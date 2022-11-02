News
Jimmy Fallon to Reprise ‘Almost Famous’ Role in Surprise Shows
Jimmy Fallon may be hitting the Great White Way soon.
The 48-year-old comedian would reprise his role as band manager Dennis Hope during select performances of the musical adaptation of “Almost Famous” on Broadway, reports Deadline.
News of Fallon’s surprise cameos on the show comes after he received an open invitation from the film’s director, Cameron Crowe, when he appeared on “The Tonight Show” in July 2019.
“I’m speechless,” Fallon said.
“Almost Famous” tells the story of William Miller – an aspiring music journalist for Rolling Stone magazine – and an up-and-coming band called Stillwater as they grapple with fame and its aftermath.
The 2000 film – which stars Jason Lee, Kate Hudson, Fallon, the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, Zooey Deschanel, Billy Crudup and several others – was considered a semi-autobiographical film because Crowe himself was a teenage writer for RollingStone.
The exact dates and number of times Fallon is expected to appear on stage have been kept under wraps, according to Deadline.
The Post has reached out to Crowe and Fallon for comment.
“In the spirit of the musical and the cast being our ‘group,’ we love the idea of our favorites and future favorites participating in the ‘jam,’” Crowe said.
“It all started with Jimmy – as a link between the two [film and musical] castings.
Crowe confirmed that other people had expressed interest in playing cameo roles, such as MSNBC reporter John Heilemann, but did not specify a date.
“Almost Famous” is currently in preview and is set to open November 3, 2022 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater.
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr calls for Chinese TikTok to be banned
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr is calling for popular Chinese social media platform TikTok to be banned in the United States over privacy concerns. Even Democrats are voicing their concerns about TikTok, with Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) saying, “It’s not something you would normally hear me say, but Donald Trump was right on TikTok years ago. .”
Carr, one of two Republican commissioners on the five-person commission, said he thinks the risk of Americans’ data ending up in the hands of the Chinese government is too great to ignore.
“I don’t believe there’s a way forward for anything other than a ban,” Carr told Axios in a recent interview.
“There is simply no world in which you could provide enough data protection to have sufficient confidence that it will not end up in the hands of the [Chinese Communist Party]“, said Carr.
Carr’s comments come as TikTok negotiates with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to determine whether it can be transferred to ByteDance, the Chinese company that created it, and remain in the United States.
The Trump administration tried to ban TikTok in the United States in 2020, then ordered ByteDance to turn the platform over to an American company.
As Axios points out, Democrats are also voicing their concerns.
By Axios:
“It’s not something you would normally hear me say, but Donald Trump was right on TikTok years ago,” Democratic Senator Mark Warner said last week. “If your country is using Huawei, if your kids are on TikTok… China’s ability to exert undue influence is a much bigger challenge and a much more immediate threat than any kind of actual armed conflict.
As pressure mounts, the company insists it will be able to reassure US government agencies that it is safe for Americans.
“We are confident that we are on track to reach an agreement with the US government that will satisfy all reasonable national security concerns,” a TikTok spokesperson said.
Allum Bokhari is Breitbart News’ Senior Technology Correspondent. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.
Class 3A girls state soccer semifinals: Edina 1, Mounds View 0
Edina freshman Lou Ruffien was shaking with nerves as the ball found its way to her foot with the forward in prime scoring position, just eight yards out. The Hornets were in a scoreless tie with unseeded Mounds View with fewer than 10 minutes to play in Wednesday morning’s Class 3A state semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Edina applied ample pressure to Mounds View over the course of the game’s first 70 minutes but the efforts were fruitless. The Mustangs’ combination of a stingy back line and the heroics of goalkeeper Lauren McAlpine made their mark on the contest.
The idea of extra time had already crept into the mind of Edina junior forward Izzy Engle.
“It’s always in the back of your mind, like, it was exhausting in there, that we might have to go 20 more minutes, and then PKs,” Engle said. “It was a mental grind.”
Hence the pressure on Ruffien. With a prime opportunity to score the game winner, and she had to capitalize. And she did.
“I was really scared, but Grace (Pohlidal) hit a great pass and I just took a touch and shot it. Lucky it went in,” Ruffien said. “All instinct; I just shot it.”
Instant relief set in for the Hornets, who were bounced by Stillwater in last fall’s state semifinals. Edina held on over the final nine minutes of play to secure a 1-0 victory and its spot in Friday’s final at 8 a.m. back in downtown Minneapolis.
