yet clear who owned the helicopter or the route it was taking.
dailymail us
News
Abortion activists interrupt Supreme Court hearing and ask women to vote
Pro-choice activists on Wednesday halted oral argument before the Supreme Court in a case unrelated to women’s rights.
Three people shouted during the hour and a half hearing, but were escorted away by the police.
“I respectfully rise to denounce Dobbs!” the first woman cried out just as Tuesday’s case began to be heard in the High Court, referring to the court’s ruling Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June, Bloomberg reported. “American women, don’t forget to vote!”
“Our right to choose will not be taken away from us,” shouted another protester. “Women, vote for our right to choose.”
The disturbances could be heard on the court’s live audio feed, but exactly what was said was inaudible.
A spokesperson for the high court did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
SEE ALSO: Poll shows inflation top concern for all voters, while more Democrats cite abortion
Disruptions during oral arguments are rare, as the public is asked to remain seated and quiet.
It was the first protest inside the courtroom since the Conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that granted women a national right to abortion. The June Dobbs decision returned the matter to state legislatures.
Wednesday’s case was unrelated to abortion. It was Bittner v. United States, which relates to the amount of fines for undeclared foreign accounts under the Bank Secrecy Act.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
News
The Chicago Bears hosted the 1st girls flag football championship in Illinois. Officials want to make the game an IHSA-sanctioned sport by 2024.
Kenwood Academy High School senior Kennedy Scott started tossing around the football with her twin brother in 2021 when he was getting ready to play tackle football for Urban Prep Academy.
“I trained with him and then all of a sudden, my school had a flag football program. So I joined,” she said. Last Saturday Scott did her part as wide receiver for Kenwood’s girls’ flag football team, at a state championship tournament for four high school girls flag football teams at Walter Payton Center at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. For someone who played basketball in her freshman year, it’s now all about football.
Scott’s mother Darlena James said the switch happened at a time when wearing a mask in basketball was “very challenging” for her. Football played outside was a good outlet, James said. She was on the sidelines at Halas Hall cheering for No. 19 with her twin sister Marlena James. The pair attend the majority of Scott’s games.
“When I was in high school, I wanted to play football, but they wouldn’t let girls play football,” Darlena James, an alumna of Robeson High School, said. “Now that she found interest, I said go for it.”
Darlena James said girls playing football is “a game-changer” and something that is “way overdue.”
The family, from Roseland, was among dozens of other families and loved ones who watched from the sidelines last weekend. The Chicago Bears and Bears Care partnered with Nike, Gatorade and Buffalo Wild Wings to host the first girls’ flag state championship, a tournament consisting of four games featuring Taft High School and Kenwood Academy from the Chicago Public League, Guilford High School from Rockford and Willowbrook High School from the West Suburban League.
What started with 22 teams in Chicago Public Schools as the Chicago Public League Girls Flag Football in 2021 has grown to 66 CPS teams. By 2022, the girls’ flag program expanded to the Rockford area, which created a league of six teams, and the west suburbs with another league of six teams in the Western Suburban Conference. According to Jim Geovanes, commissioner of the West Suburban conference, within two school years, the girls’ flag football program in Illinois has 78 teams. With an average of 30 girls on each team and money donated by brands and the Chicago Bears for equipment and uniforms, Geovanes said the sport is blowing up. The Western Conference was formed in May and within four months was competing in the state championship. (The Willowbrook Warriors won the state title and move on to the regionals in Ohio on Nov. 13.)
“Our hope going forward, is we can get it on IHSA’s radar,” he said. “We have 78 teams registered and by next year, it will be in the hundreds, easily. We have a sustainable product that is only growing in numbers. I don’t see how they could say no to girls’ flag football being a sanctioned sport.” Their goal is for girls’ flag football to be an IHSA sanctioned sport by 2024.
Willowbrook co-head coach Rachel Karos has been playing quarterback for a traveling flag football team for several years, and was excited about the sport coming to high schools girls.
“For a long time, a lot of people were like, ‘Girls don’t play football,’ and it’s now a sport for everybody. It’s really been awesome to see,” Karos said. She expects the momentum will continue given the increased attention on the sport nationally — there’s a push to get flag football into the Olympics by 2028 and the Pro Bowl this year will be a flag game. The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics launched the first college sanctioned women’s flag football league in 2021.
