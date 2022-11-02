Connect with us

Jim Inhofe calls for even more help from Ukraine

Jim Inhofe Calls For Even More Help From Ukraine
Senator Jim Inhofe (R-OK), a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, on Tuesday called for even more aid to Ukraine as he urges the West to “destroy Russia together.”

“Many of our @NATO front-line allies with Russia give Ukraine more aid pound-for-pound than the United States. This is why we need to increase industrial capacity to restock our own arms stocks, sell to allies to restock theirs, and support Ukraine’s victories,” Inhofe wrote on Tuesday.

Inhofe, who would likely be the next chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee if Republicans take over the Senate, shared a graph purportedly detailing how Latvia gives more than other wealthier countries to Ukraine as a percentage of its military budget. .

The graph, however, ignores that the United States has already given far more financial, humanitarian and military aid than most other European countries combined, including Latvia. Many countries have also given significantly more military aid than Latvia, Estonia or Lithuania compared to the chart’s decision to measure a country’s military budget to military aid ratios to Ukraine.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, the United States gave about $27.29 billion in military aid to Ukraine, the European Union (EU) gave about $2.47 billion military aid and the United Kingdom (UK) gave about 3.69 dollars. billion in military Ukraine.

In contrast, Latvia gave only about $290 million in military aid to Ukraine, Estonia gave only $250 million in military aid, and Lithuania gave only approximately $187 million in aid to Ukraine.

The Kiel Institute shows that the United States has provided far more than most military aid, with most European countries pale in comparison.

Inhofe’s graphic also called on everyone to “destroy Russia together,” which calls into question America’s focus with Russia.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in April: “We want to see Russia weakened to the point where it can’t do the kinds of things it did by invading Ukraine. The comment received support from Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Unlike the Biden administration and Inhofe, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger called on Ukraine to cede some of its territory to reach a peace deal with Russia.

“Ideally, the dividing line should be a return to the status quo ante. Continuing the war beyond this point would not be about Ukraine’s freedom, but a new war against Russia itself,” Kissinger told the World Economic Forum (WEF) in May.

Inhofe’s call for more military aid to Ukraine raises the question of whether Americans agree that the country must provide more military aid to Ukraine, which would prolong the war.

A poll commissioned by the Quincy Institute found that the Washington, DC establishment remains at odds with Americans on the need for diplomacy to secure a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

A majority of Americans, 57%, say the United States is pursuing diplomatic negotiations as soon as possible “even if it means Ukraine has to compromise with Russia.”

The Quincy Institute wrote of the poll results: “As Washington contemplates new aid and prepares for a long war, it should recognize that Americans want to see an end to this brutal and bloody war, and fear the potential costs. and the impacts of a long war. conflict can have on Ukrainians, Americans and the world.

Moreover, it seems that Inhofe is out of step with a growing number of its own parties and conferences.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said America could not give Ukraine a “blank cheque”.

Eleven Senate Republicans voted against the Ukraine Supplemental Aid Package, which provided $40 billion in aid to Ukraine as Americans battle historic inflation levels under President Joe Biden.

Additionally, a senior Senate GOP official told Breitbart News that the Senate GOP leadership may face strong opposition to plans to send endless aid to Ukraine:

When Republicans take over the Senate, it will be time to have a real debate about the merits of continuing to pump billions into a rapidly escalating war in Ukraine. Executives could face a rude awakening if they expect to continue sending blank checks unchecked. MPs are beginning to realize that voters are tired of the same old failed foreign policy.

Many populist Republican Senate candidates, such as Ohio Republican JD Vance, have voiced their opposition to aid to Ukraine. Vance said in a February statement regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict:

Vladimir Putin is a bad man, who did a number of bad things during his time in government. But spare me the performative affection for Ukraine, a corrupt nation ruled by oligarchs, which is as close to a functioning democracy in 2022 as Afghanistan was when Joe Biden handed it over to the Taliban in 2021. .

“I got a lot of flak last week because I had the audacity to suggest that before our leaders obsess over a Ukrainian-Russian border over 6,000 miles away, maybe they’d do better to secure the sovereignty of their own country and their own border first,” Vance told CPAC last February.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