“We kept saying, ‘Just stay patient with this, it’s gonna come, it’s gonna come,’ ” Edina coach Katie Aafedt said. “But it took us a while.”
That wasn’t a surprise to the Hornets (16-4-1). Mounds View’s state quarterfinal upset of top-seeded Wayzata took place on the Hornets’ home field. They watched as McAlpine tallied 22 saves in the Mustangs’ 3-2 victory. They remembered the keeper from Edina’s win over Mounds View in last year’s state quarterfinals.
McAlpine lived up to her billing Wednesday.
“She was incredible,” Aafedt said.
“She just played insane,” Engle added.
McAlpine recorded nine saves, many of high difficulty.
“She was really good. She’s always good,” Mounds View coach Katelynn Fast said. “In this game, some of the saves she made, a lot of goal keepers aren’t going to make.”
The entire team, Fast noted, rose to the occasion against a supremely talented Hornets’ roster. She called Wednesday one of her team’s best defensive performances.
“We knew it was definitely going to be tough and a really hard game for us,” McAlpine said. “We knew in our minds that we had to be ready to defend and defend hard.”
“They embraced the pressure going against players that Edina has that are top-tier players, committed around the country and on certain watch lists,” Fast said. “To be able to play them and defend them the way that we did, we’re just really proud.”
While Edina controlled play for much of the game, Fast felt momentum shifting in the favor of Mounds View (14-5-1) late. Then Ruffien scored.
“Worked really hard to get to this point. Obviously, not how we anticipated it going,” Fast said. “But really proud of the battle of how they responded (to the goal). They didn’t give up and had some opportunities late. One of those games that just didn’t go the way we planned for it to.”
Lottery ticket worth over $300,000 sold at Santa Clara liquor store
A lottery ticket sold at a Santa Clara liquor store turned into $338,484 for one lucky winner Tuesday night.
By playing the Fantasy 5 card through the California lottery, one person matched all five numbers to win the grand prize worth north of a quarter of $1 million. The numbers were 3, 11, 26, 29 and 37. The card was purchased from Save Max Food & Liquor at 1191 El Camino Real.
The winner did not show up Wednesday morning. They have 180 days to do so.
Less than a week prior, a lottery ticket worth over $1 million was sold at a gas station in Los Gatos.
Gophers football: Surprising shift in bowl projections after Rutgers win
The Gophers football team is on the cusp of being bowl eligible for the fifth consecutive year under head coach P.J. Fleck.
Reaching the requisite six wins could come as soon as Saturday’s game at Nebraska. Minnesota (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) is a 16-point favorite over the Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3) in the 11 a.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
While the Gophers were big favorites against Rutgers last Saturday, and took care of business in a 31-0 win over the Scarlet Knights at Huntington Bank Stadium, the bowl destination pegged in 10 national projections has shifted for the maroon and gold.
Minnesota’s most-often guessed destination this week are either the Music City Bowl or Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Both were picked three times apiece. Last week, the most popular destinations were either Duke’s Mayo Bowl or the Pinstripe Bowl, each withfour picks.
A week ago, the Music City Bowl wasn’t listed once among the 10 educated guesses.
This week, it’s Sporting News, 247 Sports and one ESPN picker pegging the Gophers for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against an Atlantic Coast Conference foe on Friday, Dec. 30 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The opponent picks are spread out: Florida State, North Carolina State or Duke.
Bleacher Report, College Football News and a different ESPN picker have Minnesota going to the Music City Bowl against a Southeastern Conference opponent on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The opposition guesses also are across the board: Arkansas, Missouri and South Carolina.
USA Today has recently been on both sides of the bowl-guessing spectrum. Last week, they had Minnesota going to the Quick Lane Bowl, one of the lowest rungs for eligible Big Ten teams. This week, they have the U going to the ReliaQuest Bowl, the former Outback Bowl and considered one of the better options available to teams in the conference. Go figure.
CBS and Athlon haven’t swayed. Both have the Gophers off to the Pinstripe Bowl to play Duke on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium in New York City.
The Athletic has Minnesota in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday, Dec. 26 at Ford Field in Detroit. They projected the opponent to be Bowling Green, the Mid-American Conference opponent which produced the worst loss of Fleck’s Minnesota tenure, 14-10 in September 2021.