Gustavo Silva, the Bears manager of youth football and community programs, said the team is putting money, resources and sweat equity behind girls’ flag programming. Envisioning leagues all over the state, Silva wants schools to reach out to him and area commissioners to be a part of the sport. He plans to have a winter meeting with anyone interested in launching a league in 2023. With a need and a desire for it, Silva hopes flag football opens up the entire football ecosystem to girls and women — more possibilities, roles and occupations.
“It is the goal of the Chicago Bears organization to continue to grow the sport of football by making it accessible, making it inclusive, and by making it equitable — girls flag football fits all three of those,” Silva said. “Our goal is that every opportunity that exists for a boy playing tackle football should exist for a girl playing flag football if she so chooses. We want to create that parallel and that’s why it is important that it does become a sanctioned varsity sport.”
Lamont Jones, Rockford Park District general manager of youth sports programs, community outreach and Clarence Hicks Memorial Sports Park and commissioner of Northern Illinois Girls Flag Football League, said the great thing about the sport is that everyone starts at the same level of training. In its first year, 140 girls signed up to be a part of the Rockford girls league. Jones was expecting 440 but said there were athletic directors who wanted to sit out this season and watch what unfolds before committing to be a part of a league.
“They thought it was just gonna be a fad, but this is the future … football is for everyone now; I think our numbers are showing that. The high school girls’ flag football program is the fastest-growing youth sports program that I’ve seen here in 20 years,” Jones said. “It’s a rocket ship. I don’t see a problem with the program growing in future years, especially next year. A lot of these girls that we have playing in our high school girls flag football program, are girls of color and this has helped build their confidence. They love this sport.”
Yanitta Rogers fell into flag football because she missed volleyball tryouts. An NFL fan, the Kenwood linebacker said once she participated, that was pretty much it for her. Karen Garland, Kenwood Academy’s athletic director, didn’t have any experience in flag football, but built a coaching staff that did. In the process, she’s developed a love for the game.
“I love seeing how this is taking off,” Garland said. “Since it’s our second year, we’ve gotten more students that have actually approached us as opposed to us seeking them out. Next year I plan to have a varsity and junior varsity team because we’ve gotten that much of an outpour of young ladies who wanted to try this year but we could only take on 25 players. We actually have one of the largest teams in CPS schools.”
, Silva said a shorter game — two 20-minute halves and a five-minute halftime — is part of the appeal of flag football. Couple that with a smaller field than American football, and no tackling (participants wear a flag belt, and when a flag falls or is torn off by an opponent, the players are considered down by contact), and Geovanes said parents are on board with flag football for their children.
“The biggest part for me was seeing a very diverse population of young ladies getting involved and having fun in this sport,” he said. “This isn’t about football, this is about giving girls an opportunity they’ve never had before. To give our Black and brown students an opportunity to play a sport that they see on TV and see the boys play, and be receptive to it and be good at it, that’s the story.”
()
News
How a Court Ruling in a Double Homicide Could Cost Condo Owners Millions
Real estate news
Lawyers are urging councils and associations to review their safety policies and bring in experts to protect residents.
A July decision by a Superior Court judge could open the door to holding condo associations responsible for the safety and security of building occupants if the threat is reasonably foreseeable.
And that could mean big costs for condo owners if properties are found to be negligent.
In Field, et al. v. Highbridge Concierge Inc., et al., the estates of two anesthesiologists who were brutally murdered in their South Boston penthouse condo in 2017 are suing the condo association as well as the management and concierge companies. On October 20, the Supreme Judicial Court upheld the convictions of Bampumim S. Teixeira, who is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Teixeira had worked as a janitor in the building.
Lawyers for the condominium association asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuits brought by the doctors’ estates on the grounds that the group had no legal obligation to protect residents from crimes committed by a third party.
In her decision to allow the case to proceed, Associate Judge Christine M. Roach said, “A condominium corporation has a duty to exercise due diligence for the safety of residents in areas under the control of the association.”
The decision directs condominium attorneys to advise their clients to review their security policies and procedures to flag and address any vulnerabilities.