Everyone in maroon and gold will want to avoid that awkward reunion. Not only the opponent, but how it would be a third visit to Michigan since 2015 and a likely byproduct of a 1-3 finish to the regular season and a 6-6 overall record.
21 New Graves Discovered in Search of Tulsa Massacre Victims
The search for remains of victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921 uncovered 21 additional graves in the city’s Oaklawn Cemetery, officials said.
Seventeen adult-sized graves were located Friday and Saturday, Oklahoma State archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Monday. Additionally, the city announced on Tuesday that four graves, two for adults and two for children, had been discovered.
The coffins, and then the remains, will be examined to see if they match reports from 1921 that the victims were men buried in plain coffins.
“It’s going to be part of our process of discriminating who we’re going to proceed with in terms of exhuming these individuals and who we’re actually going to leave in place,” Stackelbeck said in a video statement.
The work, by hand, was still in progress, and the types of caskets and gender of the victims were not determined, according to the city statement.
The remains will be buried, at least temporarily, in Oaklawn, where a previous burial was closed to the public, sparking protests from around two dozen people who said they were descendants of massacre victims and should have been allowed to attend. .
A violent white mob targeted blacks during the massacre, in which more than 1,000 homes were burned, hundreds were looted, and a thriving business district known as Black Wall Street was destroyed. Historians have estimated the death toll at between 75 and 300.
A search for graves of massacre victims began in 2020 and resumed last year with nearly three dozen coffins recovered.
Fourteen sets of remains were sent for testing, and two had enough DNA to begin sequencing and begin developing a pedigree profile.
Current research includes the re-exhumation of the remaining 12 remains in an effort to collect more usable DNA for the purpose of identifying them.
The massacre wiped out generational wealth and the victims were never compensated, but an ongoing lawsuit seeks reparations for the three remaining known survivors. They are now over 100 years old.
NFL and Miami Hurricanes icon Warren Sapp discusses film ‘Life With CTE,’ screening at FLIFF on Saturday
He is seated right in front of you, his electric smile, gymnastic wit and spirited candor often tumbling into a generous laugh. Warren Sapp is clearly and enthusiastically here.
But the mood is different when the conversation turns to his August visit to the NFL Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, for the 2022 induction ceremonies, an annual tradition that reunites dozens of pro-football legends voted into the hall over the decades.
A game-changing defensive lineman whose agility redefined what men his size could do, Sapp was inducted in 2013, but his Canton visits remind him not so much of past glory but of his unpredictable future.
“Every year I go back, there’s a couple [Hall of Famers] that aren’t there. And there’s a couple that ARE there, that AREN’T there. You understand what I’m saying?” he says.
A Miami Hurricanes legend now living in Hollywood, Sapp believes the cost for his years in the football trenches is about to come due: He is convinced he has CTE, the progressive brain disease linked to repetitive head injuries.
Sapp faces this reality in a new documentary film, “Life With CTE,” scheduled to screen at the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival on Nov. 5.
“When you can’t remember something that’s almost like writing your name … it’s a very scary and helpless feeling,” says Sapp, 49, in a scene filmed at Raymond James Stadium, where his name is part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Ring of Honor.
Currently, CTE can only be diagnosed after death through brain tissue analysis, with football players, hockey players and injured military the primary focus of most studies. Once it takes hold in the brain, the disease continues to spread even after head injuries cease.
A 13-year veteran of the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders, Sapp agreed in 2017 to donate his brain to the Concussion Legacy Foundation at Boston University’s Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center, writing in The Players’ Tribune that he wanted to “make our game safer for future generations.”
“I’ve always said I want to leave the game in better shape than when I got into it,” he says. “This became interesting to me because it was something that was going to be a lasting effect. Not only could I leave my bust in Canton, I’m going to leave my brain in Boston.”
He cited similar motivations in a recent interview for agreeing to make the short film “Life With CTE,” directed by Mike Mentor, a former college football player-turned-filmmaker.
In the film, Dr. Ann McKee, director of Boston University’s CTE Center, reports that by the time Sapp registered to donate his brain to the program, its researchers had studied 111 brains of NFL players. CTE was found in 110 of those brains.
The U.S. National Institutes of Health, the world’s largest biomedical research agency, recently rewrote its official guidance to formally acknowledge, for the first time, a predictive link between repeated traumatic brain injuries and CTE.
The change came after new research by Harvard University, Oxford Brookes University and 11 other academic institutions, alongside analysis from the Concussion Legacy Foundation, found a “causal relationship” between repetitive head injuries and CTE. The report urged “immediate action” to stop development of the disease, especially among children.
Sapp says his target audience for “Life With CTE” is parents who allow head injuries to begin at a young age. He hopes the film will encourage them to divert their children into less dangerous pursuits, including books and chess, swimming and baseball, at least until they reach high school.
“I want it to educate and open the eyes of parents out there,” Sapp says. “You don’t need to put your kids through this banging. You really don’t. Please save them.”
‘I go blank on you’
He recently sat for a conversation about “Life With CTE” in downtown Fort Lauderdale, and for anyone who has seen his media work — from football talk to “Dancing With the Stars” — it was pure Sapp: Confident, thoughtful analysis, delivered efficiently, with a sprinkling of humor.
But the interview took place a day later than originally scheduled because Sapp forgot about it. Traveling back from a vacation in Hawaii, he had a layover in Los Angeles, where an old college roommate suggested they attend the Denver Broncos-Los Angeles Chargers “Monday Night Football” game. Sapp agreed and pushed back his connecting flight to Fort Lauderdale.
“I go blank on you,” he says of the interview that was set for the following day. “In the middle of the game, something says, ‘You were supposed to be somewhere tomorrow.’ I looked at the calendar … and I said, ‘Son of a …’ ”
Sapp says he first became concerned about his brain function a couple of years ago, during a drive to see a friend of 25 years at his office in Miami. Somewhere on Biscayne Boulevard, he forgot where he was going.
Glancing at his phone, the date reminded him of his destination — but he couldn’t remember where his friend’s office was. He pulled over, called another friend and explained that he couldn’t remember how to get there. His friend laughed.
“I hang up the phone, and a rush just comes over me. I’m pissed. I swing the car around, go back home, and just sit there for the rest of the day,” he says. “I’m almost sitting there in tears.”
Sapp has tools that help him get through his day-to-day responsibilities, including a notebook where he writes down “everything.” He has memory games on his phone that he plays each day.
“Every morning, I’ve got to go to that schedule, I’ve got to go to those notes. If I don’t, my whole day will be thrown off,” he says.
‘I’d never seen him cry’
The filmmaker, Mentor, approached Sapp about making a documentary after noticing his friend struggling to remember things.
Before studying film, Mentor was a defensive lineman at Wagner College in New York. A teammate introduced him to Sapp in 2018, and while Mentor was in graduate school, the two began working on Sapp’s podcasts.
“There were times that I would tell him things and he would really just blank, and he wouldn’t remember. And I was, like, ‘Man, I know he’s not being an a—hole. He really doesn’t remember. He has no recollection,’” says Mentor, who had two serious concussions of his own early in his college career.
Mentor, 30, was speaking during a break from work at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles. His most recent work came as a production assistant on “Amsterdam,” directed by David O. Russell, and Damien Chazelle’s upcoming release “Babylon,” starring Brad Pitt.
After the pandemic delayed the project for a couple of years, filming on “Life With CTE” took place this year, in a matter of weeks, from late March to early April in Hollywood, Tampa and Sapp’s hometown of Plymouth, near Apopka, Fla. (His childhood home sits on Warren Sapp Drive.)
“He’s so open and willing. We’ve been talking about CTE all the time over the past couple of years,” Mentor says.
One scene takes place in Sapp’s mother’s house in Plymouth, where she has created a shrine in a room filled with trophies, jerseys, magazine covers and other mementoes of his career. It’s a place heavy with memories and, stroking a large trophy he had given to his grandmother, Sapp weeps.
Speaking of that scene, Sapp says: “It just brought back 25 years of grandma and mom. My grandma told me when her and my mom dropped me off at the Florida-Georgia [high school] all-star game, ‘No matter where you go on this Earth, don’t you forget where you come from.’”
Mentor has another interpretation.
“I could feel that day was very emotional for him. Walking in that room and seeing all of his accomplishments, and knowing there was a price to pay for those accomplishments, and now we’re here talking about it on camera,” Mentor recalls. “I’d never seen him cry before. I never thought I would. He was very honest, and I think it showed on the screen.”
Tony Dorsett to Tua
Sapp has seen the distressing road map of CTE in the lives of other players, including fellow Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett, whose steady decline he’s witnessed at annual induction ceremonies in Canton.
“Brother, we’re talking about one of the sweetest running backs we all knew back in the day. [He’d] juke you down, with a star on his helmet, hole in the roof, so God could watch,” Sapp says of Dorsett’s Cowboys Stadium heyday. “Now I walk in the room, and it’s like a shell.”
It’s an image Sapp can’t shake.
“What makes me so special that that’s not my path?” he says, his voice softening. “[That] when I walk in the room and look at my babies and won’t be able to recognize them? Or have an issue recognizing them? Or have an issue having a conversation with them? What makes me so special that that’s not my fate, too?”
CTE has been connected to suicides of several NFL players, including former Miami Dolphins linebacker Junior Seau, and to the shocking case of Aaron Hernandez, a former New England Patriots tight end who died by suicide after being convicted of a 2013 murder.
Sapp says he doesn’t feel any of the mood swings or aggression associated with CTE. He has been charged with assault several times since his retirement after the 2007 season, including one incident in 2015 that got him fired from the NFL Network.
Seau’s death hit home for Sapp, who was with him on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” just days before he fatally shot himself in 2012 at age 43. Studies by the National Institutes of Health concluded Seau had CTE.
“He came in there and he was the same gregarious, lovable buddy that we all knew. Just Seau. And then a week later, he shot himself. … It’s just more than sad,” says Sapp, who remains critical of the NFL’s response. “The silence behind it. That’s the thing, the silence behind it. Like, ‘Oh, football didn’t have anything to do with this.’ What?!”
Sapp says he also was disturbed by the Miami Dolphins’ response to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s injuries in successive weeks, the first described as a back issue and the second a head injury four days later that saw him carted off the field on Sept. 29 during “Thursday Night Football.”
The Dolphins were criticized for allowing Tagovailoa to play so soon after the first injury, which caused the quarterback to stagger noticeably.
“I never saw that man grab his back or his neck. You know what I’m saying? But I did see his head hit the ground, and then he wobbled,” Sapp says. “C’mon, man. They want to tell us we ain’t watching what we’re watching.”
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told Sun Sentinel reporters that Tagovailoa’s first injury did not involve his head, which justified the decision to play the quarterback. McDaniel said he is vigilant when it comes to monitoring concussion issues.
“I do not have any, like absolutely zero patience for — or will ever — [putting] a player in a position for them to be in harm’s way,” McDaniel said.
More than three weeks after his Sept. 29 head injury, most of that spent in the NFL concussion protocol, Tagovailoa played on Sunday without incident in a Dolphins win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
A few days before that game, Dr. Chris Nowinski, a neuroscientist and CEO of Boston University’s CTE Center, issued a statement on the “horrific Tua incident.”
“No amount of money can make up for brain damage,” said Nowinski, a former Harvard University football player.
Sapp says oversight is even more important when it comes to kids. He believes youth tackle football should be eliminated before high school to reduce the cumulative total of hits a player takes in his career.
“You know down here in South Florida, Saturday afternoon at 1 o’clock, my God. … The littlest little monsters you can find and they’re out here stomping and hitting,” he says. “And I’m like, no, no, no. We know better now. Why aren’t we doing better?”
Sapp says his son, Warren Sapp II, a linebacker at Florida Atlantic University, only began playing football in high school after friends pushed him into it because of his famous father. Sapp II’s passion and future is in technology, his father says, proudly.
For his part, Mentor also has some personal motivation.
“I have friends now who have kids who are going to start playing tackle football, and just seeing the effects on Warren, I felt like if I can create this story and get it out there … I’m just literally trying to save kids, guys in college and grown men,” Mentor says.
“Life With CTE,” which clocks in at under 15 minutes, will have its FLIFF screening at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Savor Cinema in downtown Fort Lauderdale, with Sapp and Mentor in attendance.
The two also are scheduled to walk the opening-night red carpet at Hollywood’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Friday, Nov. 4, before FLIFF’s opening-night feature, a 7:30 p.m. screening of the Peter Dinklage-Shirley MacLaine comedy “American Dreamer.”
Sapp says the FLIFF screening will be the first time he’ll see “Life With CTE.” Mentor sent him a link to the film, but Sapp didn’t click it. He prefers to experience it with an audience.
“I want to watch it first in a theater. I’ll probably break down and cry myself,” he says, laughing.
“Life With CTE” screens at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Savor Cinema, 503 SE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $13 for general admission; and $10 for seniors, students and first responders $10. Visit FLIFF.com.
Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at [email protected]. Follow on Instagram @BenCrandell and Twitter @BenCrandell.