Ed Allcock, solicitor at Allcock Marcus in Braintree, said he was asking his clients to reconsider their approach to building security. “Management and concierge companies are both going to have disclaimers in their contracts with condominiums that contractually disavow any security obligations,” Allcock said. “So it comes down to the association. Perhaps the best way for an association to protect itself is to hire a security company.
Thomas O. Moriarty, an attorney at Moriarty, Troyer & Malloy, said the decision didn’t really surprise him. He advised his clients to consult with security experts and implement whatever recommendations they can afford.
It’s not just about risk management, Moriarty said.
“You’re not going to eliminate the risk, but you can reduce it,” he said. “And boards should do whatever they can because it’s the morally right thing to do.” The people who sit on condominium boards are volunteers, and they get involved in large part because they want to contribute to their neighborhoods and communities. They want to do the right things.
Moriarty said many professionally run condo corporations are adequately insured for most risks, but all policies have limits. Condominium owners should take the Roach decision seriously, as damages awarded in a wrongful death claim on a property could amount to millions of dollars or more. If the insurance policy does not cover the entire judgment, individual unit owners could be held responsible for the balance.
Christopher R. Lanni is the founder and president of Secure Residential Services, a Hudson-based company that consults with condo and homeowner associations to identify and resolve security issues.
It all starts with an appraisal, which looks at all areas of the property, Lanni said. “How do we manage guests and visitors, parking and day-to-day operations? … We look at things like lighting, locks, keys, cameras and other technology.
He said he also analyzes crime data in the area and reviews condo rules and procedures to check if they are followed consistently.
“For example, it’s not uncommon to see a loading dock with a large overhead door,” he said. “So the trucks arrive in the morning. The doors [are] up and often stays up all day. People walk in and out, in and out of this space, but there is no interior separation. Someone passing by could enter directly. And where could he go from there?
He said choosing the best solution depends on the physical structure of the building, the security budget, the relative size of the risk, and even the demographics of the building, to some extent. However, even something as simple as upgrading locks needs thought, he said. “Let’s say you want to switch a condo from metal keys to key fobs or an ID on their smartphone. For a building full of relatively young people, it’s a quick and easy change, but while most residents have been there for 30 years, many won’t be comfortable with the new technology.
Some things, like periodically changing common area lock codes or revising policies and procedures, are free or inexpensive. Other things, like high-tech security systems or full-time guards, cost more. Lanni said he was working with associations to prioritize their security responsibilities and provide as many solutions as possible. Often, associations end up increasing their security budget and staggering the solutions over several years.
“We’re talking about must-haves, good-to-haves, and budget,” he said. “A $50 camera bought off the shelf and installed outside the front door is not going to record the license plates of passing vehicles, for example. Cameras must have a certain quality with certain functions. To do this, they must be installed in specific locations at a certain angle to passing vehicles.
Lanni said condo association trustees should try to look at their building, their policies and their procedures as if it were the first time.
“Security is very often defined very narrowly,” he said. “People might think they have ‘security’ because they see a security guard doing security things, but security means something different in every building. You’re always going to have some level of risk, but if you can at least mitigate some of the vulnerabilities, that’s a good start.
Jim Morrison can be reached at [email protected]. Subscribe to The Globe’s free real estate newsletter — our weekly digest on buying, selling, and designing — at Boston.com/realestate. Follow us on twitter @GlobeHomes.
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) ) {
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) && (onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Boston
Jennifer Lawrence regrets not taking Adele’s advice about this movie
Trump’s Paul Pelosi conspiracy theory ignites fast
All Eleven Startups in the 2022 Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator Announce Partnerships with Comcast, NBCUniversal, or Sky
Man claims Alexa told him to ‘cut kids in the throat’ in response to question
Racehorse owner Dai Walters, 76, and trainer Sam Thomas, 38, among four people in helicopter crash
Abortion activists interrupt Supreme Court hearing and ask women to vote
The Chicago Bears hosted the 1st girls flag football championship in Illinois. Officials want to make the game an IHSA-sanctioned sport by 2024.
How a Court Ruling in a Double Homicide Could Cost Condo Owners Millions
Institutional Investors Remain Bullish As Short Bitcoin Sees Outflows
Here’s what Dolphins GM Chris Grier said about Bradley Chubb trade, Tua, Gesicki and more
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News7 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches